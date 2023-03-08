Streaming News: ‘The Crossover,’ ‘Schmigadoon!’ Release Trailers, ‘Barry’ To Debut Final Season

Just a few days after HBO confirmed that “Succession” would end with its upcoming fourth season, the network announced this week that dark comedy “Barry” will also air its fourth and final season beginning April 16. The show, starring Bill Hader as a hitman turned actor, is a twisted tale of ambition and crime. Hader, who is also the writer and director of the Emmy-winning series, co-stars with Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, and Anthony Carrigan.

Watch the “Barry” Season 4 trailer:

The six-episode second season of “Schmigadoon!” is set to arrive on Apple TV on April 5. The musical comedy series is about a couple (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) in a magical town straight out of musical theater classics. Unlike the Golden Age-imagery of the first season, the Season 2 trailer shows the pair in a town is fashioned as the more gritty, sexy musicals of the 1960s and ’70s. This season, they enter the hot, but violent world of Schmicago, featuring musical-theater stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada, Martin Short, Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

Check out the trailer for “Schigadoon!” Season 2:

This week, Netflix announced it was orchestrating a “Good Place” reunion between Ted Danson and Mike Schur. The pair will re-team for an eight-episode comedy called “The Mole Agent,” which is based on a Chilean documentary. Schur will write the series and Danson will star as a retiree who answers an ad and suddenly finds himself working for a private investigator.

The spy thriller “Citadel” is also coming to Prime Video on April 28, executive produced by the Russo Brothers. The series takes place after the destruction of the spy agency Citadel by the Manticore syndicate. Citadel’s top agents, played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, had their memories erased — but as they rebuild their lives, a former colleague enlists them to stop Manticore before it’s too late.

Get a first look at “Citadel”:

Netflix also confirmed on Tuesday it has renewed its incredibly popular tennis and golf docuseries. “Break Point” focused on the upcoming tennis stars working to replace Serena Williams and Roger Federer at the top of the sport. On the golf side, “Full Swing” captures top stars at home and at major championships.

Disney+ released the trailer for its original series “The Crossover.” The show, about two teenage basketball wonders, will begin streaming on April 5. Based on the best-selling graphic novel rendered in verse by Kwame Alexander, it stars an ensemble cast, including Derek Luke and Daveed Diggs. Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neil play the gifted athletes.

Take a sneak peek at “The Crossover”:

MGM+’s “The Portable Door” will debut on April 8. Sam Neill, Patrick Gibson, and Sophie Wilde star in the film, adapted from Tom Holt’s popular seven-book fantasy series. The movie centers on Paul Carpenter (Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Wilde) as exploited interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co. They soon discover their employers are disrupting the world of magic with a nefarious corporate scheme.