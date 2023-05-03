Streaming News: ‘The Diplomat,’ ‘Morning Show’ Renewed, Donna Summer Documentary to Stream This Month

Still No. 1 on the Netflix charts, “The Diplomat” got a second season renewal from the world’s largest streaming service this week. The sophomore season is expected to arrive in 2024, WGA strike implications notwithstanding. Keri Russell stars as the American ambassador to the United Kingdom — who is also secretly being groomed to be the next vice president — when she finds herself having to prevent WWIII. She’s always been great in war zones, now she’s dealing with critical issues on the world stage — all while dealing with a difficult husband (played by Rufus Sewell).

“The Morning Show” has been renewed for a fourth season by Apple TV+ in advance of the Emmy-winning drama’s Season 3 premiere slated for this fall. The hit show stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as TV anchors coping with scandals, rivalries, and potential takeovers. John Hamm joins season 3 alongside Julianna Marguiles, Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry, and Natalie Morales.

HBO Max is set to stream an original documentary about the queen of disco on May 20. “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” explores both the personal and professional aspects of Summer’s life. Summer went from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the top dance clubs of New York. Friends, family, and colleagues offer reflections on the singer whose voice became part of the soundtrack of the 1970s.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

It was announced this week that comic thriller “Based on a True Story” will arrive on Peacock on June 8. All eight episodes of the series will drop on the premiere day. The series — which stars Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman — focuses on a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who decide to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime… then they get caught up in one themselves.

Freevee has renewed “Bosch: Legacy” for a third season, set to premiere this fall. The show follows Bosch, a retired homicide detective (played by Titus Welliver) as he pursues a new career as a private investigator. It also stars Mimi Rogers as an attorney and Madison Lintz as a rookie cop in LA. The show capitalizes on the original popularity of “Bosch,” which ran for eight seasons on [Prime Video.]

Also on the streamer, The Washington Post just launched a free ad-supported (FAST) channel. Washington Post Television will cover breaking news, as well as discussions with the world’s top business leaders, entertainment personalities and authors as part of Washington Post Live, the newsroom’s live journalism platform.

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” an animated prequel to the “Gremlin” movies, premieres May 23 on Max, the day the series transitions from HBO Max. It’s 1920s Shanghai, where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo (AJ LoCascio). Voiced by Izaac Wang, Sam Wing (future shop owner in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task of taking Gizmo home. En route, they battle colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. The voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, and Matthew Rhys.

The Conan O’Brien TV channel will now stream on Samsung TV Plus. It will be curated in 30-minute clips showcasing some of O’Brien’s best sketches and guest interviews, such as Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Mindy Kaling, and Martin Short. Fan-favorite segments like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Clueless Gamer are also included.

The second season of “Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew” will stream on the Roku Channel as a Roku- MotorTrend Original series. It follows Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz as they open a car restoration garage in the Atlanta area. Season 1 revved up in 2021. No date yet for the Season 2 premiere.

Plex has added 11 new channels, including Crime & Justice, and several international music channels from Vevo, such as Vevo Latino and Vevo Pop. Others include Grjngo-Film Western, wedo movies, Real Disaster, and Property & Reno.