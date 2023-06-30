Streaming News: ‘The Morning Show’ Sets Season 3 Premiere, ‘From’ Renewed, ‘Love in Taipei’ Coming in August

This week, Apple TV announced that Season 3 of the Emmy-winning hit series “The Morning Show” will premiere on Sept. 13. In the upcoming 10-episode season, the fate of the UBA network is up in the air, truth is weaponized, and loyalties are severely tested. The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, has already earned a Season 4 renewal.

The thriller “From” received a Season 3 order from MGM+ this week. The series is set in a strange town that traps all who enter. The upcoming season will address the vital issue of escape and how the townspeople battle the horrors that envelop them. The series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, and Ricky He. Season 3 will have 10 episodes and premiere in 2024.

Paramount+ will stream the YA movie “Love in Taipei” beginning on Aug. 10. The show, based on the novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen, is about Chinese and Taiwanese kids sent to immersion programs in Taipei each summer. Once there, a young woman (Ashley Liao) discovers more about herself as she is pursued by two very different, but attractive boys. Ultimately, she also decides to defy her parents and pursue her true love: dance.

Actor and outdoor enthusiast Orlando Bloom loves adventure, but it can be terrifying. In Peacock’s three-part docuseries, “Orlando Bloom: To The Edge,” he pushes through his fears. Trained by experts, he tries three extreme sports: wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing. No release date has been announced for the series, but when it does premiere, it’s sure to be a thrilling ride.

“Surf Girls Hawai’i” catches serious waves in the four-part documentary riding into Prime Video on August 18. The show follows the next generation of Native Hawaiian female surfers as they compete to earn a coveted spot on the professional surfing World Tour. Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope are training hard to represent their native Hawaiian heritage in the demanding world of competitive surfing.

Netflix announced that Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll,” “Acolyte”) will direct the much-anticipated adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” The story reveals shocking Hollywood scandals and betrayals through the eyes of an Old Hollywood star who fought her way to the top. Reid said her book was loosely based on Elizabeth Taylor, who married seven times, and Ava Gardner, who spoke to a journalist about the secrets in her life.

Emmy winner Gillian Anderson (“X-Files,” The Crown”) has been cast in Netflix’s “The Abandons.” Anderson plays the ruthless matriarch of a wealthy family, starring with Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) in the action-drama set in 1850s Oregon.

Disney+ is set to debut is the documentary “Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer,” debuting July 28. It follows the K-POP band members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu Taehyun, and Hueningkai as they prep for their world tour. The pressure is acute as the boys are expected to deliver the performance of a lifetime on some of the world’s biggest stages.

OUTtv Proud just launched on Pluto TV. Shows include Cameroonian drag icon BeBe Zahara Benet’s documentary “Being BeBe,” trans performer Peppermint’s series “Call Me Mother” and “Shine True,” in which mentors help nonbinary or trans people explore their inner identity and passions.

A new series, “Clean Break,” just debuted on [Vizio]. Host Michelle Hobgood gives viewers valuable organizational tips that make even the annoying chores manageable. From making laundry easier to keeping a kitchen tidy, Hobgood’s practical approach, based on personal experience, helps save time and reduce stress.