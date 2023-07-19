Streaming News: Updates on ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ Netflix’s USWNT Docuseries, ‘Wheel of Time,’ More

This year’s highest-grossing film will soon get its streaming debut! Peacock has announced the star-studded animated feature “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will arrive on the platform for its exclusive streaming release on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

The box office smash follows the famous plumber brothers Mario and Luigi as they reckon with their struggling business and wind up on a whirlwind adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom as they come together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which was released in theaters in early April, is this year’s highest-grossing film so far globally, pulling in an untouched $1.34 billion.

Chris Pratt leads the cast as Mario opposite Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and more.

Netflix Announces U.S. Women’s National Team Road To The World Cup Docu-Series

Days ahead of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Netflix has announced it will release a multi-episode docuseries that follows the team on their journey.

Directed by two-time Emmy winner Rebecca Gitlitz, the all-access series will follow the players and coaches of the most decorated team in soccer history on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. From the euphoria of the game and the domination that has so far led to four World Cup victories, to an intimate look at the individual players as they discuss issues that range from LGBTQ+ rights to equal pay.

Featuring Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and more, the series is now in production in New Zealand and Australia and will debut at a date to be announced.

Prime Video Releases First Trailer for “The Wheel of Time” Season 2

Prime Video has released the highly anticipated first Season Two trailer for its hit fantasy series “The Wheel of Time,” more than a month ahead of its premiere.

Watch the trailer for “The Wheel of Time” Season 2 below

Josha Stradowski, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Fin, and Ceara Coveney star in the series that follows Rand al’Thor (Stradowski), who learns he is The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world— or break it. Determined to protect him, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. In Season 2, despite hope, evil is not gone from the world and threats both new and old find the group. Season 2 will be based second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series “The Great Hunt,” as well as parts of the third novel, “The Dragon Reborn,”

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will premiere globally on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 1.

The legend arrives soon: Netflix has given a release date to “The Monkey King.” The animated kid’s comedy film is scheduled to arrive on the streamer on Friday, Aug. 18.

Watch the trailer for “The Monkey King” below

Based on the classic novel “Journey to the West,” “The Monkey King” is set in ancient China and follows Monkey, an outcast with a big ego who was born from a large rock who is determined to become an immortal king and must steal a magic weapon from the dangerous Dragon King with the help of a humble peasant named Lin.

“Crazy Rich Asians” star Jimmy O. Yang will lead the cast opposite Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Stephanie Hsu, and B.D. Wong.

Max To Debut “Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer” Documentary This Month

“The Righteous Gemstones” fans, get revved up for the new Max original “Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer.”

The documentary special is set to debut on Sunday, July 30, the same day as the Season 3 finale of the streamer’s hit comedy series, and will provide a behind-the-scenes look at Rick Disharoon and his small-town, family-owned business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets the offer to build an epic monster truck for Danny McBride and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Watch the trailer for “Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer” below

“Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer” will be available to watch on Max beginning on July 30. “The Righteous Gemstones” Season 3 finale will air on July 30 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

First Look at Paramount+’s “Pet Sematary” Prequel

Paramount+ is starting its scaring early this year. The streamer has given an official title and premiere date for its highly anticipated “Pet Sematary” prequel film, which will be featured in the Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection this Halloween season.

Now officially titled “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” the film based on the Stephen King novel “Pet Sematary” is set in 1969 when a young Jud Crandall “has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow.” With his childhood friends, Jud must fight the ancient power that has gripped Ludlow since its founding before it destroys everything in its path.

Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Henry Thomas, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Isabella Star LaBlanc lead the cast with Pam Grier and David Duchovny.

“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, Oct. 6 in the United States and Canada.