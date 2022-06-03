Streaming Round-Up: ‘Bad Batch’ Season 2, Arnett Joins ‘Twisted Metal,’ Foster to Lead ‘True Detective’ Season 4
The second season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will premiere on Disney+ this fall. The 16-episode season follows the titular Bad Batch continue its journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They take on mercenary missions and journey to dangerous new places.
Check out a preview of “Star Wars: Bad Batch”
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Apple TV+’s “Surface,” a new eight-episode psychological thriller, begins July 22. Set in San Francisco, “Surface” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw who also executive produces. Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who has suffered extreme memory loss, which is believed to be from a suicide attempt. But as her husband and friends help piece her life together, she suspects they aren’t telling her the truth.
- Will Arnett will star and voice videogame character Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s upcoming live-action “Twisted Metal.” Other A-list cast members include Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell. Sweet Tooth is a hulk who loves chaos and killing. Arnett will also executive produce the series.
-
The indie hit “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” a dark, multiversal comedy, will be available for purchase on Apple TV, Amazon, and other video-on-demand services beginning on June 7. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as an immigrant who is drowning trying to keep her families laundromat afloat as she is being audited by the IRS. But to fix her and her family’s problems, she might just have to save the world first.
-
Jodie Foster will star in the upcoming season of HBO’s “True Detective.” The fourth season of the creepy crime anthology will be titled “True Detective: Night Country.” Foster plays a detective who investigates the disappearance of six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.
-
NFL fans will soon get a look inside the regular season of one of football’s oldest franchises with a second season of “Hard Knocks In Season.” This fall, “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” will stream on HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season, beginning in November.
-
Paramount+’s “Secret Headquarters comedic film starring Owen Wilson will debut in August. The movie focuses on a group of kids who discover the secret hideout of a superhero, but when villains attack, they rally in defense. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman co-direct the family-oriented movie.
-
Amanda Peet has joined the cast for the upcoming remake of “Fatal Attraction” coming to Paramount+. Peet will play the wife of Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) who learns of his sexual indiscretion with Alex (Lizzy Caplan). The new series digs deeper into themes of marriage and infidelity, via the prism of modern women.