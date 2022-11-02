Streaming Round-Up: ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Willow’ Release Trailers, ‘Friday the 13th’ Gets Prequel Series

Paramount+ announced this week that the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” will debut on Jan. 15. The drama from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan centers on the McLusky family, who control the town’s main business: a prison. Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest star in a show that addresses corruption, inequality, and racism, as well as the difficult business of justice. The town is based on the city of Kingston in Ontario, Canada, where co-creator Hugh Dillon grew up.

Watch the “Mayor of Kingstown” trailer:

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated “Willow” series will come to Disney+ on Nov. 30 and the streamer released a trailer for the show this week. A continuation of the story from the iconic 1988 fantasy film, now full sorcerer Willow (again played by Warwick Davis) has to protect Andowyne from an evil enemy and requires a band of unlikely heroes to secure that end. “Willow” also stars Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, and Tony Revolori.

Watch the “Willow” trailer:

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

On Nov. 4, Peacock will stream “The Silent Twins,” based on the book of the same name. The story recounts the true story of two black sisters in Wales in the 1960s. Ignored by their parents and bullied at school, they spoke only to each other in a secret language. But things went terribly wrong in their adolescence. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance star in the movie that opened in theaters in mid-September.

Check out “The Silent Twins” trailer:

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Save $10 on Peacock Premium When You Pre-Pay For a Year (JUST $49.99).

The slasher movie franchise “Friday the 13” will get a prequel series entitled “Crystal Lake” from Peacock it was announced this week. The series is by producer Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal”), but beyond that, the streamer is keeping mum on all details of the show. The original film was based on a true-crime story of three teens killed at a lake in Finland.

News streamer Haystack News is launching a 2022 Midterms Elections channel, covering races nationwide. It will carry stories from the most watched states this year, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia. The platform will also broadcast special live coverage on Election Day, Nov. 8.

With the further expansion of the DC Extended Universe onto HBO Max, when “The Batman” spinoff series arrives, it will focus on supervillain The Penguin. Colin Farrell will reprise his role from the recent big-screen film, while Cristin Milioti stars as Sofia, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. Plot details are not being shared, but it’s assumed to be set just after “The Batman” finale.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Freevee is now streaming two FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels centered on natural history and home design: Love Nature and Homeful. The channels, from Blue Ant Media, include “Wildlife Icons” and “White Lions: Born Wild” on Love Nature. Homeful has a design-oriented lineup that includes “Moving the McGillivrays,” as TV Scott McGillivray and his wife plan their home, and “Candice Tells All,” six seasons with designer Candice Olson.

Hearst Television just launched its free streamer Very Local on Vizio smart TVs. Vizio viewers can watch 24/7 local news in Hearst Television markets throughout the country. Very Local original series cover food, travel, adventure, dating, and true crime — highlighting hometown stories in each specific market.

Prime Video is planning an animated series that will be very non-family-friendly in 2024. The new film “Sausage Party: Footopia” will be a sequel to the “Sausage Party” movie that debuted in theaters in 2016. Original cast members — Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — will reprise their roles with new voices joining the eight-episode series, including Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

All Game Changer Wrestling events will now stream on [FITE+]. The subscription service that focuses on combat sports runs $4.99 per month. GCW carries 75 shows per year, all of which will be available on FITE+, as well as a library of past matches. FITE+ includes organizations such as BKFC, NWA, GrappleFest, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock, Star Boxing, and Top Rank.