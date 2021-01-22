Streaming Round-Up: “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” Skips Theaters For Netflix, New ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

“Tales of Dunk and Egg,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones” is in the early development stages at HBO-HBO Max. Based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy books, the one-hour show chronicles the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Martin has published three novellas in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series to date: “The Hedge Knight” in 1998, “The Sworn Sword” in 2003” and “The Mystery Knight” in 2010. The three novellas were then collected and published together as “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” in 2015.

Sony Pictures has sold “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (previously title “Connected”) to Netflix for reportedly $100 million. Mike Rianda wrote and directed the film with Jeff Rowe. “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” is about a family’s struggle to relate with each other while technology often comes between them.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

The Willy Wonka Prequel titled “Wonka” will released on Mar. 17, 2023, per Warner Bros. “Paddington” director Paul King will direct the movie about Wonka’s adventures before opening the chocolate factory. All WB movies will also appear on HBO Max.

IMDb TV greenlit the docu-series “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.” The series follows the highs and lows of the team’s quest for a third straight basketball state championship. All episodes premiere Feb. 26 on IMDb TV. Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, “Top Class” follows the team that includes some of the nation’s highest-ranking players: BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams.

Paramount+ debuts March 4, expanding upon the ViacomCBS’ previous service, CBS All Access. Planned original series for streamer include one based on “The Godfather” and a revival of VH1’s “Behind the Music.”

Spain’s Movistar Plus, the pay TV arm of Telefonica, and global sports streaming platform DAZN, have closed a deal to offer sports content to clients of both companies. Movistar subscribers will get the option of receiving DAZN content through new linear channels on Movistar Plus, as well as DAZN’s streaming platform. In return, DAZN will be able to stream the F1 (Formula 1) World Championship, which Movistar will broadcast in Spain for the next three years.

Jaquén Castellanos signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios to create content to debut on Amazon Prime Video. “The Affair” writer has also written for the Starz show “Sweetbitter,” Showtime’s “Rust” and OWN’s “David Makes Man.”

“They Call Me Dr. Miami,” a doc about a plastic surgeon who live streams his operations on social media is coming to discovery+ on Feb. 11. The physician, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, became controversial for showing graphic tummy tucks and breast augmentations on Snapchat. The show also examines issues o body modification and selfie culture, as well as the doctor’s delight at his reach in pop culture, where he’s become named in hip-hop songs.

