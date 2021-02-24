Streaming Roundup (2/24/21): Netflix to Turn ‘Sulwe’ Into Musical, ‘Reminiscence’ Gets HBO Max Release Date

“Sulwe,” Lupita Nyong’o’s bestselling children’s book about colorism, will become an animated Netflix musical. Illustrated by Vashti Harrison, “Sulwe” focuses on a young girl whose complexion is darker than the rest of her family. In time, she comes to realize she possesses both inner and outer beauty.

Hugh Jackman stars in the thriller “Reminiscence,” streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 3. Jackman plays a PI who investigates the dark world of the past to help clients retrieve lost memories. The film is written, directed and co-produced by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy. Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson co-star.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

The “Conversations With Friends” series, based on Sally Rooney’s book, has cast Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke in four leading roles. The Hulu-BBC Three series follows Frances, 21, a college student, as she navigates gay and straight relationships that force her to confront herself. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on Hulu in the U.S. and premiere on BBC Three and air on BBC One in the UK. Production will begin later this year.

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington have been cast in “The School for Good and Evil,” an upcoming Netflix movie. It’s based on Soman Chainani’s YA fantasy novel. Washington plays Professor Dovey and Theron is Lady Lesso — two big figures at the mysterious house of education. Paul Feig (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Bridesmaids”) is directing.

“Gaslit” has been picked up by Starz. “Gaslit,” an anthology series from creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering (“Mr. Robot,” “Search Party”), is based on the award-winning podcast “Slow Burn.” It is about the forgotten subordinates of Watergate, Nixon zealots who carried out his criminal wishes. Oscar winners Julie Roberts and Sean Penn star.

“Frogger,” a 1980s video game that merited a “Seinfeld” episode, has jumped to Peacock. The hour-long reality show “Frogger” will feature 12 obstacle courses or “crossings” where contestants meet physical challenges based on the game: dodging cars to leaping over alligators. There are even problem-solving elements as part of the game.

“Mayor Pete,” the documentary about Pete Buttigieg’s presidential run, landed at Amazon Studios. Jess Moss (“Boys State”) directs. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video later this year. “Mayor Pete” shows the personal and professional man: At home in Indiana with husband Chasten and inside the campaign’s early days in the Iowa caucus. As Biden’s Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg is the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history.

“The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret,” a three-part docuseries, has been greenlit by Hulu. The director is Matt Tyrnauer (“The Reagans”).

