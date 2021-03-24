Streaming Roundup (3/24/21), Including ‘Fried Barry’ and ‘America Motormouths’

“Fried Barry” will debut on the horror streamer Shudder May 6. The South African feature, from music video director Ryan Kruger and starring newcomer Gary Green, has won praise at festivals worldwide. It tells the story of a drug-addled loser abducted by aliens that take control of his body and go berserk in Cape Town.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“NASCAR America Motormouths” is now streaming on Peacock Monday and Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. ET. Motormouths provides a direct line to call into the show for fans to share their thoughts on each week’s races and discuss the latest news in the sport. Current and past drivers will join the live broadcast. Auto racing icon Kyle Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte are primary contributors.

This Old House’s library has been acquired by Roku, which paid a reported $100 million for its 1,500-episode library, digital assets and production studio. It was previously owned by private-equity firm TZP Group. Current seasons of “This Old House” (Season 42) and “Ask This Old House” (Season 19) will be free on the Roku Channel as on-demand episodes after they air on PBS.

Forest Whitaker will co-star in the upcoming Netflix drama “Havoc” from writer-director Gareth Evans. The film, about a drug deal gone wrong, posits a detective compelled to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while fighting city corruption.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” earned another six-month extension from Peacock. It now runs through September. The late-night talk show, which notes issues of the past week, drops new episodes every Friday.

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” is moving to Showtime. It was originally slated for Paramount+. The series is based on Walter Tevis’ 1963 novel, which became a 1973 film starring David Bowie as an alien who arrives on earth at a key moment in human evolution. Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in the new version.

Michael Chiklis, an Emmy winner for “The Shield,” is slated to play LA Lakers coast Red Auerbach in HBO’s upcoming series. The show focuses on the lives of the 1980s Lakers, a revered basketball team that has dominated basketball.

Law&Crime network featuring multiple trials daily, is now available for streaming on Redbox Free Live TV. Shows include “Brian Ross Investigates,” hosted by former ABC Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross, “Trial File,” “Law&Crime Daily” and “Prime Crime.” Redbox’s Free Live TV service, which launched last year, is available on Redbox.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Chromecast.

“Fried Barry” trailer