Streaming Roundup (3/26/21), Including ‘Big Shot’ and ‘National Treasure’
Disney+ released the trailer for “Big Shot,” an original series premiering April 16.
“Big Shot” follows Coach Korn (John Stamos), who gets chucked from the NCAA and begins coaching girls at a private high school. By learning how to connect with his players, Korn grows personally and the girls find their place on and off the court. The 10-episode series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Richard Robichaux.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
-
“National Treasure” will become a Disney+ series based on the Nicolas Cage-led franchise. Mira Nair will direct the drama, told by Jess Morales, a 20-year-old DREAMer who sets off on the adventure of a lifetime with friends. A Latina actress will be cast in the lead.
-
“Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae inked a five-year deal, $40 million with WarnerMedia, which gives HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television exclusive rights to Rae’s small-screen projects. Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO-HBO Max, said: “This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”
-
“Barney & Friends” is coming to Tubi via a content deal with 9 Story Distribution International Limited. Six seasons of the kids’ show begins April 9. Tubi will offer seasons 7-9 of the live-action series, which featured Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, exclusively to its viewers. Seasons 10-12 will be available on a nonexclusive basis. Tubi’s children’s library also includes “Jumanji the Animated Series” and “Felix the Cat.”
-
Ali Wong (“Love, Victor”) and Steven Yeun will star in the 10-episode Netflix dramady “Beef.” The series is about a road-rage incident that begins to take over their lives. Lee Sung Jin, a veteran of FX’s “Dave” and Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie,” is the creator and showrunner.
-
Keanu Reeves, co-creator of “Brzrkr,” will star in and produce a live-action film and anime series adaptation of his comic for Netflix. Written with New York Times writer Matt Kindt and illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney, the series is described as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages.”
-
“The Jet” docuseries from Apple TV+ is about the 1996 TV commercial that advertised a Harrier Jet in exchange for 7 million Pepsi points. James Lee Hernandex and Brian Lazarte, the duo behind “McMillions$,” will direct and executive produce. “The Jet” tells the true story behind the “Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff” promotional campaign.
-
Two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest will star in “Mayor of Kingstown,” a Paramount+ series. The drama addresses racism and corruption and the power brokers in a town where incarceration is the only industry. Wiest plays the family matriarch who teaches at the local women’s prison. She stars opposite Jeremy Renner.
-
Euronews has developed partnerships with major digital players, connected TV and OTT platforms in the U.S., to reach 90 million new monthly users. In addition to appearing on News on Tubi and The Roku Channel, it will launch in English and Spanish on Plex, KlowdTV, BingeNetworks, DistroTV, BossTV and SimulTV in early 2021.