Streaming Roundup (3/26/21), Including ‘Big Shot’ and ‘National Treasure’

Disney+ released the trailer for “Big Shot,” an original series premiering April 16.

“Big Shot” follows Coach Korn (John Stamos), who gets chucked from the NCAA and begins coaching girls at a private high school. By learning how to connect with his players, Korn grows personally and the girls find their place on and off the court. The 10-episode series stars John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown and Richard Robichaux.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects: