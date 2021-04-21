Streaming Roundup (4/21/21), Including ‘Ginny & Georgia’ and ‘House of Dragon’

“Ginny & Georgia” has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix. The show concerns 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her 30-year-old mother Georgia (Brianne Howey), who are desperate to put down roots. But when Georgia’s past threatens to disrupt their fresh start, all bets are off.

“House of the Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” prequel, set a few hundred years prior, is in development at HBO. It’s the story of House Targaryen and the civil war dubbed the “Dance of the Dragons.” Fabien Frankel (“The Serpent”) has joined the cast as Ser Criston Cole, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Starz has ordered “Shining Vail,” the horror comedy, starring Greg Kinnear and Courteney Cox. “Shining Vail” co-stars Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage. The eight-episode series concerns a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town. Terrible things happened in their new house — but only Pat (Cox) notices.

“Castlevania” will end after four seasons on Netflix, but it may birth a new series, set within the same world and feature new characters. The fourth and final 10-episode season premieres May 13. “Castlevania,” based on a Konami video game, premiered in July 2017 and was Netflix’s first anime series.

Pete Davidson will play punk rocker Joey Ramone in the upcoming Netflix biopic “I Slept With Joey Ramone,” which dovetails with the 20th anniversary of his death. Ramone, born Jeffrey Ross Hyman in 1951, co-founded the group in Queens, New York, in 1974 and went on to change the sound of rock music.

Peacock orders “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts,” a six-episode documentary that follows top American gymnasts as they compete for Team USA spots in the Tokyo Olympics. The series profiles Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain and MyKayla Skinner; their rigorous training was interrupted by the pandemic. Each hour-long episode centers on one gymnast and her journey.

“Food Network Kitchen” is now available on the Roku platform in the U.S. “FNK” offers consumers live and on-demand cooking classes; trusted recipes and access to Food Network’s culinary experts. Users can now access thousands of cooking classes; a curated selection of Food Network cooking shows; and over 80,000 tested recipes.

Harlan Coben novel “Shelter” has been picked up by Amazon Studios as a YA pilot, the first in his Mickey Bolitar book series. If it goes to series, it could stream on either Amazon Prime Video or IMDb TV. The pilot will begin filming this summer. In “Shelter,” Bolitar has family troubles, but finds solace in meeting Ashley — until she vanishes.

Bloomberg Media provided a first look at Quicktake’s new original programming. The streaming network also announced new distribution deals with Amazon’s news app on Fire TV, Fire Tablet and Alexa screen devices, Lyft and VIZIO SmartCast. Quicktake shows include “How I Got Here,” with Chris Paul, the former NBA Star, “The Prof G Show,” featuring NYU professor Scott Galloway discussing tech, and “Morning, Noon and Night” with Francine Lacqua reporting on the intersection of business, politics and entertainment.

