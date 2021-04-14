Streaming Roundup (4/14/21), Including ‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Secrets of the Whales’

The “She-Hulk” series from Marvel Studios has added Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won the Tony for “Hamilton.” No word yet on her role. The show also stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who develops her own Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Ruffalo will also be featured in the eight-episode series, which is expected to begin production this spring. Tim Roth is also set to make an appearance. “She-Hulk” is one of 11 different series Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Secrets of the Whales,” Disney+’s upcoming four-part original series from Nat Geo features a sperm whale calf nursing from its mother — a moment recorded on video for the first time. It takes viewers deep within whale culture to reveal the mysterious world of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. The series is executive produced by Oscar winner James Cameron (“Avatar”) and narrated by award-winning Sigourney Weaver (“Alien,” “Avatar”).

Natalie Portman will star and executive produce an adaptation of “The Days of Abandonment” for HBO/HBO Max. Maggie Betts is writing and directing the effort, based on Elena Ferrante’s acclaimed novel. Portman plays a woman who abandoned her dreams for a stable home life, but is later abandoned by her husband, throwing her life into chaos and forcing her to confront her own identity and expectations.

“Save Our Squad” will be co-produced for Disney+ by David Beckham. The soccer star returns to the East London fields where he played as a kid and will mentor a grassroots team. “Save our Squad” will be executive produced by Disney commissioner Sean Doyle, who joined the company last year. “Save Our Squad” is the latest commission in Disney’s 50-title-originals plan for Europe, which it hopes to reach by 2024.

Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series has been retitled “Life & Beth” and has a 10-episode order. Michael Cera (“Arrested Development”) stars opposite Schumer, who will also write, direct and executive produce. Schumer headlines as Beth, who seems successful and settled, until an incident forces her to admit her past.

“Rock Paper Scissors” has been optioned as a six-part series for Netflix by “The Crown” executive producer Suzanne Mackie. The story line for the thriller: “Think you know the person you married? Think again…” It’s about a troubled marriage that hits a make-or-break point at a Scottish weekend getaway. The “Rock Paper Scissors” book will be publish in the U.K. on August 19 and in the U.S. Sept. 7.

Nick Offerman, best known for “Parks and Recreation,” will co-star with Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen in Hulu’s eight-episode series “Pam and Tommy,” about the theft and release of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. Offerman plays Uncle Miltie, a porn king who helped an electrician distribute the tape.

BBC Select’s “The Last Igloo” reveals a typical day in the life of an Inuit hunter in Greenland, as he travels on his dog sled, fishes through the sea ice and builds an igloo. While Inuits now live in permanent settlements, igloos are symbolic of a way of life that may be lost forever as the snow and ice disappear. Timed with Earth Day, it streams April 19.