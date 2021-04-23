Streaming Roundup (4/23/21), Including ‘22 vs. Earth’ and ‘Master of None’

“22 vs. Earth” is a new Pixar short, a spinoff of the Disney+ movie “Soul.” It reveals the skeptical 22 (Tina Fey) long before she ever met Joe Gardner. Debuting on Disney+ on April 30, “22 vs. Earth” takes us back to the The Great Before and explores some of the unanswered questions, such as why 22 is so cynical. Here, she refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five to join her in a rebellion.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

The third season of Netflix’s “Master of None” returns next month. Starring Aziz Ansari and co-written by Ansari and Alan Yang, the show has been on a break for four years. The new season is expected to focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise. Part of the reason for the hiatus: Ansari was involved in accusations of sexual aggressiveness in January 2018. In 2019, he did a stand-up tour, “Right Now,” where he addressed the charges.

“Take Out” from Lisa Ling has been ordered by HBO Max. The six-episode series order will examine the lives of the people and families behind America’s Asian restaurants. The project is described as an exploration of “the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present.” Per Ling: “My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country.”

discovery+ launched “Immersions,” a collection of long-form originals, to celebrate Earth Day. It features never-before-seen footage from various specials, including “Sunrise Earth” and “North America,” focusing on Patagonian penguins, a sunrise across America, manatees swimming in the spring and light filtering through Sequoia trees.

Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart will executive produce two documentary films for Apple Studios centered on the challenges black actors face in Hollywood. “Number One on the Call Sheet” will be two companion films: one focused on black leading men and a second on the challenges faced by black leading women. The two films will debut worldwide on Apple TV+. Halle Berry and Angela Bassett are also producers on the project.

“Florida Man” has been ordered by Netflix. Created by Donald Todd, it will star Edgar Ramírez. The eight-episode series is about an ex-cop looking for a Philadelphia gangster’s runaway girlfriend in Florida. But the job quickly devolves into buried secrets. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producing for Aggregate, under their first-look deal at the streaming service.

Bubba Wallace, the sole black NASCAR driver, will be the subject of a new docuseries at Netflix. The show will look at the efforts of Wallace, 23XI Racing and NASCAR to push for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond. This season, Wallace began racing as part of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s new team. Last season, he successfully petitioned NASCAR to ban the use of the Confederate flag at its events.

ViacomCBS International will launch the Nick Plus streaming service on Rakuten TV in Japan. Nick Plus will go live on April 28 over Rakuten’s video-on-demand platform. The agreement covers access on mobile, set-top-box/dongle, web and smart TV devices. The partnership also includes the creation of a dedicated Nickelodeon zone on Rakuten Ichiba, Japan’s major ecommerce platform.