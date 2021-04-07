Streaming Roundup (4/7/21), Including ‘Girls5eva’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’

The original Peacock comedy Girls5eva premieres May 6. All eight episodes will drop at once. The series stars Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”), Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. The show is about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s that decides to take another shot at fulfilling their dreams. Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer. “30 Rock” vets Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, and Robert Carlock are also executive producing the series.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Prince Harry will executive produce a docuseries on the Invictus Games, the adaptive sports competition he founded, for Netflix. “Heart of Invictus” will follow global competitors, all service members who experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on the road to the games in 2022. The series will chart their training and life stories.

“Star Trek: Picard” is back for a second season in 2022 on Paramount+. John de Lancie returns as the omnipotent Q, a member of a society known as the Q Continuum. Q has the ability to travel through time and space instantaneously, which may drive the plot in the second season.

Naomi Watts will star and executive produce the remake of the Aussie thriller “Goodnight Mommy” at Amazon Prime Video. The film follows twin boys who visit their mother, only to find her covered in bandages from a procedure. As her behavior grows wilder, the boys decide she’s an imposter with shattering results. Watts is currently starring in the Netflix drama “Penguin Bloom.”

“Minx” is a new series ordered by HBO Max. Set in Seventies LA, “Minx” is about a young feminist and a publisher who create the first erotic magazine for women. Paul Feig will serve as an executive producer on the comedy, alongside Ellen Rapoport and Dan Magnante. Rapoport will also write and serve as showrunner. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot. Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson star.

Laugh Out Loud!, Kevin Hart’s company, has a content deal with Tubi to bring more than 200 episodes from the LOL! library to the streamer. Titles include “All Star Comedy Jam,” “Comedy in Color” and “The PJs” – from the LOL! Later this year, Tubi will add more seasons of Hart-hosted sports talk show “Cold as Balls.”

Tracy Oliver signed a film-TV deal at Apple TV. Oliver is known for “Girls Trip” and “Little.” She also developed “The First Wives Club” for TV, based on the film, before it landed at BET Plus in September 2019. She is now prepping the Amazon Prime Video series “Harlem,” which will be executive produced by Amy Poehler.

OTT network Newsy will become an over-the-air network, as well. Launching Oct 1, The E.W. Scripps Company’s Newsy will be available in at least 80% of U.S. television homes – and in all major markets – carried primarily by Scripps-owned ION stations and select Scripps local television stations.

