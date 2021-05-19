Streaming Roundup (5/19/21), Including ‘We Are Lady Parts’ and ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

Peacock’s original music comedy “We Are Lady Parts” debuts June 3. All six episodes will stream at once. The series, a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band known as Lady Parts, goes in search of a lead guitarist and a gig. Written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, the series draws on her experiences in London.

Also, Paul McCartney is teaming with Hulu for a docuseries called “McCartney 3,2,1.” The former Beatle looks at a half-century of rock music and his own career. All six episodes hit July 16. McCartney and producer Rick Rubin discuss music history, his personal journey and life as a solo artist.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Onyx Collective is a new content brand on Hulu that showcases those of color and under-represented voices. Tara Duncan, president of Freeform, will head the effort. Hulu will serve as a primary home for Onyx Collective titles, though the creators have access to all Disney platforms. Select titles will also be available internationally on Disney+ as part of the Star offering. The documentary “Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” is the first official project under the Onyx Collective brand.

“Sweet Tooth” is based on the DC Comic about the adventures of a hybrid deer-boy and a loner. Executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey, all episodes premiere June 4 on Netflix.

Issa Rae has two series slated for HBO Max: “Project Greenlight,” a docuseries on the next generation of talented female filmmakers. They will be given the opportunity to direct a feature film, which will later air on the streamer. Also, “Insecure” star Rae has a reality series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” which explores “young Black LA life,” the streaming service said.

Paramount+ announced two series would be moving to its streaming platform. CBS’ “The Good Fight” premieres June 24 and new episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will be available to stream each Thursday. In addition, the supernatural drama “Evil” is expected to move to Paramount+, as well, joining “Clarice” and “Seal Team.” “Evil” last aired its first season in 2019. Its second-season renewal has yet to air. “Behind the Music” is also coming back! The music docuseries returns on Paramount+ July 29. Artists featured in the effort include Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin and Huey Lewis.

A spinoff of the hit series “Bridgerton,” based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, has been ordered at Netflix. “While the series will center on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, it will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes will write and serve as an executive producer. An official title and more details will be revealed at a later time,” notes Netflix.

Accused Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is the subject of a discovery+ investigative docuseries, “Chasing Ghislaine,” based on original interviews with journalist Vicky Ward and the podcast of the same name. Her trial is expected to start in November.

Emmy winner Michael Barnett’s “Changing the Game” addresses transgender inclusion in sports, via three high-school athletes. The Hulu doc, which premieres June 1, looks at the issues and the students, who compete in wrestling, track and skiing.

“The Haunted Museum” on discovery+ presents scripted shorts that explore the creepy relics on display in Zak Bagans’ (“Ghost Adventures”) Las Vegas museum. The new horror anthology series is produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth.

“We Are Lady Parts” trailer