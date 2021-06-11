Streaming Roundup (6/11/21), Including ‘Starstruck’ and ‘A Madea Homecoming’
Comic Rose Matafeo (“Baby Done”) is getting a second season for “Starstruck,” now streaming on HBO Max. The show centers on Jessie (Matafeo), who lives in London and deals with lousy jobs and her relationship with a film star. Season one just debuted and season two will feature Minnie Driver (“Good Will Hunting”) and Russell Tovey (“Years and Years”).
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
Tyler Perry is making another Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” slated for Netflix in 2022. It’s the 12th film in the franchise. There are no details on the production. Perry will also write, direct and produce “A Jazzman’s Blues” for the streamer. The film, with Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, examines 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama.
“The Offer” has added three cast members. The 10-episode Paramount+ series recounts the making of “The Godfather.” Dan Fogler will play “Godfather” director and co-writer Francis Ford Coppola. Colin Hanks plays a movie exec that helped shepherd the project, while Giovanni Ribisi plays Joe Colombo, a gangster instrumental in getting the movie made.
Odessa Young will be part of “The Staircase,” the HBO Max true-crime docuseries. It also stars Colin Firth, Juliette Binoche and Toni Collette. The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos (“Christine”) and writer Maggie Cohn (“American Crime Story”) explores the life of Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen.
Jean-Claude Van Damme stars in “The Last Mercenary” on July 30. The longtime action star plays a secret agent who returns to France when his son is framed by a terrorist group. The movie streams on Netflix.
Helen Bonham Carter will narrate “Eden: Untamed Planet” on AMC+ starting July 24. The natural history series travels to the far corners of the Earth and discovers the secrets of its biodiversity on the remaining untouched land.
Sesame Workshop, announced its first documentary series, “Through Our Eyes,” set to debut July 22 on HBO Max. It spotlights the perspectives of children as they experience challenging issues, such as homelessness, parental incarceration, military caregiving, and climate change. The four 30-minute films are designed for adults and as co-viewing with kids 9+.
Siân Heder, director of “CODA” and one episode of the Apple TV+ series “Little America,” has signed a multi-year deal with Apple to write and develop series for the streamer. Heder is a Sundance Grand Jury Prize award-winning writer. “CODA,” which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, premieres on Apple TV+ on August 13. It’s about a teenage girl who is the only hearing member of her family.
Free streamer Local Now signed a new deal to add 12 new free channels. They include Canela TV, with Spanish/English content, Motorvision TV, POD TV (podcast video), Space Channel, Party Tyme Karaoke, Drink TV (the best in drinks culture), The Love Destination, Cooking Panda, Channel Fight (mixed-martial arts), Treehouse Gaming Network and Novocomedy.