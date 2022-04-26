Study: 82% of U.S. Households Have Connected TVs; Majority Have Multiple

One of the many benefits of cutting the cord is that streaming allows individuals a myriad of different viewing options; whether they stream from a smart TV, their phone, a tablet, a connected device, or some other way, they can still get the same streaming content. And, because streaming is (mostly) device-agnostic, customers can pick and choose which setup works best for them given any imaginable combination of factors.

A new study from research firm Leichtman Research indicates that many, if not most, Americans are actually exercising this freedom by streaming from multiple connected TV setups. Leichtman says that in 2021, 82% of U.S. homes had some sort of connected TV, with 64% owning a smart TV while 55% had a connected TV device, meaning that many households — mine included — have both.

Those numbers were, unsurprisingly, significant increases over the past six years as noted by nScreenMedia. Those figures increased by 1.5-2x since 2015 and show no signs of slowing down.

Thirty percent of smart TV owners in the U.S. and Canada purchased their devices in the past six months— half of whom replaced a non-smart TV — while 40% of connected device owners did so in the same time period.

nScreenMedia also notes that according to TiVo’s Q4 2021 Video Trends Report, more and more people are streaming from Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services from their smartphones.

While YouTube and other ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services have long been the streaming kings on mobile devices, SVOD platforms are quickly catching up. In the last three months of 2021, TiVo’s study shows that while AVODs still maintained their first-place positioning at 37% of respondents, SVODs were close behind at 31%.

With the rapid expansion and proliferation of streaming services, it is no surprise that they are making inroads for consumers’ time on mobile devices when they are away from home. The next question is whether or not virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) will be the next category of streaming platform to see the mobile bump.

These hybrid live and VOD platforms are currently in third place for customers but are still significantly behind.