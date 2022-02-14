Super Bowl LVI Movie & TV Trailers: Where You’ll Be Able to Stream Them

Regardless of whether you were rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals last night, we can all appreciate the biggest and best trailers that were highlighted during Super Bowl LVI. At a price tag of $6.5 million for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, studios and streaming services take a gamble for a big marketing push in hopes of more viewership.

From “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to “Moon Knight” and “Adam Project,” here are the best moments in entertainment (aside from the Super Bowl).

Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, LOTR is bringing new heroic legends to the screen. The epic drama series takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” and will take viewers back to an era where powerful kingdoms, unlikely heroes, and long-feared evil had hope hanging by a thread.

While the teaser was only 60 seconds, it received 6.5 million views and an average score of 5.2 on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will stream weekly on Fridays.

Thursday Night Football

NFL’s shift to streaming is clearly highlighted in this Super Bowl spot, which shows “Thursday Night Football” will be exclusively available on the streamer in the fall, starting September 15. This kicks off an 11-year agreement, demonstrating the significance of streaming services when it comes to sports programming as well as Amazon planting its flag on the live sports landscape.

The commercial got 869.3K views and an average score of 4.6.

Disney+

All the GOATs

Is Disney+ the greatest of all time? They sure seem to think so.

Disney+ debuted a TV spot during yesterday’s Big Game where “Shang-Chi” star Awkwafina walks through the Disney+ offices, which are revealed to be the home of the “GOATs” from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. More than 30 goats can be seen in the promo representing many fan-favorite characters including Captain America, Chewbacca, Cruella, Woody, and Homer Simpson.

Moon Knight

The trailer for “Moon Knight” offers a great look at Oscar Isaac’s MCU hero and Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow in action. Premiering next month on March 30, the story followed a gift-shop employee, Steven Grant, as he begins to have regular blackouts and experiences memories of another life. USA Today’s Ad Meter reports an average score of 4.9 for the teaser, with 2.7 million views for the riveting upcoming series.

Netflix

Adam Project

Netflix’s extended look at all the upcoming movies gave a close-up on Ryan Reynold’s “Adam Project,” where his older self (2050) travels back in time (2022) to team up with his 12-year-old self. With an average score of 5.2, the trailer got 56.7K views.

HBO Max

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

HBO’s new show “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will premiere on the service on March 6. With “Succession“‘s Adam McKay, the show is all about the start of the Lakers basketball dynasty. It’s clear HBO Max is taking advantage of the sports fan audience to generate enthusiasm for the 1980s-era series. The trailer got 11.4K views and an average score of 4.8

HBO Max isn’t the only one focusing on Magic Johnson as Apple TV+ will be releasing the documentary “They Call Me Magic” on April 22.

Peacock

Bel-Air

“Bel-Air” takes a dramatic spin with the reboot of the beloved 90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The series premiered on Peacock the same day as the Super Bowl LVI and showed Will Smith leading a somewhat remix of the classic theme song we probably all still have stuck in our heads.

Other snippets of upcoming series shown throughout the Super Bowl were “The Endgame” (February 21), “Joe vs. Carole” (March 3), and “The Thing About Pam”

(March 8).

AMC+

The streaming platform teased their 2022 slate of TV shows during the 56th annual Super Bowl. The trailer showcased a ton of new footage for the final seasons of “Better Call Saul,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Killing Eve” along with new series “Interview with the Vampire” and “Tales of the Walking Dead.” The trailer got an average score of 4.3 and 2.1K views.

Theatrical Releases

The trippy new footage for Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” directed by Sam Raimi, featured Benedict Cumberbatch teaming up with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to fix the damaged multiverse. Another possible Disney+ release in the future could be the “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear” which will be in theaters this June.

Another theatrical release included “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror movie. While it’s a possibility that “Nope” could be on Peacock in the future since it is a Universal film, we are trying to not get our hopes up.