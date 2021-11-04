T-Mobile Subscribers to Get 1-Year of Paramount+ Essential Plan For Free

Following in the footsteps of bundling streaming services, T-Mobile has added another, Paramount+. The company announced this morning that starting on November 9th, every one of their postpaid consumers will get Paramount+ Essential free for a year.

New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless AND home internet customers on ANY consumer plan can score a full 12 months of Paramount+ Essential on Us, just for being a member of the Un-carrier, starting Tuesday, November 9. And both new and current Paramount+ subscribers can get in on the action.

Paramount+ Essential ad-supported plan normally costs $4.99 a month and includes nearly all the content Paramount+ offers, with exception of your local CBS affiliate (which requires their Premium Plan). You will still get much of the live sports they offer though, including local NFL games, Champions League, and Serie A.

How to get Paramount+ Free From T-Mobile

Click Here to Redeem “Paramount+ Essential on US” (starting November 9th)

Log-In to Your T-Mobile Account

Redeem The Offer

Get 12 Months Free of Paramount+ Essentials Plan

“At T-Mobile, EVERYONE means EVERYONE. And now, every one of our postpaid consumers can get a mountain of awesome entertainment with Paramount+ Essential on Us for a full year. That’s true whether you have a consumer or a home internet plan and whether you have a new Magenta MAX plan or are on a plan from 10 years ago,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. “With Paramount+, in addition to all our other streaming benefits, customers can truly watch virtually anywhere, anytime, on any smartphone and all at no extra cost with T-Mobile.”

Bundling streaming with your wireless plan has become the new normal for carriers. T-Mobile has included Netflix and MLB.TV for subscribers on many plans, as well as offering discounts on YouTube TV and Philo. Verizon includes The Disney Bundle on their Unlimited Plans, while also offering a free year of discovery+. AT&T includes HBO Max as a perk on a number of their wireless packages.