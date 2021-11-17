Tastemade Travel Streaming Network Available on Redbox, IMDb TV, Others

Tastemade announced today that the Tastemade Travel streaming network has launched on Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO WatchFree+, and IMDb TV.

Avalon Jones, senior account executive at Civic Entertainment Group, said this about the channel, “with many travel-focused networks pulling away from actual travel content, Tastemade Travel addresses the increased demand for this type of programming – appealing to millennial and Gen Z viewers who are eager to travel, but hesitant with many pandemic-related restrictions still in place.”

Tastemade announced the following upcoming and released shows and furnished the following descriptions:

My Family and the Galapagos , Premieres Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00p.m.: Conservationist Monty Halls rates the Galapagos Islands as his favorite place in the world, and this Unesco World Heritage-listed site is the setting for this series where Monty takes his family to visit the islands. He, his wife Tamsyn, and his young daughters explore the beauty and challenges of living in this remote natural wonder. They also learn about the conservation efforts being undertaken to protect the islands, experience life alongside unique plants and animals, and share life-changing moments together as a family.

Gourmet Goes Tribal , Premieres Thursday, December 16th at 7:00p.m.: Colombian Chef Pablo Naranjo Agular takes a breathtaking journey to the far northeast of India where he meets, eats, and cooks with the welcoming tribes of the region. With the belief that food can change people’s lives, Pablo discovers new flavours and unlikely friendships.

Chuck’s World , Now Streaming: Dare to venture forth with Celebrity Chef Chuck Hughes on his flavour-filled travels, hot on the trail of some of the world’s most exotic ingredients from which he concocts dishes typical of their native regions with his own inimitable flare.

Into the Outback with Abbey Holmes , Now Streaming: Join Abbey as she lives her dream and ventures amongst the beauty of the Northern Territory of Australia and discovers breathtaking places, experiences, and off-the-map adventures! Abbey travels in search of the ‘Legendary Barramundi’ far and wide through the Top End, visiting the finest fishing locations and experiencing all the Top End has to offer.

Foreign Flavours , Now Streaming: Karena and Kasey, youngest-ever MasterChef winners and self-taught Māori cooking sensations, embark on an epic culinary 10-stop tour around the globe. From Asia to Europe, and the Pacific to The Americas, the sisters are challenged to bring their unique style of cuisine to different cultures.

Misadventures , Now Streaming: Josh and Mearle are two good-hearted, but clueless friends who embark on an epic road trip around the South Island of New Zealand in search of eccentric locals and inspiring locations in a beat-up van.

David Rocco’s Dolce Africa , Now Streaming: Celebrity Italian Chef David Rocco embarks on an African culinary sojourn to explore the rich culinary culture of the world’s oldest continent, and travels through Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and South Africa. Rocco examines the Italian influence on the cuisine in places which were once occupied by Italy.

Vagabrothers, Now Streaming: Marko and Alex Ayling are brothers, backpackers, and bloggers on a mission to discover the world by meeting with other young people. Join them on their journey of cultural and culinary discovery across the most interesting places in the world.

“Tastemade’s travel content has been a huge success for the brand – seeing a 67 percent year-over-year increase in engagement and a 290 percent increase since 2019 – so we’re excited to bring our audience a network dedicated to celebrating travel, especially as they begin to book international trips and reconnect with one another again,” said Jay Holzer, Tastemade’s Head of Programming for the streaming network. “Tastemade Travel provides programming that is both escapism and educational and gives an insider’s look at both exotic and attainable destinations. By spotlighting cultures around the world and sharing unique and locally-driven experiences, we hope that Tastemade Travel inspires and empowers viewers to embark on their next adventure.”