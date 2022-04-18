 Skip to Content
TCL’s Google TVs to Support AirPlay 2, Homekit in Europe

Matt Tamanini

When TCL’s line of Google TVs in Europe received an update earlier this month, they picked up a very exciting feature. As first reported by FlatPanelsHD, the TVs now support AirPlay2 and Homekit on the C735, C835, and C935 TCL models.

This means that these new models are the only Android TVs in Europe that can mirror iOS displays and be controlled via the Home app and Siri; TCL’s Roku sets also feature this functionality in the continent as well. AirPlay 2 lets users share all types of media from an Apple iOS mobile or Mac device wirelessly to their TV screen and — perhaps more importantly — use a streaming service from the device that might not otherwise be supported directly on the TV.

TCL’s version of AirPlay 2 uses the same interface and settings as other brands that support the feature. Notably, these updated TCL models also still support Google Home and Chromecast, so users will have the flexibility to stream content from both Apple and Google devices and to use either brand’s home automation features all on the same TV.

While it has not been confirmed that this functionality will be available stateside, the next round of TCL releases will be available in North America beginning this summer.

