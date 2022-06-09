TED Turns to Ad-Supported Streaming With Launch of Linear Channel

It looks like cord-cutters will have a new way to be inspired and make positive life decisions as TED Talks will find their way onto streaming services with TED’s new ad-supported channel with designs on “discovering and spreading ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility, and catalyze impact.” Offering viewers access to a library of over 4,000 talks and TED-Ed presentations on a free ad-supported (FAST) channel, the non-profit is working with digital-first streaming platform Wurl to launch the TED channel.

Through the organization’s famed TED Talks and TED-Ed animations, the new FAST channel will feature TED’s short, influential videos from thought leaders expounding on technology, entertainment, business, creativity, education, and other disciplines. The 24/7 linear channel will be available through connected television and will feature upcoming programming including TED Talks like “The Power Of Vulnerability” by Brené Brown, “The Difference Between Winning And Succeeding” by the late John Wooden), and “How Dolly Parton Led Me To An Epiphany” by Jad Abumrad.

Viewers will also be able to watch the very latest from TED2022, including “A Future Worth Getting Excited About” from Elon Musk and “The Breakthrough Science of mRNA Medicine” by Melissa J. Moore.

The nonprofit promotes its talks at international conferences, TEDx events, and specialized TED Salons across the globe. While all of its content is available for free at the TED.com website including audio versions on the “TED Talks Daily” podcast, executives hope that branching out to a streamer will help bring its content to new eyes.

“Streaming TV gives TED another powerful digital tool to support our mission of bringing great ideas to viewers everywhere,” said Alan Seiffert, the TED’s head of global business development. “With Wurl’s reach of over 300 million connected TVs worldwide, and with their innovative and advanced technologies, they are an excellent partner for us to spread ideas in the FAST TV space.”

Wurl interconnects over 1,200 streaming channels from the world’s top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory.