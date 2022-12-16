Ten FAST Channels Disney+ Should Consider Launching in 2023

Free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels are proliferating like mad in the streaming industry, and it’s not hard to see why. At no cost to consumers, they are increasingly popular in a world where it seems subscription prices are rising out of control. They also offer a lean-back, channel-flipping experience that replicates the linear TV experience most TV watchers are used to.

In addition, such channels can help streaming services generate ad revenue and revitalize older series that no longer generate much traffic on their premium platforms. One recent report suggests that by the end of 2023, every major streaming service will offer ad-supported streaming in some capacity.

Disney+ already offers an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) tier, which it launched Dec. 8. But the service has not yet dipped its toe into the FAST market, and its vast content library gives it plenty of potential to do so.

Here’s a list of the top 10 FAST channels Disney+ should consider launching in 2023.

Mickey, Minnie, and Friends Channel

Disney is called “The House of Mouse” for a reason. Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in 1928’s “Steamboat Willie” launched a media empire that creator Walt Disney could scarcely have dreamt of at the time. Now, nearly 100 years later, Disney’s most-recognized character is still the rodent in red pants with an enormous smile.

Over the years, Mickey has been joined on his numerous adventures by a host of friends, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and dozens of others. Disney+ has a huge catalog of cartoons featuring these characters, and they could combine into an excellent FAST channel celebrating the company’s cornerstone character.

Marvel-ous Medley

When Disney first acquired Marvel Studios in 2009, many comic book fans were wary. A corporate giant like Disney might simply turn Marvel movies into carbon copies of each other, with one hero swapped out in favor of another. Thankfully, 13 years later, those fears have been largely allayed, as Disney has taken great care to build an interconnected cinematic universe with dozens of movies and shows, each with its own themes and takeaways.

The expansion of the Marvel content library at Disney offers ample opportunities for a FAST channel. Disney could use the channel to show the first seasons of the Marvel series from Disney+, while keeping news seasons behind its paywall. The channel could also feature first-in-series movies like “Thor” or the original “Iron Man,” as well as ABC and Netflix Marvel series, like “Agent Carter” and “Daredevil.”

Also, given the vast history animated Marvel series, a FAST channel would be a great opportunity to introduce new audiences to the iconic “X-Men ‘92” cartoon or the beloved “Spider-Man Unlimited.”

Holly Jolly Holidays Channel

Admittedly, this is more of a seasonal channel, but it once again highlights what an impressive array of content Disney has at its disposal. The “Home Alone” and “Santa Clause” film franchises both reside on the service, and with Disney+ currently hosting the “Santa Clauses” revival series, it would be an excellent advertising tool.

Disney+ is also home to myriad animated holiday-themed shows and movies, like “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” and “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.” The amount of holiday content available on Disney+ is definitely big enough to support a holiday FAST channel that could offer Christmas magic the whole year ‘round.

Star Wars Channel

In the 10 years that Disney has owned the Star Wars franchise, it has made some excellent content, as well as some that it would like to banish as effectively as George Lucas himself banished the “Star Wars Holiday Special.” But Disney did not only acquire the rights to produce new Star Wars content, it also bought every already-finished movie/show that takes place in a galaxy far, far away.

Animated series like “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels” would be right at home on this channel, as would the first seasons of live-action Star Wars series like “The Mandalorian.” Disney is clearly not done with the Star Wars franchise, and this channel would help the company keep older projects fresh in audiences’ minds and help promote new content kept behind the Disney+ paywall.

Classic Movies Channel

With all the franchises it owns, classic Disney animation can get lost in the shuffle of its content. But it was that animation that first brought the studio fame, and movies like “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “Pinocchio” helped create the media monolith that Disney is today.

Putting such movies on their own dedicated FAST channel would help remind users why they were so popular in the first place. In addition, they would help boost the profile of Disney’s live-action remakes, as the animated version of those films could be added to the channel a few weeks before the release of the new versions.

‘The Simpsons’ Channel

“The Simpsons” first debuted in 1990, and despite the pressures every TV series face to stay relevant in a changing world, the show has managed to stay on the air for more than 30 years. It is the longest-running American animated series, the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series of all time.

It also varies highly in quality from season to season, according to many viewers of the show. The first 10 seasons are widely regarded to be the show’s best and would make perfect fodder for a dedicated single-series FAST channel. Disney+ could keep newer seasons behind a paywall, and still have plenty of content for such a channel.

Disney Channel Favorites

Before Disney+ existed, the best place to go for new Disney content was its linear cable channel. That channel still exists, but so much of its content has made its way to Disney+ that the company could easily use it to launch a FAST channel.

Such a channel could host animated series like “Kim Possible” and “Phineas and Ferb,” plus live-action shows like “That’s So Raven” to give Millennials a hit of nostalgia. Disney recently rebooted “The Proud Family” on Disney+, giving the company the opportunity to offer the original show for free in order to promote the new version.

Nature and Science Channel

Disney has always sought to avoid the reputation of offering “brain-rotting” content for kids and has continually made an effort to offer educational content as well as lighter fare. When the company acquired most of FOX’s assets in 2019, the deal included one of the most-recognized nature and science brands in the world: National Geographic.

There aren’t a huge amount of National Geographic specials on Disney+ currently, but the company also operates a linear National Geographic channel that it could borrow content for this FAST channel. Such a channel would demonstrate Disney’s desire to be known as a positive influence in kids’ lives, rather than just a company that makes cartoons and toys.

Action and Adventure Channel

Unlike the acquisition of Star Wars, Disney did not acquire the streaming rights to past Indiana Jones movies when it acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. Those reside with Paramount, and the first four Indiana Jones films live on Paramount+ currently. But Disney does own the rights to future movies, including the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

This is the perfect FAST channel to promote that film, as well as the new “National Treasure” series currently airing its first season on Disney+. This channel could host the original “National Treasure” movies, and other big-time adventure films like “John Carter,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Jungle Cruise.”

Pixar’s Picks Channel

Back in the 1990s, there was no way for Disney to know that its partnership with a well-regarded, but little-known, animation studio named Pixar would lead to the success that it has. Since then, that partnership has grown exponentially, especially since Disney acquired Pixar in 2006.

Disney and Pixar have collaborated on a total of 26 movies so far, and more are certainly planned. This FAST channel could include older Pixar films, as well as its famous short films that usually accompany every feature-length release the companies produce.