‘Tenet’ Is Released in Theaters Today: Here’s Where You Can Stream Christopher Nolan’s Movies Online

After much hubbub, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is finally in theaters. With the coronavirus prompting for the shuttering of theaters worldwide, there was a lot of speculation regarding what would happen to the highly-anticipated feature.

As several films found success in the PVOD arena without a theatrical bow, many wondered if “Tenet” would go the same route. With HBO Max still being a hot topic after its May 27 premiere, the assumption was that the film would go straight to the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service.

However, during their Q2 2020 earnings call in July, AT&T CEO John Stankey made it clear that while WarnerMedia has had to make adjustments due to the pandemic, they would not be bending “Tenet” to the straight to PVOD model. “I don’t know when theaters are going to reopen … or what the circumstances are going to be around it. There’s no question that the longer this goes on, there’s going to be some content on the margin that we look at and say it may be better served to be distributed in a different construct,” Stankey explained.

“I love the fact that we have that option now … Do I think that there could be some things that we did, chartered and built for theatrical releases that maybe migrate into an SVOD construct? Sure. Is it going to happen on a movie like ‘Tenet’ or something like ‘Wonder Woman?’ I’d be very surprised if that’d be the case. I can assure you on ‘Tenet’ that’s not going to be the case.”

Well, WarnerMedia stuck to their guns and the film made its premiere in theatres today. For those who are still wary of a jaunt to the movies, but would still like to indulge in some Christopher Nolan greats, several of his movies are available for streaming.

The story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain, Canada and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbour of Dunkirk between May 26th and June 4th 1940 during World War II.

The adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage.

Following the death of District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman assumes responsibility for Dent’s crimes to protect the late attorney’s reputation and is subsequently hunted by the Gotham City Police Department. Eight years later, Batman encounters the mysterious Selina Kyle and the villainous Bane, a new terrorist leader who overwhelms Gotham’s finest. The Dark Knight resurfaces to protect a city that has branded him an enemy.

Cobb, a skilled thief who commits corporate espionage by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious.

Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations that plague the streets. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos unleashed by a rising criminal mastermind known to the terrified citizens of Gotham as the Joker.

A mysterious story of two magicians whose intense rivalry leads them on a life-long battle for supremacy — full of obsession, deceit and jealousy with dangerous and deadly consequences.

Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld - The Batman.

Two Los Angeles homicide detectives are dispatched to a northern town where the sun doesn’t set to investigate the methodical murder of a local teen.

Leonard Shelby is tracking down the man who raped and murdered his wife. The difficulty of locating his wife’s killer, however, is compounded by the fact that he suffers from a rare, untreatable form of short-term memory loss. Although he can recall details of life before his accident, Leonard cannot remember what happened fifteen minutes ago, where he’s going, or why.

Bill, an idle, unemployed aspiring writer, walks the crowded streets of London following randomly chosen strangers, a seemingly innocent entertainment that becomes dangerous when he crosses paths with a mysterious character.