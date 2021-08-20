Tennis Channel International Expands Streaming to the U.K.

Tennis Channel has been expanding its reach by launching its streaming service in countries across the globe. In April 2020, Tennis Channel International became available in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. Earlier this year, tennis fans in Greece gained access to Tennis Channel International as well.

Now, the international streaming service has arrived in the United Kingdom and can begin streaming immediately. Tennis Channel International’s launch in the U.K. happened at the perfect time. Viewers now have access to UK Pro League from the Chelsea Harbour Club in London, which runs from August 23-29. From September 10-12, U.K. viewers can stream the LTA National League Finals as well.

Tennis Channel International offers 24/7 coverage of tennis content to give fans everything they want to see, from original series to live coverage of matches. Tennis matches are also available to stream on-demand. Tennis Channel offers MatchCast, a groundbreaking tennis scoring and data interface providing dynamic graphics and tennis statistics.

“We’ve proven that it works in the U.S., creating enormous value increases for all stakeholders and media partners, and our initial international launches in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have well-exceeded expectations,” said Ken Solomon, president, Tennis Channel. “Now we’re excited to share our unique brand, tournament coverage, Hall of Fame talent, and original content with new and existing fans in the U.K. – the birthplace of the sport as we know it today.”

In the U.K., a subscription to Tennis Channel costs £2.49 per month. U.K. subscribers can stream at www.tennischannel.com or on the Tennis Channel International app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs.

At this point, Tennis Channel International hasn’t revealed where its streaming service will go next, but it doesn’t look like its global expansion is slowing down any time soon.