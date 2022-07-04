How to Watch The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Online for Free Without Cable

July 4 has long been the date when we get to see the pinnacle of athleticism on display. No, we’re not talking about baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, or tennis — we’re talking about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. The event returns to Coney Island after the pandemic forced it to another location, meaning all is truly right with the world. Live coverage begins on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. ET with the Women’s contest and then ESPNEWS at 12:00 p.m. for the Men’s.

About The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest will take place back in Coney Island, returning to the iconic Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues after being forced to alternate locations in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic.

The women’s competition coverage begins at 10:45 am ET and is telecast live on ESPN3. The men’s competition coverage begins at 12 pm ET and is telecast live on ESPNEWS. ESPN3 will also feature ISO cams on Top-ranked Female Miki Sudo and World Champion Joey Chestnut during their respective competitions, in addition to full coverage of both the women’s and men’s events. Re-airs will be on ESPN at 4 pm ET and 10 pm ET.

Joey Chestnut seeks a new record after eating 76 hot dogs and buns last year in the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. Miki Sudo, the No. 1 ranked female in the world holds a personal best of 48 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and she will return after missing the 2021 contest due to pregnancy. She will battle Michelle Lesco of Arizona, who ate 30 ¾ hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes last year.

New this year, ESPN SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson will do play-by-play of the eating contest, with in-depth analysis by Major League Eating’s Richard Shea.

Betting the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

We completely understand if you’re itching for something to bet on — and luckily for you, many books offer odds on the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Check out the men’s and women’s lines below:

Men’s Divison Betting Lines

Joey Chestnut wins: -3000

Field (all other entrants): +1000 (lines courtesy FOXBet)

Joey Chestnut’s hot dogs eaten: O/U 76.5 (courtesy Caesars Sportsbook

Women’s Division Betting Lines

Miki Sudo wins: -1800

Field (all other entrants): +900

Miki Sudo’s hot dogs eaten: O/U 45.5

(All lines courtesy Caesars Sportsbook)

The 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Trailer