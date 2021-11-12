The Best Streaming Deals: Free Trials or Discounts for Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and More - November 2021

Ahead of the holiday season, there are tons of great streaming deals out there right now, including the Disney+ Day offer of Disney+ for just $1.99. We will break down all the offers from the major streaming services including Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Philo, Sling TV, and more.

Best Streaming Deals For November 2021 Overview

In honor of Disney+ Day, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for just $1.99. With the offer, you can stream all Disney+ has to offer, including new releases like “Shang-Chi”, “Jungle Cruise”, and the new “Home Alone” remake.

The offer only last until November 14th, so make sure you sign-up if you want to take advantage of the offer.

Not every streaming service offers a free trial, but Hulu still gives you a full 30 days to give it a whirl. That’s enough time to see if it’s worth adding to your lineup. You’ll have a month to binge a series you’ve heard about or to delve deep in the library to see if Hulu’s style of content appeals to you. Check out “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” or “Fyre Fraud.”

How to Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

Click Here to activate a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu Select Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) Create Your Account Add Your Billing Info Click “Submit” and Start Streaming

For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF your first month of Sling TV. That means you can get Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10. On top of that, for the month of November you will also get a free month of Showtime included in your subscription, and can add STARZ for just $5 (normally $8.99).

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF your first month of Philo, after a 7-Day Free Trial with Code: WATCHPHILONOV. This is the perfect deal for those that want to stream the new season of “Yellowstone”, which is only available on Paramount Network, which is available live and on-demand with Philo.

ViacomCBS is launching a brand-new streaming bundle that will let you get Paramount Plus and Showtime with big savings. There are two bundles: they will offer Paramount+ Essentials and Showtime Bundle for $11.99 a month, or Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free Plan for just $12.99 a month.

Paramount+ & Showtime Bundles

Paramount+ Essential ($4.99) & Showtime ($10.99): $11.99 (normally $15.98)

Paramount+ Premium Ad-Free ($9.99) & Showtime ($10.99): $14.99 (normally $20.98)

HBO Max now offers annual plans, meaning you can save if you are willing to pre-pay for an entire year. That means you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $99.99 ($8.33 a month) or HBO Max Ad-Free for just $149.99 ($12.50 a month). With the savings you will save 16% vs. the monthly plan.