The Best Streaming Deals: Free Trials or Discounts for Paramount+, Hulu, HBO Max, and More — March 2022
There are tons of great streaming deals out there right now, including the Paramount+ Anniversary Sale, which gives you 80% OFF for three months. We will break down all the offers from the major streaming services including Hulu, HBO Max, DIRECTV STREAM, STARZ, Paramount+, Sling TV, and more.
Best Streaming Deals For March 2022 Overview
|Service
|Deal
|Price
|Link
|Paramount+
|80% OFF 3 Months
|$9.99
|$1 For Paramount+
|Hulu
|30-Day Free Trial
|$5.99
|30-Day Free Trial
|STARZ
|$5 For 3 Months
|$8.99
|Get 3 Months For $5
|DIRECTV STREAM
|5-Day Free Trial
|$69.99
|5-Day Free Trial
|Sling TV
|3-Day Free Trial
|$10 First Month
|3-Day Free Trial
|HBO Max
|16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually
|$8.33-$12.50 per Month
|Sign Up Now
1. Get Paramount+ Essential for $1 or Premium for $2 (80% OFF)
In honor of its one-year anniversary, new customers are able to get three months of Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month (normally $4.99) for their Essential Plan, or $2 per month for their Premium Plan (normally $9.99). To activate the deal, use promo code BIRTHDAY through March 8.
In addition to every March Madness game on CBS, you can also watch Champions League, Serie A, “Yellowstone” prequel “1883”, and more.
2. How to Get a 30 Day Free Trial of Hulu
Not every streaming service offers a free trial, but Hulu still gives you a full 30 days to give it a whirl. That should be more than enough time to see if the service is worth adding to your lineup. You’ll have a full month to binge that series that you’ve heard about or to delve deep into the library to see if Hulu’s wide range content appeals to you. Check out “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” or new releases “The Dropout” and “Flesh.”
How to Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
- Click Here to activate a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
- Select Hulu or Hulu (No Ads)
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Billing Info
- Click “Submit” and Start Streaming
3. Get a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM
If you haven’t tried it in a while, DIRECTV STREAM, recently added a 5-Day Free Trial, bringing a free trial to the rebranded service for the first time. It is one of the best ways to stream local sports on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and more.
The streamer also recently added an Unlimited DVR, which is coupled with unlimited at-home streams.
4. Get 3 Months of STARZ for $5
For a limited time, Starz has launched a special promotion which gives subscribers three months of Starz for only $5 per month. Since the streamer normally costs $8.99 per month, that comes out to a savings of almost 45%.
This means that you’ll be able to watch the latest Starz Originals like “Power Book IV: Force,” along with the latest seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Heels, and City of Lies.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- After it redirects, add your email and Claim Offer.
- Complete sign-up.
5. Get a 3-Day Free Trial to Sling TV
For a limited time, you can get a 3-day free trial of Sling TV. With either the service’s Sling Orange or Sling Blue option, this is the cheapest way to stream March Madness on TNT, TBS, and TruTV. And, when you combine it with the Paramount+ deal, you can stream all of March Madness for just $37.
6. Get 16% HBO Max When You Pre-Pay
HBO Max now offers annual plans, meaning that you can save if you are willing to pre-pay for an entire year. So, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $99.99 ($8.33 a month) or HBO Max Ad-Free for just $149.99 ($12.50 a month). With the savings you will save 16% vs. the monthly plan.