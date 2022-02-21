 Skip to Content
The Complete List of Netflix Category Codes (Over 3,000)

Lauren Forristal

Netflix has genre codes or “secret codes” that allow users to further refine searches into certain categories. With close to 6,000 titles, it can be hard to navigate the platform sometimes.

Thanks to Whats On Netflix, we’ve compiled every single category code (over 3,000) to help you delve deep into the Netflix library.

How to Use Category Codes

  • Web Browser: paste the numbers where it says (CATEGORYCODE) after the following web address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(CATEGORYCODE)

  • TV or Mobile: type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a foolproof plan, but Netflix sometimes adds a special section throughout the holiday season so it’s worth a shot.

NOTE: Category codes are known to not work sometimes, particularly in specific regions or devices. If you don’t get a result, that probably means there’s an issue with the search or no titles fit the description.

Netflix Main Genre Categories

Genre Code #
Action & Adventure 1365
Animation 4698
Anime 7424
Biographical 1096
Camp 1252
Children & Family 783
Classic 31574
Comedies 6548
Comic Book & Superhero 10118
Country & Western/Folk 1105
Documentaries 6839
Dramas 5763
Horror 8711
Music 1701
Romantic 8883
Sci-fi & Fantasy 1492
Sports 4370
Thrillers 8933
TV Shows 83
Westerns 7700

Seasonal

Christmas

Genre Code #
British Christmas Children & Family Films 1527064
Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films 1721544
Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s 1476024
Christmas Children & Family Films 1474017
Christmas Comedies 1474015
Christmas for Kids 1726277
Christmas TV Cartoons 1395703
Christmas TV Comedies 1395700
European Christmas Children & Family Films 1527063
Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films 1475066
Feel-Good Christmas Films 1418977
Festive Family Fun 81351538
Festive Favorites 107985
Festive Fun 393181
Festive Romance 394388
More Naughty Than Nice 81354837
Romantic Christmas Films 1394527
Season’s Streamings 81346420
Spiritual Movies 26835
Twisted Christmas 2300975

Halloween

Genre Code #
Halloween Favorites (Mix of movies & TV Shows) 108663 / 81336575
Family Halloween Treats 81346195
Halloween Comedies 81510605
Horror Anime 10695
Horror Films 8711
Horror Series 83059
Teen Screams 52147
Scary Films 6057
Sci-Fi Horror 1694
Zombie Horror Films 75405
B-Horror Films 8195
British Horror Movies 4991
Campy Horror Movies 1155
Creature Features 6895
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies 3721
Dark Fantasy Anime 2691049
Dark Fantasy TV Shows 81238385
Dark Films 9280
Dark TV Horror 83161
Deep Sea Horror Movies 45028
Experimental Horror Movies 2626
Frankenstein Movies 652
Filipino Horror Movies 2010
Foreign Horror Movies 8654
Goofy Horror Movies 4021
High Brow Horror 3261672
Horror Comedy 89585
Horror Films Based on Books 1751
Horror Reimagined 81336549
Independent Psychological Horror Movies 3880
Irreverent Horror Movies 3642
Modern Horror Classics 81336552
Monster Movies 947
Psychological Horror Movies 4809
Quirky Horror Movies 729
Revenge Films 14903
Slasher and Serial Killer Films 8646
Small Town Scares 51496215
Steamy Horror Movies 1358
Supernatural Horror Movies 42023
Survival Horror 2939659
This Place is Evil 81476889
Vampire Horror Movies 75804
Werewolf Horror Movies 75930
Zombie Horror Movies 75405

International

Australian

Genre Code #
Australian Comedies 2030
Australian Crime Dramas 4767
Australian Crime Movies 3936
Australian Crime Thrillers 4816
Australian Dramas from the 1980s 3381
Australian Movies 5230
Australian Movies for ages 0 to 2 588
Australian Movies for ages 2 to 4 61

British

Genre Code #
BBC Dramas 3838
BBC Miniseries 1580
BBC TV Shows 3308
British Action & Adventure 1302
British Adventures 4915
British Animal Tales 1878
British Biographical Dramas 1520
British Biographical Movies 1031
British Children & Family Movies 2473
British Comedies 1009
British Comedies based on Books 2965
British Coming-of-age Movies 2386
British Crime Dramas 3200
British Crime Dramas based on Books 1164
British Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3615
British Cult Movies from the 1970s 377
British Documentaries 3394
British Dramas 3682
British Dramas based on a book from the 1970s 2409
British Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 702
British Dramas from the 1940s 3864
British Dramas from the 1960s 3924
British Dramas from the 1970s 3953
British Dramas from the 1980s 3974
British Education for Kids 1606
British Fantasy Movies 636
British Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3188
British Gay & Lesbian Movies 4236
British Historical Documentaries 3661
British Horror Movies 4991
British Horror Movies from the 1960s 570
British Horror Movies from the 1970s 602
British Independent Crime Movies 2962
British Independent Dramas from the 1980s 2285
British Independent Movies from the 1980s 286
British Independent Political Movies 3290
British Independent Thrillers 3534
British Military Dramas 271
British Monster Movies 4460
British Movies 10757
British Movies based on a book from the 1980s 4515
British Movies based on Books 811
British Movies for ages 2 to 4 745
British Mysteries 2754
British Mysteries based on Books 2513
British Political Comedies 2636
British Political Dramas 3250
British Political Dramas based on Books 3705
British Political Movies 2498
British Political Movies based on Books 1277
British Psychological Dramas 3962
British Satires from the 1980s 1723
British Social Issue Dramas 2312
British Thrillers 1774
British Thrillers from the 1970s 3500
British Thrillers from the 1980s 3526
British TV Shows 52117
British War Movies from the 1960s 2579

Chinese

Genre Code #
Chinese 3960
Chinese Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 2812
Chinese Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2839
Chinese Crime Comedies 2942
Chinese Crime Dramas 371
Chinese Fantasy Movies 3695
Chinese Gay & Lesbian Movies 94
Chinese Horror Movies 2231
Chinese Movies 3960
Chinese Sci-Fi & Fantasy 140
Chinese Thrillers 2292
Chinese Thrillers from the 1980s 4234

Eastern European

Genre Code #
Eastern European Comedies 3892
Eastern European Crime Dramas 24
Eastern European Dramas from the 1980s 4414
Eastern European Movies 5254
Eastern European Political Dramas 2374
Eastern European Political Movies 4208

Filipino

Genre Code #
Filipino Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1993
Filipino Gay & Lesbian Movies 2465
Filipino Horror Movies 2010
Filipino Movies from the 1980s 4044
Filipino Sci-Fi & Fantasy 885

Foreign

Genre Code #
Foreign Action & Adventure 11828
Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1936
Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1958
Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1984
Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2015
Foreign Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3985
Foreign Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 1644
Foreign Adventures 3912
Foreign Alien Sci-Fi 3264
Foreign B-Horror Movies 874
Foreign Children & Family 3277
Foreign Comedies 4426
Foreign Coming-of-age Comedies 1311
Foreign Coming-of-age Dramas 906
Foreign Crime Documentaries 340
Foreign Crime Movies from the 1950s 455
Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 479
Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 515
Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 543
Foreign Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4311
Foreign Cult Horror Movies 1256
Foreign Cult Movies 4089
Foreign Documentaries 5161
Foreign Dramas 2150
Foreign Dramas from the 1920s 1432
Foreign Dramas from the 1930s 1463
Foreign Dramas from the 1940s 1496
Foreign Dramas from the 1950s 1527
Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 1555
Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 1582
Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 1618
Foreign Experimental Dramas 4405
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1879
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Crime Dramas 2496
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4862
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas from the 1980s 4399
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies 8243
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1970s 2837
Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 2862
Foreign Horror Movies 8654
Foreign Military Action & Adventure 1317
Foreign Military Movies from the 1970s 1652
Foreign Movies 7462
Foreign Movies based on Books 2474
Foreign Movies based on real life 1850
Foreign Political Comedies 1356
Foreign Political Movies from the 1920s 4559
Foreign Political Movies from the 1950s 4635
Foreign Political Movies from the 1960s 4666
Foreign Political Movies from the 1970s 4696
Foreign Political Movies from the 1980s 4719
Foreign Political Thrillers 976
Foreign Psychological Horror Movies 190
Foreign Psychological Movies 3650
Foreign Psychological Movies from the 1970s 4299
Foreign Psychological Movies from the 1980s 4328
Foreign Satanic Stories 2490
Foreign Satires 2759
Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 6485
Foreign Sci-Fi Horror Movies 3833
Foreign Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3868
Foreign Spy Movies 3766
Foreign Thrillers 10306
Foreign Vampire Movies from the 1970s 3587
Foreign War Dramas 4035
Foreign War Dramas from the 1950s 188
Foreign War Dramas from the 1960s 209
Foreign War Dramas from the 1970s 224
Foreign War Dramas from the 1980s 250
Foreign War Movies 4639
Foreign Westerns from the 1960s 2997
Foreign Westerns from the 1970s 3021
Foreign Zombie Movies 2143

French

Genre Code #
French Movies 58807
French-Language Action & Adventure 4447
French-Language Biographical Movies 4165
French-Language Comedies 2058
French-Language Coming-of-age Dramas 308
French-Language Coming-of-age Movies 2103
French-Language Crime Comedies 3071
French-Language Documentaries 370
French-Language Dramas 1092
French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4286
French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 3919
French-Language Horror Movies from the 1970s 2132
French-Language Military Dramas 337
French-Language Military Movies 4888
French-Language Mysteries 930
French-Language Political Movies 2577
French-Language Sci-Fi & Fantasy 381
French-Language Thrillers from the 1960s 4131
French-Language Thrillers from the 1970s 4155
French-Language Thrillers from the 1980s 4174
French-Language War Dramas 2937

German

Genre Code #
German Movies 58886
German Political Movies from the 1970s 681
German-Language Crime Dramas 1198
German-Language Dramas 4027
German-Language Dramas from the 1920s 254
German-Language Dramas from the 1950s 328
German-Language Dramas from the 1960s 349
German-Language Dramas from the 1970s 378
German-Language Dramas from the 1980s 403
German-Language Horror Movies 3038
German-Language Movies from the 1920s 1161
German-Language Movies from the 1950s 1237
German-Language Movies from the 1960s 1260
German-Language Movies from the 1970s 1290
German-Language Movies from the 1980s 1315
German-Language Political Dramas 2087
German-Language War Dramas 4863
German-Language War Movies 68

Indian

Genre Code #
Indian Action & Adventure 4749
Indian Action & Adventure from the 1970s 925
Indian Action & Adventure from the 1980s 951
Indian Comedies from the 1970s 2695
Indian Comedies from the 1980s 2716
Indian Crime Action & Adventure 2870
Indian Movies 10463
Indian Movies from the 1940s 3545
Indian Movies from the 1950s 3573
Indian Movies from the 1960s 3596
Indian Movies from the 1970s 3612
Indian Movies from the 1980s 3634
Indian Political Dramas 3045
Indian Political Movies 1843
Indian Thrillers 1719

Italian

Genre Code #
Italian Comedies 3300
Italian Comedies from the 1960s 4631
Italian Comedies from the 1970s 4658
Italian Crime Dramas 4107
Italian Crime Movies 3244
Italian Crime Thrillers 1007
Italian Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 4064
Italian Dramas 4282
Italian Horror Movies from the 1960s 2758
Italian Horror Movies from the 1970s 2780
Italian Horror Movies from the 1980s 2814
Italian Movies 8221
Italian Movies from the 1940s 4675
Italian Movies from the 1950s 4704
Italian Movies from the 1960s 4722
Italian Movies from the 1970s 4743
Italian Movies from the 1980s 4764
Italian Political Dramas 853
Italian Political Movies 4538
Italian Political Movies from the 1970s 2775
Italian War Movies 1292
Italian Westerns 4380

Japanese

Genre Code #
Japanese Action & Adventure 4344
Japanese Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 524
Japanese Comedies 1747
Japanese Crime Action & Adventure 407
Japanese Crime Dramas from the 1960s 3297
Japanese Crime Thrillers 2743
Japanese Dramas 2893
Japanese Gay & Lesbian Movies 709
Japanese Movies 10398
Japanese Movies from the 1950s 3862
Japanese Movies from the 1960s 3888
Japanese Movies from the 1970s 3923
Japanese Movies from the 1980s 3952
Japanese Thrillers 799

Korean

Genre Code #
Korean Crime Thrillers 434
Korean Dramas 1989
Korean Movies 5685
Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859
Korean TV Shows 67879

Latin American

Genre Code #
Latin & Ballroom Dance 1366
Latin American 1613
Latin American Comedies 3996
Latin American Crime Movies 4756
Latin American Movies 1613
Latin American Political Movies 1979
Latin Music 10741
Latino Crime Action & Adventure 3935
Latino Crime Dramas 2361
Latino Independent Comedies 4516
Latino Movies 129
Latino Movies from the 1980s 2601

Mexican

Genre Code #
Mexican Comedies 105
Mexican Comedies from the 1950s 1699
Mexican Comedies from the 1960s 1722
Mexican Comedies from the 1970s 1743
Mexican Crime Movies 3323
Mexican Documentaries 4048
Mexican Dramas 2757
Mexican Dramas from the 1950s 4588
Mexican Dramas from the 1960s 4612
Mexican Dramas from the 1970s 4637
Mexican Dramas from the 1980s 4667
Mexican Political Movies 3590

Polish

Genre Code #
Polish Movies from the 1960s 3389
Polish Movies from the 1970s 3415
Polish Movies from the 1980s 3437
Polish War Movies 493

Russian

Genre Code #
Russian 11567
Russian Action & Adventure 3659
Russian Crime Movies 241
Russian Military Movies 1024
Russian Political Dramas 3708
Russian Political Movies 3230
Russian War Dramas 4138
Russian War Movies 4993

Scandinavian

Genre Code #
Scandinavian Crime Dramas 4455
Scandinavian Crime Movies 1884
Scandinavian Dramas 2696
Scandinavian Movies 9292
Scandinavian Movies from the 1960s 2304
Scandinavian Movies from the 1970s 2320
Scandinavian Movies from the 1980s 2332
Scandinavian Thrillers 1321

Spanish

Genre Code #
Spanish Movies 58741
Spanish-Language Comedies 4692
Spanish-Language Crime Thrillers 3605
Spanish-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3635
Spanish-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 1501
Spanish-Language Horror Movies from the 1970s 2637
Spanish-Language Political Dramas 4113

Thai

Genre Code #
Thai Action & Adventure 70
Thai Dramas 3283
Thai Movies 1098

More International

Genre Code #
Asian Action Movies 77232
Belgian 262
Belgian Crime Movies 1229
Brazilian Dramas 4425
Brazilian Movies 798
Brazilian Music 3033
Czech Movies 1697
Dutch Movies 10606
Greek Movies 61115
Greek-Language Dramas 2431
Iranian Comedies 4267
Irish Movies 58750
Israeli Comedies 2550
Israeli Movies 4718
Israeli Political Movies 4711
Middle Eastern Documentaries 3860
Middle Eastern Movies 5875
New Zealand Movies 63782
Southeast Asian Comedies 984
Southeast Asian Movies 9196

Niche

African-American

Genre Code #
African 3761
African-American Action & Adventure from the 1970s 2571
African-American Comedies 4906
African-American Comedies from the 1970s 4062
African-American Crime Action & Adventure 3053
African-American Crime Comedies 177
African-American Crime Documentaries 1
African-American Crime Dramas 3959
African-American Dramas based on Books 4330
African-American Independent Comedies 307
African-American Independent Crime Dramas 2625
African-American Military Movies 2081
African-American Movies 575
African-American Movies based on Books 3080
African-American Political Movies 1564
African-American Romance 3967
African-American Showbiz Comedies 2576
African-American Showbiz Dramas 1123
African-American Sports Movies 1614
African-American Thrillers 2470
Blaxploitation Movies 1832

Exercise & Health

Genre Code #
Dance Workouts 1498
Healthy Living Shows 2927
Low-Impact Workouts 51
Mind and Body 3588
Tai Chi & Qigong 4357

LGBTQ+

Genre Code #
Gay & Lesbian Action & Adventure 222
Gay & Lesbian Biographical Dramas 1848
Gay & Lesbian Comedies 7120
Gay & Lesbian Coming-of-age Movies 2724
Gay & Lesbian Crime Movies 873
Gay & Lesbian Cult Movies 2854
Gay & Lesbian Documentaries 4720
Gay & Lesbian Dramas 500
Gay & Lesbian Historical Documentaries 125
Gay & Lesbian Movies 5977
Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1960s 4374
Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1970s 4396
Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 4429
Gay & Lesbian Mysteries 4050
Gay & Lesbian Political Dramas 4861
Gay & Lesbian Psychological Movies 5
Gay & Lesbian Romance 3329
Gay & Lesbian Showbiz Comedies 2053
Gay & Lesbian Social & Cultural Documentaries 3408
Gay & Lesbian Social Issue Dramas 2619
Gay & Lesbian Tearjerkers 1469
Gay & Lesbian Thrillers 3091
Gay & Lesbian TV Shows 65263

Music

Genre Code #
American Folk & Bluegrass 760
Traditional Latin Music 2419
Urban & Dance Concerts 9472
Disco 3493
Jazz & Easy Listening 10271
Karaoke 1558
Music 1701
Music & Concert Documentaries 90361
Pop 2145
Reggae 3081
Reggaeton 3656
Opera & Operetta 365
Rock & Pop Concerts 3278
Rock & Roll Oldies 1856
Rockumentaries 4649
Sacred Classical Music 341
Sacred Folk & Traditional Music 1319
Swing & Big Band 3208
World Music Concerts 2856

Musicals

Genre Code #
Musicals 13335
Disney Musicals 59433
Stage Musicals 55774

Religion

Genre Code #
Faith & Spirituality 26835
Faith & Spirituality Movies 52804
Jewish Dramas 2718
Jewish Spiritual Documentaries 1526
Spiritual Documentaries 2760
Spiritual Documentaries from the 1980s 3276
Religious Documentaries 10005

Sports

Genre Code #
Baseball 2137
Baseball Movies 12339
Basketball Movies 12762
BMX & Extreme Biking 4582
Boxing Movies 12443
Boxing Non-fiction 1863
Extreme Sports Compilations 4045
Football Movies 12803
Golf 3116
Ice Hockey 4511
Martial Arts & Boxing Workouts 2875
Martial Arts Movies 8985
Martial Arts Movies directed by Corey Yuen 997
Martial Arts Movies directed by Godfrey Ho 2075
Martial Arts Movies directed by Hark Tsui 3870
Martial Arts Movies directed by Joseph Kuo 1720
Martial Arts Movies starring Chuck Norris 2014
Martial Arts Movies starring David Chiang 3928
Martial Arts Movies starring Sammo Hung Kam-Bo 998
Martial Arts Movies starring Yun-Fat Chow 2151
Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling 6695
Real Martial Arts 3143
Sports & Fitness 9327
Sports Children & Family Movies 453
Sports Comedies 5286
Sports Documentaries 180
Sports Dramas 7243
Sports Dramas based on Books 3349
Sports Dramas based on real life 4072
Sports Dramas for ages 8 to 10 986
Sports Movies 4370
Sports Movies based on real life 3066
Sports Movies for ages 5 to 7 3746
Sports Movies for ages 8 to 10 4424
Sports Movies from the 1930s 712
Sports Movies from the 1940s 737
Sports Movies from the 1950s 765
Sports Movies from the 1970s 826
Sports Movies from the 1980s 850
Sports Movies on Blu-ray 4104

Very, VERY Niche

Every Action & Adventure Category

Genre Code #
Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1960s 4082
Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1970s 2410
Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1980s 704
Action & Adventure based on real life from the 1980s 1051
Action & Adventure directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 2282
Action & Adventure directed by Cirio H. Santiago 4323
Action & Adventure directed by Clint Eastwood 4998
Action & Adventure directed by Corey Yuen 291
Action & Adventure directed by George Archainbaud 3183
Action & Adventure directed by George Sherman 3198
Action & Adventure directed by Godfrey Ho 1367
Action & Adventure directed by Gordon Chan 3630
Action & Adventure directed by Hark Tsui 4207
Action & Adventure directed by Harry L. Fraser 1442
Action & Adventure directed by Howard Hawks 3700
Action & Adventure directed by J. Lee Thompson 2913
Action & Adventure directed by John Sturges 2126
Action & Adventure directed by John Woo 3813
Action & Adventure directed by Joseph Kuo 982
Action & Adventure directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1861
Action & Adventure directed by Mack V. Wright 2976
Action & Adventure directed by Raoul Walsh 2911
Action & Adventure directed by Ray Taylor 2790
Action & Adventure directed by Richard Lester 4717
Action & Adventure directed by Ringo Lam 2897
Action & Adventure directed by Robert N. Bradbury 4076
Action & Adventure directed by Sam Newfield 1109
Action & Adventure directed by Wai-keung Lau 866
Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 2950
Action & Adventure starring Akshay Kumar 901
Action & Adventure starring Anthony Quinn 2085
Action & Adventure starring Anthony Wong Chau-Sang 1621
Action & Adventure starring Bob Steele 3178
Action & Adventure starring Bruce Lee 4143
Action & Adventure starring Bruce Li 1641
Action & Adventure starring Buster Crabbe 240
Action & Adventure starring Chuck Norris 2321
Action & Adventure starring Clint Eastwood 3490
Action & Adventure starring David Chiang 4264
Action & Adventure starring Dolph Lundgren 2437
Action & Adventure starring Dragon Lee 3847
Action & Adventure starring Errol Flynn 4609
Action & Adventure starring Fei Meng 2047
Action & Adventure starring Fred Williamson 2468
Action & Adventure starring Gary Daniels 2630
Action & Adventure starring Gene Hackman 3295
Action & Adventure starring Harrison Ford 857
Action & Adventure starring Henry Fonda 4215
Action & Adventure starring James Coburn 3926
Action & Adventure starring James Stewart 2694
Action & Adventure starring Jean-Claude Van Damme 3683
Action & Adventure starring John Liu 4912
Action & Adventure starring John Wayne 4709
Action & Adventure starring Johnny Mack Brown 1894
Action & Adventure starring Kris Kristofferson 1745
Action & Adventure starring Kurt Russell 410
Action & Adventure starring Lance Henriksen 3981
Action & Adventure starring Mark Dacascos 4115
Action & Adventure starring Maureen O’Hara 720
Action & Adventure starring Mel Gibson 1595
Action & Adventure starring Pierce Brosnan 3489
Action & Adventure starring Ray Corrigan 2276
Action & Adventure starring Richard Widmark 1853
Action & Adventure starring Robert Blake 2714
Action & Adventure starring Roger Moore 4841
Action & Adventure starring Simon Yam 4393
Action & Adventure starring Stephen Baldwin 1336
Action & Adventure starring Stephen Chow 2691
Action & Adventure starring Sylvester Stallone 1761
Action & Adventure starring Tommy Lee Jones 468
Action & Adventure starring Toshirô Mifune 1441
Action & Adventure starring Yun-Fat Chow 2449
Action Comedies 43040
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1568
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 2116
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 11 to 12 3392
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 8 to 10 2247
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 2797
Action Thrillers 43048
Adult Animation 11881
Adventures 7442

Every Anime Category

Genre Code #
Anime Action 2653
Anime Action from the 1970s 587
Anime Action from the 1980s 625
Anime Comedies 9302
Anime Dramas 452
Anime Fantasy 11146
Anime Features 3063
Anime from the 1970s 3073
Anime from the 1980s 3095
Anime Horror 10695
Anime Sci-Fi 2729
Anime Sci-Fi from the 1970s 4531
Anime Sci-Fi from the 1980s 4555
Anime Series 6721

Every Biographical Category

Genre Code #
Biographical Children & Family Movies 2478
Biographical Documentaries 3652
Biographical Documentaries from the 1960s 1777
Biographical Documentaries from the 1970s 1791
Biographical Documentaries from the 1980s 1824
Biographical Dramas 3179
Biographical Dramas from the 1950s 4584
Biographical Dramas from the 1960s 4603
Biographical Dramas from the 1970s 4632
Biographical Dramas from the 1980s 4662
Biographical Martial Arts Movies 2487
Biographical Movies from the 1920s 4450
Biographical Movies from the 1930s 4484
Biographical Movies from the 1940s 4510
Biographical Movies from the 1950s 4527
Biographical Movies from the 1960s 4549
Biographical Movies from the 1970s 4581
Biographical Movies from the 1980s 4601
Biographical Spiritual Documentaries 4462
Biographical Tearjerkers 3159

Every ‘Campy’ Category

Genre Code #
Campy Action & Adventure 2161
Campy B-Horror Movies from the 1960s 1287
Campy B-Horror Movies from the 1980s 1341
Campy British Comedies 768
Campy Chinese Movies 1762
Campy Comedies from the 1960s 476
Campy Comedies from the 1970s 513
Campy Comedies from the 1980s 540
Campy Crime Action & Adventure 1714
Campy Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2915
Campy Crime Satires 4329
Campy Documentaries 4495
Campy Fantasy Movies 4352
Campy Foreign Action & Adventure 1133
Campy Foreign Comedies 4149
Campy Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1811
Campy Horror Movies 1155
Campy Independent Action & Adventure 3750
Campy Independent Crime Comedies 1176
Campy Independent Dramas 4562
Campy Independent Movies 803
Campy Independent Satires 2255
Campy Independent Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4079
Campy Late Night Comedies 3885
Campy Movies 1252
Campy Movies on Blu-ray 806
Campy Mysteries 4196
Campy Psychological Movies 3899
Campy Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1194
Campy Sci-Fi Horror Movies 4140
Campy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 1646
Campy Thrillers 3226
Campy Zombie Movies 1515

Cerebral

Genre Code #
Cerebral Action & Adventure 4778
Cerebral Biographical Dramas 127
Cerebral Biographical Movies 4518
Cerebral British Dramas 896
Cerebral British Movies 2434
Cerebral Comedies 1119
Cerebral Crime Dramas 3726
Cerebral Dramas 2295
Cerebral Dramas from the 1940s 1023
Cerebral Dramas from the 1950s 1048
Cerebral Dramas from the 1960s 1069
Cerebral Dramas from the 1970s 1106
Cerebral Dramas from the 1980s 1126
Cerebral Experimental Movies 2747
Cerebral Foreign Crime Dramas 506
Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1950s 3432
Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 3456
Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 3474
Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3496
Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1950s 616
Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1960s 643
Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1970s 669
Cerebral Foreign Political Dramas 2742
Cerebral Foreign War Movies 157
Cerebral French-Language Crime Dramas 2935
Cerebral French-Language Dramas 4521
Cerebral French-Language Dramas from the 1960s 102
Cerebral French-Language Movies 3623
Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1950s 2642
Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1960s 2672
Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1970s 2703
Cerebral Independent Biographical Movies 2518
Cerebral Independent Comedies 1474
Cerebral Independent Crime Movies 3717
Cerebral Independent Movies 551
Cerebral Independent Movies from the 1980s 1451
Cerebral Independent Political Movies 368
Cerebral Italian Dramas 1553
Cerebral Japanese Dramas 3720
Cerebral Military Movies 3156
Cerebral Movies 1813
Cerebral Movies based on Books 3555
Cerebral Movies directed by Akira Kurosawa 4359
Cerebral Political Dramas 814
Cerebral Political Movies 3152
Cerebral Scandinavian Movies 995

Every Children & Family Category

Genre Code #
Children & Family Movies based on real life 4927
Children & Family Movies directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. 31
Children & Family Movies directed by Dan Riba 2704
Children & Family Movies directed by Dean Gordon 4379
Children & Family Movies directed by Don Bluth 3202
Children & Family Movies directed by Jules Bass 1495
Children & Family Movies directed by Michael Hack 991
Children & Family Movies directed by Richard Rich 2210
Children & Family Movies directed by Roger McIntosh 2821
Children & Family Movies directed by Vic Finch 4342
Children & Family Movies from the 1930s 1831
Children & Family Movies from the 1940s 1860
Children & Family Movies from the 1950s 1883
Children & Family Movies from the 1960s 1909
Children & Family Movies from the 1970s 1929
Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 1951
Children & Family Movies on Blu-ray 3728
Children & Family Movies starring Ashley Olsen 1329
Children & Family Movies starring Don Knotts 3768
Children & Family Movies starring Muppets 46
Children & Family Movies starring Neil Morrissey 2909

Every Classic Category

Genre Code #
Classic Action & Adventure 46576
Classic Comedies 31694
Classic Country & Western 2994
Classic Dramas 29809
Classic Foreign Movies 32473
Classic Jazz 2188
Classic Movies 31574
Classic Musicals 32392
Classic Romantic Movies 31273
Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy 47147
Classic Thrillers 46588
Classic TV Shows 46553
Classic War Movies 48744
Classic Westerns 47465
Classical Instrumental Music 218

Every Comedy Category

Genre Code #
Comedies based on Books 1223
Comedies directed by Arthur Hiller 3647
Comedies directed by Billy Wilder 3291
Comedies directed by Carl Reiner 2065
Comedies directed by Charles Walters 1672
Comedies directed by David Dhawan 782
Comedies directed by David Zucker 116
Comedies directed by Harold Ramis 2307
Comedies directed by Herbert Ross 955
Comedies directed by Ivan Reitman 2350
Comedies directed by Jules White 1817
Comedies directed by Mel Brooks 994
Comedies directed by Norman Taurog 3694
Comedies directed by Norman Z. McLeod 1804
Comedies directed by Preston Sturges 4893
Comedies directed by Vincente Minnelli 3270
Comedies for ages 5 to 7 2514
Comedies starring Barbra Streisand 4186
Comedies starring Ben Stiller 966
Comedies starring Billy Bob Thornton 4688
Comedies starring Bing Crosby 2970
Comedies starring Burt Reynolds 1569
Comedies starring Cedric the Entertainer 3827
Comedies starring Charles Grodin 3910
Comedies starring Chevy Chase 3146
Comedies starring D.L. Hughley 437
Comedies starring Eddie Murphy 4659
Comedies starring George Burns 4986
Comedies starring George Carlin 4594
Comedies starring Govinda 2709
Comedies starring Jamie Foxx 2111
Comedies starring Jeff Daniels 1002
Comedies starring Jerry Lewis 3027
Comedies starring Jim Carrey 2801
Comedies starring John Cusack 4972
Comedies starring John Goodman 1157
Comedies starring John Ritter 2443
Comedies starring Katharine Hepburn 2644
Comedies starring Kevin Kline 3544
Comedies starring Larry Fine 2171
Comedies starring Leslie Nielsen 2359
Comedies starring Lou Costello 3182
Comedies starring Luke Wilson 4074
Comedies starring Martin Lawrence 2898
Comedies starring Meg Ryan 204
Comedies starring Michael Caine 2975
Comedies starring Nicolas Cage 134
Comedies starring Peter Sellers 2147
Comedies starring Richard Pryor 3806
Comedies starring Robert Downey Jr. 3356
Comedies starring Rodney Dangerfield 3552
Comedies starring Shirley MacLaine 3541
Comedies starring Stephen Chow 3572
Comedies starring Steve Guttenberg 713
Comedies starring Steve Martin 736
Comedies starring Tom Hanks 2756
Comedies starring Whoopi Goldberg 442
Comedies starring Woody Allen 1419

Every Comic Book & Superhero Category

Genre Code #
Comic Book and Superhero Movies for ages 11 to 12 2072
Comic Book and Superhero Movies for ages 5 to 7 3562
Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1940s 1825
Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1960s 1876
Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1980s 1925

Coming-Of-Age

Genre Code #
Coming-of-age Animal Tales 108
Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books 507
Coming-of-age Dramas from the 1970s 4996
Coming-of-age Movies 4032
Coming-of-age Movies based on Books 2968
Coming-of-age Movies for ages 11 to 12 535
Coming-of-age Movies for ages 5 to 7 989

Controversial

Genre Code #
Controversial Comedies 1948
Controversial Documentaries 1690
Controversial Foreign Movies 2273
Controversial Gay & Lesbian Movies 807
Controversial Political Movies 593
Controversial Social & Cultural Documentaries 1070

Courtroom

Genre Code #
Courtroom Action & Adventure 2572
Courtroom Comedies 599
Courtroom Documentaries 1078
Courtroom Dramas 528582748
Courtroom Dramas 2748
Courtroom Dramas based on Books 4657
Courtroom Mysteries 1111
Courtroom Thrillers 80

Creature Feature

Genre Code #
Creature Features from the 1950s 2944
Creature Features from the 1960s 2977
Creature Features from the 1970s 2999
Creature Features from the 1980s 3024

Crime

Genre Code #
Crime Action & Adventure 9584
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1930s 912
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1940s 931
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1950s 956
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1960s 978
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 996
Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 1014
Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2455
Crime Comedies 4058
Crime Comedies from the 1930s 3740
Crime Comedies from the 1940s 3765
Crime Comedies from the 1950s 3786
Crime Comedies from the 1960s 3805
Crime Comedies from the 1970s 3826
Crime Comedies from the 1980s 3852
Crime Comedies on Blu-ray 755
Crime Deadly Disasters 3698
Crime Documentaries 9875
Crime Dramas 6889
Crime Dramas based on a book from the 1970s 3516
Crime Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 1828
Crime Dramas based on real life 2723
Crime Dramas based on real life from the 1980s 3713
Crime Historical Documentaries 2846
Crime Late Night Comedies 2506
Crime Movies based on a book from the 1940s 3646
Crime Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1962
Crime Movies based on a book from the 1960s 198
Crime Movies based on Books 654
Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 2299
Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2314
Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 4930
Crime Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2769
Crime Social & Cultural Documentaries 3375
Crime Thrillers 10499
Crime Thrillers based on a book from the 1980s 4172
Crime Thrillers based on real life 4833
Crime Thrillers from the 1940s 2563
Crime Thrillers from the 1950s 2591
Crime Thrillers from the 1960s 2617
Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 2646
Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2676
Crime Time Travel Movies 574
Crime TV Shows 26146

Critically-acclaimed

Genre Code #
Critically-acclaimed Action & Adventure 899
Critically-acclaimed Action & Adventure based on Books 4545
Critically-acclaimed Adventures from the 1980s 1359
Critically-acclaimed African-American Crime Movies 2715
Critically-acclaimed African-American Movies 3359
Critically-acclaimed Animal Tales 566
Critically-acclaimed Biographical Documentaries 3611
Critically-acclaimed Biographical Movies 627
Critically-acclaimed British Crime Movies 2388
Critically-acclaimed British Independent Dramas 4479
Critically-acclaimed British Independent Movies 3621
Critically-acclaimed British Movies 838
Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1960s 1604
Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1970s 1640
Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1980s 1664
Critically-acclaimed British War Movies 2218
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Crime Dramas 95
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Crime Thrillers 2344
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Dramas 4052
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Foreign Political Movies 1418
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral French-Language Dramas 589
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Independent Movies 89
Critically-acclaimed Cerebral War Movies 4230
Critically-acclaimed Chinese Crime Movies 1671
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1920s 2932
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1930s 2964
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1940s 2991
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1950s 3014
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1960s 3036
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1970s 3058
Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1980s 3084
Critically-acclaimed Coming-of-age Dramas 4219
Critically-acclaimed Coming-of-age Movies 394
Critically-acclaimed Controversial Crime Movies 824
Critically-acclaimed Controversial Dramas 1759
Critically-acclaimed Controversial Movies 1428
Critically-acclaimed Courtroom Movies from the 1980s 1930
Critically-acclaimed Crime Action & Adventure 2882
Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas 1975
Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas based on Books 4848
Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas based on real life 1484
Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies based on Books 585
Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies based on real life 1192
Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies from the 1930s 4979
Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies on Blu-ray 214
Critically-acclaimed Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 638
Critically-acclaimed Cult Crime Movies 3599
Critically-acclaimed Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3079
Critically-acclaimed Dark Action & Adventure 3087
Critically-acclaimed Dark Biographical Movies 2824
Critically-acclaimed Dark Comedies 2689
Critically-acclaimed Dark Documentaries 1280
Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1940s 2669
Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1950s 2698
Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1960s 2721
Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1970s 2745
Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1980s 2766
Critically-acclaimed Dark Foreign Movies 1952
Critically-acclaimed Dark Foreign Thrillers 1036
Critically-acclaimed Dark French-Language Movies 876
Critically-acclaimed Dark German-Language Movies 3748
Critically-acclaimed Dark Movies based on Books 4258
Critically-acclaimed Dark Political Documentaries 3160
Critically-acclaimed Dark Psychological Thrillers 1724
Critically-acclaimed Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1926
Critically-acclaimed Dark War Dramas 1886
Critically-acclaimed Dark War Movies 4572
Critically-acclaimed Dramas based on Books 3310
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Biographical Dramas 2500
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Crime Dramas 1285
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Dramas 4249
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Dramas from the 1980s 49
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Movies from the 1960s 4403
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Movies from the 1980s 4466
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Political Dramas 3820
Critically-acclaimed Emotional Political Movies 774
Critically-acclaimed Emotional War Dramas 1972
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Foreign Dramas 1335
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Foreign Movies 1782
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies from the 1970s 3047
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies from the 1980s 3070
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies on Blu-ray 2024
Critically-acclaimed Exciting Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2396
Critically-acclaimed Fantasy 1997
Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Comedies from the 1980s 607
Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Independent Movies 2175
Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Movies from the 1960s 99
Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Movies from the 1980s 141
Critically-acclaimed Film Noir from the 1940s 3918
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Action & Adventure 3626
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Dramas 2861
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Movies 4958
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Thrillers 3263
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Documentaries 3482
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Dramas 4053
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Horror Movies 4645
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1920s 3148
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1930s 3176
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1940s 3192
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1950s 3218
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1960s 3235
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1970s 3271
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1980s 3301
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Political Dramas 4934
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Psychological Movies 1799
Critically-acclaimed Foreign Thrillers 4496
Critically-acclaimed Foreign War Dramas 3625
Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1950s 2678
Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1960s 2708
Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1970s 2731
Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1950s 4472
Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1960s 4499
Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1970s 4519
Critically-acclaimed French-Language Crime Dramas 2305
Critically-acclaimed French-Language Crime Movies 4940
Critically-acclaimed French-Language Dramas 2939
Critically-acclaimed French-Language Movies 1838
Critically-acclaimed French-Language Thrillers 4291
Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Biographical Movies 4852
Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Crime Movies 3002
Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Movies 2322
Critically-acclaimed German-Language Movies 4705
Critically-acclaimed Goofy Crime Movies 4185
Critically-acclaimed Goofy Cult Movies 4701
Critically-acclaimed Goofy Movies from the 1970s 3487
Critically-acclaimed Goofy Movies from the 1980s 3511
Critically-acclaimed Goofy Slapstick Comedies 2360
Critically-acclaimed Gory Crime Movies 4576
Critically-acclaimed Gory Dramas 4753
Critically-acclaimed Gory Horror Movies 3741
Critically-acclaimed Gory Movies from the 1970s 4905
Critically-acclaimed Gory Movies from the 1980s 4933
Critically-acclaimed Gritty British Movies 73
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Crime Dramas 871
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Dramas from the 1980s 2011
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Foreign Dramas 3413
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Independent Crime Dramas 3352
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Independent Movies 447
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1940s 2007
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1960s 2056
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1970s 2082
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1980s 2101
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Mysteries 4687
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Political Dramas 3042
Critically-acclaimed Gritty Thrillers 3669
Critically-acclaimed Heartfelt Movies 3644
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies 3721
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1960s 4247
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1970s 4281
Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1980s 4306
Critically-acclaimed Independent Action & Adventure 4980
Critically-acclaimed Independent Biographical Movies 4728
Critically-acclaimed Independent Crime Movies 2566
Critically-acclaimed Independent Crime Thrillers 3551
Critically-acclaimed Independent Dramas based on Books 1470
Critically-acclaimed Independent Movies 875
Critically-acclaimed Independent Movies based on Books 2615
Critically-acclaimed Independent Political Dramas 2293
Critically-acclaimed Independent Showbiz Movies 4011
Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Biographical Movies 4988
Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Documentaries 4398
Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Dramas 2793
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Comedies 1988
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Crime Comedies 4782
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Crime Movies 609
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Independent Comedies 4914
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Independent Movies 1882
Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Movies 1537
Critically-acclaimed Italian Dramas from the 1960s 3995
Critically-acclaimed Italian Movies from the 1960s 1015
Critically-acclaimed Japanese Movies 571
Critically-acclaimed Jewish Movies 4289
Critically-acclaimed Military Action & Adventure 200
Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Movies 622
Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Psychological Movies 2435
Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2189
Critically-acclaimed Mockumentaries 2070
Critically-acclaimed Movies 3979
Critically-acclaimed Movies about Food 657
Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1940s 1990
Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1950s 2019
Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1970s 2069
Critically-acclaimed Political Comedies 2244
Critically-acclaimed Political Documentaries 4252
Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1940s 3988
Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1960s 4033
Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1970s 4055
Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1980s 4081
Critically-acclaimed Political Satires 4434
Critically-acclaimed Psychological Mysteries 3783
Critically-acclaimed Psychological Thrillers 2807
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Action & Adventure 862
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Biographical Movies 581
Critically-acclaimed Quirky British Movies 1704
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies 1577
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies from the 1970s 751
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies from the 1980s 788
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Foreign Comedies 3984
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Independent Dramas 465
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1960s 3387
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1970s 3411
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1980s 3433
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Satires 2325
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1022
Critically-acclaimed Quirky Showbiz Comedies 3320
Critically-acclaimed Romantic British Dramas 2050
Critically-acclaimed Romantic British Movies 1437
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Crime Dramas 4408
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Crime Movies 4653
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1940s 3470
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1950s 3492
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1980s 3574
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Foreign Dramas 422
Critically-acclaimed Romantic French-Language Dramas 3536
Critically-acclaimed Romantic French-Language Movies 4257
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Independent Comedies 2561
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1940s 2371
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1950s 2391
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1960s 2417
Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1980s 2460
Critically-acclaimed Romantic War Movies 2182
Critically-acclaimed Russian Movies 1647
Critically-acclaimed Scary Crime Thrillers 4916
Critically-acclaimed Scary Psychological Movies 4083
Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 1345
Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 1382
Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 1557
Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi Thrillers 3660
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Comedies 2840
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Dramas 1750
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Independent Dramas 3273
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1940s 4220
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1950s 4253
Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1980s 4337
Critically-acclaimed Showbiz Movies from the 1980s 1528
Critically-acclaimed Social & Cultural Documentaries 2411
Critically-acclaimed Social Issue Dramas 302
Critically-acclaimed Spanish-Language Dramas 608
Critically-acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies 501
Critically-acclaimed Steamy Dramas 2593
Critically-acclaimed Steamy Foreign Dramas 449
Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas 1113
Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies 1778
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Action & Adventure 2878
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful French Dramas 486
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful French Movies 1386
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1930s 2546
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1940s 2578
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1950s 2602
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1960s 2629
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1970s 2661
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1980s 2690
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Political Dramas 1550
Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Psychological Movies 4552
Critically-acclaimed Tearjerkers 203
Critically-acclaimed Understated Action & Adventure 3319
Critically-acclaimed Understated Biographical Movies 3067
Critically-acclaimed Understated British Movies 1919
Critically-acclaimed Understated Foreign Comedies 710
Critically-acclaimed Understated Foreign Dramas 4077
Critically-acclaimed Understated French Dramas 3949
Critically-acclaimed Understated Independent Dramas 1617
Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1960s 4733
Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1970s 4752
Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1980s 4780
Critically-acclaimed Understated Political Dramas 2858
Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Action & Adventure 660
Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Movies 3715
Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Movies on Blu-ray 29
Critically-acclaimed Violent Independent Dramas 2598
Critically-acclaimed Violent Independent Movies 4951
Critically-acclaimed Violent Military Movies 4438
Critically-acclaimed Violent Movies based on Books 3701
Critically-acclaimed Violent Movies on Blu-ray 3533
Critically-acclaimed Violent Psychological Movies 3681
Critically-acclaimed Violent Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3879
Critically-acclaimed Violent War Dramas 4616
Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Gory Movies 781
Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Movies 532
Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Romantic Movies 1866
Critically-acclaimed War Dramas based on Books 3341
Critically-acclaimed War Movies 846
Critically-acclaimed War Movies based on Books 4784
Critically-acclaimed Witty British Dramas 918
Critically-acclaimed Witty British Movies 3515
Critically-acclaimed Witty Crime Comedies 1331
Critically-acclaimed Witty Crime Thrillers 364
Critically-acclaimed Witty Cult Comedies 2224
Critically-acclaimed Witty Dramas 325
Critically-acclaimed Witty Dramas from the 1980s 1561
Critically-acclaimed Witty Foreign Comedies 1649
Critically-acclaimed Witty Foreign Movies 248
Critically-acclaimed Witty Independent Comedies 1503
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1930s 3368
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1940s 3398
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1950s 3421
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1960s 3447
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1970s 3464
Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1980s 3484
Critically-acclaimed Witty Political Comedies 962
Critically-acclaimed Witty Political Movies 3894
Critically-acclaimed Witty Satires 2551
Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Comedies 870
Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Dramas 2289
Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Movies 1446

Cult

Genre Code #
Cult Action & Adventure 2213
Cult B-Horror Movies 2622
Cult Comedies 9434
Cult Crime Comedies 1571
Cult Crime Movies from the 1960s 475
Cult Crime Movies from the 1970s 510
Cult Crime Movies from the 1980s 538
Cult Horror Movies 10944
Cult Movies 7627
Cult Movies based on Books 4201
Cult Movies on Blu-ray 4310
Cult Psychological Horror Movies 186
Cult Satanic Stories 3527
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4734
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1950s 117
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 168
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 193
Cult Sci-Fi Thrillers 2521
Cult TV Shows 74652

Dark

Genre Code #
Dark Action & Adventure based on Books 858
Dark Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1452
Dark Alien Sci-Fi 3166
Dark British Dramas 494
Dark British Dramas based on Books 4382
Dark British Independent Dramas 831
Dark British Independent Movies 666
Dark British Movies from the 1980s 482
Dark British Political Movies 2414
Dark British Thrillers 1556
Dark Comedies 869
Dark Courtroom Dramas 4844
Dark Documentaries 1783
Dark Dramas 2436
Dark Dramas from the 1940s 2727
Dark Dramas from the 1950s 2750
Dark Dramas from the 1960s 2773
Dark Dramas from the 1970s 2803
Dark Dramas from the 1980s 2833
Dark Dramas on Blu-ray 41
Dark Experimental Movies 3686
Dark Foreign Action & Adventure 2454
Dark Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 52
Dark Foreign Movies 2382
Dark Foreign Movies from the 1940s 2135
Dark Foreign Movies from the 1950s 2154
Dark Foreign Movies from the 1960s 2178
Dark Foreign Movies from the 1970s 2204
Dark Foreign Movies from the 1980s 2220
Dark Foreign Psychological Movies 3155
Dark Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3367
Dark Foreign War Movies 4410
Dark French-Language Political Movies 3958
Dark French-Language Thrillers 2051
Dark Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4539
Dark German-Language Movies from the 1970s 808
Dark Historical Documentaries 2225
Dark Independent Comedies 1064
Dark Independent Dramas 232
Dark Independent Dramas based on Books 2829
Dark Independent Movies 1763
Dark Independent Mysteries 4694
Dark Independent Political Dramas 942
Dark Independent Political Movies 2118
Dark Independent Psychological Movies 4769
Dark Independent Showbiz Dramas 3627
Dark Independent Showbiz Movies 1108
Dark Independent Thrillers 3678
Dark Italian Dramas 1138
Dark Italian Movies 3163
Dark Japanese Dramas 3302
Dark Military Action & Adventure 1669
Dark Military Dramas 430
Dark Military Historical Documentaries 1607
Dark Military Movies 2784
Dark Movies based on Books 2195
Dark Movies directed by Ingmar Bergman 1403
Dark Movies on Blu-ray 3169
Dark Movies starring Robert De Niro 2816
Dark Mysteries based on Books 1055
Dark Political Dramas based on Books 3467
Dark Political Historical Documentaries 4256
Dark Political Movies 2685
Dark Political Movies from the 1960s 56
Dark Political Movies from the 1970s 92
Dark Political Movies from the 1980s 115
Dark Political Thrillers 3751
Dark Russian Dramas 2310
Dark Scandinavian Movies 1974
Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3592
Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 4875
Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 2908
Dark Sci-Fi Thrillers 1374
Dark Showbiz Dramas 1910
Dark Showbiz Movies 3553
Dark Spiritual Documentaries 2667
Dark Sports Movies 4198
Dark Spy Movies 1790
Dark Tearjerkers 1061
Dark Thrillers from the 1940s 1983
Dark Thrillers from the 1960s 2039
Dark Thrillers from the 1970s 2064
Dark Thrillers from the 1980s 2089
Dark Thrillers on Blu-ray 2463
Dark War Documentaries 2785
Dark War Movies 2611
Dark War Movies from the 1950s 1102
Dark War Movies from the 1960s 1121
Dark War Movies from the 1970s 1150
Dark War Movies from the 1980s 1172
Dark Westerns 2012

Detective

Genre Code #
Detective Action & Adventure 3040
Detective Dramas 3378
Detective Movies from the 1930s 297
Detective Movies from the 1940s 324
Detective Movies from the 1950s 344
Detective Movies from the 1960s 376
Detective Movies from the 1970s 400
Detective Movies from the 1980s 420
Detective Thrillers from the 1930s 3414
Detective Thrillers from the 1940s 3435
Detective Thrillers from the 1970s 3502
Detective Thrillers from the 1980s 3529

Every Documentary Category

Genre Code #
Documentaries from the 1930s 319
Documentaries from the 1940s 342
Documentaries from the 1950s 367
Documentaries from the 1960s 393
Documentaries from the 1970s 417
Documentaries from the 1980s 440
Documentaries on Blu-ray 1406
Documentaries on IMAX 3997

Every Drama Category

Genre Code #
Dramas based on a book from the 1930s 1350
Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 4411
Dramas based on Books 4961
Dramas based on children’s books 1129
Dramas based on real life 3653
Dramas directed by Amos Gitai 1845
Dramas directed by Andrzej Wajda 348
Dramas directed by Bernardo Bertolucci 2728
Dramas directed by Bruce Beresford 3401
Dramas directed by David Dhawan 3161
Dramas directed by Dick Lowry 3279
Dramas directed by Fritz Lang 4917
Dramas directed by George Cukor 1370
Dramas directed by Glenn Jordan 1240
Dramas directed by James Ivory 1046
Dramas directed by Jean-Luc Godard 3598
Dramas directed by John Sayles 273
Dramas directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1895
Dramas directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski 3999
Dramas directed by Luis Buñuel 130
Dramas directed by Oliver Stone 4199
Dramas directed by Peter Werner 2343
Dramas directed by Raj Kapoor 2420
Dramas directed by Ram Gopal Varma 541
Dramas directed by Robert Wise 3710
Dramas directed by Sidney Lumet 4571
Dramas directed by Spike Lee 2956
Dramas directed by Stephen Frears 992
Dramas directed by Steven Soderbergh 4855
Dramas directed by Steven Spielberg 1851
Dramas directed by Volker Schlondorff 1801
Dramas directed by Wim Wenders 776
Dramas for ages 8 to 10 1267
Dramas on Blu-ray 268
Dramas on Blu-ray based on real life 4829
Dramas starring Abhishek Bachchan 1003
Dramas starring Ajay Devgan 2905
Dramas starring Akshay Kumar 3917
Dramas starring Al Pacino 3672
Dramas starring Alfre Woodard 3964
Dramas starring Amitabh Bachchan 3305
Dramas starring Angela Bassett 2486
Dramas starring Anne Bancroft 3324
Dramas starring Anthony Hopkins 1466
Dramas starring Armin Mueller-Stahl 2345
Dramas starring Ashok Kumar 3756
Dramas starring Bobby Deol 508
Dramas starring Brigitte Bardot 3933
Dramas starring Burt Lancaster 1316
Dramas starring Burt Reynolds 4238
Dramas starring Cate Blanchett 663
Dramas starring Cecilia Cheung 894
Dramas starring Charlotte Rampling 1422
Dramas starring Christina Ricci 406
Dramas starring Christopher Plummer 3055
Dramas starring Colin Firth 3494
Dramas starring David Strathairn 3022
Dramas starring Debra Winger 4069
Dramas starring Dev Anand 4016
Dramas starring Dharmendra 3503
Dramas starring Diane Lane 1548
Dramas starring Dilip Kumar 1039
Dramas starring Donald Sutherland 4815
Dramas starring Ellen Burstyn 3248
Dramas starring Emma Thompson 2779
Dramas starring Ethan Hawke 791
Dramas starring Ewan McGregor 3730
Dramas starring Fredric March 2379
Dramas starring Gael García Bernal 4409
Dramas starring Glenn Close 4190
Dramas starring Gregory Hines 3966
Dramas starring Gwyneth Paltrow 251
Dramas starring Helena Bonham Carter 4001
Dramas starring Henry Fonda 1570
Dramas starring Hilary Swank 2987
Dramas starring Humphrey Bogart 825
Dramas starring Ian Holm 2865
Dramas starring Isabelle Huppert 1043
Dramas starring Jack Lemmon 201
Dramas starring Jackie Shroff 144
Dramas starring Jacqueline Bisset 3201
Dramas starring James Earl Jones 3556
Dramas starring James Woods 3884
Dramas starring Jason Robards 4338
Dramas starring Jeanne Moreau 3824
Dramas starring Jeetendra 3668
Dramas starring Jeff Bridges 4223
Dramas starring Jeff Daniels 3214
Dramas starring Jodie Foster 1738
Dramas starring John Turturro 1748
Dramas starring Jude Law 1776
Dramas starring Judy Davis 1712
Dramas starring Julianne Moore 2025
Dramas starring Kate Winslet 3513
Dramas starring Keanu Reeves 3745
Dramas starring Keith Carradine 1136
Dramas starring Kirsten Dunst 3370
Dramas starring Laurence Olivier 2921
Dramas starring Leslie Cheung 292
Dramas starring Liam Neeson 1273
Dramas starring Liv Ullmann 4103
Dramas starring Manisha Koirala 4799
Dramas starring Martin Sheen 2403
Dramas starring Matt Dillon 4474
Dramas starring Matthew Broderick 3407
Dramas starring Mel Gibson 761
Dramas starring Meryl Streep 1805
Dramas starring Mira Sorvino 1579
Dramas starring Morgan Freeman 4229
Dramas starring Naseeruddin Shah 4013
Dramas starring Nick Nolte 3568
Dramas starring Nicolas Cage 2356
Dramas starring Nicole Kidman 919
Dramas starring Pedro Infante 3092
Dramas starring Penélope Cruz 3145
Dramas starring Raj Babbar 1808
Dramas starring Rajesh Khanna 4041
Dramas starring Raveena Tandon 813
Dramas starring Reese Witherspoon 2635
Dramas starring Rekha 4313
Dramas starring Richard Burton 4928
Dramas starring Richard Dreyfuss 2266
Dramas starring Richard Gere 596
Dramas starring Robert Mitchum 1967
Dramas starring Russell Crowe 2083
Dramas starring Salma Hayek 1833
Dramas starring Sam Neill 4807
Dramas starring Sanjay Dutt 4781
Dramas starring Sanjeev Kumar 274
Dramas starring Shabana Azmi 1913
Dramas starring Shahrukh Khan 1455
Dramas starring Shirley MacLaine 558
Dramas starring Shivaji Ganesan 2294
Dramas starring Sissy Spacek 933
Dramas starring Sophia Loren 4339
Dramas starring Srikanth 3565
Dramas starring Sunil Dutt 4759
Dramas starring Sunny Deol 4263
Dramas starring Tim Roth 4387
Dramas starring Tom Berenger 1626
Dramas starring Tommy Lee Jones 3232
Dramas starring Urmila Matondkar 4325
Dramas starring Vanessa Redgrave 1183
Dramas starring Vincent D’Onofrio 3448
Dramas starring Willem Dafoe 3889

Education & Guidance

Genre Code #
Education & Guidance directed by Dean Gordon 9
Education & Guidance directed by Greg Bailey 1921
Education & Guidance directed by Vic Finch 1497
Education & Guidance starring Elmo 1978
Education & Guidance starring Teletubbies 591
Education for Kids 10659

Emotional

Genre Code #
Emotional Action & Adventure 2235
Emotional Biographical Documentaries 3046
Emotional Biographical Movies 1998
Emotional Comedies 323
Emotional Courtroom Dramas 53
Emotional Crime Dramas from the 1980s 2169
Emotional Crime Movies from the 1980s 4523
Emotional Documentaries 1271
Emotional Dramas based on real life 4319
Emotional Dramas for ages 11 to 12 3498
Emotional Dramas from the 1920s 1182
Emotional Dramas from the 1930s 1209
Emotional Dramas from the 1940s 1236
Emotional Dramas from the 1950s 1259
Emotional Dramas from the 1960s 1289
Emotional Dramas from the 1970s 1314
Emotional Dramas from the 1980s 1344
Emotional Foreign Crime Movies 2256
Emotional Foreign Movies 1942
Emotional German-Language Movies 1309
Emotional Independent Crime Movies 1943
Emotional Independent Dramas 3743
Emotional Independent Political Movies 592
Emotional Movies 4136
Emotional Movies based on children’s books 905
Emotional Movies for ages 11 to 12 2568
Emotional Movies from the 1920s 1601
Emotional Movies from the 1930s 1637
Emotional Movies from the 1940s 1662
Emotional Movies from the 1950s 1691
Emotional Movies from the 1960s 1705
Emotional Movies from the 1970s 1730
Emotional Movies from the 1980s 1749
Emotional Political Dramas 3874
Emotional Psychological Dramas 352
Emotional Showbiz Movies 3074
Emotional Sports Dramas 1734
Emotional Teen Dramas 1593
Emotional Teen Movies 694
Emotional Thrillers 3180
Emotional War Dramas based on Books 1928
Emotional War Dramas based on real life 3992
Emotional War Movies based on real life 1695
Emotional War Movies from the 1940s 1028
Emotional War Movies on Blu-ray 3374

Exciting

Genre Code #
Exciting Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3139
Exciting Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 3631
Exciting B-Horror Movies 2852
Exciting Biographical Movies 2680
Exciting British Movies 2246
Exciting Children & Family Movies 2381
Exciting Creature Features 3028
Exciting Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4110
Exciting Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 4904
Exciting Cult Movies 1752
Exciting Dramas 2966
Exciting Dramas based on Books 3799
Exciting Film-Noir 8
Exciting Foreign Comedies 3282
Exciting Foreign Crime Dramas 1489
Exciting Foreign Crime Movies 2448
Exciting Foreign Dramas 3969
Exciting Foreign Horror Movies 3272
Exciting Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1288
Exciting Foreign War Movies 837
Exciting French-Language Dramas 4307
Exciting Horror Movies from the 1970s 2767
Exciting Horror Movies from the 1980s 2791
Exciting Independent Crime Movies 4375
Exciting Independent Dramas 3363
Exciting Japanese Movies 470
Exciting Military Documentaries 1685
Exciting Military Dramas 3848
Exciting Monster Movies 2832
Exciting Movies based on Books 4436
Exciting Movies directed by John Woo 3360
Exciting Movies starring Jean-Claude Van Damme 516
Exciting Movies starring Steven Seagal 118
Exciting Political Movies on Blu-ray 2726
Exciting Sci-Fi & Fantasy 253
Exciting Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3388
Exciting Vampire Movies 2949
Exciting War Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2638

Experimental

Genre Code #
Experimental Crime Movies 2796
Experimental Dramas 2205
Experimental Horror Movies 2626
Experimental Movies 11079
Experimental Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2570

Fantasy

Genre Code #
Fantasy Movies 9744
Fantasy Movies based on Children’s Books 2009
Fantasy Movies for ages 8 to 10 4902
Fantasy Movies from the 1950s 1384
Fantasy Movies from the 1960s 1409
Fantasy Movies from the 1970s 1439
Fantasy Movies from the 1980s 1475
Fantasy Movies on Blu-ray 2191

Feel-Good

Genre Code #
Feel-good African-American Movies 322
Feel-good Australian Movies 879
Feel-good Biographical Dramas 1021
Feel-good British Movies 3174
Feel-good Children & Family Movies 4505
Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1960s 4308
Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1970s 4333
Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 4355
Feel-good Children & Family Movies starring Muppets 2663
Feel-good Comedies 943
Feel-good Comedies for ages 11 to 12 1165
Feel-good Comedies for ages 8 to 10 754
Feel-good Comedies starring Elvis Presley 3524
Feel-good Coming-of-age Movies 1968
Feel-good Cult Comedies 1912
Feel-good Dramas for ages 11 to 12 2155
Feel-good Dramas for ages 8 to 10 4999
Feel-good Dramas from the 1940s 915
Feel-good Dramas from the 1950s 938
Feel-good Dramas from the 1960s 959
Feel-good Dramas from the 1980s 1001
Feel-good Education & Guidance starring Muppets 4699
Feel-good Foreign Comedies 84
Feel-good Gay & Lesbian Movies 3788
Feel-good Independent Comedies 2027
Feel-good Independent Movies 2607
Feel-good Independent Movies from the 1980s 2702
Feel-good Movies for ages 8 to 10 304
Feel-good Movies from the 1930s 1947
Feel-good Movies from the 1940s 1969
Feel-good Movies from the 1950s 1999
Feel-good Movies from the 1960s 2026
Feel-good Movies from the 1970s 2052
Feel-good Movies from the 1980s 2079
Feel-good Movies starring Elvis Presley 58
Feel-good Movies starring Muppets 3670
Feel-good Satires 1235
Feel-good Showbiz Dramas 2786
Feel-good Showbiz Movies 1074
Feel-good Social & Cultural Documentaries 1016
Feel-good Sports Comedies 914
Feel-good Sports Movies for ages 8 to 10 855
Feel-good Spy Movies 4224
Feel-good Teen Coming-of-age Comedies 1301
Feel-good Teen Dramas 4793
Feel-good Teen Movies 2548
Feel-good Westerns 2088

Goofy

Genre Code #
Goofy Action & Adventure 211
Goofy Action & Adventure from the 1970s 3348
Goofy Independent Satires 4757
Goofy Movies 2351
Goofy Movies for ages 2 to 4 1050
Goofy Movies for ages 5 to 7 243
Goofy Movies from the 1930s 3455
Goofy Movies from the 1940s 3473
Goofy Movies from the 1950s 3495
Goofy Movies from the 1960s 3517
Goofy Movies from the 1970s 3549
Goofy Movies from the 1980s 3577
Goofy Movies starring Bill Murray 2481
Goofy Movies starring Eddie Murphy 2390
Goofy Movies starring John Candy 19
Goofy Movies starring Will Ferrell 3816
Goofy Political Comedies 1629
Goofy Political Movies 3616
Goofy Satires from the 1960s 459
Goofy Satires from the 1970s 490
Goofy Satires from the 1980s 522
Goofy Sci-Fi Adventure 4636
Goofy Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 1243
Goofy Showbiz Comedies 1547
Goofy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3712
Goofy Sports Children & Family Movies 4173
Goofy Spy Movies 2998
Goofy Stand-up Comedy 1088
Goofy Teen Comedies 3729
Goofy Teen Coming-of-age Movies 1918
Goofy Thrillers from the 1980s 4114
Goofy War Comedies 3299
Goofy War Movies 3793
Goofy Zombie Movies 3976

Gory

Genre Code #
Gory Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2446
Gory Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 1916
Gory Adventures 3369
Gory Alien Sci-Fi 4057
Gory B-Horror Movies from the 1980s 444
Gory Biographical Dramas 2140
Gory British Movies 1877
Gory Comedies 1077
Gory Crime Comedies 4630
Gory Crime Movies 161
Gory Crime Movies from the 1970s 611
Gory Crime Movies from the 1980s 641
Gory Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2792
Gory Cult Comedies 526
Gory Cult Horror Movies 1208
Gory Cult Movies 3547
Gory Cult Movies from the 1980s 1616
Gory Dramas from the 1980s 3769
Gory Dramas on Blu-ray 2330
Gory Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 3157
Gory Foreign Crime Thrillers 3015
Gory Foreign Dramas 2673
Gory Foreign Thrillers 537
Gory Horror Movies on Blu-ray 3086
Gory Independent Comedies 4768
Gory Independent Dramas 1199
Gory Independent Horror Movies 4695
Gory Independent Movies 1407
Gory Italian Crime Movies 2214
Gory Italian Movies from the 1970s 4347
Gory Italian Movies from the 1980s 4371
Gory Japanese Horror Movies 4945
Gory Military Action & Adventure 4162
Gory Military Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 2057
Gory Monster Movies 1524
Gory Movies 615
Gory Movies from the 1960s 2782
Gory Movies from the 1970s 2817
Gory Movies from the 1980s 2844
Gory Political Dramas 4873
Gory Psychological Horror Movies 269
Gory Psychological Movies 311
Gory Psychological Mysteries 3581
Gory Psychological Thrillers 2523
Gory Satanic Stories 1657
Gory Satanic Stories from the 1980s 4969
Gory Satires 1663
Gory Sci-Fi Horror Movies 564
Gory Thrillers 4117
Gory Thrillers from the 1970s 1415
Gory Thrillers from the 1980s 1445
Gory Vampire Movies 1660
Gory War Dramas 3485
Gory War Movies on Blu-ray 4465
Gory War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4884
Gory Werewolf Movies 2787

Gritty

Genre Code #
Gritty Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3554
Gritty Action & Adventure starring John Wayne 1171
Gritty Adventures 4732
Gritty African-American Crime Dramas 4579
Gritty African-American Crime Movies from the 1970s 2971
Gritty African-American Dramas 1922
Gritty African-American Movies 3185
Gritty African-American Movies from the 1970s 2485
Gritty Australian Movies 4297
Gritty Biographical Dramas 4954
Gritty Blaxploitation Movies 3103
Gritty Brazilian Movies 4624
Gritty British Crime Dramas 4478
Gritty British Crime Thrillers 2763
Gritty British Movies 3989
Gritty British War Movies 1769
Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure 2666
Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure from the 1970s 187
Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure from the 1980s 208
Gritty Courtroom Dramas 1891
Gritty Courtroom Movies 2835
Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1960s 668
Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 699
Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 732
Gritty Crime Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 1818
Gritty Crime Dramas 4500
Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1940s 2073
Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1950s 2097
Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1960s 2114
Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1970s 2139
Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1980s 2162
Gritty Crime Dramas on Blu-ray 3280
Gritty Crime Movies on Blu-ray 50
Gritty Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 457
Gritty Crime Thrillers 2564
Gritty Cult Movies 4908
Gritty Detective Movies 2857
Gritty Detective Thrillers 1793
Gritty Documentaries 153
Gritty Dramas 3354
Gritty Dramas based on Books 1166
Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4070
Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4094
Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4124
Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 4240
Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 4276
Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 4300
Gritty Foreign Documentaries 1351
Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 2141
Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 2163
Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 2186
Gritty Foreign Military Movies 990
Gritty Foreign Movies 816
Gritty Foreign Political Movies 1684
Gritty Foreign Westerns 4660
Gritty French-Language Crime Movies 892
Gritty French-Language Movies 4341
Gritty Gay & Lesbian Crime Dramas 860
Gritty Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1862
Gritty Independent Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4596
Gritty Independent Crime Dramas 1204
Gritty Independent Crime Movies 2124
Gritty Independent Crime Movies from the 1970s 2153
Gritty Independent Crime Thrillers 1427
Gritty Independent Military Movies 1830
Gritty Independent Movies 953
Gritty Independent Movies from the 1970s 895
Gritty Independent Movies from the 1980s 917
Gritty Independent Political Dramas 2138
Gritty Independent Political Movies 4937
Gritty Independent Showbiz Dramas 889
Gritty Italian Action & Adventure 3396
Gritty Italian Movies 1643
Gritty Japanese Crime Action & Adventure 178
Gritty Japanese Crime Movies 415
Gritty Japanese Crime Movies from the 1970s 3520
Gritty Japanese Movies 1615
Gritty Japanese Movies from the 1970s 4544
Gritty Latin American Dramas 2926
Gritty Latin American Movies 2872
Gritty Latino Crime Dramas 4126
Gritty Latino Crime Movies 3247
Gritty Latino Dramas 279
Gritty Martial Arts Movies 4367
Gritty Mexican Action & Adventure 3931
Gritty Mexican Movies 1170
Gritty Military Action & Adventure 4617
Gritty Military Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4183
Gritty Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4248
Gritty Military Dramas 3856
Gritty Military Movies from the 1940s 1303
Gritty Military Movies from the 1950s 1328
Gritty Military Movies from the 1960s 1363
Gritty Military Movies from the 1970s 1395
Gritty Military Movies from the 1980s 1420
Gritty Movies 3223
Gritty Movies directed by Clint Eastwood 2658
Gritty Movies directed by Henry Hathaway 2820
Gritty Movies from the 1930s 3784
Gritty Movies from the 1940s 3801
Gritty Movies from the 1950s 3823
Gritty Movies from the 1960s 3851
Gritty Movies from the 1970s 3872
Gritty Movies from the 1980s 3904
Gritty Movies on Blu-ray 132
Gritty Movies starring Clint Eastwood 3767
Gritty Movies starring Henry Fonda 3213
Gritty Movies starring Pam Grier 4454
Gritty Movies starring Richard Widmark 999
Gritty Mysteries 247
Gritty Political Action & Adventure 1795
Gritty Political Dramas from the 1980s 3613
Gritty Political Thrillers 502
Gritty Psychological Action & Adventure 3676
Gritty Psychological Dramas 2631
Gritty Psychological Movies 3205
Gritty Sci-Fi & Fantasy 548
Gritty Showbiz Movies 1982
Gritty Spanish-Language Dramas 1655
Gritty Spanish-Language Movies 1040
Gritty Sports Documentaries 1536
Gritty Sports Dramas 550
Gritty Sports Movies 2109
Gritty Spy Action & Adventure 1590
Gritty Spy Movies 4514
Gritty Spy Thrillers 2450
Gritty Tearjerkers 276
Gritty Thrillers from the 1940s 2078
Gritty Thrillers from the 1960s 2117
Gritty Thrillers from the 1970s 2142
Gritty Thrillers from the 1980s 2164
Gritty War Dramas 4853
Gritty War Movies from the 1940s 1162
Gritty War Movies from the 1950s 1184
Gritty War Movies from the 1960s 1211
Gritty War Movies from the 1970s 1239
Gritty War Movies from the 1980s 1261
Gritty Westerns 265
Gritty Westerns from the 1930s 4152
Gritty Westerns from the 1940s 4171
Gritty Westerns from the 1950s 4197
Gritty Westerns from the 1960s 4227
Gritty Westerns from the 1970s 4261

Heartfelt

Genre Code #
Heartfelt Biographical Dramas 3379
Heartfelt Dramas 985
Heartfelt Independent Dramas 160
Heartfelt Independent Movies 2415
Heartfelt Movies on Blu-ray 3938
Heartfelt Sports Movies 4116
Heartfelt Tearjerkers 1812
Heartfelt War Dramas 290

Historical Documentary

Genre Code #
Historical Documentaries 5349
Historical Documentaries from the 1940s 4641
Historical Documentaries from the 1950s 4674
Historical Documentaries from the 1960s 4703
Historical Documentaries from the 1970s 4721
Historical Documentaries from the 1980s 4742
Historical War Documentaries 3667

Horror

Genre Code #
Horror Comedy 89585
Horror Movies 8711
Horror Movies based on Books 1751
Horror Movies directed by Brian Yuzna 4672
Horror Movies directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis 1130
Horror Movies directed by Jesus Franco 3655
Horror Movies directed by Jim Wynorski 281
Horror Movies directed by Takashi Miike 3557
Horror Movies directed by Terence Fisher 2525
Horror Movies starring Debbie Rochon 4886
Horror Movies starring Klaus Kinski 331
Horror Movies starring Peter Cushing 4130
Horror Movies starring Robert Englund 2503

Imaginative

Genre Code #
Imaginative Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1087
Imaginative Children & Family Movies 312
Imaginative Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 36
Imaginative Comedies 260
Imaginative Crime Movies 4358
Imaginative Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1807
Imaginative Fantasy Movies 2384
Imaginative Fantasy Movies based on Books 819
Imaginative Foreign Movies 4404
Imaginative Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3883
Imaginative Independent Dramas 293
Imaginative Movies 2979
Imaginative Movies based on children’s books 2253
Imaginative Movies for ages 2 to 4 3164
Imaginative Movies for ages 5 to 7 2368
Imaginative Movies for ages 8 to 10 4420
Imaginative Movies from the 1950s 1444
Imaginative Movies from the 1960s 1478
Imaginative Movies from the 1970s 1511
Imaginative Movies from the 1980s 1541
Imaginative Movies on Blu-ray 3632
Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3998
Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 2092
Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 3619
Imaginative Time Travel Movies 4840

Independent

Genre Code #
Independent Action & Adventure 11804
Independent Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4898
Independent Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4919
Independent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2254
Independent B-Horror Movies 1045
Independent Biographical Dramas 4708
Independent Children & Family Movies 1525
Independent Comedies 4195
Independent Comedies based on Books 1970
Independent Coming-of-age Dramas 1071
Independent Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books 3010
Independent Crime Dramas based on Books 505
Independent Crime Dramas from the 1970s 4995
Independent Crime Movies from the 1970s 4213
Independent Crime Movies from the 1980s 4245
Independent Crime Movies on Blu-ray 1029
Independent Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 1063
Independent Detective Thrillers 1551
Independent Dramas 384
Independent Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 3945
Independent Dramas based on Books 3339
Independent Dramas on Blu-ray 223
Independent Late Night Comedies 2955
Independent Military Movies 463
Independent Movies 7077
Independent Movies about Food 852
Independent Movies based on Books 2683
Independent Movies based on real life 1135
Independent Mysteries 4251
Independent Political Comedies 1326
Independent Political Thrillers 242
Independent Psychological Horror Movies 3880
Independent Psychological Movies 2967
Independent Satires 4502
Independent Sci-Fi Dramas 3100
Independent Sci-Fi Thrillers 3795
Independent Showbiz Satires 374
Independent Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 2461
Independent Sports Movies 3331
Independent Thrillers 3269
Independent Thrillers based on Books 893
Independent Time Travel Movies 1376
Indie Comedies 4195
Indie Dramas 384
Indie Thrillers 3269

Inspiring

Genre Code #
Inspirational Music 2222
Inspiring Animal Tales 1986
Inspiring Biographical Documentaries 4731
Inspiring Coming-of-age Dramas 369
Inspiring Courtroom Dramas 3008
Inspiring Courtroom Movies 1081
Inspiring Dramas based on Books 4084
Inspiring Education & Guidance 2753
Inspiring Foreign Dramas 796
Inspiring Independent Sports Dramas 1531
Inspiring Military Dramas 2192
Inspiring Military Movies 4583
Inspiring Movies based on Books 2034
Inspiring Movies based on real life 960
Inspiring Movies for ages 11 to 12 4043
Inspiring Movies for ages 5 to 7 4561
Inspiring Movies on Blu-ray 1286
Inspiring Political Documentaries 4088
Inspiring Political Movies 4362
Inspiring Social & Cultural Documentaries 2590
Inspiring Sports Documentaries 4018
Inspiring Sports Dramas based on real life 3404
Inspiring Sports Movies 886
Inspiring Sports Movies based on real life 2001
Inspiring Teen Movies 1349

Irreverant

Genre Code #
Irreverent Action & Adventure 464
Irreverent African-American Comedies 1574
Irreverent British Crime Movies 1035
Irreverent British Independent Comedies 2123
Irreverent British Independent Movies 2291
Irreverent Comedies from the 1930s 4532
Irreverent Comedies from the 1960s 4607
Irreverent Comedies from the 1970s 4633
Irreverent Comedies from the 1980s 4665
Irreverent Comic Book and Superhero Movies 1846
Irreverent Coming-of-age Comedies 863
Irreverent Crime Comedies 2679
Irreverent Cult Movies 3112
Irreverent Documentaries 4608
Irreverent Foreign Comedies 138
Irreverent Foreign Crime Comedies 2508
Irreverent Foreign Crime Movies 3638
Irreverent Foreign Dramas 697
Irreverent French-Language Comedies 1584
Irreverent French-Language Movies 1735
Irreverent Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1397
Irreverent Gay & Lesbian Movies 971
Irreverent Horror Movies 3642
Irreverent Independent Comedies 2823
Irreverent Independent Mockumentaries 4553
Irreverent Independent Showbiz Comedies 2633
Irreverent Independent Showbiz Movies 2710
Irreverent Military Movies 4506
Irreverent Movies based on Real Life 828
Irreverent Movies from the 1930s 856
Irreverent Movies from the 1960s 921
Irreverent Movies from the 1970s 948
Irreverent Movies from the 1980s 968
Irreverent Mysteries 2701
Irreverent Political Comedies 1873
Irreverent Political Movies 1814
Irreverent Spanish-Language Comedies 379
Irreverent Sports Comedies 4774
Irreverent Teen Comedies 1347
Irreverent Thrillers 1729

Kids
Kids Faith & Spirituality 751423
Kids Music 52843
Kids’ fitness 1530
Kids’ TV 27346

Military
Military Action & Adventure 2125
Military Action & Adventure from the 1940s 1923
Military Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1945
Military Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1965
Military Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1992
Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2022
Military Documentaries 4006
Military Dramas 11
Military Dramas based on Books 2202
Military Dramas based on real life 2144
Military Historical Documentaries from the 1980s 793
Military Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1010
Military Movies based on real life 3365
Military Movies from the 1930s 667
Military Movies from the 1940s 698
Military Movies from the 1950s 731
Military Movies from the 1960s 752
Military Movies from the 1970s 789
Military Movies from the 1980s 812
Military Movies on Blu-ray 4867
Military Science & Nature Documentaries 3951
Military Social & Cultural Documentaries 2616
Military TV Shows 25804
Military Westerns 245

Mind-bending
Mind-bending Action & Adventure 4751
Mind-bending Animation 3777
Mind-bending Biographical Movies 4497
Mind-bending Comedies 864
Mind-bending Crime Movies 2232
Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1960s 1131
Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1970s 1152
Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1980s 1175
Mind-bending Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2639
Mind-bending Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 405
Mind-bending Cult Movies 1507
Mind-bending Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2770
Mind-bending Dramas 3082
Mind-bending Dramas based on a book 3020
Mind-bending Experimental Movies 2725
Mind-bending Fantasy Movies 3479
Mind-bending Foreign Crime Movies 4790
Mind-bending French-Language Dramas 672
Mind-bending French-Language Movies 4895
Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1960s 2645
Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1970s 2675
Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1980s 2705
Mind-bending Independent Comedies 2122
Mind-bending Independent Movies 3459
Mind-bending Independent Thrillers 2402
Mind-bending Japanese Crime Movies 1201
Mind-bending Movies 1089
Mind-bending Movies based on Books 176
Mind-bending Movies from the 1960s 4640
Mind-bending Movies from the 1970s 4673
Mind-bending Movies from the 1980s 4702
Mind-bending Political Movies 1424
Mind-bending Psychological Dramas 3426
Mind-bending Psychological Horror Movies 847
Mind-bending Psychological Movies from the 1980s 936
Mind-bending Psychological Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3774
Mind-bending Psychological Sci-Fi Thrillers 1665
Mind-bending Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2387
Mind-bending War Movies 2447

Mystery
Mysteries 9994
Mysteries based on Books 4147
Mysteries directed by Alfred Hitchcock 228
Mysteries directed by Phil Rosen 884
Mysteries on Blu-ray 695
Mysteries starring Nigel Bruce 1505
Mysteries starring Warner Oland 3674

Political
Political Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3689
Political Comedies 2700
Political Comedies from the 1940s 3364
Political Comedies from the 1960s 3416
Political Comedies from the 1970s 3440
Political Comedies from the 1980s 3463
Political Documentaries 7018
Political Dramas 6616
Political Dramas based on real life 2808
Political Dramas from the 1920s 1027
Political Dramas from the 1950s 1112
Political Dramas from the 1960s 1139
Political Dramas from the 1970s 1163
Political Dramas from the 1980s 1185
Political Dramas on Blu-ray 579
Political Movies 2286
Political Movies from the 1920s 1181
Political Movies from the 1930s 1206
Political Movies from the 1940s 1234
Political Movies from the 1950s 1257
Political Movies from the 1960s 1284
Political Movies from the 1970s 1312
Political Movies from the 1980s 1339
Political Satires from the 1970s 1911
Political Spiritual Documentaries 423
Political Tearjerkers 1291
Political Thrillers 10504

Psychological
Psychological Dramas 1338
Psychological Dramas from the 1940s 1961
Psychological Dramas from the 1980s 2066
Psychological Film Noir 4188
Psychological Horror Movies 4809
Psychological Horror Movies from the 1970s 1648
Psychological Horror Movies from the 1980s 1676
Psychological Movies 1411
Psychological Movies based on Books 1473
Psychological Mysteries based on Books 396
Psychological Mysteries from the 1940s 4826
Psychological Mysteries from the 1970s 4899
Psychological Mysteries from the 1980s 4921
Psychological Satanic Stories 1567
Psychological Thrillers 5505
Psychological Thrillers from the 1940s 1305
Psychological Thrillers from the 1950s 1334
Psychological Thrillers from the 1960s 1369
Psychological Thrillers from the 1980s 1429
Psychological Thrillers on Blu-ray 1779

Quirky
Quirky Adventures 87
Quirky African-American Movies 4932
Quirky Biographical Documentaries 4467
Quirky British Comedies 3266
Quirky British Crime Movies 1173
Quirky British Independent Comedies 450
Quirky British Independent Movies 2392
Quirky Children & Family Movies 4656
Quirky Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 2005
Quirky Comedies directed by Woody Allen 347
Quirky Comic Book and Superhero Movies 4047
Quirky Courtroom Movies 4305
Quirky Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2684
Quirky Crime Movies based on Books 1529
Quirky Crime Movies on Blu-ray 1887
Quirky Crime Satires 1625
Quirky Crime Thrillers 4039
Quirky Detective Movies 4326
Quirky Documentaries 1766
Quirky Dramas from the 1970s 3234
Quirky Dramas from the 1980s 3268
Quirky Foreign Action & Adventure 851
Quirky Foreign Crime Comedies 916
Quirky Foreign Crime Movies 3723
Quirky Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3153
Quirky Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies 521
Quirky Foreign Movies 2352
Quirky Foreign Thrillers 2688
Quirky Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3171
Quirky Gay & Lesbian Movies 1095
Quirky German-Language Movies 1739
Quirky Horror Movies 729
Quirky Independent Action & Adventure 498
Quirky Independent Biographical Movies 238
Quirky Independent Comedies 147
Quirky Independent Crime Action & Adventure 3775
Quirky Independent Crime Comedies 1281
Quirky Independent Crime Dramas 3138
Quirky Independent Crime Movies 748
Quirky Independent Dramas 4100
Quirky Independent Dramas from the 1980s 139
Quirky Independent Movies based on Books 3523
Quirky Independent Showbiz Comedies 1012
Quirky Independent Showbiz Dramas 2237
Quirky Independent Showbiz Movies 2847
Quirky Italian Movies 3136
Quirky Movies 4444
Quirky Movies based on Books 786
Quirky Movies based on children’s books 967
Quirky Movies based on real life 1480
Quirky Movies for ages 8 to 10 4910
Quirky Movies on Blu-ray 3306
Quirky Mysteries 3658
Quirky Political Comedies 40
Quirky Political Satires 2624
Quirky Romance 36103
Quirky Satires 313
Quirky Satires from the 1970s 266
Quirky Satires from the 1980s 289
Quirky Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3692
Quirky Sci-Fi Thrillers 1534
Quirky Showbiz Dramas 965
Quirky Showbiz Movies 3518
Quirky Spanish-Language Movies 2594
Quirky Spy Comedies 3584
Quirky Teen Dramas 1610
Quirky Thrillers 2641

Raunchy
Raunchy Action & Adventure 2884
Raunchy African-American Comedies 4839
Raunchy B-Horror Movies 1659
Raunchy Comedies on Blu-ray 2969
Raunchy Crime Action & Adventure 2119
Raunchy Crime Movies 3986
Raunchy Crime Movies from the 1970s 2800
Raunchy Crime Movies from the 1980s 2828
Raunchy Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1788
Raunchy Independent Satires 4228
Raunchy Late Night Comedies 4710
Raunchy Political Movies 2185
Raunchy Satires 295
Raunchy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3607
Raunchy Sports Movies 4003

Every Romance Category
Romantic African-American Comedies 1995
Romantic Australian Movies 433
Romantic Biographical Dramas 488
Romantic British Dramas 4680
Romantic British Independent Dramas 2504
Romantic British Independent Movies 4591
Romantic Chinese Movies 3666
Romantic Comedies 5475
Romantic Comedies from the 1930s 1867
Romantic Comedies from the 1940s 1889
Romantic Comedies from the 1950s 1915
Romantic Comedies from the 1960s 1932
Romantic Comedies from the 1970s 1955
Romantic Comedies from the 1980s 1980
Romantic Comedies starring Cary Grant 3797
Romantic Comedies starring Doris Day 21
Romantic Coming-of-age Dramas 2302
Romantic Coming-of-age Movies 1448
Romantic Crime Action & Adventure 952
Romantic Crime Dramas from the 1980s 1609
Romantic Crime Movies from the 1930s 491
Romantic Crime Movies from the 1950s 553
Romantic Crime Movies from the 1960s 577
Romantic Crime Movies from the 1970s 605
Romantic Crime Movies from the 1980s 637
Romantic Dramas 1255
Romantic Dramas based on a book from the 1930s 2129
Romantic Dramas based on real life 692
Romantic Dramas from the 1930s 631
Romantic Dramas from the 1940s 656
Romantic Dramas from the 1950s 688
Romantic Dramas from the 1960s 721
Romantic Dramas from the 1970s 744
Romantic Dramas from the 1980s 771
Romantic Fantasy Movies 2211
Romantic Favorites 502675
Romantic Filipino Movies 85
Romantic Foreign Crime Dramas 878
Romantic Foreign Dramas 3134
Romantic Foreign Movies 7153
Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1950s 1546
Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1960s 1572
Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1608
Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1980s 1645
Romantic Foreign War Dramas 101
Romantic French-Language Comedies 98
Romantic French-Language Dramas 787
Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies 3329
Romantic Independent Biographical Dramas 1786
Romantic Independent Biographical Movies 2831
Romantic Independent Coming-of-age Movies 2665
Romantic Independent Crime Dramas 1821
Romantic Independent Crime Movies 2834
Romantic Independent Movies 9916
Romantic Independent Movies from the 1980s 2662
Romantic Independent Political Dramas 2960
Romantic Indian Dramas 4729
Romantic Movies 8883
Romantic Movies based on a book from the 1950s 2746
Romantic Movies based on Books 3830
Romantic Movies based on real life 3963
Romantic Movies directed by George Cukor 4017
Romantic Movies starring Juliette Binoche 3564
Romantic Political Dramas 1872
Romantic Political Movies 321
Romantic Social Issue Dramas 1332
Romantic Sports Comedies 3390
Romantic Sports Movies 3680
Romantic Tearjerkers based on Books 2674
Romantic Teen Comedies 3186
Romantic Teen Coming-of-age Comedies 146
Romantic Teen Coming-of-age Dramas 1378
Romantic Teen Dramas 330
Romantic Teen Movies 1764
Romantic War Dramas from the 1950s 2682
Romantic War Movies 2618
Romantic War Movies based on Books 2899

Satanic Stories
Satanic Stories 6998
Satanic Stories from the 1960s 4805
Satanic Stories from the 1970s 4830
Satanic Stories from the 1980s 4856

Satire
Satires 4922
Satires on Blu-ray 1197
Satires starring Leslie Nielsen 332

Scary
Scary Action & Adventure 4153
Scary Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3023
Scary Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1453
Scary Alien Sci-Fi from the 1950s 2433
Scary Alien Sci-Fi from the 1980s 2501
Scary British Movies from the 1970s 693
Scary British Psychological Thrillers 2134
Scary Comedies 932
Scary Comic Book and Superhero Movies 674
Scary Crime Movies 1352
Scary Crime Movies based on Books 4060
Scary Crime Movies on Blu-ray 2110
Scary Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2476
Scary Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 252
Scary Crime Thrillers based on Books 446
Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1940s 4878
Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1960s 4924
Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 4952
Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 4973
Scary Cult Comedies 4962
Scary Cult Crime Movies 3521
Scary Cult Movies from the 1980s 2
Scary Cult Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2986
Scary Detective Thrillers 557
Scary Dramas 3488
Scary Dramas from the 1970s 2910
Scary Dramas from the 1980s 2933
Scary Experimental Movies 2172
Scary Foreign Action & Adventure 3468
Scary Foreign Crime Dramas 3725
Scary Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 4625
Scary Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 4651
Scary Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 1677
Scary Foreign Movies 3060
Scary Foreign Movies from the 1960s 2362
Scary Foreign Movies from the 1970s 2385
Scary Foreign Movies from the 1980s 2406
Scary Foreign Mysteries 3173
Scary Foreign Psychological Movies 677
Scary Foreign Psychological Thrillers 2904
Scary Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3403
Scary Foreign Thrillers 2168
Scary Foreign Thrillers from the 1970s 1461
Scary French-Language Thrillers 4203
Scary German-Language Movies 2400
Scary Independent Crime Movies 185
Scary Independent Dramas 4860
Scary Independent Movies 2552
Scary Independent Mysteries 509
Scary Italian Crime Movies 3817
Scary Italian Crime Movies from the 1970s 3548
Scary Italian Crime Thrillers 927
Scary Italian Movies 3779
Scary Italian Movies from the 1970s 158
Scary Italian Movies from the 1980s 174
Scary Italian Thrillers from the 1970s 1110
Scary Movies based on a book from the 1980s 759
Scary Movies directed by Terence Fisher 3211
Scary Movies starring Boris Karloff 4119
Scary Movies starring Christopher Lee 1573
Scary Movies starring Peter Cushing 1141
Scary Mysteries based on Books 1099
Scary Psychological Movies 2048
Scary Psychological Thrillers from the 1970s 1566
Scary Psychological Thrillers from the 1980s 1603
Scary Satires 511
Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 4682
Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 395
Scary Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2263
Scary Sci-Fi Thrillers 3608
Scary Spanish-Language Movies 3303
Scary Spanish-Language Movies from the 1970s 1134
Scary Thrillers from the 1940s 2020
Scary Thrillers from the 1960s 2071
Scary Thrillers from the 1970s 2094
Scary Thrillers from the 1980s 2112
Scary War Movies 4822
Scary Westerns 2080

Sci-Fi
Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1492
Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 11 to 12 60
Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 8 to 10 3563
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1930s 2493
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1940s 2519
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1950s 2544
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1960s 2575
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 2597
Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2627
Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 3418
Sci-Fi & Fantasy starring Christopher Lambert 1630
Sci-Fi Adventure 6926
Sci-Fi Adventure based on Books 1388
Sci-Fi Adventure for ages 8 to 10 3507
Sci-Fi Dramas 3916
Sci-Fi Dramas from the 1970s 805
Sci-Fi Dramas from the 1980s 829
Sci-Fi Horror 1694
Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1950s 3944
Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1960s 3965
Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1970s 3991
Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 4015
Sci-Fi Thrillers 11014
Sci-Fi Thrillers based on Books 4206
Sci-Fi Thrillers on Blu-ray 1757

Science
Science 4975
Science & Nature Documentaries 2595
Science & Nature Documentaries from the 1970s 3229
Science & Nature Documentaries from the 1980s 3262
Science & Nature Documentaries on Blu-ray 1298
Science & Nature TV 52780

Screwball Comedies
Screwball Comedies 9702
Screwball Comedies from the 1930s 4650
Screwball Comedies from the 1940s 4683
Screwball Comedies from the 1950s 4707
Screwball Comedies from the 1960s 4727
Screwball Comedies from the 1970s 4748
Screwball Comedies from the 1980s 4776

Sentimental
Sentimental Action & Adventure 4879
Sentimental Adventures 3937
Sentimental African-American Comedies 4795
Sentimental African-American Dramas 2301
Sentimental Animal Tales 3338
Sentimental Biographical Dramas 3452
Sentimental Biographical Movies 4619
Sentimental Children & Family Movies 4942
Sentimental Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 3645
Sentimental Coming-of-age Movies 4309
Sentimental Coming-of-age Movies based on Books 555
Sentimental Dramas 2183
Sentimental Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 2741
Sentimental Dramas based on real life 3560
Sentimental Dramas for ages 11 to 12 4859
Sentimental Dramas on Blu-ray 2505
Sentimental Foreign Movies from the 1980s 96
Sentimental French-Language Movies 4513
Sentimental Independent Movies from the 1980s 3328
Sentimental Indian Dramas 3759
Sentimental Movies based on children’s books 3869
Sentimental Political Dramas 1368
Sentimental Social Issue Dramas 4191
Sentimental Spanish-Language Dramas 3446
Sentimental Sports Movies 2258
Sentimental Tearjerkers based on Books 3343
Sentimental Teen Coming-of-age Movies 1124
Sentimental Teen Dramas 1013
Sentimental Thrillers 4871
Sentimental War Dramas 4051

Showbiz
Showbiz Comedies 3706
Showbiz Dramas 5012
Showbiz Dramas from the 1950s 234
Showbiz Dramas from the 1960s 263
Showbiz Dramas from the 1970s 287
Showbiz Dramas from the 1980s 310
Showbiz Mockumentaries 4489
Showbiz Movies based on Books 680
Showbiz Movies based on real life 7
Showbiz Musicals 13573

Slapstick
Slapstick Comedies 10256
Slapstick Comedies directed by Blake Edwards 3942
Slapstick Comedies for ages 11 to 12 2093
Slapstick Comedies for ages 5 to 7 2499
Slapstick Comedies on Blu-ray 3409
Slapstick Comedies starring Moe Howard 2764

Social
Social & Cultural Documentaries 3675
Social & Cultural Documentaries about Food 1532
Social Issue Dramas 3947
Social Issue Dramas based on Books 4176
Social Issue Dramas based on real life 2707

Spy
Spy Action & Adventure 10702
Spy Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4054
Spy Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4078
Spy Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4108
Spy Dramas 2536
Spy Movies 2477
Spy Movies from the 1930s 1476
Spy Movies from the 1940s 1509
Spy Movies from the 1950s 1538
Spy Movies from the 1960s 1565
Spy Movies from the 1970s 1596
Spy Movies from the 1980s 1634
Spy Thrillers 9147
Spy Thrillers from the 1980s 3684

Stand-up Comedy
Stand-up Comedy 11559
Stand-up Comedy starring Cedric the Entertainer 155
Stand-up Comedy starring D.L. Hughley 835
Stand-up Comedy starring George Carlin 4372

Steamy
Steamy Action & Adventure 2383
Steamy B-Horror Movies 3913
Steamy Biographical Dramas 2333
Steamy Biographical Movies 2158
Steamy British Dramas 3699
Steamy British Independent Dramas 4170
Steamy British Movies 2901
Steamy Comedies 3119
Steamy Coming-of-age Dramas 3948
Steamy Coming-of-age Movies 3239
Steamy Crime Movies 993
Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s 3703
Steamy Crime Movies from the 1980s 3716
Steamy Cult Movies 3199
Steamy Dramas 794
Steamy Foreign Crime Dramas 2562
Steamy Foreign Dramas 2187
Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 4430
Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 4461
Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 4492
Steamy Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4593
Steamy Foreign Horror Movies 4356
Steamy Foreign Horror Movies from the 1970s 2049
Steamy Foreign Psychological Movies 3296
Steamy Foreign Thrillers 3810
Steamy French-Language Dramas 4967
Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3914
Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 2524
Steamy Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 4324
Steamy German-Language Movies 2317
Steamy Horror Movies 1358
Steamy Independent Comedies 4243
Steamy Independent Crime Movies 1946
Steamy Independent Dramas 4754
Steamy Independent Dramas based on Books 2980
Steamy Independent Movies 2223
Steamy Independent Movies based on Books 1249
Steamy Independent Thrillers 4509
Steamy Italian Dramas 4322
Steamy Italian Movies 397
Steamy Japanese Dramas 4085
Steamy Late Night Comedies 533
Steamy Movies based on real life 757
Steamy Mysteries 2023
Steamy Political Dramas 1483
Steamy Political Movies 3535
Steamy Psychological Movies 545
Steamy Romantic Movies 35800
Steamy Satires 4825
Steamy Showbiz Movies 817
Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries 2992
Steamy Thrillers 972
Steamy Thrillers from the 1980s 4992
Steamy Vampire Movies 1075

Suspensful
Suspenseful Action & Adventure 42
Suspenseful Action & Adventure based on real life 4820
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1930s 1849
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1940s 1874
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1899
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1920
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1941
Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1980s 1963
Suspenseful Action & Adventure starring Wesley Snipes 3637
Suspenseful African-American Action & Adventure 3265
Suspenseful African-American Movies 2559
Suspenseful Alien Sci-Fi 4623
Suspenseful Australian Dramas 665
Suspenseful Australian Movies 3802
Suspenseful Australian Movies from the 1980s 3393
Suspenseful British Independent Movies 15
Suspenseful British Movies based on Books 4178
Suspenseful British Psychological Movies 881
Suspenseful Chinese Movies 1296
Suspenseful Comedies 2502
Suspenseful Comedies from the 1970s 1057
Suspenseful Comedies from the 1980s 1090
Suspenseful Comic Book and Superhero Movies 3794
Suspenseful Comic Book and Superhero Movies on Blu-ray 4907
Suspenseful Courtroom Dramas 1390
Suspenseful Courtroom Dramas from the 1980s 3405
Suspenseful Courtroom Movies based on Books 39
Suspenseful Courtroom Movies from the 1980s 4563
Suspenseful Documentaries 4046
Suspenseful Dramas based on a book from the 1950s 740
Suspenseful Dramas based on real life 3238
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1920s 1276
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1930s 1304
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1940s 1330
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1950s 1364
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1960s 1396
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1970s 1421
Suspenseful Dramas from the 1980s 1450
Suspenseful Dramas on Blu-ray 1727
Suspenseful Foreign Comedies 3094
Suspenseful Foreign Military Movies 343
Suspenseful Foreign Movies 4715
Suspenseful Foreign Political Movies 4819
Suspenseful Foreign Psychological Movies 4798
Suspenseful Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4679
Suspenseful Gay & Lesbian Psychological Movies 2099
Suspenseful German-Language Dramas 1385
Suspenseful Historical Documentaries 3580
Suspenseful Independent Dramas 1780
Suspenseful Independent Movies based on Books 578
Suspenseful Independent Political Dramas 1545
Suspenseful Independent Political Movies 691
Suspenseful Independent Psychological Dramas 3760
Suspenseful Independent Psychological Movies 2515
Suspenseful Japanese Dramas 717
Suspenseful Japanese Movies 2789
Suspenseful Japanese Movies from the 1960s 556
Suspenseful Military Action & Adventure 3267
Suspenseful Military Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 679
Suspenseful Military Movies based on Books 4551
Suspenseful Military Movies on Blu-ray 4439
Suspenseful Movies 448
Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1940s 4498
Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1950s 2813
Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1960s 1079
Suspenseful Movies based on Books 4941
Suspenseful Movies directed by Fritz Lang 2459
Suspenseful Movies directed by Robert Wise 3855
Suspenseful Movies directed by Roy William Neill 1282
Suspenseful Movies directed by Sidney J. Furie 4476
Suspenseful Movies for ages 11 to 12 2290
Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray based on Books 675
Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray from the 1980s 4181
Suspenseful Movies starring Antonio Banderas 1938
Suspenseful Movies starring Bette Davis 4298
Suspenseful Movies starring Boris Karloff 496
Suspenseful Movies starring Brad Pitt 2180
Suspenseful Movies starring Burt Lancaster 1518
Suspenseful Movies starring Burt Reynolds 1855
Suspenseful Movies starring Charles Bronson 2378
Suspenseful Movies starring David Carradine 4225
Suspenseful Movies starring Dennis Quaid 1935
Suspenseful Movies starring Denzel Washington 239
Suspenseful Movies starring Gene Hackman 2389
Suspenseful Movies starring Jeff Fahey 4646
Suspenseful Movies starring Kiefer Sutherland 4736
Suspenseful Movies starring Lance Henriksen 458
Suspenseful Movies starring Michael Caine 3233
Suspenseful Movies starring Morgan Freeman 4407
Suspenseful Movies starring Ray Liotta 386
Suspenseful Movies starring Robert Mitchum 2131
Suspenseful Movies starring Roy Scheider 124
Suspenseful Movies starring Sam Neill 275
Suspenseful Movies starring Sharon Stone 3477
Suspenseful Movies starring Wesley Snipes 432
Suspenseful Movies/TV for ages 8 to 10 2534
Suspenseful Political Action & Adventure 3075
Suspenseful Political Dramas based on Books 2511
Suspenseful Political Movies 82
Suspenseful Political Movies based on Books 2315
Suspenseful Political Movies based on real life 3531
Suspenseful Psychological Action & Adventure 559
Suspenseful Psychological Movies based on real life 136
Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1940s 2841
Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1950s 2871
Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1960s 2900
Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1970s 2922
Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1980s 2945
Suspenseful Psychological Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2953
Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy 66
Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 3927
Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 4534
Suspenseful Sci-Fi Dramas 1253
Suspenseful Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1950s 957
Suspenseful Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 1020
Suspenseful Spanish-Language Dramas 2830
Suspenseful Spanish-Language Movies 4956
Suspenseful Sports Dramas 4473
Suspenseful Spy Action & Adventure 940
Suspenseful Spy Action & Adventure from the 1980s 3841
Suspenseful Spy Dramas 1971
Suspenseful Time Travel Movies 2778
Suspenseful War Movies based on real life 2693
Suspenseful War Movies from the 1950s 2438
Suspenseful War Movies from the 1960s 2462
Suspenseful Westerns 3640

Tearjerkers
Tearjerkers 6384
Tearjerkers for ages 11 to 12 128
Tearjerkers from the 1970s 4
Tearjerkers from the 1980s 30

Teen
Teen Action & Adventure 3754
Teen Comedies 3519
Teen Coming-of-age Dramas 4295
Teen Coming-of-age Movies 2916
Teen Dramas 9299
Teen Independent Comedies 4441
Teen Movies 2340
Teen Screams 52147
Teen Sports Comedies 945
Teen Sports Movies 3410
Teen TV Shows 60951

Every Thriller Category
Thrillers based on a book from the 1970s 2556
Thrillers based on a book from the 1980s 868
Thrillers based on Books 651
Thrillers based on real life 159
Thrillers directed by Brian De Palma 2262
Thrillers directed by Claude Chabrol 1295
Thrillers directed by Douglas Jackson 1679
Thrillers directed by Roy William Neill 4458
Thrillers starring Al Pacino 171
Thrillers starring Alain Delon 1803
Thrillers starring C. Thomas Howell 2031
Thrillers starring Gene Hackman 25
Thrillers starring Kiefer Sutherland 841
Thrillers starring Morgan Freeman 3316
Thrillers starring Peter Lorre 1508
Thrillers starring Sean Connery 4378
Thrillers starring Warner Oland 1903

Travel & Adventure
Travel & Adventure Documentaries 1159
Travel & Adventure Documentaries from the 1980s 4838
Travel & Adventure Documentaries on IMAX 4851

Understated
Understated Action & Adventure 484
Understated African-American Movies 4141
Understated Biographical Documentaries 16
Understated Biographical Movies 230
Understated British Crime Movies 1767
Understated British Dramas based on Books 1058
Understated British Independent Movies 2963
Understated British Movies based on Books 2274
Understated Crime Dramas 2995
Understated Crime Movies from the 1970s 1597
Understated Crime Movies from the 1980s 1633
Understated Dramas from the 1950s 1032
Understated Dramas from the 1960s 1060
Understated Dramas from the 1970s 1093
Understated Dramas from the 1980s 1114
Understated Foreign Comedies 4389
Understated Foreign Crime Dramas 4020
Understated Foreign Crime Movies 4278
Understated Foreign Dramas 4142
Understated Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 3098
Understated Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3140
Understated Foreign Political Dramas 3987
Understated French-Language Dramas 1907
Understated French-Language Movies 2836
Understated French-Language Movies from the 1980s 3977
Understated Gay & Lesbian Movies 1702
Understated Horror Movies 4765
Understated Independent Biographical Movies 3781
Understated Independent Coming-of-age Movies 562
Understated Independent Crime Dramas 4897
Understated Independent Dramas based on Books 903
Understated Independent Movies from the 1980s 3604
Understated Independent Political Dramas 3118
Understated Independent Political Movies 358
Understated Independent Thrillers 1142
Understated Japanese Dramas 758
Understated Japanese Movies 664
Understated Movies based on real life 4982
Understated Mysteries 2717
Understated Political Movies 120
Understated Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1449
Understated Social & Cultural Documentaries 2428
Understated Thrillers 1746
Understated War Dramas 3731
Understated Westerns 723

Vampire
Vampire Horror Movies 75804
Vampire Movies from the 1960s 2730
Vampire Movies from the 1970s 2752
Vampire Movies from the 1980s 2776
Vampire Movies starring Peter Cushing 3509
Vampires 1038

Violent
Violent Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3288
Violent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2040
Violent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 3857
Violent African-American Action & Adventure 1056
Violent African-American Crime Dramas 4316
Violent African-American Crime Movies 4284
Violent Comedies 1581
Violent Crime Action & Adventure 1964
Violent Crime Comedies 4270
Violent Crime Dramas 1017
Violent Crime Dramas from the 1970s 3422
Violent Crime Dramas from the 1980s 3450
Violent Crime Movies 4163
Violent Crime Movies based on Books 2529
Violent Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 2399
Violent Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2426
Violent Cult Comedies 4024
Violent Cult Crime Movies 4268
Violent Cult Movies from the 1980s 3539
Violent Documentaries 1543
Violent Dramas 3863
Violent Foreign Action & Adventure 1927
Violent Foreign Crime Action & Adventure 2239
Violent Foreign Crime Dramas 2589
Violent Foreign Dramas 2329
Violent Foreign Movies 2156
Violent Foreign Movies from the 1970s 4854
Violent Foreign Movies from the 1980s 4882
Violent French-Language Movies 882
Violent Independent Action & Adventure 4023
Violent Independent Crime Movies 3105
Violent Independent Movies based on Books 4540
Violent Italian Crime Movies from the 1970s 4394
Violent Italian Movies 2920
Violent Italian Movies from the 1970s 2652
Violent Martial Arts Movies 2306
Violent Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4779
Violent Military Dramas on Blu-ray 402
Violent Military Movies based on real life 1392
Violent Military Movies from the 1980s 1143
Violent Movies 2203
Violent Movies based on real life 4978
Violent Movies on Blu-ray from the 1980s 2059
Violent Movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger 632
Violent Mysteries from the 1980s 1122
Violent Political Dramas 43
Violent Political Movies from the 1980s 1091
Violent Psychological Movies 3711
Violent Satires 3406
Violent Sci-Fi Horror Movies 3941
Violent Sci-Fi Thrillers 4365
Violent Spy Movies 827
Violent Spy Thrillers 3755
Violent Thrillers based on Books 4726
Violent War Dramas from the 1980s 441
Violent War Dramas on Blu-ray 4487
Violent War Movies 1725
Violent War Movies on Blu-ray 104
Violent War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 503
Violent Westerns 2651

Visually-striking
Visually-striking Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 4246
Visually-striking Biographical Dramas 363
Visually-striking Cerebral Dramas 4361
Visually-striking Cerebral Movies 3618
Visually-striking Crime Action & Adventure 3771
Visually-striking Crime Movies 4783
Visually-striking Crime Thrillers 3722
Visually-striking Dark Dramas 1471
Visually-striking Dark Independent Dramas 1893
Visually-striking Dark Independent Movies 4926
Visually-striking Dark Movies 1416
Visually-striking Dark Political Movies 4340
Visually-striking Dark Psychological Movies 767
Visually-striking Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 980
Visually-striking Dramas 3438
Visually-striking Dramas on Blu-ray 1924
Visually-striking Emotional Dramas 3102
Visually-striking Exciting War Movies 1732
Visually-striking Fantasy Movies 3312
Visually-striking Feel-good Movies 614
Visually-striking Foreign Dramas 1957
Visually-striking Gory Crime Movies 3428
Visually-striking Gory Movies 4463
Visually-striking Gory Thrillers 3915
Visually-striking Imaginative Children & Family Movies 2480
Visually-striking Imaginative Movies 4526
Visually-striking Independent Crime Thrillers 2613
Visually-striking Independent Dramas 2261
Visually-striking Irreverent Movies 280
Visually-striking Martial Arts Movies 3196
Visually-striking Mind-bending Dramas 264
Visually-striking Movies 3225
Visually-striking Movies for ages 11 to 12 2869
Visually-striking Movies for ages 5 to 7 2851
Visually-striking Movies from the 1970s 4285
Visually-striking Movies from the 1980s 4314
Visually-striking Movies on Blu-ray 4231
Visually-striking Psychological Thrillers 1435
Visually-striking Scary Crime Movies 2957
Visually-striking Scary Movies on Blu-ray 1404
Visually-striking Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1841
Visually-striking Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4677
Visually-striking Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 1728
Visually-striking Sci-Fi Thrillers 2464
Visually-striking Sentimental Movies 907
Visually-striking Steamy Movies 1837
Visually-striking Suspenseful Dramas 362
Visually-striking Suspenseful Foreign Movies 3041
Visually-striking Suspenseful Movies 2104
Visually-striking Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray 1125
Visually-striking Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1589
Visually-striking Violent Action & Adventure 4648
Visually-striking Violent Crime Thrillers 1217
Visually-striking Violent Movies 3971
Visually-striking Violent War Movies 4883
Visually-striking Witty Movies 1954

War
War Alien Sci-Fi 3570
War Documentaries 3025
War Dramas based on Books 1195
War Dramas based on real life from the 1980s 554
War Dramas on Blu-ray 2843
War Movies 3373
War Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1168
War Movies for ages 8 to 10 4194
War Movies from the 1930s 4137
War Movies from the 1940s 4160
War Movies from the 1950s 4179
War Movies from the 1960s 4204
War Movies from the 1970s 4235
War Movies from the 1980s 4272
War Movies on Blu-ray 4274
War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4706
War Social & Cultural Documentaries 1151
War Tearjerkers 1829

Every Western Category
Westerns based on real life 1250
Westerns directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 4578
Westerns directed by Frank McDonald 3458
Westerns directed by John English 944
Westerns directed by John Ford 4858
Westerns directed by Lesley Selander 388
Westerns directed by William Witney 3207
Westerns from the 1930s 372
Westerns from the 1940s 398
Westerns from the 1950s 419
Westerns from the 1960s 445
Westerns from the 1970s 473
Westerns from the 1980s 504
Westerns starring Bob Steele 4697
Westerns starring Burt Lancaster 4903
Westerns starring Buster Crabbe 2599
Westerns starring Clint Eastwood 3284
Westerns starring George “Gabby” Hayes 3313
Westerns starring Lee Van Cleef 3076
Westerns starring Smiley Burnette 3309

Witty
Witty African-American Comedies 4254
Witty Biographical Dramas 2159
Witty British Crime Movies 4987
Witty British Dramas 4837
Witty British Independent Comedies 4791
Witty British Thrillers 2961
Witty Comedies from the 1930s 547
Witty Comedies from the 1940s 569
Witty Comedies from the 1950s 598
Witty Comedies from the 1960s 630
Witty Comedies from the 1970s 655
Witty Comedies from the 1980s 687
Witty Comedies starring Cary Grant 3499
Witty Coming-of-age Comedies 3582
Witty Coming-of-age Movies 3059
Witty Crime Movies 839
Witty Crime Satires 3144
Witty Crime Thrillers 2108
Witty Cult Movies 3566
Witty Detective Movies 2346
Witty Documentaries 3311
Witty Dramas from the 1940s 3314
Witty Dramas from the 1950s 3342
Witty Dramas from the 1960s 3371
Witty Dramas from the 1970s 3400
Witty Dramas from the 1980s 3424
Witty Foreign Dramas 3298
Witty Foreign Movies 3881
Witty Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1188
Witty Foreign Movies from the 1980s 1214
Witty Gay & Lesbian Comedies 4040
Witty Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1413
Witty Gay & Lesbian Movies 4911
Witty Independent Comedies from the 1980s 2201
Witty Independent Movies 2077
Witty Independent Movies based on Books 4913
Witty Independent Political Movies 2664
Witty Independent Satires 1011
Witty Independent Showbiz Dramas 424
Witty Mockumentaries 1216
Witty Movies 2943
Witty Movies directed by Woody Allen 2535
Witty Movies from the 1930s 3427
Witty Movies from the 1940s 3453
Witty Movies from the 1950s 3469
Witty Movies from the 1960s 3491
Witty Movies from the 1970s 3512
Witty Movies from the 1980s 3543
Witty Movies starring Peter Sellers 4842
Witty Political Dramas 979
Witty Psychological Movies 334
Witty Satires 741
Witty Satires from the 1960s 4568
Witty Satires from the 1970s 4595
Witty Satires from the 1980s 4620
Witty Slapstick Comedies 3417
Witty Sports Movies 3228
Witty Spy Movies 4090
Witty War Movies 4977

Miscellaneous
2-Hour Movies 81396426
2021 Netflix Emmy Winners 81513374
20th-Century Period Pieces 12739
90-Minute Movies 81466194
A Tale of Two Distant Ages 1461008
Ages 8-10 561
Alien Sci-Fi 3327
Alien Sci-Fi based on Books 973
Animal Tales 5507
Art House Movies 29764
Car Culture Shows 753
Cardio & Aerobics Workouts 711
Career & Finance 2560
Computer Animation 4493
Computers & Electronics 4981
Cooking Instruction 2853
Discovery Channel Documentaries 213
Discovery Channel TV Shows 1233
Disney 67673
Epics 52858
Family Features 51056
Film Noir 7687
Food & Travel TV 72436
Food & Wine 3890
Gangster Movies 31851
Goth & Industrial 2719
Hobbies & Games 4056
Home Entertaining 4200
Home Improvement 3293
Homework Help 2380
Late Night Comedies 1402
Magic & Illusion 1433
Miniseries 4814
Mockumentaries 26
MTV TV Shows 4221
Period Pieces 12123
Reality TV 9833
Saturday Night Live 3980
Silent Movies 53310
Sitcoms 3903
Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 8646
Slasher and Serial Killer Movies on Blu-ray 3636
Stunts & General Mayhem 3050
Supernatural Horror Movies 42023
Supernatural Thrillers 11140
Swashbucklers 1191
Swashbucklers based on Books 722
Theatrical Performances 2557
Time Travel Movies 1425
TLC Reality TV 4865
TLC TV Shows 2375
Wine & Beverage Appreciation 1458
World Fusion 1263
Zombies 3719

Movies Categorized by Time Period, Director, Actor, & More

Movies Based On…
Movies based on a book from the 1930s 1189
Movies based on a book from the 1980s 4259
Movies based on children’s books 10056
Movies based on real life 920
Movies based on real life from the 1970s 2442
Movies based on real life from the 1980s 4881

Movies Directed By…
Movies directed by Adam Rifkin 4067
Movies directed by Alfred E. Green 4098
Movies directed by Allan A. Goldstein 1224
Movies directed by Allan Dwan 2152
Movies directed by Andrew Davis 603
Movies directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 4101
Movies directed by Armand Mastroianni 2181
Movies directed by Arthur Penn 739
Movies directed by Atom Egoyan 191
Movies directed by B. Reeves Eason 2313
Movies directed by B.R. Chopra 1869
Movies directed by Barry Levinson 4689
Movies directed by Basil Dearden 3362
Movies directed by Basu Chatterjee 54
Movies directed by Bertrand Tavernier 4647
Movies directed by Blake Edwards 1412
Movies directed by Carl Reiner 3165
Movies directed by Charles Barton 3217
Movies directed by Charles Chaplin 1901
Movies directed by Charles Walters 4503
Movies directed by Cheh Chang 391
Movies directed by Chris Columbus 172
Movies directed by Clint Eastwood 4762
Movies directed by Corey Yuen 2427
Movies directed by Curtis Hanson 4177
Movies directed by D.W. Griffith 3018
Movies directed by Daniel Petrie 4730
Movies directed by David Cronenberg 779
Movies directed by David Dhawan 3085
Movies directed by David Gumpel 4071
Movies directed by David Lynch 4091
Movies directed by David Worth 3685
Movies directed by David Zucker 2424
Movies directed by Dean Gordon 1559
Movies directed by Delbert Mann 2761
Movies directed by Delmer Daves 163
Movies directed by Donald Petrie 1244
Movies directed by Douglas Jackson 1047
Movies directed by Eddie Romero 3240
Movies directed by Edward Bernds 2842
Movies directed by Edward Dmytryk 351
Movies directed by Elia Kazan 3397
Movies directed by Ernest R. Dickerson 909
Movies directed by Ernst Lubitsch 1770
Movies directed by Ford Beebe 1956
Movies directed by Francis Ford Coppola 4535
Movies directed by Frank Capra 1052
Movies directed by Fred Schepisi 2810
Movies directed by Freddie Francis 320
Movies directed by Garry Marshall 2432
Movies directed by George Cukor 1270
Movies directed by George Marshall 2919
Movies directed by George Roy Hill 3120
Movies directed by George Sherman 2982
Movies directed by George Stevens 2929
Movies directed by Glenn Jordan 1154
Movies directed by Godfrey Ho 3483
Movies directed by Gordon Chan 3377
Movies directed by Gordon Douglas 4192
Movies directed by Greg Bailey 3384
Movies directed by Gus Van Sant 3127
Movies directed by H. Bruce Humberstone 2895
Movies directed by Hark Tsui 2216
Movies directed by Harold Ramis 4570
Movies directed by Henry Hathaway 4920
Movies directed by Henry Jaglom 2032
Movies directed by Herbert Ross 3243
Movies directed by Howard Bretherton 970
Movies directed by Irvin Kershner 724
Movies directed by Ivan Reitman 4629
Movies directed by Jack Sholder 76
Movies directed by James Ivory 4564
Movies directed by Jean Rollin 2115
Movies directed by Jesus Franco 3004
Movies directed by Jing Wong 4931
Movies directed by Joe Dante 3585
Movies directed by John Badham 2527
Movies directed by John Boorman 1960
Movies directed by John Carpenter 2373
Movies directed by John Duigan 2098
Movies directed by John Farrow 1693
Movies directed by John G. Avildsen 4402
Movies directed by John Guillermin 2542
Movies directed by John McTiernan 3528
Movies directed by John Sayles 3790
Movies directed by John Sturges 4737
Movies directed by Jonathan Demme 1944
Movies directed by Jonathan Kaplan 345
Movies directed by Joseph Barbera 861
Movies directed by Joseph Kuo 3101
Movies directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz 883
Movies directed by Joseph Losey 4336
Movies directed by Jules White 2925
Movies directed by Ken Loach 4900
Movies directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1651
Movies directed by Kitty Taylor 4522
Movies directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski 1822
Movies directed by Lew Landers 1666
Movies directed by Lloyd Kaufman 2985
Movies directed by Luis Buñuel 3677
Movies directed by Mack V. Wright 2722
Movies directed by Mark L. Lester 523
Movies directed by Mark Robson 1624
Movies directed by Martin Ritt 2547
Movies directed by Mary Lambert 1414
Movies directed by Michael Miller 1681
Movies directed by Michael Switzer 3609
Movies directed by Michael Winner 683
Movies directed by Mike Figgis 4964
Movies directed by Mitchell Kriegman 3639
Movies directed by Nathan Juran 477
Movies directed by Norman Jewison 4565
Movies directed by Norman Z. McLeod 4804
Movies directed by Oliver Stone 4122
Movies directed by Paul Mazursky 2288
Movies directed by Paul Wendkos 86
Movies directed by Paul Ziller 1299
Movies directed by Pedro Almodóvar 3968
Movies directed by Peter Hyams 4955
Movies directed by Peter Markle 961
Movies directed by Peter Werner 2277
Movies directed by Peter Yates 4944
Movies directed by Phil Rosen 2795
Movies directed by Philip Kaufman 3911
Movies directed by Ram Gopal Varma 3125
Movies directed by Raoul Walsh 2614
Movies directed by Ray Taylor 4890
Movies directed by Richard Fleischer 2149
Movies directed by Richard Lester 4471
Movies directed by Richard Pepin 3896
Movies directed by Richard Rich 111
Movies directed by Rick Jacobson 1490
Movies directed by Ringo Lam 840
Movies directed by Rob Reiner 785
Movies directed by Robert Aldrich 2233
Movies directed by Robert Altman 3932
Movies directed by Robert Harmon 4445
Movies directed by Robert Iscove 3442
Movies directed by Robert Markowitz 801
Movies directed by Robert Mulligan 1870
Movies directed by Robert Rodriguez 2540
Movies directed by Robert Stevenson 196
Movies directed by Robert Townsend 1674
Movies directed by Roger Donaldson 1499
Movies directed by Roger Vadim 4391
Movies directed by Roger Young 4700
Movies directed by Ron Howard 4810
Movies directed by Ron Oliver 3649
Movies directed by Ronald Neame 3671
Movies directed by Roy Del Ruth 1371
Movies directed by Russell Mulcahy 4345
Movies directed by Sam Newfield 3733
Movies directed by Sam Peckinpah 401
Movies directed by Sidney J. Furie 2458
Movies directed by Sidney Lumet 4491
Movies directed by Simon Wincer 804
Movies directed by Stanley Donen 2227
Movies directed by Stephen Frears 715
Movies directed by Stephen Herek 4092
Movies directed by Steven Soderbergh 4713
Movies directed by Steven Spielberg 4610
Movies directed by Takashi Miike 4376
Movies directed by Ted Kotcheff 4030
Movies directed by Terry Gilliam 689
Movies directed by Tim Burton 2582
Movies directed by Tobe Hooper 4868
Movies directed by Tony Richardson 236
Movies directed by Tony Scott 2649
Movies directed by Ulli Lommel 4681
Movies directed by Wai-keung Lau 2988
Movies directed by Wallace Fox 1467
Movies directed by Werner Herzog 2863
Movies directed by William A. Graham 617
Movies directed by William A. Seiter 573
Movies directed by William A. Wellman 601
Movies directed by William Dieterle 4415
Movies directed by William Hanna 317
Movies directed by William Nigh 3735
Movies directed by Wim Wenders 4265
Movies directed by Yash Chopra 527

Movies Categorized By Age Group
Movies for ages 11 to 12 6962
Movies for ages 2 to 4 6218
Movies for ages 5 to 7 5455
Movies for ages 8 to 10 561

Movies Categorized By Time Period
Movies from the 1910s 2466
Movies from the 1920s 2489
Movies from the 1930s 2510
Movies from the 1940s 2533
Movies from the 1950s 2567
Movies from the 1960s 2592
Movies from the 1970s 2621
Movies from the 1980s 2648

Movies Starring…

Movies starring Aamir Khan 1731
Movies starring Aaron Kwok 2802
Movies starring Abhishek Bachchan 738
Movies starring Aidan Quinn 2095
Movies starring Aishwarya Rai 221
Movies starring Al Pacino 941
Movies starring Alan Alda 1160
Movies starring Albert Brooks 4290
Movies starring Albert Finney 2475
Movies starring Alec Baldwin 2004
Movies starring Alexandra Paul 2283
Movies starring Alexis Arquette 2654
Movies starring Alfred Molina 1115
Movies starring Alicia Silverstone 4007
Movies starring Amisha Patel 1554
Movies starring Amitabh Bachchan 426
Movies starring Andrew McCarthy 2681
Movies starring Angelina Jolie 3419
Movies starring Angie Everhart 2936
Movies starring Anita Mui 2532
Movies starring Anjelica Huston 4184
Movies starring Ann-Margret 2130
Movies starring Anne Archer 2889
Movies starring Anne Baxter 923
Movies starring Anne Heche 1380
Movies starring Annette Bening 3412
Movies starring Anthony Edwards 2713
Movies starring Anthony Hopkins 1362
Movies starring Anthony LaPaglia 3696
Movies starring Anthony Perkins 746
Movies starring Anthony Quinn 4120
Movies starring Antonio Sabato Jr. 648
Movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger 194
Movies starring Ashley Olsen 3901
Movies starring Ashok Kumar 88
Movies starring Audrey Hepburn 3061
Movies starring Basil Rathbone 1398
Movies starring Ben Kingsley 4537
Movies starring Ben Stiller 149
Movies starring Bette Midler 2877
Movies starring Beverly D’Angelo 1934
Movies starring Bill Cosby 2106
Movies starring Bill Paxton 2606
Movies starring Bill Pullman 3386
Movies starring Billy Dee Williams 4262
Movies starring Billy Zane 103
Movies starring Bing Crosby 2176
Movies starring Bishop Fulton J. Sheen 2208
Movies starring Bo Svenson 4129
Movies starring Bobby Deol 3242
Movies starring Boguslaw Linda 3189
Movies starring Brad Pitt 3891
Movies starring Brian Dennehy 1207
Movies starring Bridget Fonda 1457
Movies starring Brigitte Bardot 3836
Movies starring Bruce Campbell 4557
Movies starring Bruce Dern 3990
Movies starring Bruce Li 2876
Movies starring Bryan Brown 763
Movies starring Burt Lancaster 4835
Movies starring Buster Crabbe 2179
Movies starring C. Thomas Howell 1949
Movies starring Cameron Mitchell 1796
Movies starring Carmen Maura 4222
Movies starring Carol Burnett 485
Movies starring Carter Wong 4957
Movies starring Casper Van Dien 2586
Movies starring Cate Blanchett 4159
Movies starring Cecilia Cheung 4386
Movies starring Cedric the Entertainer 2585
Movies starring Charles Durning 1875
Movies starring Charles Laughton 4546
Movies starring Charlie Sheen 2686
Movies starring Charlotte Rampling 3920
Movies starring Charlton Heston 1771
Movies starring Chevy Chase 2342
Movies starring Chris Rock 877
Movies starring Christina Ricci 318
Movies starring Christopher Eccleston 3336
Movies starring Christopher Lambert 3117
Movies starring Christopher Lloyd 4580
Movies starring Chuck Norris 225
Movies starring Claudia Cardinale 2883
Movies starring Clint Eastwood 3204
Movies starring Clive Owen 3787
Movies starring Colin Farrell 2423
Movies starring Corbin Bernsen 3056
Movies starring Costas Mandylor 2046
Movies starring Cynthia Rothrock 4843
Movies starring Damon Wayans 4575
Movies starring Daniel Auteuil 964
Movies starring Daniel Baldwin 730
Movies starring Daniel Wu 1917
Movies starring Danny DeVito 4189
Movies starring Danny Glover 4870
Movies starring Daryl Hannah 2712
Movies starring David Chiang 2259
Movies starring David Keith 766
Movies starring David Niven 4320
Movies starring David Strathairn 151
Movies starring Dean Jones 2584
Movies starring Dean Stockwell 3569
Movies starring Debbie Reynolds 78
Movies starring Denis Leary 4112
Movies starring Dennis Hopper 3190
Movies starring Dennis Quaid 743
Movies starring Dev Anand 1308
Movies starring Diane Keaton 2148
Movies starring Diane Lane 4167
Movies starring Dirk Bogarde 3121
Movies starring Dolph Lundgren 2193
Movies starring Don Ameche 784
Movies starring Donald Sutherland 4530
Movies starring Doris Day 4127
Movies starring Drew Barrymore 880
Movies starring Dustin Hoffman 3210
Movies starring Eddie Murphy 1785
Movies starring Edward Asner 3382
Movies starring Edward Furlong 3808
Movies starring Edward James Olmos 659
Movies starring Edward Norton 1116
Movies starring Elijah Wood 3212
Movies starring Elizabeth Perkins 3622
Movies starring Elliott Gould 3274
Movies starring Elmo 1067
Movies starring Elvis Presley 3039
Movies starring Emilio Estevez 166
Movies starring Emmanuelle Béart 4725
Movies starring Eric Roberts 3921
Movies starring Erik Estrada 1231
Movies starring Erika Eleniak 639
Movies starring Faye Dunaway 4760
Movies starring Fei Meng 3315
Movies starring Frances McDormand 3109
Movies starring Francis Ng 4668
Movies starring Frank Langella 3508
Movies starring Fred MacMurray 303
Movies starring Fred Ward 90
Movies starring Freddie Prinze Jr. 148
Movies starring Gabrielle Anwar 2516
Movies starring Gary Busey 106
Movies starring Gary Daniels 565
Movies starring Gene Hackman 1225
Movies starring Gene Tierney 2063
Movies starring George Burns 2113
Movies starring George Carlin 1502
Movies starring George Clooney 327
Movies starring George “Gabby” Hayes 1158
Movies starring Glenn Close 536
Movies starring Glenn Plummer 2794
Movies starring Greta Garbo 4061
Movies starring Gwyneth Paltrow 173
Movies starring Gérard Depardieu 4947
Movies starring Halle Berry 2303
Movies starring Harrison Ford 2974
Movies starring Harvey Keitel 4180
Movies starring Hayley Mills 1041
Movies starring Heather Graham 747
Movies starring Helen Hunt 2749
Movies starring Helen Mirren 3846
Movies starring Helena Bonham Carter 3845
Movies starring Hema Malini 4279
Movies starring Henry Thomas 2668
Movies starring Holly Hunter 3540
Movies starring Hrithik Roshan 983
Movies starring Hugo Stiglitz 3007
Movies starring Hume Cronyn 2457
Movies starring Humphrey Bogart 725
Movies starring Ian Holm 3129
Movies starring Jack Palance 288
Movies starring Jackie Gleason 2364
Movies starring Jacqueline Bisset 2940
Movies starring Jake Gyllenhaal 3430
Movies starring James Brolin 975
Movies starring James Coburn 1940
Movies starring James Earl Jones 701
Movies starring James Spader 301
Movies starring James Stewart 4786
Movies starring James Woods 217
Movies starring Jamie Foxx 4139
Movies starring Javier Bardem 326
Movies starring Jaya Bhaduri 4554
Movies starring Jayne Mansfield 844
Movies starring Jean Gabin 4433
Movies starring Jean Reno 3005
Movies starring Jeetendra 935
Movies starring Jeffrey Hunter 1318
Movies starring Jennifer Beals 1082
Movies starring Jennifer Connelly 3567
Movies starring Jennifer Lopez 1890
Movies starring Jennifer Love Hewitt 4747
Movies starring Jennifer Tilly 4504
Movies starring Jeremy Irons 121
Movies starring Jerry Lewis 2226
Movies starring Jim Carrey 4876
Movies starring Jim Caviezel 4419
Movies starring Joan Crawford 3089
Movies starring Joe Pesci 2818
Movies starring John Abraham 4335
Movies starring John Cleese 4488
Movies starring John Cusack 4154
Movies starring John Gielgud 2456
Movies starring John Hurt 2868
Movies starring John Lithgow 2377
Movies starring John Ritter 1715
Movies starring John Saxon 2765
Movies starring Johnny Mack Brown 1686
Movies starring Jordan Chan 32
Movies starring Joseph Cotten 3812
Movies starring Josh Hartnett 4938
Movies starring Jude Law 2041
Movies starring Judge Reinhold 690
Movies starring Judy Davis 4343
Movies starring Judy Garland 4792
Movies starring Julia Roberts 2471
Movies starring Julie Christie 3832
Movies starring Juliette Binoche 4966
Movies starring Kajol 2045
Movies starring Kamal Hassan 4573
Movies starring Kareena Kapoor 3525
Movies starring Karen Allen 4097
Movies starring Kari Wuhrer 338
Movies starring Karisma Kapoor 1591
Movies starring Karl Malden 3663
Movies starring Kate Beckinsale 2100
Movies starring Kathleen Turner 360
Movies starring Kathy Baker 3237
Movies starring Kathy Bates 3481
Movies starring Keith Carradine 1042
Movies starring Kevin Costner 4832
Movies starring Kevin Kline 2733
Movies starring Kevin Spacey 2284
Movies starring Kristine Hermosa 1337
Movies starring Larry Fine 4193
Movies starring Laura Dern 2467
Movies starring Laura Linney 2605
Movies starring Lauren Holly 3593
Movies starring Laurence Fishburne 1914
Movies starring Laurence Olivier 38
Movies starring Leslie Caron 1522
Movies starring Leslie Nielsen 3506
Movies starring Lili Taylor 2751
Movies starring Linda Fiorentino 3641
Movies starring Linnea Quigley 2318
Movies starring Liv Ullmann 428
Movies starring Lon Chaney Jr. 2074
Movies starring Lou Costello 226
Movies starring Lou Diamond Phillips 3068
Movies starring Louis Gossett Jr. 714
Movies starring Lucille Ball 2983
Movies starring Luke Wilson 3350
Movies starring Madeleine Stowe 2737
Movies starring Madhuri Dixit 3126
Movies starring Maggie Cheung 823
Movies starring Maggie Smith 3465
Movies starring Malcolm McDowell 1733
Movies starring Manisha Koirala 4716
Movies starring Margot Kidder 1279
Movies starring Mariel Hemingway 4109
Movies starring Mark Wahlberg 1459
Movies starring Marlon Brando 107
Movies starring Master P 1080
Movies starring Matt Damon 1258
Movies starring Matt Dillon 820
Movies starring Matthew Broderick 3110
Movies starring Matthew McConaughey 354
Movies starring Matthew Modine 220
Movies starring Maureen O’Hara 412
Movies starring Max von Sydow 1827
Movies starring Maxwell Caulfield 1797
Movies starring Meena Kumari 4093
Movies starring Meg Ryan 1506
Movies starring Mel Gibson 3486
Movies starring Melanie Griffith 3191
Movies starring Michael Biehn 2413
Movies starring Michael Douglas 2331
Movies starring Michael Dudikoff 487
Movies starring Michael Wong 4480
Movies starring Mickey Rourke 4123
Movies starring Miranda Richardson 4348
Movies starring Mumtaz 4828
Movies starring Muppets 3867
Movies starring Nana Patekar 215
Movies starring Nanda 2105
Movies starring Naomi Watts 2880
Movies starring Nargis 777
Movies starring Naseeruddin Shah 1210
Movies starring Nicholas Tse 3209
Movies starring Nigel Hawthorne 1619
Movies starring Oliver Reed 474
Movies starring Olivia de Havilland 1896
Movies starring Om Puri 2234
Movies starring Omar Sharif 1477
Movies starring Orson Welles 2887
Movies starring Parker Posey 1423
Movies starring Patricia Arquette 4533
Movies starring Patrick Bergin 3617
Movies starring Paul Newman 3476
Movies starring Penelope Ann Miller 682
Movies starring Pete Postlethwaite 2425
Movies starring Peter Weller 1816
Movies starring Pierce Brosnan 3203
Movies starring Piolo Pascual 1153
Movies starring Pradeep Kumar 10
Movies starring Rachel Weisz 4212
Movies starring Raj Babbar 4469
Movies starring Raj Kapoor 2339
Movies starring Rajendra Kumar 1246
Movies starring Rakhee Gulzar 733
Movies starring Ralph Fiennes 3443
Movies starring Randy Quaid 1456
Movies starring Rani Mukerji 413
Movies starring Raveena Tandon 4302
Movies starring Ray Corrigan 183
Movies starring Ray Liotta 849
Movies starring Ray Winstone 4821
Movies starring Reese Witherspoon 2363
Movies starring Renée Zellweger 2479
Movies starring Rex Harrison 3662
Movies starring Richard Harrison 1262
Movies starring Richard Lynch 2335
Movies starring Richard Pryor 708
Movies starring Richard Widmark 4443
Movies starring Rishi Kapoor 3654
Movies starring Rob Rackstraw 2367
Movies starring Robert Blake 646
Movies starring Robert Carlyle 988
Movies starring Robert Duvall 1977
Movies starring Robert Forster 255
Movies starring Robert Vaughn 576
Movies starring Robert Wagner 610
Movies starring Rock Hudson 1976
Movies starring Roddy McDowall 4976
Movies starring Ron Perlman 4738
Movies starring Rue McClanahan 4877
Movies starring Sally Field 4418
Movies starring Salman Khan 2170
Movies starring Sam Elliott 678
Movies starring Sam Neill 2107
Movies starring Sam Waterston 305
Movies starring Samuel L. Jackson 4813
Movies starring Sanjay Dutt 1104
Movies starring Sarah Michelle Gellar 1324
Movies starring Sarah Polley 2316
Movies starring Scott Glenn 4368
Movies starring Sean Patrick Flanery 1393
Movies starring Shammi Kapoor 69
Movies starring Sharon Stone 2309
Movies starring Sherilyn Fenn 4652
Movies starring Shirley Temple 624
Movies starring Shivaji Ganesan 2207
Movies starring Sidney Poitier 2549
Movies starring Simon Yam 219
Movies starring Smiley Burnette 818
Movies starring Snoop Dogg 3257
Movies starring Srikanth 3778
Movies starring Stephen Baldwin 3956
Movies starring Stephen Chow 619
Movies starring Stephen Rea 1127
Movies starring Steve Railsback 1059
Movies starring Steven Bauer 4301
Movies starring Stockard Channing 478
Movies starring Stuart Whitman 4638
Movies starring Stéphane Audran 3346
Movies starring Sunil Shetty 1939
Movies starring Susan Hayward 4589
Movies starring Susan Sarandon 277
Movies starring Tabu 1544
Movies starring Ted Danson 2323
Movies starring Teletubbies 35
Movies starring Terence Hill 4392
Movies starring Teri Garr 4241
Movies starring Tim Allen 3337
Movies starring Tim Conway 4948
Movies starring Tim Robbins 4009
Movies starring Tim Roth 4678
Movies starring Timothy Dalton 2394
Movies starring Timothy Hutton 3850
Movies starring Tom Cruise 1667
Movies starring Tom Selleck 284
Movies starring Tom Skerritt 4724
Movies starring Tommy Lee Jones 3158
Movies starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai 1275
Movies starring Toshirô Mifune 1146
Movies starring Tyler Bunch 4118
Movies starring Udo Kier 549
Movies starring Uma Thurman 4431
Movies starring Urmila Matondkar 1560
Movies starring Ursula Andress 1859
Movies starring Viggo Mortensen 546
Movies starring Vikram 888
Movies starring Vilma Santos 3162
Movies starring Vincent D’Onofrio 3151
Movies starring Vincent Perez 1293
Movies starring Vincent Price 109
Movies starring Vinod Khanna 1310
Movies starring Waheeda Rehman 1512
Movies starring Wallace Ford 4145
Movies starring Warner Oland 3048
Movies starring Whoopi Goldberg 2774
Movies starring Will Ferrell 3222
Movies starring William Forsythe 438
Movies starring William Holden 2890
Movies starring William Hurt 3651
Movies starring William Smith 3629
Movies starring Winona Ryder 4457
Movies starring Woody Allen 584
Movies starring Woody Harrelson 2581
Movies starring Yu Wang 357
Movies starring Yun-Fat Chow 375

Other

Genre Code #
Movies on Blu-ray 1033
Movies on Blu-ray based on real life 4690
Movies on Blu-ray for ages 5 to 7 1354
Movies on IMAX 339

TV

Genre Code #
TV Action & Adventure 10673
TV Cartoons 11177
TV Comedies 10375
TV Comedies for ages 5 to 7 4887
TV Documentaries 10105
TV Documentaries from the 1950s 4889
TV Documentaries from the 1980s 4959
TV Dramas 11714
TV Horror 83059
TV Mysteries 4366
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1372
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1950s 390
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1960s 414
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 436
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 467
TV Shows 83
TV Shows for ages 11 to 12 4293
