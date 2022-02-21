The Complete List of Netflix Category Codes (Over 3,000)

Netflix has genre codes or “secret codes” that allow users to further refine searches into certain categories. With close to 6,000 titles, it can be hard to navigate the platform sometimes.

Thanks to Whats On Netflix, we’ve compiled every single category code (over 3,000) to help you delve deep into the Netflix library.

How to Use Category Codes

Web Browser: paste the numbers where it says (CATEGORYCODE) after the following web address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(CATEGORYCODE)

TV or Mobile: type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a foolproof plan, but Netflix sometimes adds a special section throughout the holiday season so it’s worth a shot.

NOTE: Category codes are known to not work sometimes, particularly in specific regions or devices. If you don’t get a result, that probably means there’s an issue with the search or no titles fit the description.

Netflix Main Genre Categories

Genre Code # Action & Adventure 1365 Animation 4698 Anime 7424 Biographical 1096 Camp 1252 Children & Family 783 Classic 31574 Comedies 6548 Comic Book & Superhero 10118 Country & Western/Folk 1105 Documentaries 6839 Dramas 5763 Horror 8711 Music 1701 Romantic 8883 Sci-fi & Fantasy 1492 Sports 4370 Thrillers 8933 TV Shows 83 Westerns 7700

Seasonal

Christmas

Genre Code # British Christmas Children & Family Films 1527064 Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films 1721544 Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s 1476024 Christmas Children & Family Films 1474017 Christmas Comedies 1474015 Christmas for Kids 1726277 Christmas TV Cartoons 1395703 Christmas TV Comedies 1395700 European Christmas Children & Family Films 1527063 Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films 1475066 Feel-Good Christmas Films 1418977 Festive Family Fun 81351538 Festive Favorites 107985 Festive Fun 393181 Festive Romance 394388 More Naughty Than Nice 81354837 Romantic Christmas Films 1394527 Season’s Streamings 81346420 Spiritual Movies 26835 Twisted Christmas 2300975

Halloween

Genre Code # Halloween Favorites (Mix of movies & TV Shows) 108663 / 81336575 Family Halloween Treats 81346195 Halloween Comedies 81510605 Horror Anime 10695 Horror Films 8711 Horror Series 83059 Teen Screams 52147 Scary Films 6057 Sci-Fi Horror 1694 Zombie Horror Films 75405 B-Horror Films 8195 British Horror Movies 4991 Campy Horror Movies 1155 Creature Features 6895 Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies 3721 Dark Fantasy Anime 2691049 Dark Fantasy TV Shows 81238385 Dark Films 9280 Dark TV Horror 83161 Deep Sea Horror Movies 45028 Experimental Horror Movies 2626 Frankenstein Movies 652 Filipino Horror Movies 2010 Foreign Horror Movies 8654 Goofy Horror Movies 4021 High Brow Horror 3261672 Horror Comedy 89585 Horror Films Based on Books 1751 Horror Reimagined 81336549 Independent Psychological Horror Movies 3880 Irreverent Horror Movies 3642 Modern Horror Classics 81336552 Monster Movies 947 Psychological Horror Movies 4809 Quirky Horror Movies 729 Revenge Films 14903 Slasher and Serial Killer Films 8646 Small Town Scares 51496215 Steamy Horror Movies 1358 Supernatural Horror Movies 42023 Survival Horror 2939659 This Place is Evil 81476889 Vampire Horror Movies 75804 Werewolf Horror Movies 75930 Zombie Horror Movies 75405

International

Australian

Genre Code # Australian Comedies 2030 Australian Crime Dramas 4767 Australian Crime Movies 3936 Australian Crime Thrillers 4816 Australian Dramas from the 1980s 3381 Australian Movies 5230 Australian Movies for ages 0 to 2 588 Australian Movies for ages 2 to 4 61

British

Genre Code # BBC Dramas 3838 BBC Miniseries 1580 BBC TV Shows 3308 British Action & Adventure 1302 British Adventures 4915 British Animal Tales 1878 British Biographical Dramas 1520 British Biographical Movies 1031 British Children & Family Movies 2473 British Comedies 1009 British Comedies based on Books 2965 British Coming-of-age Movies 2386 British Crime Dramas 3200 British Crime Dramas based on Books 1164 British Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3615 British Cult Movies from the 1970s 377 British Documentaries 3394 British Dramas 3682 British Dramas based on a book from the 1970s 2409 British Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 702 British Dramas from the 1940s 3864 British Dramas from the 1960s 3924 British Dramas from the 1970s 3953 British Dramas from the 1980s 3974 British Education for Kids 1606 British Fantasy Movies 636 British Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3188 British Gay & Lesbian Movies 4236 British Historical Documentaries 3661 British Horror Movies 4991 British Horror Movies from the 1960s 570 British Horror Movies from the 1970s 602 British Independent Crime Movies 2962 British Independent Dramas from the 1980s 2285 British Independent Movies from the 1980s 286 British Independent Political Movies 3290 British Independent Thrillers 3534 British Military Dramas 271 British Monster Movies 4460 British Movies 10757 British Movies based on a book from the 1980s 4515 British Movies based on Books 811 British Movies for ages 2 to 4 745 British Mysteries 2754 British Mysteries based on Books 2513 British Political Comedies 2636 British Political Dramas 3250 British Political Dramas based on Books 3705 British Political Movies 2498 British Political Movies based on Books 1277 British Psychological Dramas 3962 British Satires from the 1980s 1723 British Social Issue Dramas 2312 British Thrillers 1774 British Thrillers from the 1970s 3500 British Thrillers from the 1980s 3526 British TV Shows 52117 British War Movies from the 1960s 2579

Chinese

Genre Code # Chinese 3960 Chinese Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 2812 Chinese Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2839 Chinese Crime Comedies 2942 Chinese Crime Dramas 371 Chinese Fantasy Movies 3695 Chinese Gay & Lesbian Movies 94 Chinese Horror Movies 2231 Chinese Movies 3960 Chinese Sci-Fi & Fantasy 140 Chinese Thrillers 2292 Chinese Thrillers from the 1980s 4234

Eastern European

Genre Code # Eastern European Comedies 3892 Eastern European Crime Dramas 24 Eastern European Dramas from the 1980s 4414 Eastern European Movies 5254 Eastern European Political Dramas 2374 Eastern European Political Movies 4208

Filipino

Genre Code # Filipino Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1993 Filipino Gay & Lesbian Movies 2465 Filipino Horror Movies 2010 Filipino Movies from the 1980s 4044 Filipino Sci-Fi & Fantasy 885

Foreign

Genre Code # Foreign Action & Adventure 11828 Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1936 Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1958 Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1984 Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2015 Foreign Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3985 Foreign Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 1644 Foreign Adventures 3912 Foreign Alien Sci-Fi 3264 Foreign B-Horror Movies 874 Foreign Children & Family 3277 Foreign Comedies 4426 Foreign Coming-of-age Comedies 1311 Foreign Coming-of-age Dramas 906 Foreign Crime Documentaries 340 Foreign Crime Movies from the 1950s 455 Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 479 Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 515 Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 543 Foreign Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4311 Foreign Cult Horror Movies 1256 Foreign Cult Movies 4089 Foreign Documentaries 5161 Foreign Dramas 2150 Foreign Dramas from the 1920s 1432 Foreign Dramas from the 1930s 1463 Foreign Dramas from the 1940s 1496 Foreign Dramas from the 1950s 1527 Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 1555 Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 1582 Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 1618 Foreign Experimental Dramas 4405 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1879 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Crime Dramas 2496 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4862 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas from the 1980s 4399 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies 8243 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1970s 2837 Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 2862 Foreign Horror Movies 8654 Foreign Military Action & Adventure 1317 Foreign Military Movies from the 1970s 1652 Foreign Movies 7462 Foreign Movies based on Books 2474 Foreign Movies based on real life 1850 Foreign Political Comedies 1356 Foreign Political Movies from the 1920s 4559 Foreign Political Movies from the 1950s 4635 Foreign Political Movies from the 1960s 4666 Foreign Political Movies from the 1970s 4696 Foreign Political Movies from the 1980s 4719 Foreign Political Thrillers 976 Foreign Psychological Horror Movies 190 Foreign Psychological Movies 3650 Foreign Psychological Movies from the 1970s 4299 Foreign Psychological Movies from the 1980s 4328 Foreign Satanic Stories 2490 Foreign Satires 2759 Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 6485 Foreign Sci-Fi Horror Movies 3833 Foreign Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3868 Foreign Spy Movies 3766 Foreign Thrillers 10306 Foreign Vampire Movies from the 1970s 3587 Foreign War Dramas 4035 Foreign War Dramas from the 1950s 188 Foreign War Dramas from the 1960s 209 Foreign War Dramas from the 1970s 224 Foreign War Dramas from the 1980s 250 Foreign War Movies 4639 Foreign Westerns from the 1960s 2997 Foreign Westerns from the 1970s 3021 Foreign Zombie Movies 2143

French

Genre Code # French Movies 58807 French-Language Action & Adventure 4447 French-Language Biographical Movies 4165 French-Language Comedies 2058 French-Language Coming-of-age Dramas 308 French-Language Coming-of-age Movies 2103 French-Language Crime Comedies 3071 French-Language Documentaries 370 French-Language Dramas 1092 French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4286 French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 3919 French-Language Horror Movies from the 1970s 2132 French-Language Military Dramas 337 French-Language Military Movies 4888 French-Language Mysteries 930 French-Language Political Movies 2577 French-Language Sci-Fi & Fantasy 381 French-Language Thrillers from the 1960s 4131 French-Language Thrillers from the 1970s 4155 French-Language Thrillers from the 1980s 4174 French-Language War Dramas 2937

German

Genre Code # German Movies 58886 German Political Movies from the 1970s 681 German-Language Crime Dramas 1198 German-Language Dramas 4027 German-Language Dramas from the 1920s 254 German-Language Dramas from the 1950s 328 German-Language Dramas from the 1960s 349 German-Language Dramas from the 1970s 378 German-Language Dramas from the 1980s 403 German-Language Horror Movies 3038 German-Language Movies from the 1920s 1161 German-Language Movies from the 1950s 1237 German-Language Movies from the 1960s 1260 German-Language Movies from the 1970s 1290 German-Language Movies from the 1980s 1315 German-Language Political Dramas 2087 German-Language War Dramas 4863 German-Language War Movies 68

Indian

Genre Code # Indian Action & Adventure 4749 Indian Action & Adventure from the 1970s 925 Indian Action & Adventure from the 1980s 951 Indian Comedies from the 1970s 2695 Indian Comedies from the 1980s 2716 Indian Crime Action & Adventure 2870 Indian Movies 10463 Indian Movies from the 1940s 3545 Indian Movies from the 1950s 3573 Indian Movies from the 1960s 3596 Indian Movies from the 1970s 3612 Indian Movies from the 1980s 3634 Indian Political Dramas 3045 Indian Political Movies 1843 Indian Thrillers 1719

Italian

Genre Code # Italian Comedies 3300 Italian Comedies from the 1960s 4631 Italian Comedies from the 1970s 4658 Italian Crime Dramas 4107 Italian Crime Movies 3244 Italian Crime Thrillers 1007 Italian Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 4064 Italian Dramas 4282 Italian Horror Movies from the 1960s 2758 Italian Horror Movies from the 1970s 2780 Italian Horror Movies from the 1980s 2814 Italian Movies 8221 Italian Movies from the 1940s 4675 Italian Movies from the 1950s 4704 Italian Movies from the 1960s 4722 Italian Movies from the 1970s 4743 Italian Movies from the 1980s 4764 Italian Political Dramas 853 Italian Political Movies 4538 Italian Political Movies from the 1970s 2775 Italian War Movies 1292 Italian Westerns 4380

Japanese

Genre Code # Japanese Action & Adventure 4344 Japanese Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 524 Japanese Comedies 1747 Japanese Crime Action & Adventure 407 Japanese Crime Dramas from the 1960s 3297 Japanese Crime Thrillers 2743 Japanese Dramas 2893 Japanese Gay & Lesbian Movies 709 Japanese Movies 10398 Japanese Movies from the 1950s 3862 Japanese Movies from the 1960s 3888 Japanese Movies from the 1970s 3923 Japanese Movies from the 1980s 3952 Japanese Thrillers 799

Korean

Genre Code # Korean Crime Thrillers 434 Korean Dramas 1989 Korean Movies 5685 Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859 Korean TV Shows 67879

Latin American

Genre Code # Latin & Ballroom Dance 1366 Latin American 1613 Latin American Comedies 3996 Latin American Crime Movies 4756 Latin American Movies 1613 Latin American Political Movies 1979 Latin Music 10741 Latino Crime Action & Adventure 3935 Latino Crime Dramas 2361 Latino Independent Comedies 4516 Latino Movies 129 Latino Movies from the 1980s 2601

Mexican

Genre Code # Mexican Comedies 105 Mexican Comedies from the 1950s 1699 Mexican Comedies from the 1960s 1722 Mexican Comedies from the 1970s 1743 Mexican Crime Movies 3323 Mexican Documentaries 4048 Mexican Dramas 2757 Mexican Dramas from the 1950s 4588 Mexican Dramas from the 1960s 4612 Mexican Dramas from the 1970s 4637 Mexican Dramas from the 1980s 4667 Mexican Political Movies 3590

Polish

Genre Code # Polish Movies from the 1960s 3389 Polish Movies from the 1970s 3415 Polish Movies from the 1980s 3437 Polish War Movies 493

Russian

Genre Code # Russian 11567 Russian Action & Adventure 3659 Russian Crime Movies 241 Russian Military Movies 1024 Russian Political Dramas 3708 Russian Political Movies 3230 Russian War Dramas 4138 Russian War Movies 4993

Scandinavian

Genre Code # Scandinavian Crime Dramas 4455 Scandinavian Crime Movies 1884 Scandinavian Dramas 2696 Scandinavian Movies 9292 Scandinavian Movies from the 1960s 2304 Scandinavian Movies from the 1970s 2320 Scandinavian Movies from the 1980s 2332 Scandinavian Thrillers 1321

Spanish

Genre Code # Spanish Movies 58741 Spanish-Language Comedies 4692 Spanish-Language Crime Thrillers 3605 Spanish-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3635 Spanish-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 1501 Spanish-Language Horror Movies from the 1970s 2637 Spanish-Language Political Dramas 4113

Thai

Genre Code # Thai Action & Adventure 70 Thai Dramas 3283 Thai Movies 1098

More International

Genre Code # Asian Action Movies 77232 Belgian 262 Belgian Crime Movies 1229 Brazilian Dramas 4425 Brazilian Movies 798 Brazilian Music 3033 Czech Movies 1697 Dutch Movies 10606 Greek Movies 61115 Greek-Language Dramas 2431 Iranian Comedies 4267 Irish Movies 58750 Israeli Comedies 2550 Israeli Movies 4718 Israeli Political Movies 4711 Middle Eastern Documentaries 3860 Middle Eastern Movies 5875 New Zealand Movies 63782 Southeast Asian Comedies 984 Southeast Asian Movies 9196

Niche

African-American

Genre Code # African 3761 African-American Action & Adventure from the 1970s 2571 African-American Comedies 4906 African-American Comedies from the 1970s 4062 African-American Crime Action & Adventure 3053 African-American Crime Comedies 177 African-American Crime Documentaries 1 African-American Crime Dramas 3959 African-American Dramas based on Books 4330 African-American Independent Comedies 307 African-American Independent Crime Dramas 2625 African-American Military Movies 2081 African-American Movies 575 African-American Movies based on Books 3080 African-American Political Movies 1564 African-American Romance 3967 African-American Showbiz Comedies 2576 African-American Showbiz Dramas 1123 African-American Sports Movies 1614 African-American Thrillers 2470 Blaxploitation Movies 1832

Exercise & Health

Genre Code # Dance Workouts 1498 Healthy Living Shows 2927 Low-Impact Workouts 51 Mind and Body 3588 Tai Chi & Qigong 4357

LGBTQ+

Genre Code # Gay & Lesbian Action & Adventure 222 Gay & Lesbian Biographical Dramas 1848 Gay & Lesbian Comedies 7120 Gay & Lesbian Coming-of-age Movies 2724 Gay & Lesbian Crime Movies 873 Gay & Lesbian Cult Movies 2854 Gay & Lesbian Documentaries 4720 Gay & Lesbian Dramas 500 Gay & Lesbian Historical Documentaries 125 Gay & Lesbian Movies 5977 Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1960s 4374 Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1970s 4396 Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 4429 Gay & Lesbian Mysteries 4050 Gay & Lesbian Political Dramas 4861 Gay & Lesbian Psychological Movies 5 Gay & Lesbian Romance 3329 Gay & Lesbian Showbiz Comedies 2053 Gay & Lesbian Social & Cultural Documentaries 3408 Gay & Lesbian Social Issue Dramas 2619 Gay & Lesbian Tearjerkers 1469 Gay & Lesbian Thrillers 3091 Gay & Lesbian TV Shows 65263

Music

Genre Code # American Folk & Bluegrass 760 Traditional Latin Music 2419 Urban & Dance Concerts 9472 Disco 3493 Jazz & Easy Listening 10271 Karaoke 1558 Music 1701 Music & Concert Documentaries 90361 Pop 2145 Reggae 3081 Reggaeton 3656 Opera & Operetta 365 Rock & Pop Concerts 3278 Rock & Roll Oldies 1856 Rockumentaries 4649 Sacred Classical Music 341 Sacred Folk & Traditional Music 1319 Swing & Big Band 3208 World Music Concerts 2856

Musicals

Genre Code # Musicals 13335 Disney Musicals 59433 Stage Musicals 55774

Religion

Genre Code # Faith & Spirituality 26835 Faith & Spirituality Movies 52804 Jewish Dramas 2718 Jewish Spiritual Documentaries 1526 Spiritual Documentaries 2760 Spiritual Documentaries from the 1980s 3276 Religious Documentaries 10005

Sports

Genre Code # Baseball 2137 Baseball Movies 12339 Basketball Movies 12762 BMX & Extreme Biking 4582 Boxing Movies 12443 Boxing Non-fiction 1863 Extreme Sports Compilations 4045 Football Movies 12803 Golf 3116 Ice Hockey 4511 Martial Arts & Boxing Workouts 2875 Martial Arts Movies 8985 Martial Arts Movies directed by Corey Yuen 997 Martial Arts Movies directed by Godfrey Ho 2075 Martial Arts Movies directed by Hark Tsui 3870 Martial Arts Movies directed by Joseph Kuo 1720 Martial Arts Movies starring Chuck Norris 2014 Martial Arts Movies starring David Chiang 3928 Martial Arts Movies starring Sammo Hung Kam-Bo 998 Martial Arts Movies starring Yun-Fat Chow 2151 Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling 6695 Real Martial Arts 3143 Sports & Fitness 9327 Sports Children & Family Movies 453 Sports Comedies 5286 Sports Documentaries 180 Sports Dramas 7243 Sports Dramas based on Books 3349 Sports Dramas based on real life 4072 Sports Dramas for ages 8 to 10 986 Sports Movies 4370 Sports Movies based on real life 3066 Sports Movies for ages 5 to 7 3746 Sports Movies for ages 8 to 10 4424 Sports Movies from the 1930s 712 Sports Movies from the 1940s 737 Sports Movies from the 1950s 765 Sports Movies from the 1970s 826 Sports Movies from the 1980s 850 Sports Movies on Blu-ray 4104

Very, VERY Niche

Every Action & Adventure Category

Genre Code # Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1960s 4082 Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1970s 2410 Action & Adventure based on a book from the 1980s 704 Action & Adventure based on real life from the 1980s 1051 Action & Adventure directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 2282 Action & Adventure directed by Cirio H. Santiago 4323 Action & Adventure directed by Clint Eastwood 4998 Action & Adventure directed by Corey Yuen 291 Action & Adventure directed by George Archainbaud 3183 Action & Adventure directed by George Sherman 3198 Action & Adventure directed by Godfrey Ho 1367 Action & Adventure directed by Gordon Chan 3630 Action & Adventure directed by Hark Tsui 4207 Action & Adventure directed by Harry L. Fraser 1442 Action & Adventure directed by Howard Hawks 3700 Action & Adventure directed by J. Lee Thompson 2913 Action & Adventure directed by John Sturges 2126 Action & Adventure directed by John Woo 3813 Action & Adventure directed by Joseph Kuo 982 Action & Adventure directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1861 Action & Adventure directed by Mack V. Wright 2976 Action & Adventure directed by Raoul Walsh 2911 Action & Adventure directed by Ray Taylor 2790 Action & Adventure directed by Richard Lester 4717 Action & Adventure directed by Ringo Lam 2897 Action & Adventure directed by Robert N. Bradbury 4076 Action & Adventure directed by Sam Newfield 1109 Action & Adventure directed by Wai-keung Lau 866 Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 2950 Action & Adventure starring Akshay Kumar 901 Action & Adventure starring Anthony Quinn 2085 Action & Adventure starring Anthony Wong Chau-Sang 1621 Action & Adventure starring Bob Steele 3178 Action & Adventure starring Bruce Lee 4143 Action & Adventure starring Bruce Li 1641 Action & Adventure starring Buster Crabbe 240 Action & Adventure starring Chuck Norris 2321 Action & Adventure starring Clint Eastwood 3490 Action & Adventure starring David Chiang 4264 Action & Adventure starring Dolph Lundgren 2437 Action & Adventure starring Dragon Lee 3847 Action & Adventure starring Errol Flynn 4609 Action & Adventure starring Fei Meng 2047 Action & Adventure starring Fred Williamson 2468 Action & Adventure starring Gary Daniels 2630 Action & Adventure starring Gene Hackman 3295 Action & Adventure starring Harrison Ford 857 Action & Adventure starring Henry Fonda 4215 Action & Adventure starring James Coburn 3926 Action & Adventure starring James Stewart 2694 Action & Adventure starring Jean-Claude Van Damme 3683 Action & Adventure starring John Liu 4912 Action & Adventure starring John Wayne 4709 Action & Adventure starring Johnny Mack Brown 1894 Action & Adventure starring Kris Kristofferson 1745 Action & Adventure starring Kurt Russell 410 Action & Adventure starring Lance Henriksen 3981 Action & Adventure starring Mark Dacascos 4115 Action & Adventure starring Maureen O’Hara 720 Action & Adventure starring Mel Gibson 1595 Action & Adventure starring Pierce Brosnan 3489 Action & Adventure starring Ray Corrigan 2276 Action & Adventure starring Richard Widmark 1853 Action & Adventure starring Robert Blake 2714 Action & Adventure starring Roger Moore 4841 Action & Adventure starring Simon Yam 4393 Action & Adventure starring Stephen Baldwin 1336 Action & Adventure starring Stephen Chow 2691 Action & Adventure starring Sylvester Stallone 1761 Action & Adventure starring Tommy Lee Jones 468 Action & Adventure starring Toshirô Mifune 1441 Action & Adventure starring Yun-Fat Chow 2449 Action Comedies 43040 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1568 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 2116 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 11 to 12 3392 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 8 to 10 2247 Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 2797 Action Thrillers 43048 Adult Animation 11881 Adventures 7442

Every Anime Category

Genre Code # Anime Action 2653 Anime Action from the 1970s 587 Anime Action from the 1980s 625 Anime Comedies 9302 Anime Dramas 452 Anime Fantasy 11146 Anime Features 3063 Anime from the 1970s 3073 Anime from the 1980s 3095 Anime Horror 10695 Anime Sci-Fi 2729 Anime Sci-Fi from the 1970s 4531 Anime Sci-Fi from the 1980s 4555 Anime Series 6721

Every Biographical Category

Genre Code # Biographical Children & Family Movies 2478 Biographical Documentaries 3652 Biographical Documentaries from the 1960s 1777 Biographical Documentaries from the 1970s 1791 Biographical Documentaries from the 1980s 1824 Biographical Dramas 3179 Biographical Dramas from the 1950s 4584 Biographical Dramas from the 1960s 4603 Biographical Dramas from the 1970s 4632 Biographical Dramas from the 1980s 4662 Biographical Martial Arts Movies 2487 Biographical Movies from the 1920s 4450 Biographical Movies from the 1930s 4484 Biographical Movies from the 1940s 4510 Biographical Movies from the 1950s 4527 Biographical Movies from the 1960s 4549 Biographical Movies from the 1970s 4581 Biographical Movies from the 1980s 4601 Biographical Spiritual Documentaries 4462 Biographical Tearjerkers 3159

Every ‘Campy’ Category

Genre Code # Campy Action & Adventure 2161 Campy B-Horror Movies from the 1960s 1287 Campy B-Horror Movies from the 1980s 1341 Campy British Comedies 768 Campy Chinese Movies 1762 Campy Comedies from the 1960s 476 Campy Comedies from the 1970s 513 Campy Comedies from the 1980s 540 Campy Crime Action & Adventure 1714 Campy Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2915 Campy Crime Satires 4329 Campy Documentaries 4495 Campy Fantasy Movies 4352 Campy Foreign Action & Adventure 1133 Campy Foreign Comedies 4149 Campy Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1811 Campy Horror Movies 1155 Campy Independent Action & Adventure 3750 Campy Independent Crime Comedies 1176 Campy Independent Dramas 4562 Campy Independent Movies 803 Campy Independent Satires 2255 Campy Independent Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4079 Campy Late Night Comedies 3885 Campy Movies 1252 Campy Movies on Blu-ray 806 Campy Mysteries 4196 Campy Psychological Movies 3899 Campy Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1194 Campy Sci-Fi Horror Movies 4140 Campy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 1646 Campy Thrillers 3226 Campy Zombie Movies 1515

Cerebral

Genre Code # Cerebral Action & Adventure 4778 Cerebral Biographical Dramas 127 Cerebral Biographical Movies 4518 Cerebral British Dramas 896 Cerebral British Movies 2434 Cerebral Comedies 1119 Cerebral Crime Dramas 3726 Cerebral Dramas 2295 Cerebral Dramas from the 1940s 1023 Cerebral Dramas from the 1950s 1048 Cerebral Dramas from the 1960s 1069 Cerebral Dramas from the 1970s 1106 Cerebral Dramas from the 1980s 1126 Cerebral Experimental Movies 2747 Cerebral Foreign Crime Dramas 506 Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1950s 3432 Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 3456 Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 3474 Cerebral Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3496 Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1950s 616 Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1960s 643 Cerebral Foreign Movies from the 1970s 669 Cerebral Foreign Political Dramas 2742 Cerebral Foreign War Movies 157 Cerebral French-Language Crime Dramas 2935 Cerebral French-Language Dramas 4521 Cerebral French-Language Dramas from the 1960s 102 Cerebral French-Language Movies 3623 Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1950s 2642 Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1960s 2672 Cerebral French-Language Movies from the 1970s 2703 Cerebral Independent Biographical Movies 2518 Cerebral Independent Comedies 1474 Cerebral Independent Crime Movies 3717 Cerebral Independent Movies 551 Cerebral Independent Movies from the 1980s 1451 Cerebral Independent Political Movies 368 Cerebral Italian Dramas 1553 Cerebral Japanese Dramas 3720 Cerebral Military Movies 3156 Cerebral Movies 1813 Cerebral Movies based on Books 3555 Cerebral Movies directed by Akira Kurosawa 4359 Cerebral Political Dramas 814 Cerebral Political Movies 3152 Cerebral Scandinavian Movies 995

Every Children & Family Category

Genre Code # Children & Family Movies based on real life 4927 Children & Family Movies directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. 31 Children & Family Movies directed by Dan Riba 2704 Children & Family Movies directed by Dean Gordon 4379 Children & Family Movies directed by Don Bluth 3202 Children & Family Movies directed by Jules Bass 1495 Children & Family Movies directed by Michael Hack 991 Children & Family Movies directed by Richard Rich 2210 Children & Family Movies directed by Roger McIntosh 2821 Children & Family Movies directed by Vic Finch 4342 Children & Family Movies from the 1930s 1831 Children & Family Movies from the 1940s 1860 Children & Family Movies from the 1950s 1883 Children & Family Movies from the 1960s 1909 Children & Family Movies from the 1970s 1929 Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 1951 Children & Family Movies on Blu-ray 3728 Children & Family Movies starring Ashley Olsen 1329 Children & Family Movies starring Don Knotts 3768 Children & Family Movies starring Muppets 46 Children & Family Movies starring Neil Morrissey 2909

Every Classic Category

Genre Code # Classic Action & Adventure 46576 Classic Comedies 31694 Classic Country & Western 2994 Classic Dramas 29809 Classic Foreign Movies 32473 Classic Jazz 2188 Classic Movies 31574 Classic Musicals 32392 Classic Romantic Movies 31273 Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy 47147 Classic Thrillers 46588 Classic TV Shows 46553 Classic War Movies 48744 Classic Westerns 47465 Classical Instrumental Music 218

Every Comedy Category

Genre Code # Comedies based on Books 1223 Comedies directed by Arthur Hiller 3647 Comedies directed by Billy Wilder 3291 Comedies directed by Carl Reiner 2065 Comedies directed by Charles Walters 1672 Comedies directed by David Dhawan 782 Comedies directed by David Zucker 116 Comedies directed by Harold Ramis 2307 Comedies directed by Herbert Ross 955 Comedies directed by Ivan Reitman 2350 Comedies directed by Jules White 1817 Comedies directed by Mel Brooks 994 Comedies directed by Norman Taurog 3694 Comedies directed by Norman Z. McLeod 1804 Comedies directed by Preston Sturges 4893 Comedies directed by Vincente Minnelli 3270 Comedies for ages 5 to 7 2514 Comedies starring Barbra Streisand 4186 Comedies starring Ben Stiller 966 Comedies starring Billy Bob Thornton 4688 Comedies starring Bing Crosby 2970 Comedies starring Burt Reynolds 1569 Comedies starring Cedric the Entertainer 3827 Comedies starring Charles Grodin 3910 Comedies starring Chevy Chase 3146 Comedies starring D.L. Hughley 437 Comedies starring Eddie Murphy 4659 Comedies starring George Burns 4986 Comedies starring George Carlin 4594 Comedies starring Govinda 2709 Comedies starring Jamie Foxx 2111 Comedies starring Jeff Daniels 1002 Comedies starring Jerry Lewis 3027 Comedies starring Jim Carrey 2801 Comedies starring John Cusack 4972 Comedies starring John Goodman 1157 Comedies starring John Ritter 2443 Comedies starring Katharine Hepburn 2644 Comedies starring Kevin Kline 3544 Comedies starring Larry Fine 2171 Comedies starring Leslie Nielsen 2359 Comedies starring Lou Costello 3182 Comedies starring Luke Wilson 4074 Comedies starring Martin Lawrence 2898 Comedies starring Meg Ryan 204 Comedies starring Michael Caine 2975 Comedies starring Nicolas Cage 134 Comedies starring Peter Sellers 2147 Comedies starring Richard Pryor 3806 Comedies starring Robert Downey Jr. 3356 Comedies starring Rodney Dangerfield 3552 Comedies starring Shirley MacLaine 3541 Comedies starring Stephen Chow 3572 Comedies starring Steve Guttenberg 713 Comedies starring Steve Martin 736 Comedies starring Tom Hanks 2756 Comedies starring Whoopi Goldberg 442 Comedies starring Woody Allen 1419

Every Comic Book & Superhero Category

Genre Code # Comic Book and Superhero Movies for ages 11 to 12 2072 Comic Book and Superhero Movies for ages 5 to 7 3562 Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1940s 1825 Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1960s 1876 Comic Book and Superhero Movies from the 1980s 1925

Coming-Of-Age

Genre Code # Coming-of-age Animal Tales 108 Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books 507 Coming-of-age Dramas from the 1970s 4996 Coming-of-age Movies 4032 Coming-of-age Movies based on Books 2968 Coming-of-age Movies for ages 11 to 12 535 Coming-of-age Movies for ages 5 to 7 989

Controversial

Genre Code # Controversial Comedies 1948 Controversial Documentaries 1690 Controversial Foreign Movies 2273 Controversial Gay & Lesbian Movies 807 Controversial Political Movies 593 Controversial Social & Cultural Documentaries 1070

Courtroom

Genre Code # Courtroom Dramas 2748 Courtroom Dramas based on Books 4657 Courtroom Mysteries 1111 Courtroom Thrillers 80

Creature Feature

Genre Code # Creature Features from the 1950s 2944 Creature Features from the 1960s 2977 Creature Features from the 1970s 2999 Creature Features from the 1980s 3024

Crime

Genre Code # Crime Action & Adventure 9584 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1930s 912 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1940s 931 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1950s 956 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1960s 978 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 996 Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 1014 Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2455 Crime Comedies 4058 Crime Comedies from the 1930s 3740 Crime Comedies from the 1940s 3765 Crime Comedies from the 1950s 3786 Crime Comedies from the 1960s 3805 Crime Comedies from the 1970s 3826 Crime Comedies from the 1980s 3852 Crime Comedies on Blu-ray 755 Crime Deadly Disasters 3698 Crime Documentaries 9875 Crime Dramas 6889 Crime Dramas based on a book from the 1970s 3516 Crime Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 1828 Crime Dramas based on real life 2723 Crime Dramas based on real life from the 1980s 3713 Crime Historical Documentaries 2846 Crime Late Night Comedies 2506 Crime Movies based on a book from the 1940s 3646 Crime Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1962 Crime Movies based on a book from the 1960s 198 Crime Movies based on Books 654 Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 2299 Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2314 Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 4930 Crime Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2769 Crime Social & Cultural Documentaries 3375 Crime Thrillers 10499 Crime Thrillers based on a book from the 1980s 4172 Crime Thrillers based on real life 4833 Crime Thrillers from the 1940s 2563 Crime Thrillers from the 1950s 2591 Crime Thrillers from the 1960s 2617 Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 2646 Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2676 Crime Time Travel Movies 574 Crime TV Shows 26146

Critically-acclaimed

Genre Code # Critically-acclaimed Action & Adventure 899 Critically-acclaimed Action & Adventure based on Books 4545 Critically-acclaimed Adventures from the 1980s 1359 Critically-acclaimed African-American Crime Movies 2715 Critically-acclaimed African-American Movies 3359 Critically-acclaimed Animal Tales 566 Critically-acclaimed Biographical Documentaries 3611 Critically-acclaimed Biographical Movies 627 Critically-acclaimed British Crime Movies 2388 Critically-acclaimed British Independent Dramas 4479 Critically-acclaimed British Independent Movies 3621 Critically-acclaimed British Movies 838 Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1960s 1604 Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1970s 1640 Critically-acclaimed British Movies from the 1980s 1664 Critically-acclaimed British War Movies 2218 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Crime Dramas 95 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Crime Thrillers 2344 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Dramas 4052 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Foreign Political Movies 1418 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral French-Language Dramas 589 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral Independent Movies 89 Critically-acclaimed Cerebral War Movies 4230 Critically-acclaimed Chinese Crime Movies 1671 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1920s 2932 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1930s 2964 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1940s 2991 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1950s 3014 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1960s 3036 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1970s 3058 Critically-acclaimed Comedies from the 1980s 3084 Critically-acclaimed Coming-of-age Dramas 4219 Critically-acclaimed Coming-of-age Movies 394 Critically-acclaimed Controversial Crime Movies 824 Critically-acclaimed Controversial Dramas 1759 Critically-acclaimed Controversial Movies 1428 Critically-acclaimed Courtroom Movies from the 1980s 1930 Critically-acclaimed Crime Action & Adventure 2882 Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas 1975 Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas based on Books 4848 Critically-acclaimed Crime Dramas based on real life 1484 Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies based on Books 585 Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies based on real life 1192 Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies from the 1930s 4979 Critically-acclaimed Crime Movies on Blu-ray 214 Critically-acclaimed Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 638 Critically-acclaimed Cult Crime Movies 3599 Critically-acclaimed Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3079 Critically-acclaimed Dark Action & Adventure 3087 Critically-acclaimed Dark Biographical Movies 2824 Critically-acclaimed Dark Comedies 2689 Critically-acclaimed Dark Documentaries 1280 Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1940s 2669 Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1950s 2698 Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1960s 2721 Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1970s 2745 Critically-acclaimed Dark Dramas from the 1980s 2766 Critically-acclaimed Dark Foreign Movies 1952 Critically-acclaimed Dark Foreign Thrillers 1036 Critically-acclaimed Dark French-Language Movies 876 Critically-acclaimed Dark German-Language Movies 3748 Critically-acclaimed Dark Movies based on Books 4258 Critically-acclaimed Dark Political Documentaries 3160 Critically-acclaimed Dark Psychological Thrillers 1724 Critically-acclaimed Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1926 Critically-acclaimed Dark War Dramas 1886 Critically-acclaimed Dark War Movies 4572 Critically-acclaimed Dramas based on Books 3310 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Biographical Dramas 2500 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Crime Dramas 1285 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Dramas 4249 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Dramas from the 1980s 49 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Movies from the 1960s 4403 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Movies from the 1980s 4466 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Political Dramas 3820 Critically-acclaimed Emotional Political Movies 774 Critically-acclaimed Emotional War Dramas 1972 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Foreign Dramas 1335 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Foreign Movies 1782 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies from the 1970s 3047 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies from the 1980s 3070 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Movies on Blu-ray 2024 Critically-acclaimed Exciting Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2396 Critically-acclaimed Fantasy 1997 Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Comedies from the 1980s 607 Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Independent Movies 2175 Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Movies from the 1960s 99 Critically-acclaimed Feel-good Movies from the 1980s 141 Critically-acclaimed Film Noir from the 1940s 3918 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Action & Adventure 3626 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Dramas 2861 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Movies 4958 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Crime Thrillers 3263 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Documentaries 3482 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Dramas 4053 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Horror Movies 4645 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1920s 3148 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1930s 3176 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1940s 3192 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1950s 3218 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1960s 3235 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1970s 3271 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Movies from the 1980s 3301 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Political Dramas 4934 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Psychological Movies 1799 Critically-acclaimed Foreign Thrillers 4496 Critically-acclaimed Foreign War Dramas 3625 Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1950s 2678 Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1960s 2708 Critically-acclaimed French Dramas from the 1970s 2731 Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1950s 4472 Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1960s 4499 Critically-acclaimed French Movies from the 1970s 4519 Critically-acclaimed French-Language Crime Dramas 2305 Critically-acclaimed French-Language Crime Movies 4940 Critically-acclaimed French-Language Dramas 2939 Critically-acclaimed French-Language Movies 1838 Critically-acclaimed French-Language Thrillers 4291 Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Biographical Movies 4852 Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Crime Movies 3002 Critically-acclaimed Gay & Lesbian Movies 2322 Critically-acclaimed German-Language Movies 4705 Critically-acclaimed Goofy Crime Movies 4185 Critically-acclaimed Goofy Cult Movies 4701 Critically-acclaimed Goofy Movies from the 1970s 3487 Critically-acclaimed Goofy Movies from the 1980s 3511 Critically-acclaimed Goofy Slapstick Comedies 2360 Critically-acclaimed Gory Crime Movies 4576 Critically-acclaimed Gory Dramas 4753 Critically-acclaimed Gory Horror Movies 3741 Critically-acclaimed Gory Movies from the 1970s 4905 Critically-acclaimed Gory Movies from the 1980s 4933 Critically-acclaimed Gritty British Movies 73 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Crime Dramas 871 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Dramas from the 1980s 2011 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Foreign Dramas 3413 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Independent Crime Dramas 3352 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Independent Movies 447 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1940s 2007 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1960s 2056 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1970s 2082 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Movies from the 1980s 2101 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Mysteries 4687 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Political Dramas 3042 Critically-acclaimed Gritty Thrillers 3669 Critically-acclaimed Heartfelt Movies 3644 Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies 3721 Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1960s 4247 Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1970s 4281 Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies from the 1980s 4306 Critically-acclaimed Independent Action & Adventure 4980 Critically-acclaimed Independent Biographical Movies 4728 Critically-acclaimed Independent Crime Movies 2566 Critically-acclaimed Independent Crime Thrillers 3551 Critically-acclaimed Independent Dramas based on Books 1470 Critically-acclaimed Independent Movies 875 Critically-acclaimed Independent Movies based on Books 2615 Critically-acclaimed Independent Political Dramas 2293 Critically-acclaimed Independent Showbiz Movies 4011 Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Biographical Movies 4988 Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Documentaries 4398 Critically-acclaimed Inspiring Dramas 2793 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Comedies 1988 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Crime Comedies 4782 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Crime Movies 609 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Independent Comedies 4914 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Independent Movies 1882 Critically-acclaimed Irreverent Movies 1537 Critically-acclaimed Italian Dramas from the 1960s 3995 Critically-acclaimed Italian Movies from the 1960s 1015 Critically-acclaimed Japanese Movies 571 Critically-acclaimed Jewish Movies 4289 Critically-acclaimed Military Action & Adventure 200 Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Movies 622 Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Psychological Movies 2435 Critically-acclaimed Mind-bending Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2189 Critically-acclaimed Mockumentaries 2070 Critically-acclaimed Movies 3979 Critically-acclaimed Movies about Food 657 Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1940s 1990 Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1950s 2019 Critically-acclaimed Mysteries from the 1970s 2069 Critically-acclaimed Political Comedies 2244 Critically-acclaimed Political Documentaries 4252 Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1940s 3988 Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1960s 4033 Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1970s 4055 Critically-acclaimed Political Movies from the 1980s 4081 Critically-acclaimed Political Satires 4434 Critically-acclaimed Psychological Mysteries 3783 Critically-acclaimed Psychological Thrillers 2807 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Action & Adventure 862 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Biographical Movies 581 Critically-acclaimed Quirky British Movies 1704 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies 1577 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies from the 1970s 751 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Comedies from the 1980s 788 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Foreign Comedies 3984 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Independent Dramas 465 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1960s 3387 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1970s 3411 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Movies from the 1980s 3433 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Satires 2325 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1022 Critically-acclaimed Quirky Showbiz Comedies 3320 Critically-acclaimed Romantic British Dramas 2050 Critically-acclaimed Romantic British Movies 1437 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Crime Dramas 4408 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Crime Movies 4653 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1940s 3470 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1950s 3492 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Dramas from the 1980s 3574 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Foreign Dramas 422 Critically-acclaimed Romantic French-Language Dramas 3536 Critically-acclaimed Romantic French-Language Movies 4257 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Independent Comedies 2561 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1940s 2371 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1950s 2391 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1960s 2417 Critically-acclaimed Romantic Movies from the 1980s 2460 Critically-acclaimed Romantic War Movies 2182 Critically-acclaimed Russian Movies 1647 Critically-acclaimed Scary Crime Thrillers 4916 Critically-acclaimed Scary Psychological Movies 4083 Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 1345 Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 1382 Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 1557 Critically-acclaimed Sci-Fi Thrillers 3660 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Comedies 2840 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Dramas 1750 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Independent Dramas 3273 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1940s 4220 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1950s 4253 Critically-acclaimed Sentimental Movies from the 1980s 4337 Critically-acclaimed Showbiz Movies from the 1980s 1528 Critically-acclaimed Social & Cultural Documentaries 2411 Critically-acclaimed Social Issue Dramas 302 Critically-acclaimed Spanish-Language Dramas 608 Critically-acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies 501 Critically-acclaimed Steamy Dramas 2593 Critically-acclaimed Steamy Foreign Dramas 449 Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas 1113 Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies 1778 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Action & Adventure 2878 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful French Dramas 486 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful French Movies 1386 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1930s 2546 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1940s 2578 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1950s 2602 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1960s 2629 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1970s 2661 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Movies from the 1980s 2690 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Political Dramas 1550 Critically-acclaimed Suspenseful Psychological Movies 4552 Critically-acclaimed Tearjerkers 203 Critically-acclaimed Understated Action & Adventure 3319 Critically-acclaimed Understated Biographical Movies 3067 Critically-acclaimed Understated British Movies 1919 Critically-acclaimed Understated Foreign Comedies 710 Critically-acclaimed Understated Foreign Dramas 4077 Critically-acclaimed Understated French Dramas 3949 Critically-acclaimed Understated Independent Dramas 1617 Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1960s 4733 Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1970s 4752 Critically-acclaimed Understated Movies from the 1980s 4780 Critically-acclaimed Understated Political Dramas 2858 Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Action & Adventure 660 Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Movies 3715 Critically-acclaimed Violent Crime Movies on Blu-ray 29 Critically-acclaimed Violent Independent Dramas 2598 Critically-acclaimed Violent Independent Movies 4951 Critically-acclaimed Violent Military Movies 4438 Critically-acclaimed Violent Movies based on Books 3701 Critically-acclaimed Violent Movies on Blu-ray 3533 Critically-acclaimed Violent Psychological Movies 3681 Critically-acclaimed Violent Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3879 Critically-acclaimed Violent War Dramas 4616 Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Gory Movies 781 Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Movies 532 Critically-acclaimed Visually-striking Romantic Movies 1866 Critically-acclaimed War Dramas based on Books 3341 Critically-acclaimed War Movies 846 Critically-acclaimed War Movies based on Books 4784 Critically-acclaimed Witty British Dramas 918 Critically-acclaimed Witty British Movies 3515 Critically-acclaimed Witty Crime Comedies 1331 Critically-acclaimed Witty Crime Thrillers 364 Critically-acclaimed Witty Cult Comedies 2224 Critically-acclaimed Witty Dramas 325 Critically-acclaimed Witty Dramas from the 1980s 1561 Critically-acclaimed Witty Foreign Comedies 1649 Critically-acclaimed Witty Foreign Movies 248 Critically-acclaimed Witty Independent Comedies 1503 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1930s 3368 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1940s 3398 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1950s 3421 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1960s 3447 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1970s 3464 Critically-acclaimed Witty Movies from the 1980s 3484 Critically-acclaimed Witty Political Comedies 962 Critically-acclaimed Witty Political Movies 3894 Critically-acclaimed Witty Satires 2551 Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Comedies 870 Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Dramas 2289 Critically-acclaimed Witty Showbiz Movies 1446

Cult

Genre Code # Cult Action & Adventure 2213 Cult B-Horror Movies 2622 Cult Comedies 9434 Cult Crime Comedies 1571 Cult Crime Movies from the 1960s 475 Cult Crime Movies from the 1970s 510 Cult Crime Movies from the 1980s 538 Cult Horror Movies 10944 Cult Movies 7627 Cult Movies based on Books 4201 Cult Movies on Blu-ray 4310 Cult Psychological Horror Movies 186 Cult Satanic Stories 3527 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4734 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1950s 117 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 168 Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 193 Cult Sci-Fi Thrillers 2521 Cult TV Shows 74652

Dark

Genre Code # Dark Action & Adventure based on Books 858 Dark Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1452 Dark Alien Sci-Fi 3166 Dark British Dramas 494 Dark British Dramas based on Books 4382 Dark British Independent Dramas 831 Dark British Independent Movies 666 Dark British Movies from the 1980s 482 Dark British Political Movies 2414 Dark British Thrillers 1556 Dark Comedies 869 Dark Courtroom Dramas 4844 Dark Documentaries 1783 Dark Dramas 2436 Dark Dramas from the 1940s 2727 Dark Dramas from the 1950s 2750 Dark Dramas from the 1960s 2773 Dark Dramas from the 1970s 2803 Dark Dramas from the 1980s 2833 Dark Dramas on Blu-ray 41 Dark Experimental Movies 3686 Dark Foreign Action & Adventure 2454 Dark Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 52 Dark Foreign Movies 2382 Dark Foreign Movies from the 1940s 2135 Dark Foreign Movies from the 1950s 2154 Dark Foreign Movies from the 1960s 2178 Dark Foreign Movies from the 1970s 2204 Dark Foreign Movies from the 1980s 2220 Dark Foreign Psychological Movies 3155 Dark Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3367 Dark Foreign War Movies 4410 Dark French-Language Political Movies 3958 Dark French-Language Thrillers 2051 Dark Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4539 Dark German-Language Movies from the 1970s 808 Dark Historical Documentaries 2225 Dark Independent Comedies 1064 Dark Independent Dramas 232 Dark Independent Dramas based on Books 2829 Dark Independent Movies 1763 Dark Independent Mysteries 4694 Dark Independent Political Dramas 942 Dark Independent Political Movies 2118 Dark Independent Psychological Movies 4769 Dark Independent Showbiz Dramas 3627 Dark Independent Showbiz Movies 1108 Dark Independent Thrillers 3678 Dark Italian Dramas 1138 Dark Italian Movies 3163 Dark Japanese Dramas 3302 Dark Military Action & Adventure 1669 Dark Military Dramas 430 Dark Military Historical Documentaries 1607 Dark Military Movies 2784 Dark Movies based on Books 2195 Dark Movies directed by Ingmar Bergman 1403 Dark Movies on Blu-ray 3169 Dark Movies starring Robert De Niro 2816 Dark Mysteries based on Books 1055 Dark Political Dramas based on Books 3467 Dark Political Historical Documentaries 4256 Dark Political Movies 2685 Dark Political Movies from the 1960s 56 Dark Political Movies from the 1970s 92 Dark Political Movies from the 1980s 115 Dark Political Thrillers 3751 Dark Russian Dramas 2310 Dark Scandinavian Movies 1974 Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3592 Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 4875 Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 2908 Dark Sci-Fi Thrillers 1374 Dark Showbiz Dramas 1910 Dark Showbiz Movies 3553 Dark Spiritual Documentaries 2667 Dark Sports Movies 4198 Dark Spy Movies 1790 Dark Tearjerkers 1061 Dark Thrillers from the 1940s 1983 Dark Thrillers from the 1960s 2039 Dark Thrillers from the 1970s 2064 Dark Thrillers from the 1980s 2089 Dark Thrillers on Blu-ray 2463 Dark War Documentaries 2785 Dark War Movies 2611 Dark War Movies from the 1950s 1102 Dark War Movies from the 1960s 1121 Dark War Movies from the 1970s 1150 Dark War Movies from the 1980s 1172 Dark Westerns 2012

Detective

Genre Code # Detective Action & Adventure 3040 Detective Dramas 3378 Detective Movies from the 1930s 297 Detective Movies from the 1940s 324 Detective Movies from the 1950s 344 Detective Movies from the 1960s 376 Detective Movies from the 1970s 400 Detective Movies from the 1980s 420 Detective Thrillers from the 1930s 3414 Detective Thrillers from the 1940s 3435 Detective Thrillers from the 1970s 3502 Detective Thrillers from the 1980s 3529

Every Documentary Category

Genre Code # Documentaries from the 1930s 319 Documentaries from the 1940s 342 Documentaries from the 1950s 367 Documentaries from the 1960s 393 Documentaries from the 1970s 417 Documentaries from the 1980s 440 Documentaries on Blu-ray 1406 Documentaries on IMAX 3997

Every Drama Category

Genre Code # Dramas based on a book from the 1930s 1350 Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 4411 Dramas based on Books 4961 Dramas based on children’s books 1129 Dramas based on real life 3653 Dramas directed by Amos Gitai 1845 Dramas directed by Andrzej Wajda 348 Dramas directed by Bernardo Bertolucci 2728 Dramas directed by Bruce Beresford 3401 Dramas directed by David Dhawan 3161 Dramas directed by Dick Lowry 3279 Dramas directed by Fritz Lang 4917 Dramas directed by George Cukor 1370 Dramas directed by Glenn Jordan 1240 Dramas directed by James Ivory 1046 Dramas directed by Jean-Luc Godard 3598 Dramas directed by John Sayles 273 Dramas directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1895 Dramas directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski 3999 Dramas directed by Luis Buñuel 130 Dramas directed by Oliver Stone 4199 Dramas directed by Peter Werner 2343 Dramas directed by Raj Kapoor 2420 Dramas directed by Ram Gopal Varma 541 Dramas directed by Robert Wise 3710 Dramas directed by Sidney Lumet 4571 Dramas directed by Spike Lee 2956 Dramas directed by Stephen Frears 992 Dramas directed by Steven Soderbergh 4855 Dramas directed by Steven Spielberg 1851 Dramas directed by Volker Schlondorff 1801 Dramas directed by Wim Wenders 776 Dramas for ages 8 to 10 1267 Dramas on Blu-ray 268 Dramas on Blu-ray based on real life 4829 Dramas starring Abhishek Bachchan 1003 Dramas starring Ajay Devgan 2905 Dramas starring Akshay Kumar 3917 Dramas starring Al Pacino 3672 Dramas starring Alfre Woodard 3964 Dramas starring Amitabh Bachchan 3305 Dramas starring Angela Bassett 2486 Dramas starring Anne Bancroft 3324 Dramas starring Anthony Hopkins 1466 Dramas starring Armin Mueller-Stahl 2345 Dramas starring Ashok Kumar 3756 Dramas starring Bobby Deol 508 Dramas starring Brigitte Bardot 3933 Dramas starring Burt Lancaster 1316 Dramas starring Burt Reynolds 4238 Dramas starring Cate Blanchett 663 Dramas starring Cecilia Cheung 894 Dramas starring Charlotte Rampling 1422 Dramas starring Christina Ricci 406 Dramas starring Christopher Plummer 3055 Dramas starring Colin Firth 3494 Dramas starring David Strathairn 3022 Dramas starring Debra Winger 4069 Dramas starring Dev Anand 4016 Dramas starring Dharmendra 3503 Dramas starring Diane Lane 1548 Dramas starring Dilip Kumar 1039 Dramas starring Donald Sutherland 4815 Dramas starring Ellen Burstyn 3248 Dramas starring Emma Thompson 2779 Dramas starring Ethan Hawke 791 Dramas starring Ewan McGregor 3730 Dramas starring Fredric March 2379 Dramas starring Gael García Bernal 4409 Dramas starring Glenn Close 4190 Dramas starring Gregory Hines 3966 Dramas starring Gwyneth Paltrow 251 Dramas starring Helena Bonham Carter 4001 Dramas starring Henry Fonda 1570 Dramas starring Hilary Swank 2987 Dramas starring Humphrey Bogart 825 Dramas starring Ian Holm 2865 Dramas starring Isabelle Huppert 1043 Dramas starring Jack Lemmon 201 Dramas starring Jackie Shroff 144 Dramas starring Jacqueline Bisset 3201 Dramas starring James Earl Jones 3556 Dramas starring James Woods 3884 Dramas starring Jason Robards 4338 Dramas starring Jeanne Moreau 3824 Dramas starring Jeetendra 3668 Dramas starring Jeff Bridges 4223 Dramas starring Jeff Daniels 3214 Dramas starring Jodie Foster 1738 Dramas starring John Turturro 1748 Dramas starring Jude Law 1776 Dramas starring Judy Davis 1712 Dramas starring Julianne Moore 2025 Dramas starring Kate Winslet 3513 Dramas starring Keanu Reeves 3745 Dramas starring Keith Carradine 1136 Dramas starring Kirsten Dunst 3370 Dramas starring Laurence Olivier 2921 Dramas starring Leslie Cheung 292 Dramas starring Liam Neeson 1273 Dramas starring Liv Ullmann 4103 Dramas starring Manisha Koirala 4799 Dramas starring Martin Sheen 2403 Dramas starring Matt Dillon 4474 Dramas starring Matthew Broderick 3407 Dramas starring Mel Gibson 761 Dramas starring Meryl Streep 1805 Dramas starring Mira Sorvino 1579 Dramas starring Morgan Freeman 4229 Dramas starring Naseeruddin Shah 4013 Dramas starring Nick Nolte 3568 Dramas starring Nicolas Cage 2356 Dramas starring Nicole Kidman 919 Dramas starring Pedro Infante 3092 Dramas starring Penélope Cruz 3145 Dramas starring Raj Babbar 1808 Dramas starring Rajesh Khanna 4041 Dramas starring Raveena Tandon 813 Dramas starring Reese Witherspoon 2635 Dramas starring Rekha 4313 Dramas starring Richard Burton 4928 Dramas starring Richard Dreyfuss 2266 Dramas starring Richard Gere 596 Dramas starring Robert Mitchum 1967 Dramas starring Russell Crowe 2083 Dramas starring Salma Hayek 1833 Dramas starring Sam Neill 4807 Dramas starring Sanjay Dutt 4781 Dramas starring Sanjeev Kumar 274 Dramas starring Shabana Azmi 1913 Dramas starring Shahrukh Khan 1455 Dramas starring Shirley MacLaine 558 Dramas starring Shivaji Ganesan 2294 Dramas starring Sissy Spacek 933 Dramas starring Sophia Loren 4339 Dramas starring Srikanth 3565 Dramas starring Sunil Dutt 4759 Dramas starring Sunny Deol 4263 Dramas starring Tim Roth 4387 Dramas starring Tom Berenger 1626 Dramas starring Tommy Lee Jones 3232 Dramas starring Urmila Matondkar 4325 Dramas starring Vanessa Redgrave 1183 Dramas starring Vincent D’Onofrio 3448 Dramas starring Willem Dafoe 3889

Education & Guidance

Genre Code # Education & Guidance directed by Dean Gordon 9 Education & Guidance directed by Greg Bailey 1921 Education & Guidance directed by Vic Finch 1497 Education & Guidance starring Elmo 1978 Education & Guidance starring Teletubbies 591 Education for Kids 10659

Emotional

Genre Code # Emotional Action & Adventure 2235 Emotional Biographical Documentaries 3046 Emotional Biographical Movies 1998 Emotional Comedies 323 Emotional Courtroom Dramas 53 Emotional Crime Dramas from the 1980s 2169 Emotional Crime Movies from the 1980s 4523 Emotional Documentaries 1271 Emotional Dramas based on real life 4319 Emotional Dramas for ages 11 to 12 3498 Emotional Dramas from the 1920s 1182 Emotional Dramas from the 1930s 1209 Emotional Dramas from the 1940s 1236 Emotional Dramas from the 1950s 1259 Emotional Dramas from the 1960s 1289 Emotional Dramas from the 1970s 1314 Emotional Dramas from the 1980s 1344 Emotional Foreign Crime Movies 2256 Emotional Foreign Movies 1942 Emotional German-Language Movies 1309 Emotional Independent Crime Movies 1943 Emotional Independent Dramas 3743 Emotional Independent Political Movies 592 Emotional Movies 4136 Emotional Movies based on children’s books 905 Emotional Movies for ages 11 to 12 2568 Emotional Movies from the 1920s 1601 Emotional Movies from the 1930s 1637 Emotional Movies from the 1940s 1662 Emotional Movies from the 1950s 1691 Emotional Movies from the 1960s 1705 Emotional Movies from the 1970s 1730 Emotional Movies from the 1980s 1749 Emotional Political Dramas 3874 Emotional Psychological Dramas 352 Emotional Showbiz Movies 3074 Emotional Sports Dramas 1734 Emotional Teen Dramas 1593 Emotional Teen Movies 694 Emotional Thrillers 3180 Emotional War Dramas based on Books 1928 Emotional War Dramas based on real life 3992 Emotional War Movies based on real life 1695 Emotional War Movies from the 1940s 1028 Emotional War Movies on Blu-ray 3374

Exciting

Genre Code # Exciting Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3139 Exciting Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 3631 Exciting B-Horror Movies 2852 Exciting Biographical Movies 2680 Exciting British Movies 2246 Exciting Children & Family Movies 2381 Exciting Creature Features 3028 Exciting Crime Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4110 Exciting Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 4904 Exciting Cult Movies 1752 Exciting Dramas 2966 Exciting Dramas based on Books 3799 Exciting Film-Noir 8 Exciting Foreign Comedies 3282 Exciting Foreign Crime Dramas 1489 Exciting Foreign Crime Movies 2448 Exciting Foreign Dramas 3969 Exciting Foreign Horror Movies 3272 Exciting Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1288 Exciting Foreign War Movies 837 Exciting French-Language Dramas 4307 Exciting Horror Movies from the 1970s 2767 Exciting Horror Movies from the 1980s 2791 Exciting Independent Crime Movies 4375 Exciting Independent Dramas 3363 Exciting Japanese Movies 470 Exciting Military Documentaries 1685 Exciting Military Dramas 3848 Exciting Monster Movies 2832 Exciting Movies based on Books 4436 Exciting Movies directed by John Woo 3360 Exciting Movies starring Jean-Claude Van Damme 516 Exciting Movies starring Steven Seagal 118 Exciting Political Movies on Blu-ray 2726 Exciting Sci-Fi & Fantasy 253 Exciting Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3388 Exciting Vampire Movies 2949 Exciting War Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2638

Experimental

Genre Code # Experimental Crime Movies 2796 Experimental Dramas 2205 Experimental Horror Movies 2626 Experimental Movies 11079 Experimental Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2570

Fantasy

Genre Code # Fantasy Movies 9744 Fantasy Movies based on Children’s Books 2009 Fantasy Movies for ages 8 to 10 4902 Fantasy Movies from the 1950s 1384 Fantasy Movies from the 1960s 1409 Fantasy Movies from the 1970s 1439 Fantasy Movies from the 1980s 1475 Fantasy Movies on Blu-ray 2191

Feel-Good

Genre Code # Feel-good African-American Movies 322 Feel-good Australian Movies 879 Feel-good Biographical Dramas 1021 Feel-good British Movies 3174 Feel-good Children & Family Movies 4505 Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1960s 4308 Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1970s 4333 Feel-good Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 4355 Feel-good Children & Family Movies starring Muppets 2663 Feel-good Comedies 943 Feel-good Comedies for ages 11 to 12 1165 Feel-good Comedies for ages 8 to 10 754 Feel-good Comedies starring Elvis Presley 3524 Feel-good Coming-of-age Movies 1968 Feel-good Cult Comedies 1912 Feel-good Dramas for ages 11 to 12 2155 Feel-good Dramas for ages 8 to 10 4999 Feel-good Dramas from the 1940s 915 Feel-good Dramas from the 1950s 938 Feel-good Dramas from the 1960s 959 Feel-good Dramas from the 1980s 1001 Feel-good Education & Guidance starring Muppets 4699 Feel-good Foreign Comedies 84 Feel-good Gay & Lesbian Movies 3788 Feel-good Independent Comedies 2027 Feel-good Independent Movies 2607 Feel-good Independent Movies from the 1980s 2702 Feel-good Movies for ages 8 to 10 304 Feel-good Movies from the 1930s 1947 Feel-good Movies from the 1940s 1969 Feel-good Movies from the 1950s 1999 Feel-good Movies from the 1960s 2026 Feel-good Movies from the 1970s 2052 Feel-good Movies from the 1980s 2079 Feel-good Movies starring Elvis Presley 58 Feel-good Movies starring Muppets 3670 Feel-good Satires 1235 Feel-good Showbiz Dramas 2786 Feel-good Showbiz Movies 1074 Feel-good Social & Cultural Documentaries 1016 Feel-good Sports Comedies 914 Feel-good Sports Movies for ages 8 to 10 855 Feel-good Spy Movies 4224 Feel-good Teen Coming-of-age Comedies 1301 Feel-good Teen Dramas 4793 Feel-good Teen Movies 2548 Feel-good Westerns 2088

Goofy

Genre Code # Goofy Action & Adventure 211 Goofy Action & Adventure from the 1970s 3348 Goofy Independent Satires 4757 Goofy Movies 2351 Goofy Movies for ages 2 to 4 1050 Goofy Movies for ages 5 to 7 243 Goofy Movies from the 1930s 3455 Goofy Movies from the 1940s 3473 Goofy Movies from the 1950s 3495 Goofy Movies from the 1960s 3517 Goofy Movies from the 1970s 3549 Goofy Movies from the 1980s 3577 Goofy Movies starring Bill Murray 2481 Goofy Movies starring Eddie Murphy 2390 Goofy Movies starring John Candy 19 Goofy Movies starring Will Ferrell 3816 Goofy Political Comedies 1629 Goofy Political Movies 3616 Goofy Satires from the 1960s 459 Goofy Satires from the 1970s 490 Goofy Satires from the 1980s 522 Goofy Sci-Fi Adventure 4636 Goofy Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 1243 Goofy Showbiz Comedies 1547 Goofy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3712 Goofy Sports Children & Family Movies 4173 Goofy Spy Movies 2998 Goofy Stand-up Comedy 1088 Goofy Teen Comedies 3729 Goofy Teen Coming-of-age Movies 1918 Goofy Thrillers from the 1980s 4114 Goofy War Comedies 3299 Goofy War Movies 3793 Goofy Zombie Movies 3976

Gory

Genre Code # Gory Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2446 Gory Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 1916 Gory Adventures 3369 Gory Alien Sci-Fi 4057 Gory B-Horror Movies from the 1980s 444 Gory Biographical Dramas 2140 Gory British Movies 1877 Gory Comedies 1077 Gory Crime Comedies 4630 Gory Crime Movies 161 Gory Crime Movies from the 1970s 611 Gory Crime Movies from the 1980s 641 Gory Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2792 Gory Cult Comedies 526 Gory Cult Horror Movies 1208 Gory Cult Movies 3547 Gory Cult Movies from the 1980s 1616 Gory Dramas from the 1980s 3769 Gory Dramas on Blu-ray 2330 Gory Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 3157 Gory Foreign Crime Thrillers 3015 Gory Foreign Dramas 2673 Gory Foreign Thrillers 537 Gory Horror Movies on Blu-ray 3086 Gory Independent Comedies 4768 Gory Independent Dramas 1199 Gory Independent Horror Movies 4695 Gory Independent Movies 1407 Gory Italian Crime Movies 2214 Gory Italian Movies from the 1970s 4347 Gory Italian Movies from the 1980s 4371 Gory Japanese Horror Movies 4945 Gory Military Action & Adventure 4162 Gory Military Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 2057 Gory Monster Movies 1524 Gory Movies 615 Gory Movies from the 1960s 2782 Gory Movies from the 1970s 2817 Gory Movies from the 1980s 2844 Gory Political Dramas 4873 Gory Psychological Horror Movies 269 Gory Psychological Movies 311 Gory Psychological Mysteries 3581 Gory Psychological Thrillers 2523 Gory Satanic Stories 1657 Gory Satanic Stories from the 1980s 4969 Gory Satires 1663 Gory Sci-Fi Horror Movies 564 Gory Thrillers 4117 Gory Thrillers from the 1970s 1415 Gory Thrillers from the 1980s 1445 Gory Vampire Movies 1660 Gory War Dramas 3485 Gory War Movies on Blu-ray 4465 Gory War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4884 Gory Werewolf Movies 2787

Gritty

Genre Code # Gritty Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3554 Gritty Action & Adventure starring John Wayne 1171 Gritty Adventures 4732 Gritty African-American Crime Dramas 4579 Gritty African-American Crime Movies from the 1970s 2971 Gritty African-American Dramas 1922 Gritty African-American Movies 3185 Gritty African-American Movies from the 1970s 2485 Gritty Australian Movies 4297 Gritty Biographical Dramas 4954 Gritty Blaxploitation Movies 3103 Gritty Brazilian Movies 4624 Gritty British Crime Dramas 4478 Gritty British Crime Thrillers 2763 Gritty British Movies 3989 Gritty British War Movies 1769 Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure 2666 Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure from the 1970s 187 Gritty Chinese Action & Adventure from the 1980s 208 Gritty Courtroom Dramas 1891 Gritty Courtroom Movies 2835 Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1960s 668 Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1970s 699 Gritty Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 732 Gritty Crime Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 1818 Gritty Crime Dramas 4500 Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1940s 2073 Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1950s 2097 Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1960s 2114 Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1970s 2139 Gritty Crime Dramas from the 1980s 2162 Gritty Crime Dramas on Blu-ray 3280 Gritty Crime Movies on Blu-ray 50 Gritty Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 457 Gritty Crime Thrillers 2564 Gritty Cult Movies 4908 Gritty Detective Movies 2857 Gritty Detective Thrillers 1793 Gritty Documentaries 153 Gritty Dramas 3354 Gritty Dramas based on Books 1166 Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4070 Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4094 Gritty Foreign Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4124 Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 4240 Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 4276 Gritty Foreign Crime Movies from the 1980s 4300 Gritty Foreign Documentaries 1351 Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 2141 Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 2163 Gritty Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 2186 Gritty Foreign Military Movies 990 Gritty Foreign Movies 816 Gritty Foreign Political Movies 1684 Gritty Foreign Westerns 4660 Gritty French-Language Crime Movies 892 Gritty French-Language Movies 4341 Gritty Gay & Lesbian Crime Dramas 860 Gritty Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1862 Gritty Independent Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4596 Gritty Independent Crime Dramas 1204 Gritty Independent Crime Movies 2124 Gritty Independent Crime Movies from the 1970s 2153 Gritty Independent Crime Thrillers 1427 Gritty Independent Military Movies 1830 Gritty Independent Movies 953 Gritty Independent Movies from the 1970s 895 Gritty Independent Movies from the 1980s 917 Gritty Independent Political Dramas 2138 Gritty Independent Political Movies 4937 Gritty Independent Showbiz Dramas 889 Gritty Italian Action & Adventure 3396 Gritty Italian Movies 1643 Gritty Japanese Crime Action & Adventure 178 Gritty Japanese Crime Movies 415 Gritty Japanese Crime Movies from the 1970s 3520 Gritty Japanese Movies 1615 Gritty Japanese Movies from the 1970s 4544 Gritty Latin American Dramas 2926 Gritty Latin American Movies 2872 Gritty Latino Crime Dramas 4126 Gritty Latino Crime Movies 3247 Gritty Latino Dramas 279 Gritty Martial Arts Movies 4367 Gritty Mexican Action & Adventure 3931 Gritty Mexican Movies 1170 Gritty Military Action & Adventure 4617 Gritty Military Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4183 Gritty Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4248 Gritty Military Dramas 3856 Gritty Military Movies from the 1940s 1303 Gritty Military Movies from the 1950s 1328 Gritty Military Movies from the 1960s 1363 Gritty Military Movies from the 1970s 1395 Gritty Military Movies from the 1980s 1420 Gritty Movies 3223 Gritty Movies directed by Clint Eastwood 2658 Gritty Movies directed by Henry Hathaway 2820 Gritty Movies from the 1930s 3784 Gritty Movies from the 1940s 3801 Gritty Movies from the 1950s 3823 Gritty Movies from the 1960s 3851 Gritty Movies from the 1970s 3872 Gritty Movies from the 1980s 3904 Gritty Movies on Blu-ray 132 Gritty Movies starring Clint Eastwood 3767 Gritty Movies starring Henry Fonda 3213 Gritty Movies starring Pam Grier 4454 Gritty Movies starring Richard Widmark 999 Gritty Mysteries 247 Gritty Political Action & Adventure 1795 Gritty Political Dramas from the 1980s 3613 Gritty Political Thrillers 502 Gritty Psychological Action & Adventure 3676 Gritty Psychological Dramas 2631 Gritty Psychological Movies 3205 Gritty Sci-Fi & Fantasy 548 Gritty Showbiz Movies 1982 Gritty Spanish-Language Dramas 1655 Gritty Spanish-Language Movies 1040 Gritty Sports Documentaries 1536 Gritty Sports Dramas 550 Gritty Sports Movies 2109 Gritty Spy Action & Adventure 1590 Gritty Spy Movies 4514 Gritty Spy Thrillers 2450 Gritty Tearjerkers 276 Gritty Thrillers from the 1940s 2078 Gritty Thrillers from the 1960s 2117 Gritty Thrillers from the 1970s 2142 Gritty Thrillers from the 1980s 2164 Gritty War Dramas 4853 Gritty War Movies from the 1940s 1162 Gritty War Movies from the 1950s 1184 Gritty War Movies from the 1960s 1211 Gritty War Movies from the 1970s 1239 Gritty War Movies from the 1980s 1261 Gritty Westerns 265 Gritty Westerns from the 1930s 4152 Gritty Westerns from the 1940s 4171 Gritty Westerns from the 1950s 4197 Gritty Westerns from the 1960s 4227 Gritty Westerns from the 1970s 4261

Heartfelt

Genre Code # Heartfelt Biographical Dramas 3379 Heartfelt Dramas 985 Heartfelt Independent Dramas 160 Heartfelt Independent Movies 2415 Heartfelt Movies on Blu-ray 3938 Heartfelt Sports Movies 4116 Heartfelt Tearjerkers 1812 Heartfelt War Dramas 290

Historical Documentary

Genre Code # Historical Documentaries 5349 Historical Documentaries from the 1940s 4641 Historical Documentaries from the 1950s 4674 Historical Documentaries from the 1960s 4703 Historical Documentaries from the 1970s 4721 Historical Documentaries from the 1980s 4742 Historical War Documentaries 3667

Horror

Genre Code # Horror Comedy 89585 Horror Movies 8711 Horror Movies based on Books 1751 Horror Movies directed by Brian Yuzna 4672 Horror Movies directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis 1130 Horror Movies directed by Jesus Franco 3655 Horror Movies directed by Jim Wynorski 281 Horror Movies directed by Takashi Miike 3557 Horror Movies directed by Terence Fisher 2525 Horror Movies starring Debbie Rochon 4886 Horror Movies starring Klaus Kinski 331 Horror Movies starring Peter Cushing 4130 Horror Movies starring Robert Englund 2503

Imaginative

Genre Code # Imaginative Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1087 Imaginative Children & Family Movies 312 Imaginative Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 36 Imaginative Comedies 260 Imaginative Crime Movies 4358 Imaginative Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1807 Imaginative Fantasy Movies 2384 Imaginative Fantasy Movies based on Books 819 Imaginative Foreign Movies 4404 Imaginative Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3883 Imaginative Independent Dramas 293 Imaginative Movies 2979 Imaginative Movies based on children’s books 2253 Imaginative Movies for ages 2 to 4 3164 Imaginative Movies for ages 5 to 7 2368 Imaginative Movies for ages 8 to 10 4420 Imaginative Movies from the 1950s 1444 Imaginative Movies from the 1960s 1478 Imaginative Movies from the 1970s 1511 Imaginative Movies from the 1980s 1541 Imaginative Movies on Blu-ray 3632 Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3998 Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 2092 Imaginative Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 3619 Imaginative Time Travel Movies 4840

Independent

Genre Code # Independent Action & Adventure 11804 Independent Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4898 Independent Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4919 Independent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2254 Independent B-Horror Movies 1045 Independent Biographical Dramas 4708 Independent Children & Family Movies 1525 Independent Comedies 4195 Independent Comedies based on Books 1970 Independent Coming-of-age Dramas 1071 Independent Coming-of-age Dramas based on Books 3010 Independent Crime Dramas based on Books 505 Independent Crime Dramas from the 1970s 4995 Independent Crime Movies from the 1970s 4213 Independent Crime Movies from the 1980s 4245 Independent Crime Movies on Blu-ray 1029 Independent Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 1063 Independent Detective Thrillers 1551 Independent Dramas 384 Independent Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 3945 Independent Dramas based on Books 3339 Independent Dramas on Blu-ray 223 Independent Late Night Comedies 2955 Independent Military Movies 463 Independent Movies 7077 Independent Movies about Food 852 Independent Movies based on Books 2683 Independent Movies based on real life 1135 Independent Mysteries 4251 Independent Political Comedies 1326 Independent Political Thrillers 242 Independent Psychological Horror Movies 3880 Independent Psychological Movies 2967 Independent Satires 4502 Independent Sci-Fi Dramas 3100 Independent Sci-Fi Thrillers 3795 Independent Showbiz Satires 374 Independent Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 2461 Independent Sports Movies 3331 Independent Thrillers 3269 Independent Thrillers based on Books 893 Independent Time Travel Movies 1376 Indie Comedies 4195 Indie Dramas 384 Indie Thrillers 3269

Inspiring

Genre Code # Inspirational Music 2222 Inspiring Animal Tales 1986 Inspiring Biographical Documentaries 4731 Inspiring Coming-of-age Dramas 369 Inspiring Courtroom Dramas 3008 Inspiring Courtroom Movies 1081 Inspiring Dramas based on Books 4084 Inspiring Education & Guidance 2753 Inspiring Foreign Dramas 796 Inspiring Independent Sports Dramas 1531 Inspiring Military Dramas 2192 Inspiring Military Movies 4583 Inspiring Movies based on Books 2034 Inspiring Movies based on real life 960 Inspiring Movies for ages 11 to 12 4043 Inspiring Movies for ages 5 to 7 4561 Inspiring Movies on Blu-ray 1286 Inspiring Political Documentaries 4088 Inspiring Political Movies 4362 Inspiring Social & Cultural Documentaries 2590 Inspiring Sports Documentaries 4018 Inspiring Sports Dramas based on real life 3404 Inspiring Sports Movies 886 Inspiring Sports Movies based on real life 2001 Inspiring Teen Movies 1349

Irreverant

Genre Code # Irreverent Action & Adventure 464 Irreverent African-American Comedies 1574 Irreverent British Crime Movies 1035 Irreverent British Independent Comedies 2123 Irreverent British Independent Movies 2291 Irreverent Comedies from the 1930s 4532 Irreverent Comedies from the 1960s 4607 Irreverent Comedies from the 1970s 4633 Irreverent Comedies from the 1980s 4665 Irreverent Comic Book and Superhero Movies 1846 Irreverent Coming-of-age Comedies 863 Irreverent Crime Comedies 2679 Irreverent Cult Movies 3112 Irreverent Documentaries 4608 Irreverent Foreign Comedies 138 Irreverent Foreign Crime Comedies 2508 Irreverent Foreign Crime Movies 3638 Irreverent Foreign Dramas 697 Irreverent French-Language Comedies 1584 Irreverent French-Language Movies 1735 Irreverent Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1397 Irreverent Gay & Lesbian Movies 971 Irreverent Horror Movies 3642 Irreverent Independent Comedies 2823 Irreverent Independent Mockumentaries 4553 Irreverent Independent Showbiz Comedies 2633 Irreverent Independent Showbiz Movies 2710 Irreverent Military Movies 4506 Irreverent Movies based on Real Life 828 Irreverent Movies from the 1930s 856 Irreverent Movies from the 1960s 921 Irreverent Movies from the 1970s 948 Irreverent Movies from the 1980s 968 Irreverent Mysteries 2701 Irreverent Political Comedies 1873 Irreverent Political Movies 1814 Irreverent Spanish-Language Comedies 379 Irreverent Sports Comedies 4774 Irreverent Teen Comedies 1347 Irreverent Thrillers 1729

Kids

Kids Faith & Spirituality 751423 Kids Music 52843 Kids’ fitness 1530 Kids’ TV 27346

Military

Military Action & Adventure 2125 Military Action & Adventure from the 1940s 1923 Military Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1945 Military Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1965 Military Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1992 Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2022 Military Documentaries 4006 Military Dramas 11 Military Dramas based on Books 2202 Military Dramas based on real life 2144 Military Historical Documentaries from the 1980s 793 Military Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1010 Military Movies based on real life 3365 Military Movies from the 1930s 667 Military Movies from the 1940s 698 Military Movies from the 1950s 731 Military Movies from the 1960s 752 Military Movies from the 1970s 789 Military Movies from the 1980s 812 Military Movies on Blu-ray 4867 Military Science & Nature Documentaries 3951 Military Social & Cultural Documentaries 2616 Military TV Shows 25804 Military Westerns 245

Mind-bending

Mind-bending Action & Adventure 4751 Mind-bending Animation 3777 Mind-bending Biographical Movies 4497 Mind-bending Comedies 864 Mind-bending Crime Movies 2232 Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1960s 1131 Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1970s 1152 Mind-bending Crime Movies from the 1980s 1175 Mind-bending Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2639 Mind-bending Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 405 Mind-bending Cult Movies 1507 Mind-bending Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2770 Mind-bending Dramas 3082 Mind-bending Dramas based on a book 3020 Mind-bending Experimental Movies 2725 Mind-bending Fantasy Movies 3479 Mind-bending Foreign Crime Movies 4790 Mind-bending French-Language Dramas 672 Mind-bending French-Language Movies 4895 Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1960s 2645 Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1970s 2675 Mind-bending Horror Movies from the 1980s 2705 Mind-bending Independent Comedies 2122 Mind-bending Independent Movies 3459 Mind-bending Independent Thrillers 2402 Mind-bending Japanese Crime Movies 1201 Mind-bending Movies 1089 Mind-bending Movies based on Books 176 Mind-bending Movies from the 1960s 4640 Mind-bending Movies from the 1970s 4673 Mind-bending Movies from the 1980s 4702 Mind-bending Political Movies 1424 Mind-bending Psychological Dramas 3426 Mind-bending Psychological Horror Movies 847 Mind-bending Psychological Movies from the 1980s 936 Mind-bending Psychological Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3774 Mind-bending Psychological Sci-Fi Thrillers 1665 Mind-bending Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2387 Mind-bending War Movies 2447

Mystery

Mysteries 9994 Mysteries based on Books 4147 Mysteries directed by Alfred Hitchcock 228 Mysteries directed by Phil Rosen 884 Mysteries on Blu-ray 695 Mysteries starring Nigel Bruce 1505 Mysteries starring Warner Oland 3674

Political

Political Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3689 Political Comedies 2700 Political Comedies from the 1940s 3364 Political Comedies from the 1960s 3416 Political Comedies from the 1970s 3440 Political Comedies from the 1980s 3463 Political Documentaries 7018 Political Dramas 6616 Political Dramas based on real life 2808 Political Dramas from the 1920s 1027 Political Dramas from the 1950s 1112 Political Dramas from the 1960s 1139 Political Dramas from the 1970s 1163 Political Dramas from the 1980s 1185 Political Dramas on Blu-ray 579 Political Movies 2286 Political Movies from the 1920s 1181 Political Movies from the 1930s 1206 Political Movies from the 1940s 1234 Political Movies from the 1950s 1257 Political Movies from the 1960s 1284 Political Movies from the 1970s 1312 Political Movies from the 1980s 1339 Political Satires from the 1970s 1911 Political Spiritual Documentaries 423 Political Tearjerkers 1291 Political Thrillers 10504

Psychological

Psychological Dramas 1338 Psychological Dramas from the 1940s 1961 Psychological Dramas from the 1980s 2066 Psychological Film Noir 4188 Psychological Horror Movies 4809 Psychological Horror Movies from the 1970s 1648 Psychological Horror Movies from the 1980s 1676 Psychological Movies 1411 Psychological Movies based on Books 1473 Psychological Mysteries based on Books 396 Psychological Mysteries from the 1940s 4826 Psychological Mysteries from the 1970s 4899 Psychological Mysteries from the 1980s 4921 Psychological Satanic Stories 1567 Psychological Thrillers 5505 Psychological Thrillers from the 1940s 1305 Psychological Thrillers from the 1950s 1334 Psychological Thrillers from the 1960s 1369 Psychological Thrillers from the 1980s 1429 Psychological Thrillers on Blu-ray 1779

Quirky

Quirky Adventures 87 Quirky African-American Movies 4932 Quirky Biographical Documentaries 4467 Quirky British Comedies 3266 Quirky British Crime Movies 1173 Quirky British Independent Comedies 450 Quirky British Independent Movies 2392 Quirky Children & Family Movies 4656 Quirky Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 2005 Quirky Comedies directed by Woody Allen 347 Quirky Comic Book and Superhero Movies 4047 Quirky Courtroom Movies 4305 Quirky Crime Action & Adventure from the 1980s 2684 Quirky Crime Movies based on Books 1529 Quirky Crime Movies on Blu-ray 1887 Quirky Crime Satires 1625 Quirky Crime Thrillers 4039 Quirky Detective Movies 4326 Quirky Documentaries 1766 Quirky Dramas from the 1970s 3234 Quirky Dramas from the 1980s 3268 Quirky Foreign Action & Adventure 851 Quirky Foreign Crime Comedies 916 Quirky Foreign Crime Movies 3723 Quirky Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3153 Quirky Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies 521 Quirky Foreign Movies 2352 Quirky Foreign Thrillers 2688 Quirky Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3171 Quirky Gay & Lesbian Movies 1095 Quirky German-Language Movies 1739 Quirky Horror Movies 729 Quirky Independent Action & Adventure 498 Quirky Independent Biographical Movies 238 Quirky Independent Comedies 147 Quirky Independent Crime Action & Adventure 3775 Quirky Independent Crime Comedies 1281 Quirky Independent Crime Dramas 3138 Quirky Independent Crime Movies 748 Quirky Independent Dramas 4100 Quirky Independent Dramas from the 1980s 139 Quirky Independent Movies based on Books 3523 Quirky Independent Showbiz Comedies 1012 Quirky Independent Showbiz Dramas 2237 Quirky Independent Showbiz Movies 2847 Quirky Italian Movies 3136 Quirky Movies 4444 Quirky Movies based on Books 786 Quirky Movies based on children’s books 967 Quirky Movies based on real life 1480 Quirky Movies for ages 8 to 10 4910 Quirky Movies on Blu-ray 3306 Quirky Mysteries 3658 Quirky Political Comedies 40 Quirky Political Satires 2624 Quirky Romance 36103 Quirky Satires 313 Quirky Satires from the 1970s 266 Quirky Satires from the 1980s 289 Quirky Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3692 Quirky Sci-Fi Thrillers 1534 Quirky Showbiz Dramas 965 Quirky Showbiz Movies 3518 Quirky Spanish-Language Movies 2594 Quirky Spy Comedies 3584 Quirky Teen Dramas 1610 Quirky Thrillers 2641

Raunchy

Raunchy Action & Adventure 2884 Raunchy African-American Comedies 4839 Raunchy B-Horror Movies 1659 Raunchy Comedies on Blu-ray 2969 Raunchy Crime Action & Adventure 2119 Raunchy Crime Movies 3986 Raunchy Crime Movies from the 1970s 2800 Raunchy Crime Movies from the 1980s 2828 Raunchy Gay & Lesbian Comedies 1788 Raunchy Independent Satires 4228 Raunchy Late Night Comedies 4710 Raunchy Political Movies 2185 Raunchy Satires 295 Raunchy Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 3607 Raunchy Sports Movies 4003

Every Romance Category

Romantic African-American Comedies 1995 Romantic Australian Movies 433 Romantic Biographical Dramas 488 Romantic British Dramas 4680 Romantic British Independent Dramas 2504 Romantic British Independent Movies 4591 Romantic Chinese Movies 3666 Romantic Comedies 5475 Romantic Comedies from the 1930s 1867 Romantic Comedies from the 1940s 1889 Romantic Comedies from the 1950s 1915 Romantic Comedies from the 1960s 1932 Romantic Comedies from the 1970s 1955 Romantic Comedies from the 1980s 1980 Romantic Comedies starring Cary Grant 3797 Romantic Comedies starring Doris Day 21 Romantic Coming-of-age Dramas 2302 Romantic Coming-of-age Movies 1448 Romantic Crime Action & Adventure 952 Romantic Crime Dramas from the 1980s 1609 Romantic Crime Movies from the 1930s 491 Romantic Crime Movies from the 1950s 553 Romantic Crime Movies from the 1960s 577 Romantic Crime Movies from the 1970s 605 Romantic Crime Movies from the 1980s 637 Romantic Dramas 1255 Romantic Dramas based on a book from the 1930s 2129 Romantic Dramas based on real life 692 Romantic Dramas from the 1930s 631 Romantic Dramas from the 1940s 656 Romantic Dramas from the 1950s 688 Romantic Dramas from the 1960s 721 Romantic Dramas from the 1970s 744 Romantic Dramas from the 1980s 771 Romantic Fantasy Movies 2211 Romantic Favorites 502675 Romantic Filipino Movies 85 Romantic Foreign Crime Dramas 878 Romantic Foreign Dramas 3134 Romantic Foreign Movies 7153 Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1950s 1546 Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1960s 1572 Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1608 Romantic Foreign Movies from the 1980s 1645 Romantic Foreign War Dramas 101 Romantic French-Language Comedies 98 Romantic French-Language Dramas 787 Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies 3329 Romantic Independent Biographical Dramas 1786 Romantic Independent Biographical Movies 2831 Romantic Independent Coming-of-age Movies 2665 Romantic Independent Crime Dramas 1821 Romantic Independent Crime Movies 2834 Romantic Independent Movies 9916 Romantic Independent Movies from the 1980s 2662 Romantic Independent Political Dramas 2960 Romantic Indian Dramas 4729 Romantic Movies 8883 Romantic Movies based on a book from the 1950s 2746 Romantic Movies based on Books 3830 Romantic Movies based on real life 3963 Romantic Movies directed by George Cukor 4017 Romantic Movies starring Juliette Binoche 3564 Romantic Political Dramas 1872 Romantic Political Movies 321 Romantic Social Issue Dramas 1332 Romantic Sports Comedies 3390 Romantic Sports Movies 3680 Romantic Tearjerkers based on Books 2674 Romantic Teen Comedies 3186 Romantic Teen Coming-of-age Comedies 146 Romantic Teen Coming-of-age Dramas 1378 Romantic Teen Dramas 330 Romantic Teen Movies 1764 Romantic War Dramas from the 1950s 2682 Romantic War Movies 2618 Romantic War Movies based on Books 2899

Satanic Stories

Satanic Stories 6998 Satanic Stories from the 1960s 4805 Satanic Stories from the 1970s 4830 Satanic Stories from the 1980s 4856

Satire

Satires 4922 Satires on Blu-ray 1197 Satires starring Leslie Nielsen 332

Scary

Scary Action & Adventure 4153 Scary Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3023 Scary Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1453 Scary Alien Sci-Fi from the 1950s 2433 Scary Alien Sci-Fi from the 1980s 2501 Scary British Movies from the 1970s 693 Scary British Psychological Thrillers 2134 Scary Comedies 932 Scary Comic Book and Superhero Movies 674 Scary Crime Movies 1352 Scary Crime Movies based on Books 4060 Scary Crime Movies on Blu-ray 2110 Scary Crime Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2476 Scary Crime Sci-Fi Thrillers 252 Scary Crime Thrillers based on Books 446 Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1940s 4878 Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1960s 4924 Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 4952 Scary Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 4973 Scary Cult Comedies 4962 Scary Cult Crime Movies 3521 Scary Cult Movies from the 1980s 2 Scary Cult Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2986 Scary Detective Thrillers 557 Scary Dramas 3488 Scary Dramas from the 1970s 2910 Scary Dramas from the 1980s 2933 Scary Experimental Movies 2172 Scary Foreign Action & Adventure 3468 Scary Foreign Crime Dramas 3725 Scary Foreign Crime Movies from the 1960s 4625 Scary Foreign Crime Movies from the 1970s 4651 Scary Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 1677 Scary Foreign Movies 3060 Scary Foreign Movies from the 1960s 2362 Scary Foreign Movies from the 1970s 2385 Scary Foreign Movies from the 1980s 2406 Scary Foreign Mysteries 3173 Scary Foreign Psychological Movies 677 Scary Foreign Psychological Thrillers 2904 Scary Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 3403 Scary Foreign Thrillers 2168 Scary Foreign Thrillers from the 1970s 1461 Scary French-Language Thrillers 4203 Scary German-Language Movies 2400 Scary Independent Crime Movies 185 Scary Independent Dramas 4860 Scary Independent Movies 2552 Scary Independent Mysteries 509 Scary Italian Crime Movies 3817 Scary Italian Crime Movies from the 1970s 3548 Scary Italian Crime Thrillers 927 Scary Italian Movies 3779 Scary Italian Movies from the 1970s 158 Scary Italian Movies from the 1980s 174 Scary Italian Thrillers from the 1970s 1110 Scary Movies based on a book from the 1980s 759 Scary Movies directed by Terence Fisher 3211 Scary Movies starring Boris Karloff 4119 Scary Movies starring Christopher Lee 1573 Scary Movies starring Peter Cushing 1141 Scary Mysteries based on Books 1099 Scary Psychological Movies 2048 Scary Psychological Thrillers from the 1970s 1566 Scary Psychological Thrillers from the 1980s 1603 Scary Satires 511 Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 4682 Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 395 Scary Sci-Fi Horror Movies 2263 Scary Sci-Fi Thrillers 3608 Scary Spanish-Language Movies 3303 Scary Spanish-Language Movies from the 1970s 1134 Scary Thrillers from the 1940s 2020 Scary Thrillers from the 1960s 2071 Scary Thrillers from the 1970s 2094 Scary Thrillers from the 1980s 2112 Scary War Movies 4822 Scary Westerns 2080

Sci-Fi

Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1492 Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 11 to 12 60 Sci-Fi & Fantasy for ages 8 to 10 3563 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1930s 2493 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1940s 2519 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1950s 2544 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1960s 2575 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1970s 2597 Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 2627 Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 3418 Sci-Fi & Fantasy starring Christopher Lambert 1630 Sci-Fi Adventure 6926 Sci-Fi Adventure based on Books 1388 Sci-Fi Adventure for ages 8 to 10 3507 Sci-Fi Dramas 3916 Sci-Fi Dramas from the 1970s 805 Sci-Fi Dramas from the 1980s 829 Sci-Fi Horror 1694 Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1950s 3944 Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1960s 3965 Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1970s 3991 Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 4015 Sci-Fi Thrillers 11014 Sci-Fi Thrillers based on Books 4206 Sci-Fi Thrillers on Blu-ray 1757

Science

Science 4975 Science & Nature Documentaries 2595 Science & Nature Documentaries from the 1970s 3229 Science & Nature Documentaries from the 1980s 3262 Science & Nature Documentaries on Blu-ray 1298 Science & Nature TV 52780

Screwball Comedies

Screwball Comedies 9702 Screwball Comedies from the 1930s 4650 Screwball Comedies from the 1940s 4683 Screwball Comedies from the 1950s 4707 Screwball Comedies from the 1960s 4727 Screwball Comedies from the 1970s 4748 Screwball Comedies from the 1980s 4776

Sentimental

Sentimental Action & Adventure 4879 Sentimental Adventures 3937 Sentimental African-American Comedies 4795 Sentimental African-American Dramas 2301 Sentimental Animal Tales 3338 Sentimental Biographical Dramas 3452 Sentimental Biographical Movies 4619 Sentimental Children & Family Movies 4942 Sentimental Children & Family Movies from the 1980s 3645 Sentimental Coming-of-age Movies 4309 Sentimental Coming-of-age Movies based on Books 555 Sentimental Dramas 2183 Sentimental Dramas based on a book from the 1980s 2741 Sentimental Dramas based on real life 3560 Sentimental Dramas for ages 11 to 12 4859 Sentimental Dramas on Blu-ray 2505 Sentimental Foreign Movies from the 1980s 96 Sentimental French-Language Movies 4513 Sentimental Independent Movies from the 1980s 3328 Sentimental Indian Dramas 3759 Sentimental Movies based on children’s books 3869 Sentimental Political Dramas 1368 Sentimental Social Issue Dramas 4191 Sentimental Spanish-Language Dramas 3446 Sentimental Sports Movies 2258 Sentimental Tearjerkers based on Books 3343 Sentimental Teen Coming-of-age Movies 1124 Sentimental Teen Dramas 1013 Sentimental Thrillers 4871 Sentimental War Dramas 4051

Showbiz

Showbiz Comedies 3706 Showbiz Dramas 5012 Showbiz Dramas from the 1950s 234 Showbiz Dramas from the 1960s 263 Showbiz Dramas from the 1970s 287 Showbiz Dramas from the 1980s 310 Showbiz Mockumentaries 4489 Showbiz Movies based on Books 680 Showbiz Movies based on real life 7 Showbiz Musicals 13573

Slapstick

Slapstick Comedies 10256 Slapstick Comedies directed by Blake Edwards 3942 Slapstick Comedies for ages 11 to 12 2093 Slapstick Comedies for ages 5 to 7 2499 Slapstick Comedies on Blu-ray 3409 Slapstick Comedies starring Moe Howard 2764

Social

Social & Cultural Documentaries 3675 Social & Cultural Documentaries about Food 1532 Social Issue Dramas 3947 Social Issue Dramas based on Books 4176 Social Issue Dramas based on real life 2707

Spy

Spy Action & Adventure 10702 Spy Action & Adventure from the 1960s 4054 Spy Action & Adventure from the 1970s 4078 Spy Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4108 Spy Dramas 2536 Spy Movies 2477 Spy Movies from the 1930s 1476 Spy Movies from the 1940s 1509 Spy Movies from the 1950s 1538 Spy Movies from the 1960s 1565 Spy Movies from the 1970s 1596 Spy Movies from the 1980s 1634 Spy Thrillers 9147 Spy Thrillers from the 1980s 3684

Stand-up Comedy

Stand-up Comedy 11559 Stand-up Comedy starring Cedric the Entertainer 155 Stand-up Comedy starring D.L. Hughley 835 Stand-up Comedy starring George Carlin 4372

Steamy

Steamy Action & Adventure 2383 Steamy B-Horror Movies 3913 Steamy Biographical Dramas 2333 Steamy Biographical Movies 2158 Steamy British Dramas 3699 Steamy British Independent Dramas 4170 Steamy British Movies 2901 Steamy Comedies 3119 Steamy Coming-of-age Dramas 3948 Steamy Coming-of-age Movies 3239 Steamy Crime Movies 993 Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s 3703 Steamy Crime Movies from the 1980s 3716 Steamy Cult Movies 3199 Steamy Dramas 794 Steamy Foreign Crime Dramas 2562 Steamy Foreign Dramas 2187 Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 4430 Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1970s 4461 Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 4492 Steamy Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas 4593 Steamy Foreign Horror Movies 4356 Steamy Foreign Horror Movies from the 1970s 2049 Steamy Foreign Psychological Movies 3296 Steamy Foreign Thrillers 3810 Steamy French-Language Dramas 4967 Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas 3914 Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies 2524 Steamy Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s 4324 Steamy German-Language Movies 2317 Steamy Horror Movies 1358 Steamy Independent Comedies 4243 Steamy Independent Crime Movies 1946 Steamy Independent Dramas 4754 Steamy Independent Dramas based on Books 2980 Steamy Independent Movies 2223 Steamy Independent Movies based on Books 1249 Steamy Independent Thrillers 4509 Steamy Italian Dramas 4322 Steamy Italian Movies 397 Steamy Japanese Dramas 4085 Steamy Late Night Comedies 533 Steamy Movies based on real life 757 Steamy Mysteries 2023 Steamy Political Dramas 1483 Steamy Political Movies 3535 Steamy Psychological Movies 545 Steamy Romantic Movies 35800 Steamy Satires 4825 Steamy Showbiz Movies 817 Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries 2992 Steamy Thrillers 972 Steamy Thrillers from the 1980s 4992 Steamy Vampire Movies 1075

Suspensful

Suspenseful Action & Adventure 42 Suspenseful Action & Adventure based on real life 4820 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1930s 1849 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1940s 1874 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1950s 1899 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1960s 1920 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1970s 1941 Suspenseful Action & Adventure from the 1980s 1963 Suspenseful Action & Adventure starring Wesley Snipes 3637 Suspenseful African-American Action & Adventure 3265 Suspenseful African-American Movies 2559 Suspenseful Alien Sci-Fi 4623 Suspenseful Australian Dramas 665 Suspenseful Australian Movies 3802 Suspenseful Australian Movies from the 1980s 3393 Suspenseful British Independent Movies 15 Suspenseful British Movies based on Books 4178 Suspenseful British Psychological Movies 881 Suspenseful Chinese Movies 1296 Suspenseful Comedies 2502 Suspenseful Comedies from the 1970s 1057 Suspenseful Comedies from the 1980s 1090 Suspenseful Comic Book and Superhero Movies 3794 Suspenseful Comic Book and Superhero Movies on Blu-ray 4907 Suspenseful Courtroom Dramas 1390 Suspenseful Courtroom Dramas from the 1980s 3405 Suspenseful Courtroom Movies based on Books 39 Suspenseful Courtroom Movies from the 1980s 4563 Suspenseful Documentaries 4046 Suspenseful Dramas based on a book from the 1950s 740 Suspenseful Dramas based on real life 3238 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1920s 1276 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1930s 1304 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1940s 1330 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1950s 1364 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1960s 1396 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1970s 1421 Suspenseful Dramas from the 1980s 1450 Suspenseful Dramas on Blu-ray 1727 Suspenseful Foreign Comedies 3094 Suspenseful Foreign Military Movies 343 Suspenseful Foreign Movies 4715 Suspenseful Foreign Political Movies 4819 Suspenseful Foreign Psychological Movies 4798 Suspenseful Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4679 Suspenseful Gay & Lesbian Psychological Movies 2099 Suspenseful German-Language Dramas 1385 Suspenseful Historical Documentaries 3580 Suspenseful Independent Dramas 1780 Suspenseful Independent Movies based on Books 578 Suspenseful Independent Political Dramas 1545 Suspenseful Independent Political Movies 691 Suspenseful Independent Psychological Dramas 3760 Suspenseful Independent Psychological Movies 2515 Suspenseful Japanese Dramas 717 Suspenseful Japanese Movies 2789 Suspenseful Japanese Movies from the 1960s 556 Suspenseful Military Action & Adventure 3267 Suspenseful Military Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 679 Suspenseful Military Movies based on Books 4551 Suspenseful Military Movies on Blu-ray 4439 Suspenseful Movies 448 Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1940s 4498 Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1950s 2813 Suspenseful Movies based on a book from the 1960s 1079 Suspenseful Movies based on Books 4941 Suspenseful Movies directed by Fritz Lang 2459 Suspenseful Movies directed by Robert Wise 3855 Suspenseful Movies directed by Roy William Neill 1282 Suspenseful Movies directed by Sidney J. Furie 4476 Suspenseful Movies for ages 11 to 12 2290 Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray based on Books 675 Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray from the 1980s 4181 Suspenseful Movies starring Antonio Banderas 1938 Suspenseful Movies starring Bette Davis 4298 Suspenseful Movies starring Boris Karloff 496 Suspenseful Movies starring Brad Pitt 2180 Suspenseful Movies starring Burt Lancaster 1518 Suspenseful Movies starring Burt Reynolds 1855 Suspenseful Movies starring Charles Bronson 2378 Suspenseful Movies starring David Carradine 4225 Suspenseful Movies starring Dennis Quaid 1935 Suspenseful Movies starring Denzel Washington 239 Suspenseful Movies starring Gene Hackman 2389 Suspenseful Movies starring Jeff Fahey 4646 Suspenseful Movies starring Kiefer Sutherland 4736 Suspenseful Movies starring Lance Henriksen 458 Suspenseful Movies starring Michael Caine 3233 Suspenseful Movies starring Morgan Freeman 4407 Suspenseful Movies starring Ray Liotta 386 Suspenseful Movies starring Robert Mitchum 2131 Suspenseful Movies starring Roy Scheider 124 Suspenseful Movies starring Sam Neill 275 Suspenseful Movies starring Sharon Stone 3477 Suspenseful Movies starring Wesley Snipes 432 Suspenseful Movies/TV for ages 8 to 10 2534 Suspenseful Political Action & Adventure 3075 Suspenseful Political Dramas based on Books 2511 Suspenseful Political Movies 82 Suspenseful Political Movies based on Books 2315 Suspenseful Political Movies based on real life 3531 Suspenseful Psychological Action & Adventure 559 Suspenseful Psychological Movies based on real life 136 Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1940s 2841 Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1950s 2871 Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1960s 2900 Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1970s 2922 Suspenseful Psychological Movies from the 1980s 2945 Suspenseful Psychological Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2953 Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy 66 Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy based on Books 3927 Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 4534 Suspenseful Sci-Fi Dramas 1253 Suspenseful Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1950s 957 Suspenseful Sci-Fi Horror Movies from the 1980s 1020 Suspenseful Spanish-Language Dramas 2830 Suspenseful Spanish-Language Movies 4956 Suspenseful Sports Dramas 4473 Suspenseful Spy Action & Adventure 940 Suspenseful Spy Action & Adventure from the 1980s 3841 Suspenseful Spy Dramas 1971 Suspenseful Time Travel Movies 2778 Suspenseful War Movies based on real life 2693 Suspenseful War Movies from the 1950s 2438 Suspenseful War Movies from the 1960s 2462 Suspenseful Westerns 3640

Tearjerkers

Tearjerkers 6384 Tearjerkers for ages 11 to 12 128 Tearjerkers from the 1970s 4 Tearjerkers from the 1980s 30

Teen

Teen Action & Adventure 3754 Teen Comedies 3519 Teen Coming-of-age Dramas 4295 Teen Coming-of-age Movies 2916 Teen Dramas 9299 Teen Independent Comedies 4441 Teen Movies 2340 Teen Screams 52147 Teen Sports Comedies 945 Teen Sports Movies 3410 Teen TV Shows 60951

Every Thriller Category

Thrillers based on a book from the 1970s 2556 Thrillers based on a book from the 1980s 868 Thrillers based on Books 651 Thrillers based on real life 159 Thrillers directed by Brian De Palma 2262 Thrillers directed by Claude Chabrol 1295 Thrillers directed by Douglas Jackson 1679 Thrillers directed by Roy William Neill 4458 Thrillers starring Al Pacino 171 Thrillers starring Alain Delon 1803 Thrillers starring C. Thomas Howell 2031 Thrillers starring Gene Hackman 25 Thrillers starring Kiefer Sutherland 841 Thrillers starring Morgan Freeman 3316 Thrillers starring Peter Lorre 1508 Thrillers starring Sean Connery 4378 Thrillers starring Warner Oland 1903

Travel & Adventure

Travel & Adventure Documentaries 1159 Travel & Adventure Documentaries from the 1980s 4838 Travel & Adventure Documentaries on IMAX 4851

Understated

Understated Action & Adventure 484 Understated African-American Movies 4141 Understated Biographical Documentaries 16 Understated Biographical Movies 230 Understated British Crime Movies 1767 Understated British Dramas based on Books 1058 Understated British Independent Movies 2963 Understated British Movies based on Books 2274 Understated Crime Dramas 2995 Understated Crime Movies from the 1970s 1597 Understated Crime Movies from the 1980s 1633 Understated Dramas from the 1950s 1032 Understated Dramas from the 1960s 1060 Understated Dramas from the 1970s 1093 Understated Dramas from the 1980s 1114 Understated Foreign Comedies 4389 Understated Foreign Crime Dramas 4020 Understated Foreign Crime Movies 4278 Understated Foreign Dramas 4142 Understated Foreign Dramas from the 1960s 3098 Understated Foreign Dramas from the 1980s 3140 Understated Foreign Political Dramas 3987 Understated French-Language Dramas 1907 Understated French-Language Movies 2836 Understated French-Language Movies from the 1980s 3977 Understated Gay & Lesbian Movies 1702 Understated Horror Movies 4765 Understated Independent Biographical Movies 3781 Understated Independent Coming-of-age Movies 562 Understated Independent Crime Dramas 4897 Understated Independent Dramas based on Books 903 Understated Independent Movies from the 1980s 3604 Understated Independent Political Dramas 3118 Understated Independent Political Movies 358 Understated Independent Thrillers 1142 Understated Japanese Dramas 758 Understated Japanese Movies 664 Understated Movies based on real life 4982 Understated Mysteries 2717 Understated Political Movies 120 Understated Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1449 Understated Social & Cultural Documentaries 2428 Understated Thrillers 1746 Understated War Dramas 3731 Understated Westerns 723

Vampire

Vampire Horror Movies 75804 Vampire Movies from the 1960s 2730 Vampire Movies from the 1970s 2752 Vampire Movies from the 1980s 2776 Vampire Movies starring Peter Cushing 3509 Vampires 1038

Violent

Violent Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 3288 Violent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy 2040 Violent Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy from the 1980s 3857 Violent African-American Action & Adventure 1056 Violent African-American Crime Dramas 4316 Violent African-American Crime Movies 4284 Violent Comedies 1581 Violent Crime Action & Adventure 1964 Violent Crime Comedies 4270 Violent Crime Dramas 1017 Violent Crime Dramas from the 1970s 3422 Violent Crime Dramas from the 1980s 3450 Violent Crime Movies 4163 Violent Crime Movies based on Books 2529 Violent Crime Thrillers from the 1970s 2399 Violent Crime Thrillers from the 1980s 2426 Violent Cult Comedies 4024 Violent Cult Crime Movies 4268 Violent Cult Movies from the 1980s 3539 Violent Documentaries 1543 Violent Dramas 3863 Violent Foreign Action & Adventure 1927 Violent Foreign Crime Action & Adventure 2239 Violent Foreign Crime Dramas 2589 Violent Foreign Dramas 2329 Violent Foreign Movies 2156 Violent Foreign Movies from the 1970s 4854 Violent Foreign Movies from the 1980s 4882 Violent French-Language Movies 882 Violent Independent Action & Adventure 4023 Violent Independent Crime Movies 3105 Violent Independent Movies based on Books 4540 Violent Italian Crime Movies from the 1970s 4394 Violent Italian Movies 2920 Violent Italian Movies from the 1970s 2652 Violent Martial Arts Movies 2306 Violent Military Action & Adventure from the 1980s 4779 Violent Military Dramas on Blu-ray 402 Violent Military Movies based on real life 1392 Violent Military Movies from the 1980s 1143 Violent Movies 2203 Violent Movies based on real life 4978 Violent Movies on Blu-ray from the 1980s 2059 Violent Movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger 632 Violent Mysteries from the 1980s 1122 Violent Political Dramas 43 Violent Political Movies from the 1980s 1091 Violent Psychological Movies 3711 Violent Satires 3406 Violent Sci-Fi Horror Movies 3941 Violent Sci-Fi Thrillers 4365 Violent Spy Movies 827 Violent Spy Thrillers 3755 Violent Thrillers based on Books 4726 Violent War Dramas from the 1980s 441 Violent War Dramas on Blu-ray 4487 Violent War Movies 1725 Violent War Movies on Blu-ray 104 Violent War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 503 Violent Westerns 2651

Visually-striking

Visually-striking Action & Adventure on Blu-ray 4246 Visually-striking Biographical Dramas 363 Visually-striking Cerebral Dramas 4361 Visually-striking Cerebral Movies 3618 Visually-striking Crime Action & Adventure 3771 Visually-striking Crime Movies 4783 Visually-striking Crime Thrillers 3722 Visually-striking Dark Dramas 1471 Visually-striking Dark Independent Dramas 1893 Visually-striking Dark Independent Movies 4926 Visually-striking Dark Movies 1416 Visually-striking Dark Political Movies 4340 Visually-striking Dark Psychological Movies 767 Visually-striking Dark Sci-Fi & Fantasy 980 Visually-striking Dramas 3438 Visually-striking Dramas on Blu-ray 1924 Visually-striking Emotional Dramas 3102 Visually-striking Exciting War Movies 1732 Visually-striking Fantasy Movies 3312 Visually-striking Feel-good Movies 614 Visually-striking Foreign Dramas 1957 Visually-striking Gory Crime Movies 3428 Visually-striking Gory Movies 4463 Visually-striking Gory Thrillers 3915 Visually-striking Imaginative Children & Family Movies 2480 Visually-striking Imaginative Movies 4526 Visually-striking Independent Crime Thrillers 2613 Visually-striking Independent Dramas 2261 Visually-striking Irreverent Movies 280 Visually-striking Martial Arts Movies 3196 Visually-striking Mind-bending Dramas 264 Visually-striking Movies 3225 Visually-striking Movies for ages 11 to 12 2869 Visually-striking Movies for ages 5 to 7 2851 Visually-striking Movies from the 1970s 4285 Visually-striking Movies from the 1980s 4314 Visually-striking Movies on Blu-ray 4231 Visually-striking Psychological Thrillers 1435 Visually-striking Scary Crime Movies 2957 Visually-striking Scary Movies on Blu-ray 1404 Visually-striking Scary Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1841 Visually-striking Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4677 Visually-striking Sci-Fi & Fantasy on Blu-ray 1728 Visually-striking Sci-Fi Thrillers 2464 Visually-striking Sentimental Movies 907 Visually-striking Steamy Movies 1837 Visually-striking Suspenseful Dramas 362 Visually-striking Suspenseful Foreign Movies 3041 Visually-striking Suspenseful Movies 2104 Visually-striking Suspenseful Movies on Blu-ray 1125 Visually-striking Suspenseful Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1589 Visually-striking Violent Action & Adventure 4648 Visually-striking Violent Crime Thrillers 1217 Visually-striking Violent Movies 3971 Visually-striking Violent War Movies 4883 Visually-striking Witty Movies 1954

War

War Alien Sci-Fi 3570 War Documentaries 3025 War Dramas based on Books 1195 War Dramas based on real life from the 1980s 554 War Dramas on Blu-ray 2843 War Movies 3373 War Movies based on a book from the 1950s 1168 War Movies for ages 8 to 10 4194 War Movies from the 1930s 4137 War Movies from the 1940s 4160 War Movies from the 1950s 4179 War Movies from the 1960s 4204 War Movies from the 1970s 4235 War Movies from the 1980s 4272 War Movies on Blu-ray 4274 War Sci-Fi & Fantasy 4706 War Social & Cultural Documentaries 1151 War Tearjerkers 1829

Every Western Category

Westerns based on real life 1250 Westerns directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 4578 Westerns directed by Frank McDonald 3458 Westerns directed by John English 944 Westerns directed by John Ford 4858 Westerns directed by Lesley Selander 388 Westerns directed by William Witney 3207 Westerns from the 1930s 372 Westerns from the 1940s 398 Westerns from the 1950s 419 Westerns from the 1960s 445 Westerns from the 1970s 473 Westerns from the 1980s 504 Westerns starring Bob Steele 4697 Westerns starring Burt Lancaster 4903 Westerns starring Buster Crabbe 2599 Westerns starring Clint Eastwood 3284 Westerns starring George “Gabby” Hayes 3313 Westerns starring Lee Van Cleef 3076 Westerns starring Smiley Burnette 3309

Witty

Witty African-American Comedies 4254 Witty Biographical Dramas 2159 Witty British Crime Movies 4987 Witty British Dramas 4837 Witty British Independent Comedies 4791 Witty British Thrillers 2961 Witty Comedies from the 1930s 547 Witty Comedies from the 1940s 569 Witty Comedies from the 1950s 598 Witty Comedies from the 1960s 630 Witty Comedies from the 1970s 655 Witty Comedies from the 1980s 687 Witty Comedies starring Cary Grant 3499 Witty Coming-of-age Comedies 3582 Witty Coming-of-age Movies 3059 Witty Crime Movies 839 Witty Crime Satires 3144 Witty Crime Thrillers 2108 Witty Cult Movies 3566 Witty Detective Movies 2346 Witty Documentaries 3311 Witty Dramas from the 1940s 3314 Witty Dramas from the 1950s 3342 Witty Dramas from the 1960s 3371 Witty Dramas from the 1970s 3400 Witty Dramas from the 1980s 3424 Witty Foreign Dramas 3298 Witty Foreign Movies 3881 Witty Foreign Movies from the 1970s 1188 Witty Foreign Movies from the 1980s 1214 Witty Gay & Lesbian Comedies 4040 Witty Gay & Lesbian Dramas 1413 Witty Gay & Lesbian Movies 4911 Witty Independent Comedies from the 1980s 2201 Witty Independent Movies 2077 Witty Independent Movies based on Books 4913 Witty Independent Political Movies 2664 Witty Independent Satires 1011 Witty Independent Showbiz Dramas 424 Witty Mockumentaries 1216 Witty Movies 2943 Witty Movies directed by Woody Allen 2535 Witty Movies from the 1930s 3427 Witty Movies from the 1940s 3453 Witty Movies from the 1950s 3469 Witty Movies from the 1960s 3491 Witty Movies from the 1970s 3512 Witty Movies from the 1980s 3543 Witty Movies starring Peter Sellers 4842 Witty Political Dramas 979 Witty Psychological Movies 334 Witty Satires 741 Witty Satires from the 1960s 4568 Witty Satires from the 1970s 4595 Witty Satires from the 1980s 4620 Witty Slapstick Comedies 3417 Witty Sports Movies 3228 Witty Spy Movies 4090 Witty War Movies 4977

Miscellaneous

2-Hour Movies 81396426 2021 Netflix Emmy Winners 81513374 20th-Century Period Pieces 12739 90-Minute Movies 81466194 A Tale of Two Distant Ages 1461008 Ages 8-10 561 Alien Sci-Fi 3327 Alien Sci-Fi based on Books 973 Animal Tales 5507 Art House Movies 29764 Car Culture Shows 753 Cardio & Aerobics Workouts 711 Career & Finance 2560 Computer Animation 4493 Computers & Electronics 4981 Cooking Instruction 2853 Discovery Channel Documentaries 213 Discovery Channel TV Shows 1233 Disney 67673 Epics 52858 Family Features 51056 Film Noir 7687 Food & Travel TV 72436 Food & Wine 3890 Gangster Movies 31851 Goth & Industrial 2719 Hobbies & Games 4056 Home Entertaining 4200 Home Improvement 3293 Homework Help 2380 Late Night Comedies 1402 Magic & Illusion 1433 Miniseries 4814 Mockumentaries 26 MTV TV Shows 4221 Period Pieces 12123 Reality TV 9833 Saturday Night Live 3980 Silent Movies 53310 Sitcoms 3903 Slasher and Serial Killer Movies 8646 Slasher and Serial Killer Movies on Blu-ray 3636 Stunts & General Mayhem 3050 Supernatural Horror Movies 42023 Supernatural Thrillers 11140 Swashbucklers 1191 Swashbucklers based on Books 722 Theatrical Performances 2557 Time Travel Movies 1425 TLC Reality TV 4865 TLC TV Shows 2375 Wine & Beverage Appreciation 1458 World Fusion 1263 Zombies 3719

Movies Categorized by Time Period, Director, Actor, & More

Movies Based On…

Movies based on a book from the 1930s 1189 Movies based on a book from the 1980s 4259 Movies based on children’s books 10056 Movies based on real life 920 Movies based on real life from the 1970s 2442 Movies based on real life from the 1980s 4881

Movies Directed By…

Movies directed by Adam Rifkin 4067 Movies directed by Alfred E. Green 4098 Movies directed by Allan A. Goldstein 1224 Movies directed by Allan Dwan 2152 Movies directed by Andrew Davis 603 Movies directed by Andrew V. McLaglen 4101 Movies directed by Armand Mastroianni 2181 Movies directed by Arthur Penn 739 Movies directed by Atom Egoyan 191 Movies directed by B. Reeves Eason 2313 Movies directed by B.R. Chopra 1869 Movies directed by Barry Levinson 4689 Movies directed by Basil Dearden 3362 Movies directed by Basu Chatterjee 54 Movies directed by Bertrand Tavernier 4647 Movies directed by Blake Edwards 1412 Movies directed by Carl Reiner 3165 Movies directed by Charles Barton 3217 Movies directed by Charles Chaplin 1901 Movies directed by Charles Walters 4503 Movies directed by Cheh Chang 391 Movies directed by Chris Columbus 172 Movies directed by Clint Eastwood 4762 Movies directed by Corey Yuen 2427 Movies directed by Curtis Hanson 4177 Movies directed by D.W. Griffith 3018 Movies directed by Daniel Petrie 4730 Movies directed by David Cronenberg 779 Movies directed by David Dhawan 3085 Movies directed by David Gumpel 4071 Movies directed by David Lynch 4091 Movies directed by David Worth 3685 Movies directed by David Zucker 2424 Movies directed by Dean Gordon 1559 Movies directed by Delbert Mann 2761 Movies directed by Delmer Daves 163 Movies directed by Donald Petrie 1244 Movies directed by Douglas Jackson 1047 Movies directed by Eddie Romero 3240 Movies directed by Edward Bernds 2842 Movies directed by Edward Dmytryk 351 Movies directed by Elia Kazan 3397 Movies directed by Ernest R. Dickerson 909 Movies directed by Ernst Lubitsch 1770 Movies directed by Ford Beebe 1956 Movies directed by Francis Ford Coppola 4535 Movies directed by Frank Capra 1052 Movies directed by Fred Schepisi 2810 Movies directed by Freddie Francis 320 Movies directed by Garry Marshall 2432 Movies directed by George Cukor 1270 Movies directed by George Marshall 2919 Movies directed by George Roy Hill 3120 Movies directed by George Sherman 2982 Movies directed by George Stevens 2929 Movies directed by Glenn Jordan 1154 Movies directed by Godfrey Ho 3483 Movies directed by Gordon Chan 3377 Movies directed by Gordon Douglas 4192 Movies directed by Greg Bailey 3384 Movies directed by Gus Van Sant 3127 Movies directed by H. Bruce Humberstone 2895 Movies directed by Hark Tsui 2216 Movies directed by Harold Ramis 4570 Movies directed by Henry Hathaway 4920 Movies directed by Henry Jaglom 2032 Movies directed by Herbert Ross 3243 Movies directed by Howard Bretherton 970 Movies directed by Irvin Kershner 724 Movies directed by Ivan Reitman 4629 Movies directed by Jack Sholder 76 Movies directed by James Ivory 4564 Movies directed by Jean Rollin 2115 Movies directed by Jesus Franco 3004 Movies directed by Jing Wong 4931 Movies directed by Joe Dante 3585 Movies directed by John Badham 2527 Movies directed by John Boorman 1960 Movies directed by John Carpenter 2373 Movies directed by John Duigan 2098 Movies directed by John Farrow 1693 Movies directed by John G. Avildsen 4402 Movies directed by John Guillermin 2542 Movies directed by John McTiernan 3528 Movies directed by John Sayles 3790 Movies directed by John Sturges 4737 Movies directed by Jonathan Demme 1944 Movies directed by Jonathan Kaplan 345 Movies directed by Joseph Barbera 861 Movies directed by Joseph Kuo 3101 Movies directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz 883 Movies directed by Joseph Losey 4336 Movies directed by Jules White 2925 Movies directed by Ken Loach 4900 Movies directed by Kinji Fukasaku 1651 Movies directed by Kitty Taylor 4522 Movies directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski 1822 Movies directed by Lew Landers 1666 Movies directed by Lloyd Kaufman 2985 Movies directed by Luis Buñuel 3677 Movies directed by Mack V. Wright 2722 Movies directed by Mark L. Lester 523 Movies directed by Mark Robson 1624 Movies directed by Martin Ritt 2547 Movies directed by Mary Lambert 1414 Movies directed by Michael Miller 1681 Movies directed by Michael Switzer 3609 Movies directed by Michael Winner 683 Movies directed by Mike Figgis 4964 Movies directed by Mitchell Kriegman 3639 Movies directed by Nathan Juran 477 Movies directed by Norman Jewison 4565 Movies directed by Norman Z. McLeod 4804 Movies directed by Oliver Stone 4122 Movies directed by Paul Mazursky 2288 Movies directed by Paul Wendkos 86 Movies directed by Paul Ziller 1299 Movies directed by Pedro Almodóvar 3968 Movies directed by Peter Hyams 4955 Movies directed by Peter Markle 961 Movies directed by Peter Werner 2277 Movies directed by Peter Yates 4944 Movies directed by Phil Rosen 2795 Movies directed by Philip Kaufman 3911 Movies directed by Ram Gopal Varma 3125 Movies directed by Raoul Walsh 2614 Movies directed by Ray Taylor 4890 Movies directed by Richard Fleischer 2149 Movies directed by Richard Lester 4471 Movies directed by Richard Pepin 3896 Movies directed by Richard Rich 111 Movies directed by Rick Jacobson 1490 Movies directed by Ringo Lam 840 Movies directed by Rob Reiner 785 Movies directed by Robert Aldrich 2233 Movies directed by Robert Altman 3932 Movies directed by Robert Harmon 4445 Movies directed by Robert Iscove 3442 Movies directed by Robert Markowitz 801 Movies directed by Robert Mulligan 1870 Movies directed by Robert Rodriguez 2540 Movies directed by Robert Stevenson 196 Movies directed by Robert Townsend 1674 Movies directed by Roger Donaldson 1499 Movies directed by Roger Vadim 4391 Movies directed by Roger Young 4700 Movies directed by Ron Howard 4810 Movies directed by Ron Oliver 3649 Movies directed by Ronald Neame 3671 Movies directed by Roy Del Ruth 1371 Movies directed by Russell Mulcahy 4345 Movies directed by Sam Newfield 3733 Movies directed by Sam Peckinpah 401 Movies directed by Sidney J. Furie 2458 Movies directed by Sidney Lumet 4491 Movies directed by Simon Wincer 804 Movies directed by Stanley Donen 2227 Movies directed by Stephen Frears 715 Movies directed by Stephen Herek 4092 Movies directed by Steven Soderbergh 4713 Movies directed by Steven Spielberg 4610 Movies directed by Takashi Miike 4376 Movies directed by Ted Kotcheff 4030 Movies directed by Terry Gilliam 689 Movies directed by Tim Burton 2582 Movies directed by Tobe Hooper 4868 Movies directed by Tony Richardson 236 Movies directed by Tony Scott 2649 Movies directed by Ulli Lommel 4681 Movies directed by Wai-keung Lau 2988 Movies directed by Wallace Fox 1467 Movies directed by Werner Herzog 2863 Movies directed by William A. Graham 617 Movies directed by William A. Seiter 573 Movies directed by William A. Wellman 601 Movies directed by William Dieterle 4415 Movies directed by William Hanna 317 Movies directed by William Nigh 3735 Movies directed by Wim Wenders 4265 Movies directed by Yash Chopra 527

Movies Categorized By Age Group

Movies for ages 11 to 12 6962 Movies for ages 2 to 4 6218 Movies for ages 5 to 7 5455 Movies for ages 8 to 10 561

Movies Categorized By Time Period

Movies from the 1910s 2466 Movies from the 1920s 2489 Movies from the 1930s 2510 Movies from the 1940s 2533 Movies from the 1950s 2567 Movies from the 1960s 2592 Movies from the 1970s 2621 Movies from the 1980s 2648

Movies Starring…

Movies starring Aamir Khan 1731 Movies starring Aaron Kwok 2802 Movies starring Abhishek Bachchan 738 Movies starring Aidan Quinn 2095 Movies starring Aishwarya Rai 221 Movies starring Al Pacino 941 Movies starring Alan Alda 1160 Movies starring Albert Brooks 4290 Movies starring Albert Finney 2475 Movies starring Alec Baldwin 2004 Movies starring Alexandra Paul 2283 Movies starring Alexis Arquette 2654 Movies starring Alfred Molina 1115 Movies starring Alicia Silverstone 4007 Movies starring Amisha Patel 1554 Movies starring Amitabh Bachchan 426 Movies starring Andrew McCarthy 2681 Movies starring Angelina Jolie 3419 Movies starring Angie Everhart 2936 Movies starring Anita Mui 2532 Movies starring Anjelica Huston 4184 Movies starring Ann-Margret 2130 Movies starring Anne Archer 2889 Movies starring Anne Baxter 923 Movies starring Anne Heche 1380 Movies starring Annette Bening 3412 Movies starring Anthony Edwards 2713 Movies starring Anthony Hopkins 1362 Movies starring Anthony LaPaglia 3696 Movies starring Anthony Perkins 746 Movies starring Anthony Quinn 4120 Movies starring Antonio Sabato Jr. 648 Movies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger 194 Movies starring Ashley Olsen 3901 Movies starring Ashok Kumar 88 Movies starring Audrey Hepburn 3061 Movies starring Basil Rathbone 1398 Movies starring Ben Kingsley 4537 Movies starring Ben Stiller 149 Movies starring Bette Midler 2877 Movies starring Beverly D’Angelo 1934 Movies starring Bill Cosby 2106 Movies starring Bill Paxton 2606 Movies starring Bill Pullman 3386 Movies starring Billy Dee Williams 4262 Movies starring Billy Zane 103 Movies starring Bing Crosby 2176 Movies starring Bishop Fulton J. Sheen 2208 Movies starring Bo Svenson 4129 Movies starring Bobby Deol 3242 Movies starring Boguslaw Linda 3189 Movies starring Brad Pitt 3891 Movies starring Brian Dennehy 1207 Movies starring Bridget Fonda 1457 Movies starring Brigitte Bardot 3836 Movies starring Bruce Campbell 4557 Movies starring Bruce Dern 3990 Movies starring Bruce Li 2876 Movies starring Bryan Brown 763 Movies starring Burt Lancaster 4835 Movies starring Buster Crabbe 2179 Movies starring C. Thomas Howell 1949 Movies starring Cameron Mitchell 1796 Movies starring Carmen Maura 4222 Movies starring Carol Burnett 485 Movies starring Carter Wong 4957 Movies starring Casper Van Dien 2586 Movies starring Cate Blanchett 4159 Movies starring Cecilia Cheung 4386 Movies starring Cedric the Entertainer 2585 Movies starring Charles Durning 1875 Movies starring Charles Laughton 4546 Movies starring Charlie Sheen 2686 Movies starring Charlotte Rampling 3920 Movies starring Charlton Heston 1771 Movies starring Chevy Chase 2342 Movies starring Chris Rock 877 Movies starring Christina Ricci 318 Movies starring Christopher Eccleston 3336 Movies starring Christopher Lambert 3117 Movies starring Christopher Lloyd 4580 Movies starring Chuck Norris 225 Movies starring Claudia Cardinale 2883 Movies starring Clint Eastwood 3204 Movies starring Clive Owen 3787 Movies starring Colin Farrell 2423 Movies starring Corbin Bernsen 3056 Movies starring Costas Mandylor 2046 Movies starring Cynthia Rothrock 4843 Movies starring Damon Wayans 4575 Movies starring Daniel Auteuil 964 Movies starring Daniel Baldwin 730 Movies starring Daniel Wu 1917 Movies starring Danny DeVito 4189 Movies starring Danny Glover 4870 Movies starring Daryl Hannah 2712 Movies starring David Chiang 2259 Movies starring David Keith 766 Movies starring David Niven 4320 Movies starring David Strathairn 151 Movies starring Dean Jones 2584 Movies starring Dean Stockwell 3569 Movies starring Debbie Reynolds 78 Movies starring Denis Leary 4112 Movies starring Dennis Hopper 3190 Movies starring Dennis Quaid 743 Movies starring Dev Anand 1308 Movies starring Diane Keaton 2148 Movies starring Diane Lane 4167 Movies starring Dirk Bogarde 3121 Movies starring Dolph Lundgren 2193 Movies starring Don Ameche 784 Movies starring Donald Sutherland 4530 Movies starring Doris Day 4127 Movies starring Drew Barrymore 880 Movies starring Dustin Hoffman 3210 Movies starring Eddie Murphy 1785 Movies starring Edward Asner 3382 Movies starring Edward Furlong 3808 Movies starring Edward James Olmos 659 Movies starring Edward Norton 1116 Movies starring Elijah Wood 3212 Movies starring Elizabeth Perkins 3622 Movies starring Elliott Gould 3274 Movies starring Elmo 1067 Movies starring Elvis Presley 3039 Movies starring Emilio Estevez 166 Movies starring Emmanuelle Béart 4725 Movies starring Eric Roberts 3921 Movies starring Erik Estrada 1231 Movies starring Erika Eleniak 639 Movies starring Faye Dunaway 4760 Movies starring Fei Meng 3315 Movies starring Frances McDormand 3109 Movies starring Francis Ng 4668 Movies starring Frank Langella 3508 Movies starring Fred MacMurray 303 Movies starring Fred Ward 90 Movies starring Freddie Prinze Jr. 148 Movies starring Gabrielle Anwar 2516 Movies starring Gary Busey 106 Movies starring Gary Daniels 565 Movies starring Gene Hackman 1225 Movies starring Gene Tierney 2063 Movies starring George Burns 2113 Movies starring George Carlin 1502 Movies starring George Clooney 327 Movies starring George “Gabby” Hayes 1158 Movies starring Glenn Close 536 Movies starring Glenn Plummer 2794 Movies starring Greta Garbo 4061 Movies starring Gwyneth Paltrow 173 Movies starring Gérard Depardieu 4947 Movies starring Halle Berry 2303 Movies starring Harrison Ford 2974 Movies starring Harvey Keitel 4180 Movies starring Hayley Mills 1041 Movies starring Heather Graham 747 Movies starring Helen Hunt 2749 Movies starring Helen Mirren 3846 Movies starring Helena Bonham Carter 3845 Movies starring Hema Malini 4279 Movies starring Henry Thomas 2668 Movies starring Holly Hunter 3540 Movies starring Hrithik Roshan 983 Movies starring Hugo Stiglitz 3007 Movies starring Hume Cronyn 2457 Movies starring Humphrey Bogart 725 Movies starring Ian Holm 3129 Movies starring Jack Palance 288 Movies starring Jackie Gleason 2364 Movies starring Jacqueline Bisset 2940 Movies starring Jake Gyllenhaal 3430 Movies starring James Brolin 975 Movies starring James Coburn 1940 Movies starring James Earl Jones 701 Movies starring James Spader 301 Movies starring James Stewart 4786 Movies starring James Woods 217 Movies starring Jamie Foxx 4139 Movies starring Javier Bardem 326 Movies starring Jaya Bhaduri 4554 Movies starring Jayne Mansfield 844 Movies starring Jean Gabin 4433 Movies starring Jean Reno 3005 Movies starring Jeetendra 935 Movies starring Jeffrey Hunter 1318 Movies starring Jennifer Beals 1082 Movies starring Jennifer Connelly 3567 Movies starring Jennifer Lopez 1890 Movies starring Jennifer Love Hewitt 4747 Movies starring Jennifer Tilly 4504 Movies starring Jeremy Irons 121 Movies starring Jerry Lewis 2226 Movies starring Jim Carrey 4876 Movies starring Jim Caviezel 4419 Movies starring Joan Crawford 3089 Movies starring Joe Pesci 2818 Movies starring John Abraham 4335 Movies starring John Cleese 4488 Movies starring John Cusack 4154 Movies starring John Gielgud 2456 Movies starring John Hurt 2868 Movies starring John Lithgow 2377 Movies starring John Ritter 1715 Movies starring John Saxon 2765 Movies starring Johnny Mack Brown 1686 Movies starring Jordan Chan 32 Movies starring Joseph Cotten 3812 Movies starring Josh Hartnett 4938 Movies starring Jude Law 2041 Movies starring Judge Reinhold 690 Movies starring Judy Davis 4343 Movies starring Judy Garland 4792 Movies starring Julia Roberts 2471 Movies starring Julie Christie 3832 Movies starring Juliette Binoche 4966 Movies starring Kajol 2045 Movies starring Kamal Hassan 4573 Movies starring Kareena Kapoor 3525 Movies starring Karen Allen 4097 Movies starring Kari Wuhrer 338 Movies starring Karisma Kapoor 1591 Movies starring Karl Malden 3663 Movies starring Kate Beckinsale 2100 Movies starring Kathleen Turner 360 Movies starring Kathy Baker 3237 Movies starring Kathy Bates 3481 Movies starring Keith Carradine 1042 Movies starring Kevin Costner 4832 Movies starring Kevin Kline 2733 Movies starring Kevin Spacey 2284 Movies starring Kristine Hermosa 1337 Movies starring Larry Fine 4193 Movies starring Laura Dern 2467 Movies starring Laura Linney 2605 Movies starring Lauren Holly 3593 Movies starring Laurence Fishburne 1914 Movies starring Laurence Olivier 38 Movies starring Leslie Caron 1522 Movies starring Leslie Nielsen 3506 Movies starring Lili Taylor 2751 Movies starring Linda Fiorentino 3641 Movies starring Linnea Quigley 2318 Movies starring Liv Ullmann 428 Movies starring Lon Chaney Jr. 2074 Movies starring Lou Costello 226 Movies starring Lou Diamond Phillips 3068 Movies starring Louis Gossett Jr. 714 Movies starring Lucille Ball 2983 Movies starring Luke Wilson 3350 Movies starring Madeleine Stowe 2737 Movies starring Madhuri Dixit 3126 Movies starring Maggie Cheung 823 Movies starring Maggie Smith 3465 Movies starring Malcolm McDowell 1733 Movies starring Manisha Koirala 4716 Movies starring Margot Kidder 1279 Movies starring Mariel Hemingway 4109 Movies starring Mark Wahlberg 1459 Movies starring Marlon Brando 107 Movies starring Master P 1080 Movies starring Matt Damon 1258 Movies starring Matt Dillon 820 Movies starring Matthew Broderick 3110 Movies starring Matthew McConaughey 354 Movies starring Matthew Modine 220 Movies starring Maureen O’Hara 412 Movies starring Max von Sydow 1827 Movies starring Maxwell Caulfield 1797 Movies starring Meena Kumari 4093 Movies starring Meg Ryan 1506 Movies starring Mel Gibson 3486 Movies starring Melanie Griffith 3191 Movies starring Michael Biehn 2413 Movies starring Michael Douglas 2331 Movies starring Michael Dudikoff 487 Movies starring Michael Wong 4480 Movies starring Mickey Rourke 4123 Movies starring Miranda Richardson 4348 Movies starring Mumtaz 4828 Movies starring Muppets 3867 Movies starring Nana Patekar 215 Movies starring Nanda 2105 Movies starring Naomi Watts 2880 Movies starring Nargis 777 Movies starring Naseeruddin Shah 1210 Movies starring Nicholas Tse 3209 Movies starring Nigel Hawthorne 1619 Movies starring Oliver Reed 474 Movies starring Olivia de Havilland 1896 Movies starring Om Puri 2234 Movies starring Omar Sharif 1477 Movies starring Orson Welles 2887 Movies starring Parker Posey 1423 Movies starring Patricia Arquette 4533 Movies starring Patrick Bergin 3617 Movies starring Paul Newman 3476 Movies starring Penelope Ann Miller 682 Movies starring Pete Postlethwaite 2425 Movies starring Peter Weller 1816 Movies starring Pierce Brosnan 3203 Movies starring Piolo Pascual 1153 Movies starring Pradeep Kumar 10 Movies starring Rachel Weisz 4212 Movies starring Raj Babbar 4469 Movies starring Raj Kapoor 2339 Movies starring Rajendra Kumar 1246 Movies starring Rakhee Gulzar 733 Movies starring Ralph Fiennes 3443 Movies starring Randy Quaid 1456 Movies starring Rani Mukerji 413 Movies starring Raveena Tandon 4302 Movies starring Ray Corrigan 183 Movies starring Ray Liotta 849 Movies starring Ray Winstone 4821 Movies starring Reese Witherspoon 2363 Movies starring Renée Zellweger 2479 Movies starring Rex Harrison 3662 Movies starring Richard Harrison 1262 Movies starring Richard Lynch 2335 Movies starring Richard Pryor 708 Movies starring Richard Widmark 4443 Movies starring Rishi Kapoor 3654 Movies starring Rob Rackstraw 2367 Movies starring Robert Blake 646 Movies starring Robert Carlyle 988 Movies starring Robert Duvall 1977 Movies starring Robert Forster 255 Movies starring Robert Vaughn 576 Movies starring Robert Wagner 610 Movies starring Rock Hudson 1976 Movies starring Roddy McDowall 4976 Movies starring Ron Perlman 4738 Movies starring Rue McClanahan 4877 Movies starring Sally Field 4418 Movies starring Salman Khan 2170 Movies starring Sam Elliott 678 Movies starring Sam Neill 2107 Movies starring Sam Waterston 305 Movies starring Samuel L. Jackson 4813 Movies starring Sanjay Dutt 1104 Movies starring Sarah Michelle Gellar 1324 Movies starring Sarah Polley 2316 Movies starring Scott Glenn 4368 Movies starring Sean Patrick Flanery 1393 Movies starring Shammi Kapoor 69 Movies starring Sharon Stone 2309 Movies starring Sherilyn Fenn 4652 Movies starring Shirley Temple 624 Movies starring Shivaji Ganesan 2207 Movies starring Sidney Poitier 2549 Movies starring Simon Yam 219 Movies starring Smiley Burnette 818 Movies starring Snoop Dogg 3257 Movies starring Srikanth 3778 Movies starring Stephen Baldwin 3956 Movies starring Stephen Chow 619 Movies starring Stephen Rea 1127 Movies starring Steve Railsback 1059 Movies starring Steven Bauer 4301 Movies starring Stockard Channing 478 Movies starring Stuart Whitman 4638 Movies starring Stéphane Audran 3346 Movies starring Sunil Shetty 1939 Movies starring Susan Hayward 4589 Movies starring Susan Sarandon 277 Movies starring Tabu 1544 Movies starring Ted Danson 2323 Movies starring Teletubbies 35 Movies starring Terence Hill 4392 Movies starring Teri Garr 4241 Movies starring Tim Allen 3337 Movies starring Tim Conway 4948 Movies starring Tim Robbins 4009 Movies starring Tim Roth 4678 Movies starring Timothy Dalton 2394 Movies starring Timothy Hutton 3850 Movies starring Tom Cruise 1667 Movies starring Tom Selleck 284 Movies starring Tom Skerritt 4724 Movies starring Tommy Lee Jones 3158 Movies starring Tony Leung Chiu Wai 1275 Movies starring Toshirô Mifune 1146 Movies starring Tyler Bunch 4118 Movies starring Udo Kier 549 Movies starring Uma Thurman 4431 Movies starring Urmila Matondkar 1560 Movies starring Ursula Andress 1859 Movies starring Viggo Mortensen 546 Movies starring Vikram 888 Movies starring Vilma Santos 3162 Movies starring Vincent D’Onofrio 3151 Movies starring Vincent Perez 1293 Movies starring Vincent Price 109 Movies starring Vinod Khanna 1310 Movies starring Waheeda Rehman 1512 Movies starring Wallace Ford 4145 Movies starring Warner Oland 3048 Movies starring Whoopi Goldberg 2774 Movies starring Will Ferrell 3222 Movies starring William Forsythe 438 Movies starring William Holden 2890 Movies starring William Hurt 3651 Movies starring William Smith 3629 Movies starring Winona Ryder 4457 Movies starring Woody Allen 584 Movies starring Woody Harrelson 2581 Movies starring Yu Wang 357 Movies starring Yun-Fat Chow 375

Other

Genre Code # Movies on Blu-ray 1033 Movies on Blu-ray based on real life 4690 Movies on Blu-ray for ages 5 to 7 1354 Movies on IMAX 339

TV