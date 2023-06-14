‘The Flash’ Comes to Theaters This Week; Where to Stream All the Movies, TV Shows You’ll Need to Prepare

“The Flash” is getting set to race into theaters, and will make its debut in the United States with preview screenings on Thursday, June 15. Fans of DC movies have been waiting a long time for this one, with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn calling it one of the best superhero movies ever made.

That may be a tad hyperbolic, but critics seem to be enjoying the film. It currently sits at a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 95% of audiences who have seen early screenings have given the film a thumbs-up. The critical consensus says it’s one of the best DC films in quite a long time, which should be exciting news for DC fans who have routinely seen films based in that universe get panned by audiences and reviewers alike.

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the most painful events of his past. But, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which there are no superheroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The film will feature some epic crossovers and cameos, including several versions of characters that will no longer be featured in DC movies, such as Ben Affleck’s Batman. That means you’ll need to see some past DC films to ensure you’re completely up-to-date on the story so far.

What Movies Do You Need to See Before Watching ‘The Flash,’ and Where Can You Stream Them?

‘Batman (1989)

Michael Keaton’s version of the Caped Crusader will feature heavily in “The Flash,” as promotional materials have been so eager to spoil. To watch Keaton’s first time donning the cape and cowl, you’ll need to head over to Max.

Batman June 23, 1989 Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis when a deformed madman calling himself “The Joker” seizes control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

‘Man of Steel’

Although Henry Cavill is out as Superman in future DC movies, fans will still need to know the origin of Michael Shannon’s General Zod to fully comprehend the events of “The Flash.”

Man of Steel June 12, 2013 A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. As a young man, he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.

‘Justice League’

This film was the first time that Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash appeared onscreen, so completist fans definitely can’t afford to miss it. Audiences can choose either the theatrical version, which had heavy input from director Joss Whedon, or the so-called “Snyder Cut” which aligns with original director Zack Snyder’s vision.

Justice League November 15, 2017 Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

Zack Snyder's Justice League March 18, 2021 Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

What Other Titles Can You Watch to Prepare for ‘The Flash’?

If the four movies above aren’t enough to get you psyched for “The Flash,” there are several other DC projects set in multiple on-screen versions of the universe to tide you over. Check out these other shows and movies to really whet your appetite for the newest DC adventure on the big screen.

Supergirl July 1, 1984 After losing a powerful orb, Kara, Superman’s cousin, comes to Earth to retrieve it and instead finds herself up against a wicked witch.

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox July 30, 2013 The Flash finds himself in a war-torn alternate timeline and teams up with alternate versions of his fellow heroes to restore the timeline.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Much like “The Flash,” the CW show “Arrow” has brought together heroes from across the DC landscape in a multiverse story titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Crossover episodes in this storyline have also come from “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” (2015), and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Miller even appears as a version of The Flash in the “Arrow” episode of the massive crossover event.