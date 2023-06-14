‘The Flash’ Comes to Theaters This Week; Where to Stream All the Movies, TV Shows You’ll Need to Prepare
“The Flash” is getting set to race into theaters, and will make its debut in the United States with preview screenings on Thursday, June 15. Fans of DC movies have been waiting a long time for this one, with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn calling it one of the best superhero movies ever made.
That may be a tad hyperbolic, but critics seem to be enjoying the film. It currently sits at a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and 95% of audiences who have seen early screenings have given the film a thumbs-up. The critical consensus says it’s one of the best DC films in quite a long time, which should be exciting news for DC fans who have routinely seen films based in that universe get panned by audiences and reviewers alike.
Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry Allen uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the most painful events of his past. But, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which there are no superheroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
The film will feature some epic crossovers and cameos, including several versions of characters that will no longer be featured in DC movies, such as Ben Affleck’s Batman. That means you’ll need to see some past DC films to ensure you’re completely up-to-date on the story so far.
What Movies Do You Need to See Before Watching ‘The Flash,’ and Where Can You Stream Them?
‘Batman (1989)
Michael Keaton’s version of the Caped Crusader will feature heavily in “The Flash,” as promotional materials have been so eager to spoil. To watch Keaton’s first time donning the cape and cowl, you’ll need to head over to Max.
Batman
Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis when a deformed madman calling himself “The Joker” seizes control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.
‘Man of Steel’
Although Henry Cavill is out as Superman in future DC movies, fans will still need to know the origin of Michael Shannon’s General Zod to fully comprehend the events of “The Flash.”
Man of Steel
A young boy learns that he has extraordinary powers and is not of this earth. As a young man, he journeys to discover where he came from and what he was sent here to do. But the hero in him must emerge if he is to save the world from annihilation and become the symbol of hope for all mankind.
‘Justice League’
This film was the first time that Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash appeared onscreen, so completist fans definitely can’t afford to miss it. Audiences can choose either the theatrical version, which had heavy input from director Joss Whedon, or the so-called “Snyder Cut” which aligns with original director Zack Snyder’s vision.
-
Justice LeagueNovember 15, 2017
Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.
-
Zack Snyder's Justice LeagueMarch 18, 2021
Determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
What Other Titles Can You Watch to Prepare for ‘The Flash’?
If the four movies above aren’t enough to get you psyched for “The Flash,” there are several other DC projects set in multiple on-screen versions of the universe to tide you over. Check out these other shows and movies to really whet your appetite for the newest DC adventure on the big screen.
-
SupergirlJuly 1, 1984
After losing a powerful orb, Kara, Superman’s cousin, comes to Earth to retrieve it and instead finds herself up against a wicked witch.
-
Justice League: The Flashpoint ParadoxJuly 30, 2013
The Flash finds himself in a war-torn alternate timeline and teams up with alternate versions of his fellow heroes to restore the timeline.
Crisis on Infinite Earths
Much like “The Flash,” the CW show “Arrow” has brought together heroes from across the DC landscape in a multiverse story titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Crossover episodes in this storyline have also come from “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” (2015), and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Miller even appears as a version of The Flash in the “Arrow” episode of the massive crossover event.
-
ArrowOctober 10, 2012
Spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen is missing and presumed dead when his yacht is lost at sea. He returns five years later a changed man, determined to clean up the city as a hooded vigilante armed with a bow.
-
BatwomanOctober 6, 2019
Kate Kane, armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope
-
The FlashOctober 7, 2014
After a particle accelerator causes a freak storm, CSI Investigator Barry Allen is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Months later he awakens with the power of super speed, granting him the ability to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel. Though initially excited by his newfound powers, Barry is shocked to discover he is not the only “meta-human” who was created in the wake of the accelerator explosion — and not everyone is using their new powers for good. Barry partners with S.T.A.R. Labs and dedicates his life to protect the innocent. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns what Barry Allen has become…The Flash.
-
SupergirlOctober 26, 2015
Twenty-four-year-old Kara Zor-El, who was taken in by the Danvers family when she was 13 after being sent away from Krypton, must learn to embrace her powers after previously hiding them. The Danvers teach her to be careful with her powers, until she has to reveal them during an unexpected disaster, setting her on her journey of heroism.
-
DC's Legends of TomorrowJanuary 21, 2016
When heroes alone are not enough … the world needs legends. Having seen the future, one he will desperately try to prevent from happening, time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter is tasked with assembling a disparate group of both heroes and villains to confront an unstoppable threat — one in which not only is the planet at stake, but all of time itself. Can this ragtag team defeat an immortal threat unlike anything they have ever known?