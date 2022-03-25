‘The Lost City’ in Theaters Now, Where and When Can You Stream It?

“The Lost City,” the new action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe, is available to watch in theaters, starting today. However, many of us would rather stay in the comfort of our own homes to watch movies nowadays, and the price for a ticket just isn’t worth popcorn crumb-filled theater seats and loud crying babies. Learn when and where you can stream “The Lost City” below.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Lost City’

Since “The Lost City” is distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film is expected to stream first on Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

When Can You Stream ‘The Lost City’

Paramount has yet to confirm an official streaming release date for “The Lost City.” However, based on the company’s most recent practices, we have educated guesses about when it’ll be available to stream.

Paramount+ has a track record of giving its movies at least 45 days exclusively in theaters before making them available to stream on Paramount+. If “The Lost City” follows a 30 to 45-day timeline, it would likely become available to stream early-to-mid May 2022.

But Paramount doesn’t move a film over to its streaming platform like clockwork. While its most recent theatrical release, “Jackass Forever,” arrived on Paramount+ almost exactly 45 days after hitting cinemas, the movie before that, “Scream,” took roughly a week longer at about 53 days.

Lately, the only films that have been released to stream on Paramount+ the same day have been family-friendly movies, like “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and “PAW Patrol: The Movie.” This trend is likely to continue.

If you want to be able to stream “The Lost City” as soon as it’s available, your best bet is to sign up for Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Lost City’ on Paramount+

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Is There an Extra Charge to Stream ‘The Lost City’?

Paramount+ has never charged an extra fee to watch a movie on its video streaming service. Paramount+ has two different tiers, which means it requires a paid subscription. While the service isn’t free, it does offer a 7-Day Trial (You get 30 days for FREE with code BETWEEN).

About ‘The Lost City’

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, “The Lost City” has the same kind of classic feel that action-comedy films in the early 2000s brought to the big screen. Sandra Bullock plays an author named Loretta, who writes adventure-romance novels about a sexy hero named Dash, which always feature a cover photo of a model named Alan (Channing Tatum).

An eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe, takes her books a little too seriously and decides to kidnap the author. Alan attempts to become the noble hero he has pretended to portray, however, as you might expect, things don’t go as he planned them.

The Lost City March 24, 2022 Follows a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model, until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

On What Devices Can You Stream ‘The Lost City’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.