The Roku Channel Adds 15 New Linear Channels; Includes NHRA, Holiday Movies, and a Rebranded GQ Channel

Today, The Roku Channel will add 15 channels to its free TV platform, including a rebranded GQ Channel, a channel dedicated to NHRA drag racing, and a channel perfect for getting folks into the holiday spirit.

Here’s the full list of new channels coming to The Roku Channel:

GQ Channel: GQ’s channel gets you inside the minds of the coolest actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, and beyond.

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime: Get into the holiday spirit with your favorite Lifetime Holiday Movies. It's the channel that keeps on giving.

LiveNOW from FOX: Raw & unfiltered. Non-stop breaking news & live events.

Midsomer Murders: In the UK's leading drama export, murder and mysteries are investigated by two detectives in a quaint county with a staggering death toll…

NHRA: Witness American Drag Racing as the NHRA brings you the fastest most explosive motorsports content on the planet.

Nosey Escandalos: Betrayal! Infidelity! Who's the Father? Discover the drama and truth with Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, and Judge Dad! (Spanish Language channel)

Origin Sports: The best in sports before they were stars. Great players, great plays, and great games driven by today's storylines.

PowerNation en Español: Powernation brings you muscle cars, horsepower-fueled engine builds, trucks, off-road, and more! (Spanish Language channel)

Qwest TV Classical: The classic Jazz music universe in all its glory, brought to you by Quincy Jones.

Qwest TV Jazz and Beyond: Quincy Jones invites you to explore the very best in jazz and related music.

Qwest TV Mix: Beats for your body, grooves for your soul. Quincy Jones' hub for global, mixed music.

Swerve Sports: Swerve is the first free service focused on sports storytelling," featuring documentaries, films, and personality-driven digital content.

Tayo+: Tayo+ brings fun children/family contents live with all your favorite characters, colorful songs, and heartwarming stories! Play and learn with Tayo+ at any time!

The Country Network: The Country Network provides today's Country music enthusiasts with more choices in televised and digital programming.

True History Channel: True History provides unique perspectives on the moments, places, and people that have shaped modern life.,

Vox: The Vox Channel takes you from curiosity to a better understanding of the world around you.

The Roku Channel now features over 200 live channels and 80,000 TV shows and movies for its viewers, and is fresh off the heels of an awesome showing over the past few months. FAST services have been killing it, with a recent report showing that they’re all on an absolute tear. One competitor, Pluto TV, will become a $1 billion business this year. And Tubi will generate more money this year than FOX paid to acquire it last year.

“The Roku Channel brings streamers a diverse lineup of free programming with 200+ live linear channels available on The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide. We work hard to make things easy for our users and the latest lineup of live channels launching offers even more diversity and content to enjoy for free. From timely holiday movies and valuable breaking national news programming to fantastic Spanish language, sports, and pop culture offerings, we’re proud to bring streamers a wide spectrum of content to discover and stream.”

Roku as a company is also doing well, reporting a 21 percent increase in viewership year-over-year. With these new stations, Roku seems ready to capitalize on their stellar Q3 with a strong Q4.

For more details, visit Roku’s official blog.