Roku Channel Adds 25 More Linear Channels: FOX Weather, Price is Right, Project Runway, Bob The Builder, & More

If you’ve somehow looked at your Roku Channel lineup and thought, “this needs more,” then you’re in luck.

Today, The Roku Channel announced 25 new linear channels that will be added to its FAST service starting today. Among the channels are those aimed at kids, fans of outdoor shows, game show fanatics, and more. The Roku Channel does a great job of adding channels to its service on a regular basis. The last addition happened back in November when it added 15 channels, including a rebranded GQ Channel, a channel dedicated to NHRA drag racing, and a dedicated country music station. Now, we’re getting 25 more channels across a wide variety of different genres.

You can see the full list of channels below:

AfroKiddos: Watch hundreds of African kids TV from Africa and its diaspora for FREE!

AfrolandTV: Watch hundreds of African movies, Nollywood, and TV shows from Africa and its diaspora for FREE!

Aspire TV Life: A black culture & urban lifestyle entertainment channel dedicated to cooking, fashion, travel, design & more.

Ax Men: Deep in the woods, these loggers are risking it all! 24/7 non-stop episodes of the hard-hitting series.

BlackPix: Discover documentaries on social justice and inequality, performances, and profiles of popular Black artists.

Bob The Builder: Join Bob the Builder and his machine team as they tackle any project. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!

Crime ThrillHer: Dive into the unimaginable with hair-raising thrillers, cautionary tales, and ripped-from-the-headlines movies.

Demand Africa: Demand Africa is the premier destination showcasing world-class lifestyle, travel, and entertainment.

FOX Weather: America’s Weather Team, bringing you updates on major weather events across the country. Always free & always on.

Ice Road Truckers: At the top of the world, there’s a job only a few would dare! 24/7 episodes of the legendary series.

Kin: Kin is the leader in celebrity-driven lifestyle programming for diverse women’s audiences.

Kriminal: Witness some of the most notorious and infamous criminals ever known.

Modern Marvels: Celebrate the ingenuity and imagination found in the world around us.

Project Runway: Designers compete to create the best clothing designs that are judged by a panel including the show host and judges.

Red Green Channel: The Red Green Show is a sitcom sketch comedy hybrid that parodies home improvement, DIY, fishing, and outdoor shows.

Redbox Faith & Family: Movies and TV shows the whole family can watch together, whether they’re eight or eighty.

Redbox Romance: Who doesn’t want to fall in love? Comedies and dramas for every diehard and wannabe romantic.

Sensical 8+: SENSICAL 8up features award-winning favorites and awesome videos from popular digital stars. There is always something new to discover.

SPARK TV: Spark TV - Light & Love features clean movies and series that uplift, inspire and warm the heart.

Supermarket Sweep: Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era: Television’s longest-running game show, featuring host Bob Barker, where audience members try to win cash and prizes.

This Old House Makers Channel: Streaming 24/7 and on-demand, This Old House’s Makers Channel is the DIY movement led by today’s best woodworkers, designers, engineers, farmers, and metalworkers. Makers bring the coolest projects to life on Roku.

Total Crime: Where questionable people do very bad things. True crime, all the time.

UnXplained Zone: Join top investigators as they seek to uncover the truth behind some of the world’s greatest mysteries and cover-ups.

Vive Kanal D Drama: Vive Kanal D Drama brings you a selection of the most successful and impactful Turkish dramas, 100% in Spanish.