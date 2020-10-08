The Roku Channel Launches on Amazon Fire TV Devices

Two of the biggest names in the streaming world are coming together to bring customers more of what they love, as Roku announced today that The Roku Channel is now available on Amazon Fire TV. The service is now available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire TV Edition soundbars in the US.

Fire TV customers now have access to The Roku Channel’s 100,000 free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes, 115 live/linear channels as well as kids and family entertainment offering thousands of TV episodes and movies. The app is rolling out throughout the day.

Just like their newly launch mobile app, you won’t need an account to login into The Roku Channel on your Amazon Fire TV player.

To access it, just say “Alexa, find The Roku Channel app” into your Alexa Voice Remote, a paired Echo device, or Fire TV Cube. Just say, “Alexa, find The Roku Channel” or “Alexa, open The Roku Channel” to open the app once downloaded.

“When we launched The Roku Channel in 2017, our goal was to deliver great, free entertainment to the masses. Since then, we’ve continued to drive choice, value and simplicity to the millions of households tuning into The Roku Channel every day,” the company said in a statement.

“Today, we’re building on our commitment to make The Roku Channel even more accessible by expanding onto streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV. We know how much customers crave free entertainment and we’re thrilled to bring The Roku Channel to even more households.”

Roku seems to be on a mission to continue expanding their reach. In late September, the company announced the launch of a new free mobile app that brings The Roku Channel to iOS and Android smartphones, even if you don’t have a Roku device. The new app gives users access to free on-demand entertainment as well as live TV and news.

The mobile app is standalone. The company will keep a separate Roku App that can still be used as a remote control for your streaming player or Roku TV.

While Roku is one of the most popular distributors of streaming players in the market right now, the launch of the mobile app now allows them to compete more directly with other free on-demand streaming services such as Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo, Plex, and Peacock.

The Roku Channel, similar to services like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Peacock, offers free on-demand and a selection of live and linear channels. The new Roku Channel app allows users to sign-up and stream premium subscriptions such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz, within it, even if they don’t have a Roku device.