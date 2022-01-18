 Skip to Content
The Weather Channel Coming to YouTube TV, Other Allen Media Channels to Follow

Lauren Forristal

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) announced its new multi-year and multi-platform strategic partnership with Google, which will carry The Weather Channel on Google’s YouTube TV. The Weather Channel is expected to be the first of Allen’s networks to be added to the platform. Later in the year, other networks are expected to be added.

Until The Weather Chanel joins YouTube TV, the only streaming services to carry it are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Frndly TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
The Weather Channel ≥ $84.99 - - - - -

AMG has been a big mover on the fringes of the streaming space, with its major properties including the free streamer Local Now and HBCUGo.TV.

Local Now

Local Now is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to movies and TV shows. The service also provides several virtual streaming channels, including newscasts from New York, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and West Palm Beach.

Local Now partners include Newsy, Court TV, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, and People TV.

Watch
$0 / month

The recent acquisition of HBCUGo.TV included 5,000 hours of programming featuring HBCU’s students and alumni. Last year, HBCUGo.TV reached an agreement with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association to air 44 football games, as well as men’s and women’s basketball games.

Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group said, “All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation.”

President of global partnerships at Google, Don Harrison added that AMG’s “vast portfolio of properties represents a tremendous opportunity to engage audiences worldwide.”

The Weather Channel, which was acquired in 2018, was named the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend TV News Brand. The Weather Channel en Español launched in 2020. After an exclusive deal with a short-form digital platform, Quibi, The Weather Channel had access to Quibi’s Daily Essentials for weather-related programming.

Entertainment Studios was founded in 1993.

