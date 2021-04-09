 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

These Are the Sony Movies Headed to Netflix, Including New Spider-Man and Venom Sequels

Jeff Kotuby

Yesterday, Sony and Netflix announced a new partnership that would see Sony films stream exclusively on Netflix starting in 2022.

The deal is great for both parties and will cover films that are yet to be released, such as “Morbius,” “Uncharted,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The deal would also encompass any Sony film franchises (Jumanji, Men in Black, Bad Boys) and even their video game properties (The Last of Us, the previously-mentioned Uncharted, Gran Turismo.) The movies will get an exclusive 18-month run on Netflix once they leave theaters.

But what else is coming Netflix’s way from Sony? Here’s a tentative (read: not confirmed) list of Sony movies we expect to see on Netflix thanks to this deal.

  • Morbius

    January 19, 2022

    Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

  • Uncharted

    February 17, 2022

    A descendent of explorer Sir Francis Drake uncovers the location of the legendary El Dorado. With the help of his mentor and an ambitious journalist he works to uncover its secrets while surviving on an island filled with pirates, mercenaries, and a mysterious enemy.

  • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

    June 24, 2021

    Sequel to the box-office hit film “Venom.”

  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

    March 25, 2021

    Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

    December 15, 2021

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

    October 6, 2022

    The continuing story of Miles Morales and the many other Spider-People from different realities.

  • Wish Dragon

    January 15, 2021

    Din, a working-class college student, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina.

  • The Mitchells vs. The Machines

    April 30, 2021

    After Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her family decides to use this opportunity to drive Katie to school as a road trip. When their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising, the Mitchells realize that they must work together to save the world.

  • Don’t Breathe 2

    August 13, 2021

    The Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife

    November 11, 2021

    When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

  • Vivo

    June 3, 2021

    The film follows a monkey who loves music and adventure, leading him to make a dangerous journey from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny.

  • Escape Room 2

    January 6, 2022

    Sequel to the film about strangers who find themselves in a maze of deadly rooms.

  • Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

    November 24, 2021

    Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

  • Cinderella

    July 15, 2021

    Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel star in this new musical.

  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

    July 23, 2021

    Fourth installment in the animated franchise.

  • Baby Driver 2

    Plot TBA.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.