These Are the Sony Movies Headed to Netflix, Including New Spider-Man and Venom Sequels

Yesterday, Sony and Netflix announced a new partnership that would see Sony films stream exclusively on Netflix starting in 2022.

The deal is great for both parties and will cover films that are yet to be released, such as “Morbius,” “Uncharted,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The deal would also encompass any Sony film franchises (Jumanji, Men in Black, Bad Boys) and even their video game properties (The Last of Us, the previously-mentioned Uncharted, Gran Turismo.) The movies will get an exclusive 18-month run on Netflix once they leave theaters.

But what else is coming Netflix’s way from Sony? Here’s a tentative (read: not confirmed) list of Sony movies we expect to see on Netflix thanks to this deal.