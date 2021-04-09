These Are the Sony Movies Headed to Netflix, Including New Spider-Man and Venom Sequels
Yesterday, Sony and Netflix announced a new partnership that would see Sony films stream exclusively on Netflix starting in 2022.
The deal is great for both parties and will cover films that are yet to be released, such as “Morbius,” “Uncharted,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The deal would also encompass any Sony film franchises (Jumanji, Men in Black, Bad Boys) and even their video game properties (The Last of Us, the previously-mentioned Uncharted, Gran Turismo.) The movies will get an exclusive 18-month run on Netflix once they leave theaters.
But what else is coming Netflix’s way from Sony? Here’s a tentative (read: not confirmed) list of Sony movies we expect to see on Netflix thanks to this deal.
MorbiusJanuary 19, 2022
Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.
UnchartedFebruary 17, 2022
A descendent of explorer Sir Francis Drake uncovers the location of the legendary El Dorado. With the help of his mentor and an ambitious journalist he works to uncover its secrets while surviving on an island filled with pirates, mercenaries, and a mysterious enemy.
Peter Rabbit 2: The RunawayMarch 25, 2021
Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2October 6, 2022
The continuing story of Miles Morales and the many other Spider-People from different realities.
Wish DragonJanuary 15, 2021
Din, a working-class college student, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina.
The Mitchells vs. The MachinesApril 30, 2021
After Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her family decides to use this opportunity to drive Katie to school as a road trip. When their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising, the Mitchells realize that they must work together to save the world.
Don’t Breathe 2August 13, 2021
The Blind Man has been hiding out for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Their quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers show up and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.
Ghostbusters: AfterlifeNovember 11, 2021
When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
VivoJune 3, 2021
The film follows a monkey who loves music and adventure, leading him to make a dangerous journey from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny.
Escape Room 2January 6, 2022
Sequel to the film about strangers who find themselves in a maze of deadly rooms.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon CityNovember 24, 2021
Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
