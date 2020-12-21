This is How to Upgrade to HBO Max if You Subscribed Using The Roku Channel

After months of negotiations, WarnerMedia and Roku finally struck a deal to bring HBO Max to Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. The deal came just in time for Roku users to stream Wonder Woman 1984 which will be available on the service and in theaters on Christmas Day.

However, it seems the new agreement comes with a caveat. While HBO Now channel subscribers were automatically upgraded to HBO Max, those who received it via The Roku Channel will first have cancel their subscriptions in order to access the new addition. This is because Roku is no longer selling standalone HBO channel.

How to Cancel Your HBO Subscription via The Roku Channel

Go to my.roku.com on your computer or mobile device Select the Manage your Subscriptions link and click Unsubscribe next to the “HBO on The Roku Channel” tile. Roku device users can use their remote to highlight HBO on The Roku Channel and press star button on Roku remote. Select Manage Subscription, and choose Cancel Subscription. Click here to sign-up for HBO Max or directly from the HBO Max App on Roku Log-in with your new HBO Max credentials

Roku users who already subscribed to HBO Max directly from WarnerMedia or through other distributors can simply use their existing email and password to sign in to the HBO Max channel on the Roku device and verify access.

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia previously stated. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

With the addition of Roku and Amazon Fire TV this month, HBO Max is now available on all major platforms. HBO Max was previously available on Roku devices, by using AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your Roku streaming player or Roku TV.