This is What You’ll Be Able to Stream in 4K at the 2022 Winter Olympics

For the very first time, NBC Sports will provide live coverage of the NBC broadcast network’s XXIV Olympic Winter Games primetime and Prime Plus shows in 53+ markets in the 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) format with High Dynamic Range (HDR), which produces wider contrast and richer range of colors, and Dolby ATMOS, which provides a fully immersive overhead surround sound experience.

NBCUniversal will provide coverage of the Olympics from February 2-20. The media company has presented the most Olympic Games in the U.S. This will be its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games. The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, February 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

Prime Plus follows the late local news and often features live competition given the time difference between Beijing, China, and the United States.

NBCUniversal will distribute the 4K HDR coverage to U.S. distribution partners. TV providers that will broadcast the 2022 Beijing Olympics in 4K are Comcast, Altice (Optimum), Verizon, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Importantly, you will not be able to stream the Olympics in 4K on Peacock.

Winter sports events that will be featured in 4K HDR include figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, hockey, bobsled, and other sports. So you’ll be able to watch Shawn White’s iconic Double McTwist 1260 and Nathan Chen’s gravity-defying skating techniques on a big screen that uses a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel display, which is four times that of current HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels). This will give you that sweet, cinema-like feel that you will never want to give up.

Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics said in a statement, “The Winter Olympics provide some of the most amazing moments and stunning visuals in the world of sports. We’re excited to once again bring the American audience closer to all of the incredible action with our live primetime and Prime Plus shows utilizing this remarkable 4K HDR technology.”

There will be a lot of differences this time around compared to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The NBC network itself included 250 hours of live coverage with the other events on Peacock’s Premium subscription tier. If subscribers missed out on this, Peacock users had a poor viewing experience, sifting through the archives, watching what they didn’t get to see from featured clips and uncut replays, hardly the same exciting feeling you would get watching the live coverage.

This time around, we are hoping for something a lot better. Peacock offers fans the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games on the service’s premium tier. And if you wish to have a 4K experience, you can hop on over to NBC’s channels or on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

2022 Winter Olympics Sports Schedule

Disciplines for the Winter Games include alpine skiing, biathlon, figure skating, skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, freestyle skating, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, and speed skating.

The most notable athletes to watch this year are Tiril Eckhoff (Norway), Sturla Holm Lægreid (Norway), Kaillie Humphries (USA), Francesco Friedrich (Germany), Charlotte Kalla (Sweden), John Shuster (USA), Nathan Chen (USA), Dale Begg-Smith (Australia), Arianna Fontana (Italy), among many others.

Black dots represent competition days, the medal symbol is for medal events, and the two ceremonies at the top have fire/torch symbols. A link to the official Olympics schedule can be found here.

Where Will the 2022 Beijing Olympics Be Broadcast in 4K HDR?

The live opening ceremony for the Olympics along with NBC Primetime Shows will be available via localized UHD simulcasts in the following 53 markets and distribution platforms (marked with a ★).

Market Altice Comcast/Xfinity fuboTV Verizon Fios Youtube TV Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM ★ ★ Atlanta, GA ★ ★ Austin, TX ★ Baltimore, MD ★ ★ Boston (Manchester), MA-NH ★ ★ ★ ★ Charlotte, NC ★ Chicago, IL ★ ★ Cincinnati, OH ★ ★ Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH ★ Columbus, OH ★ Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX ★ Denver, CO ★ ★ Detroit, MI ★ ★ Ft. Myers-Naples, FL ★ ★ Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, MI ★ ★ Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC-NC ★ ★ Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA ★ ★ Hartford & New Haven, CT ★ ★ Houston TX ★ ★ Indianapolis, IN ★ ★ Jacksonville, FL ★ ★ Kansas City, MO-KS ★ ★ Las Vegas, NV ★ ★ Los Angeles, CA ★ ★ Louisville, KY ★ ★ Memphis, TN ★ ★ Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL ★ ★ Milwaukee, WI ★ ★ Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN ★ Nashville, TN ★ ★ New York, NY ★ ★ ★ Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA ★ ★ Oklahoma City, OK ★ Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, FL ★ ★ Philadelphia, PA ★ ★ ★ Phoenix (Prescott), AZ ★ Pittsburgh, PA ★ ★ ★ Portland, OR ★ ★ Providence-New Bedford, RI-MA ★ ★ ★ Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC ★ Richmond-Petersburg, VA ★ ★ ★ Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto,CA ★ ★ Salt Lake City, UT ★ ★ San Antonio, TX ★ San Diego, CA ★ San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA ★ ★ Seattle-Tacoma, WA ★ ★ St. Louis, MO ★ Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota), FL ★ ★ Tucson (Sierra Vista), AZ ★ ★ Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) ★ ★ ★ West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL ★ ★

Ask your provider what 4K-enabled set-tops/streaming devices are compatible.

Additionally, each evening’s NBC Primetime show will be aired again in UHD the following day at both 3 AM and 11 AM ET on Altice, AT&T/DirecTV, Comcast, Cox, Verizon Fios, and YouTube TV.

NBC 4K Schedule

Day NBC Primetime Extended Olympic Coverage 2/4 6:30 AM - 9 AM (LIVE Opening Ceremony) 8 PM - 11 PM (Tape Opening Ceremony) N/A 2/5 8 PM - 11:30 PM 12 AM - 1:30 AM 2/6 7 PM - 11:30 PM 12:05 AM - 2 AM 2/7 8 PM - 12:30 AM 1:05 AM - 2 AM 2/8 8 PM - 11 PM 11:35 PM - 12:30 AM 2/9 8 PM - 11 PM 1:05 - 2 AM 2/10 8 PM - 11 PM 11:35 PM - 12:30 AM 2/11 8 PM - 11 PM 11:35 PM - 12:30 AM 2/12 8 PM - 11 PM 11:30 PM - 2 AM 2/13 10:45 PM - 12 AM 12:30 AM - 2 AM 2/14 8 PM - 11:30 PM 12:05 AM - 2 AM 2/15 8 PM - 11:30 PM 12:05 AM - 2 AM 2/16 8 PM - 10:30 PM 11:05 PM - 2 AM 2/17 8 PM - 11:30 PM 12:05 AM - 2:30 AM 2/18 8 PM - 11 PM 11:35 PM - 1:30 AM 2/19 8 PM - 11 PM 11:30 PM - 1:30 AM 2/20 8 PM - 10:30 PM (Tape Closing Ceremony) N/A

Extended Olympics coverage will be available in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD), Boston (Manchester), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, San Diego, Hartford, and New Haven.