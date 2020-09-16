This is Why ViacomCBS Chose Paramount+ to Replace CBS All Access

Paramount brand historically has been synonymous with film — and its logo — a mountain with a star halo — enjoys worldwide recognition. But in the digital era, that logo is getting a makeover.

CBS All Access, the company’s current streaming service, will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021. Content is drawn from MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel. Plus, it will stream Paramount Pictures movies.

The tricky part is defining the platform in design — how to signal Paramount, but as a streaming platform that includes news, sports, and entertainment. The new logo is comprised of four elements: stars, mountain, script and color. Each updated for Paramount+.

Josh Line, Chief Brand Officer, ViacomCBS, said the Paramount brand is “synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same.”

The number of stars was reduced to 13 — a star for each letter used when spelling “Paramount Plus.” The size of the stars is a bit bigger, so it is clearer on apps.

Paramount+ will also debut in global markets, beginning with Australia, Latin America and the Nordics.

One of the core drivers of changing the brand to Paramount was its international recognition says the company.

According to a company survey, 99% of people in Spain, 98% of people in the U.K., 96% of people in the U.S., and 90% of people in Mexico are aware of Paramount. In the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the U.K., and Australia, well over 90% of people said they had a positive view of the brand.

That built-in visibility will help promote CBS All Access, now Paramount+, to an international audience. CBS All Access is already in Australia under the 10 All Access brand.

“Being able to say something is a Paramount+ Original will give it instant credibility in the eyes of consumers,” added Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, head of operations-CMO for ViacomCBS Digital.

Subscribers can expect “Lioness,” a spy drama, a new edition of “Behind the Music,” a 10-episode series “The Offer,” based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences in making “The Godfather,” BET’s “The Game” and “The real Criminal Minds, a docuseries based on the hit CBS show in 2021.