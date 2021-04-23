This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): How Good is the New Apple TV Remote?

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (4/23/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Apple announced a brand-new Apple TV 4K for the first time since 2017. It comes with an A12 Bionic chip for faster performance, high frame-rate HDR, and most importantly a brand-new remote.

We’ll also go through the features of the new Apple TV 4K, along with what we think of the new remote and how it compares to those from Roku, Fire TV, and Chromecast.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.