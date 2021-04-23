 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): How Good is the New Apple TV Remote?

Jason Gurwin

Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (4/23/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Apple announced a brand-new Apple TV 4K for the first time since 2017. It comes with an A12 Bionic chip for faster performance, high frame-rate HDR, and most importantly a brand-new remote.

We’ll also go through the features of the new Apple TV 4K, along with what we think of the new remote and how it compares to those from Roku, Fire TV, and Chromecast.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.