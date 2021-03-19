This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): How to Watch HBO Max for Free (Legally)
The Streaming Insider (3/19/2021)
On This Week’s Edition:
HBO Max dropped their free trial on their website, but we show you two ways you can still get one. This way you can stream The Snyder Cut for free, 100% legally! And we’re gonna show you what’s next on HBO Max, because we think you’re gonna want to keep that subscription.
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream the “Snyder Cut”, along with “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of March for just $14.99.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”