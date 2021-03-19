This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): How to Watch HBO Max for Free (Legally)

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (3/19/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

HBO Max dropped their free trial on their website, but we show you two ways you can still get one. This way you can stream The Snyder Cut for free, 100% legally! And we’re gonna show you what’s next on HBO Max, because we think you’re gonna want to keep that subscription.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

While it’s not a free trial, you could always sign-up for HBO Max for a month and stream the “Snyder Cut”, along with “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of March for just $14.99.

How to Get HBO Max