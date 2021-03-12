This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Netflix Cracking Down on Password Sharing (Worried?)

Every Friday we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch.

The Streaming Insider (3/12/2021)

On This Week’s Edition:

Netflix has started cracking down on password sharing with a new test. We talk about how they’re doing it, what it means for the rest of the streaming industry, and whether you should be worried.

If you want to keep up on the week in streaming news, you can read our 10-15 daily news stories on our website, if you want our daily digest, you can sign-up for our newsletter, and now, with “The Streaming Insider” you can get our thoughts on the week in streaming news on YouTube.

Let us know what you think – and if you liked it, please give us a thumbs up and subscribe to get next week’s episode.