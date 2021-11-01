 Skip to Content
TikTok Now Available on Amazon Fire TVs

Ben Bowman

If you’d like to watch TikTok on a much bigger screen, Amazon is here to help. If you own a Fire TV, you can use it fire up TikTok.

“TikTok is a household staple in our home and I’m thrilled the whole family can now enjoy their favorite TikTok videos together on the best screen in the house with TikTok on Fire TV,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We love to pull up TikTok hands-free on our Fire TV Omni Series by just asking, ‘Alexa, play TikTok.’ We can’t wait to hear how our customers are enjoying the latest dance craze or viral trends with their families.”

To use TikTok on your Fire TV, go to the app store and download TikTok, then sign in or create your account. You’ll be able to see your normal feeds, including “For You” and “Following.” The TikTok app does allow AutoPlay. You can also control videos using your voice or with the Alexa Voice Remote with controls such as “play” or “pause.”

TikTok on Fire TV is available now on all Fire TV devices in the U.S. and Canada and will be coming soon to Echo Show devices.

Just last week, Amazon launched its first-ever smart TVs with the Omni series and 4-Series smart TV models.

The new models include Alexa, and turn your TV into a smart hub in your living room. The new smart TV models are available in a variety of sizes and are loaded with features. With Alexa integration, the Fire TV Omni series allows a fully hands-free experience so that viewers can search for movies and shows, dim the lights, check sports scores, and activate Alexa-based routines with voice-activated commands.

