TiVo-Powered Smart TVs Coming in 2023 as Company Looks to Make Splash in Streaming Market

The mid 2000s are set to make a huge comeback in 2023, at least in one aspect: TiVo will attempt to muscle into the smart TV marketplace. According to a report by NextTV, TiVo’s parent company Xperi has agreed to terms with a TV manufacturer to create a smart TV line powered by its TV operating system (TVOS), TiVo Stream.

Earlier this summer, the company purchased Vewd, a Norwegian TV software company in order to develop their proprietary TVOS. Xperi purchased the rights to TiVo for $3 billion in 2020, seeing smart TV and pay TV as huge potential growth sectors.

Now, Xperi is ready to take the next step in competing with Roku and Amazon Fire TV in the smart TV game. The market may seem crowded, but more and more customers are flocking to smart TVs; according to the most recent report by research firm Conviva, smart TV viewing time increased 34% in the first quarter of 2022.

LG, Samsung TV, and Vizio TV all saw their actual minutes streamed grow by more than 20% during that time frame. In all, 62% of households in the U.S. use smart TVs, with streaming dongles and other such devices falling by the wayside.

Xperi CEO John Kirchner would not disclose the manufacturer that the company signed with, calling it simply a “leading tier 2 provider that makes multiple TV sets under multiple brands.” Kirchner claimed that 40% of the smart TV market wants an alternative to Roku and Amazon, especially one that will allow greater customization by the user.

Kirchner also expects to monetize the TiVo Stream OS “over the next 12-15 months,” a move that he says according to NextTV will “generate meaningful economics not just for us, but for the manufacturers as well.” Xperi first released TiVo Stream 4K in 2020, but will be breaking away from the Android OS when production of its own smart TVs begins.