Today is Your LAST Chance to Avoid the Disney+ Price Hike

Today is the last day to save money before the Disney+ price increase coming March 26.

Last December, Disney announced that Disney+ would increase the monthly price to $7.99/month (a $1 increase) on March 26, 2021.

They will also be increasing the annual price to $79.99 per year (currently $69.99), while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month (currently $12.99). Part of the price increase was justified as accommodating the influx of additional content on Disney+. Disney is aiming to launch over 100 new titles per year.

How to Save Money on Disney+ Before Prices Go Up

1. Subscribe to a monthly plan prior to the deadline

Existing members and those who subscribe to monthly plan before those dates will keep their existing pricing for 6 months. Once the 6 months is up, however, they’ll be charged the new amount.

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

2. Pay for the annual membership

Those who sign-up for the annual plan will pay that current price for a year. This way, you won’t be subjected to the price hike until 2022. You can currently sign up for an annual plan membership for $69.99 for the year.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $14 a Year on Disney+ with Annual Plan

3. Get Disney Bundle for Free From Verizon

Remember, select Verizon customers can receive Disney+ for free. Those on the Verizon Get More Unlimited ($55 per line) gets Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for free — and you get it every month so long as you stay a subscriber.

Get The Deal $55 / line verizon.com Get Disney Bundle include on Verizon Get More Unlimited plan

Now that you’re signed up for Disney+, it’s time to watch some shows! Here’s a few helpful links to get your feet wet with Disney’s streaming service.