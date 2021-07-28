 Skip to Content
2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 6 - Thursday, July 29

Ben Bowman

With the sudden absence of Simone Biles, can Suni Lee and Jade Carey strike gold in the gymnastics women’s all-around competition? Be sure to watch live at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, or catch the replay at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

We’ll also see four swimming medal events live in primetime on NBC: the women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m individual medley and women’s 100m freestyle. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke earlier this week, will be a gold medal contender alongside Annie Lazor in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist in the men’s 100m backstroke in Tokyo, Ryan Murphy, aims for his second consecutive gold medal in the men’s 200m backstroke. The men’s 200m individual medley American team will include Chase Kalisz, who has won gold in the men’s 400m individual medley in Tokyo, and Michael Andrew.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Japan in group play live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Thursday) on USA Network.

The opening track & field qualifying rounds of the Tokyo Olympics will be presented live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. American medal contenders Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Ajee’ Wilson (women’s 800m) are expected to compete in the qualifiers.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

NBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Rowing – Finals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Finals (LIVE) 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 200m Breaststroke 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Backstroke 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m Freestyle 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 200m Individual Medley 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 800m 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s 400m Hurdles 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s 100m 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

USA Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
USA Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Shooting – Women’s Trap Final 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Judo – Finals 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Boxing – Elimination Rounds 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE) 8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Women’s Elimination Round 8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE) 12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial

CNBC

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CNBC - - ^ $6
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE) 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Stream with Free Trial

NBC Sports Network

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC Sports Network - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Beach Volleyball 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Elimination Round 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE) 8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Elimination Rounds 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Archery – Individual Eliminations 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rowing – Finals 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN Stream with Free Trial

Olympic Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Olympic Channel ≥ $94.99 - -
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Tennis (LIVE) 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Tennis (LIVE) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Doubles, Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Stream with Free Trial

Golf Channel

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Golf Channel ≥ $94.99 - - ^ $11
Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Men’s First Round 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial
Men’s Second Round (LIVE) 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Stream with Free Trial

Peacock

Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up

2020 Summer Olympics

Best of Day 5 at the Tokyo Olympics

