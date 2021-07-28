Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 6 - Thursday, July 29

With the sudden absence of Simone Biles, can Suni Lee and Jade Carey strike gold in the gymnastics women’s all-around competition? Be sure to watch live at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, or catch the replay at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

We’ll also see four swimming medal events live in primetime on NBC: the women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m individual medley and women’s 100m freestyle. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke earlier this week, will be a gold medal contender alongside Annie Lazor in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist in the men’s 100m backstroke in Tokyo, Ryan Murphy, aims for his second consecutive gold medal in the men’s 200m backstroke. The men’s 200m individual medley American team will include Chase Kalisz, who has won gold in the men’s 400m individual medley in Tokyo, and Michael Andrew.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Japan in group play live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Thursday) on USA Network.

The opening track & field qualifying rounds of the Tokyo Olympics will be presented live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. American medal contenders Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Ajee’ Wilson (women’s 800m) are expected to compete in the qualifiers.

If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.

Peacock Best of Day 5 at the Tokyo Olympics

Event Time Where to watch Stream now Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE) 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Sign up

