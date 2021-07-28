Tokyo Summer Olympics Streaming Guide: Day 6 - Thursday, July 29
With the sudden absence of Simone Biles, can Suni Lee and Jade Carey strike gold in the gymnastics women’s all-around competition? Be sure to watch live at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, or catch the replay at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
We’ll also see four swimming medal events live in primetime on NBC: the women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m backstroke, men’s 200m individual medley and women’s 100m freestyle. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke earlier this week, will be a gold medal contender alongside Annie Lazor in the women’s 200m breaststroke.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist and bronze medalist in the men’s 100m backstroke in Tokyo, Ryan Murphy, aims for his second consecutive gold medal in the men’s 200m backstroke. The men’s 200m individual medley American team will include Chase Kalisz, who has won gold in the men’s 400m individual medley in Tokyo, and Michael Andrew.
In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face Japan in group play live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Thursday) on USA Network.
The opening track & field qualifying rounds of the Tokyo Olympics will be presented live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. American medal contenders Rai Benjamin (men’s 400m hurdles), Athing Mu (women’s 800m) and Ajee’ Wilson (women’s 800m) are expected to compete in the qualifiers.
If you’d like to see all televised events, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock and a live TV streaming option. The Streamable recommends fuboTV for its free trial and all the necessary channels.
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Rowing – Finals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 200m Breaststroke
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 200m Backstroke
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m Freestyle
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 200m Individual Medley
|12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Swimming – Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
NBC
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 800m
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s 100m
|8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
|12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Individual Eliminations
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
|2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Shooting – Women’s Trap Final
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Judo – Finals
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Boxing – Elimination Rounds
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
|12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
USA
|6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
|8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
|8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Women’s Elimination Round
|8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
|12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
|USA
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
Fencing – Women's Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
CNBC
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
CNBC
|2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Women's Qualifying Round (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Men's Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Badminton – Women's Singles Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
Gymnastics – Women's Trampoline Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
CNBC
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|CNBC
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
|2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round
|2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Beach Volleyball
|2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Elimination Round
|2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Fencing – Women's Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
NBCSN
|2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)
|8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Badminton – Elimination Rounds
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Archery – Individual Eliminations
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rowing – Finals
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Women's Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NBCSN
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
|10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
Beach Volleyball – Men's Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
NBCSN
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
|8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Tennis (LIVE)
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
|2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
|7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Tennis (LIVE)
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Doubles, Final
|11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Men’s First Round
|11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
|Men’s Second Round (LIVE)
|6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
|Golf Channel
|Stream with Free Trial
Peacock
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
|6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sign up
