Top 10 Showtime Series Now Available to Watch on Paramount+; ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Billions,’ The Chi,’ More
The Paramount+ and Showtime merger is finally and officially upon us. More than a year in the making, Paramount+ has eliminated its ad-free Premium subscription plan and replaced it with its Paramount+ with Showtime plan, making it the home to all Showtime series and movies.
While the new tier does mean a price increase for users looking for an ad-free plan, the acquisition of Showtime content means Paramount+ users now have access to over new 5,000 episodes and movies available on any of their devices.
Whether you’re looking to unwind with the beloved historical drama “The Tudors,” get your blood pumping with avenging serial killer “Dexter,” or take a debauched trip with “Californication,” the premium platform has plenty to satisfy your tastes.
How Do You Sign Up For Paramount+?
Paramount+ can still be accessed at two tiers: Paramount+ Essential or the new Paramount+ with Showtime.
The ad-supported Essential plan is available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year and unlocks all Paramount+ library content sans Showtime content. The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime includes Showtime content, live local CBS affiliate simulcast and other Paramount channels. The more expensive plan runs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essential Plan (which includes ads) for $5.99/month, or go commercial-free and add more movies with Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month.
Subscribers to the more expensive plan will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.
What Are the Top 10 Series on Paramount+ with Showtime?
Even at its Essential tier, Paramount+ users can access 40,000 titles available to stream at any time, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Star Trek: Picard,” as well as a library of recent blockbusters like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and more.
But now, with the new Showtime library included in the ad-free option, users can join the conversation on some of the TV’s hottest series. One of your first binge-watches should be the acclaimed survival drama series “Yellowjackets,” starring an ensemble cast led by Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawney Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, and more. Set in both 1996 and present-day, the thriller follows a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team that becomes stranded for 19 months in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a national tournament, chronicling their attempts to stay alive as well as how the events of their survival continue to affect them 25 years later. The hit series wrapped up its second season last month, making it the perfect time to catch up in between seasons.
From a long-running financial drama to an iconic LGBTQ+ series, check out our choices for the top 10 Showtime series now available on Paramount+ and help kick off the launch
YellowjacketsNovember 14, 2021
This equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama tells the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.
BillionsJanuary 17, 2016
A complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance.
Shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outmaneuver the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series.
Queer As FolkDecember 3, 2000
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA. The show offers an unapologetic look at modern, urban gay and lesbian lives while addressing the most critical health and political issues affecting the community. Sometimes racy, sometimes sensitive and always straight to the heart.
ShamelessJanuary 9, 2011
Chicagoan Frank Gallagher is the proud single dad of six smart, industrious, independent kids, who without him would be… perhaps better off. When Frank’s not at the bar spending what little money they have, he’s passed out on the floor. But the kids have found ways to grow up in spite of him. They may not be like any family you know, but they make no apologies for being exactly who they are.
The AffairOctober 12, 2014
The Affair explores the emotional effects of an extramarital relationship between Noah Solloway and Alison Lockhart after the two meet in the resort town of Montauk in Long Island. Noah is a New York City schoolteacher with one novel published (book entitled A Person who Visits a Place) and he is struggling to write a second book. He is happily married with four children, but resents his dependence on his wealthy father-in-law. Alison is a young waitress trying to piece her life and marriage back together in the wake of the tragic death of her child. The story of the affair is told separately, complete with distinct memory biases, from the male and female perspectives.
The ChiJanuary 7, 2018
A relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story following a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. The story centers on Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.
HomelandOctober 2, 2011
CIA officer Carrie Mathison is tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson, Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn.
The TudorsApril 1, 2007
The Tudors is a history-based drama series following the young, vibrant King Henry VIII, a competitive and lustful monarch who navigates the intrigues of the English court and the human heart with equal vigor and justifiable suspicion.
George & TammyDecember 4, 2022
A chronicle of the country music power couple George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.
CalifornicationAugust 13, 2007
A self-loathing, alcoholic writer attempts to repair his damaged relationships with his daughter and her mother while combating sex addiction, a budding drug problem, and the seeming inability to avoid making bad decisions.