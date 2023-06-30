Top 10 Showtime Series Now Available to Watch on Paramount+; ‘Yellowjackets,’ ‘Billions,’ The Chi,’ More

The Paramount+ and Showtime merger is finally and officially upon us. More than a year in the making, Paramount+ has eliminated its ad-free Premium subscription plan and replaced it with its Paramount+ with Showtime plan, making it the home to all Showtime series and movies.

While the new tier does mean a price increase for users looking for an ad-free plan, the acquisition of Showtime content means Paramount+ users now have access to over new 5,000 episodes and movies available on any of their devices.

Whether you’re looking to unwind with the beloved historical drama “The Tudors,” get your blood pumping with avenging serial killer “Dexter,” or take a debauched trip with “Californication,” the premium platform has plenty to satisfy your tastes.

How Do You Sign Up For Paramount+?

Paramount+ can still be accessed at two tiers: Paramount+ Essential or the new Paramount+ with Showtime.

The ad-supported Essential plan is available at $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year and unlocks all Paramount+ library content sans Showtime content. The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime includes Showtime content, live local CBS affiliate simulcast and other Paramount channels. The more expensive plan runs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

What Are the Top 10 Series on Paramount+ with Showtime?

Even at its Essential tier, Paramount+ users can access 40,000 titles available to stream at any time, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Star Trek: Picard,” as well as a library of recent blockbusters like “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and more.

But now, with the new Showtime library included in the ad-free option, users can join the conversation on some of the TV’s hottest series. One of your first binge-watches should be the acclaimed survival drama series “Yellowjackets,” starring an ensemble cast led by Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawney Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Juliette Lewis, and more. Set in both 1996 and present-day, the thriller follows a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team that becomes stranded for 19 months in the wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a national tournament, chronicling their attempts to stay alive as well as how the events of their survival continue to affect them 25 years later. The hit series wrapped up its second season last month, making it the perfect time to catch up in between seasons.

From a long-running financial drama to an iconic LGBTQ+ series, check out our choices for the top 10 Showtime series now available on Paramount+ and help kick off the launch