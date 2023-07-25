Top 5 Best Titles Coming to Max in August 2023; ‘Hard Knocks,’ ‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ More

August is one of the weird months on the calendar. It feels like it should be early fall; September is RIGHT there, after all. And yet August is one of the hottest months of the year for many in the United States, one last gasp of summer before autumn and its traditional TV schedule of new releases settle in.

This year’s fall schedule will look markedly different thanks to strikes by both the leading actors’ union and the leading writers’ guild in Hollywood, but August will still have some fantastic new hits coming to streaming. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform Max is debuting new titles in just about every imaginable category, so here are the five we’re most excited for at The Streamable!

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2 Premiere | Aug. 6

The run-and-gun style of the Showtime Lakers isn’t remembered by young basketball fans, but those who were around to see it live know exactly it was like. “Winning Time” takes fans behind-the-scenes with a dramatized version of the team, and Season 2 will explore the period between 1980 and 1984 that ramps up the rivalry between Magic Johnson of the Lakers and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Winning Time’ Season 2:

‘Hard Knocks’ | Debuts Aug. 8

For NFL fans, “Hard Knocks” feels like the unofficial start of the season. Games that matter are still a month away, but training camp has begun in earnest, and the show provides a fascinating peek into the inner-workings of the year’s chosen franchise. This season, “Hard Knocks” will feature the New York Jets, with incoming quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially guaranteed to provide scintillating storyline every week.

Watch a Sizzle Reel of Great ‘Hard Knocks’ Moments:

‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Premiere | Streams Aug. 10

Shawna and Mia have followed a long and winding path since high school. Both women have had their lives go in unexpected directions, but when they reunite to form a rap group of their own and try to take agency over their lives, the results aren’t quite what they expected. In Season 2, Shawna and Mia will have to manage their rise to fame, and make a key choice as to whether they’ll remain true to themselves or sell out to the highest bidder.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2

‘Abbot Elementary’ Season 2 | Streams on Max Aug. 21

Although kids may not like the reminder, “Abbott Elementary” is the perfect way for Max viewers to get into back-to-school mode. The show follows an elementary school in Philadelphia, where conditions are…difficult, to say the least. Janine Teagues is determined to make the experience as good as possible for her students, but she’ll have to fight intransigence from her bosses, peers and students in order to make Abbott Elementary the best school it can be.

See the Trailer for ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2

‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’ | Series Premiere Aug. 31

Is there any reason you can think of that the world shouldn’t be more magical? Fionna is having a hard time coming up with a justification for how boring life can be, and decides to do something about it in this “Adventure Time” spinoff. The characters will feel familiar, but the story will be unique as Fionna and her taking cat Cake explore the land of Ooo. Come on, grab your friends!

See a Teaser for ‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’

What Else is Coming to Max in August?

August 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

A Royal Affair (2012)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Gangster (2007)

Amsterdam (2022)

Angel of Mine (2019)

Animal Kingdom (2010)

Annie Hall (1977)

Antitrust (2001)

Before Midnight (2013)

Best Man Down (2013)

Beyond the Reach (2015)

Blown Away (1994)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

De-Lovely (2004)

Deadfall (2012)

Death Wish II (1982)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

F/X (1986)

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion (1991)

Fame (2009)

Fargo (1996)

Flash of Genius (2008)

Good News (1947)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ice Station Zebra (1968)

Infinitely Polar Bear (2015)

Inside Job (2010)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Night Catches Us (2010)

Night Moves (1975)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Our Family Wedding (2010)

Out of Time (2003)

Restless (2011)

Ronin (1998)

Rubber (2010)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Shattered (1991)

Soul Plane (2004)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spawn (1997)

Stage Fright (1950)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Star 80 (1983)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Assistant (2020)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bronze (2015)

The Comedian (2016)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Exception (2017)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

The Getaway (1972)

The Good Lie (2014)

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Hollars (2016)

The Hunted (2003)

The Illusionist (2010)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Mean Season (1985)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Omega Man (1971)

The Phantom (1996)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Seagull (2018)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Wash (2001)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Is Elvis (1981)

Till the End of Time (1946)

Torpedo Run (1958)

Transcendence (2014)

Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Twister (1996)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Whiteout (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

August 3 House Hunters, Season 200 (HGTV)

House Hunters International, Season 172 (HGTV)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2B August 4 Khun Pan 3 (2023) August 6 Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Evil Lives Here, Season 14 (ID)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 (HBO Original)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, Season 26 (Food Network) August 7 Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce (Discovery Networks International)

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, Season 4 (HGTV) August 8 Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1F

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (HBO Original) August 9 Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 4 (TLC)

Get Hard (2015) August 10 Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original) August 12 Belle Collective, Season 2B (OWN)

I Survived Bear Grylls, Season 1 (TBS) August 14 Forensic Files II, Season 4A (ID)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (ID) August 15 90 Day: The Last Resort, Season 1 (TLC)

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters International Season Volume 8: Season 188 (HGTV)

Scent of Time (Max Original)

What’s Wrong With That House?, Season 1 (HGTV)

