Top 5 Best Titles Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023: ‘Billions’ Season 7, Extended ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ More

As August comes in, hundreds of new titles come to Paramount+. The streamer has one of the most robust incoming lineups, with a wide-ranging list of titles to choose from across its library shows, films, originals and exclusives, and sports. And while the upcoming fall schedule is guaranteed to look much different than previous seasons with the strike continuing, Showtime’s “Billions” and “The Chi” will both have their season premieres this month on Showtime, which can both be watched with the recently Paramount+ With Showtime plan.

The August additions also include the much-requested extended episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15, hit movies from “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Boogie Nights,” and several National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) matches.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

“Billions” Season 7 Premiere | Aug. 11 *

After seven seasons, it all comes to a head and the stakes are bigger than ever. The hit Showtime series “Billions” will premiere its final season beginning on Aug. 11, and as the series rushes to its conclusion, it’s truly winner takes all in the long-standing battle between United States attorney Chuck Rhoades and hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod. Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis, and more lead the cast of the financial drama.

Watch the “Billions” Season 7 trailer below:

The endlessly influential (and endlessly referenced) Academy Award winner for Best Original Screenplay “Thelma & Louise” comes to Paramount+ With Showtime to kick off the month. Starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, the Ridley Scott-directed film follows two friends on a road trip that quickly turns into a terrifying police hunt. The film also stars Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, Christopher McDonald, and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.

Watch the trailer for “Thelma & Louise” below:

“Boogie Nights” | Aug. 1 *

Chronicling the Golden Age of Porn in the 1970s, Paul Thomas Anderson’s seminal “Boogie Nights” follows a young nightclub dishwasher who becomes a popular porn star, aided by an idealistic producer who aspires to elevate his craft to an art form. Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, William H. Macy, Heather Graham, Nicole Ari Parker, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Luis Guzmán, and more lead the all-star cast.

Watch the “Boogie NIghts” trailer below:

“The Chi” Season 6 Premiere | Aug. 4 *

The hit Showtime series “The Chi” will comes with all new challenges and old, ever-deepening relationships when the sixth season premieres in the Paramount+ With Showtime plan on Aug. 4. Jacob Latimore, Alex R. Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Rolando Boye, Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook lead the Lena Waithe series where family and community mean the same.

Watch the Season 6 trailer for “The Chi” below:

“RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 15 Extended Episodes | Aug. 9

While Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” aired on MTV later this year, the most recent season of the drag competition series will come to Paramount+ this month— and with even more drag than before. The streamer will release the extended 90-minute episodes, 30 extra minutes of drag, drama, and duck walks per episode in case your personal Sasha Colby quota has not yet been hit.

Watch the trailer for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 trailer below:

What Originals, Exclusives, and Premieres Are Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

(*) denotes a title available only on Paramount+ With Showtime

Reinventing Elvis: The 68’ Comeback July 30, 2023 Reveals what really happened behind the scenes of this mesmerizing hour of television. After it aired, the special became the most-watched television event of the year with nearly half of the TV-watching audience tuned in to watch Presley perform in his iconic black leather suit.

What TV Shows Are Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

August 2 Air Disasters, Season 17

Air Warriors, Season 9–10

Big Brother, Season 25*

Butterbean’s Cafe, Season 2

Ollie’s Pack, Season 1 August 4 Secret Celebrity Renovation, Season 3* August 9 RuPaul’s Drag Race, Season 15

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Seasons 1–2

Superfan, Season 1*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), Seasons 4–5 August 10 The Challenge: USA, Season 2* August 11 PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

The Challenge: USA, Season 2 August 23 The First of Us, Season 1 August 24 Football Must Go On, Season 1

What Movies Are Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

August 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct*

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure*

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights*

Casino*

Cop Land*

Cousins

Danny Collins*

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers*

Fatal Instinct*

Firewalker*

Force Majeure*

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain*

I.Q.*

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade*

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots (2006)*

Last Holiday

Need For Speed*

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch*

Orange County*

Playing By Heart*

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry*

Rescue Dawn*

Rosemary’s Baby*

Rudy

Sahara*

She’s All That*

She’s Having A Baby*

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In*

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap*

The Color of Money

The Crow*

The Devil Inside*

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger*

The Grifters*

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender*

The Midnight Meat Train*

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut*

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale*

Thelma & Louise*

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle*

Wolf*

Zodiac*

August 10 The Pink Panther (2006)* August 15 Sick of Myself* August 16 Catch Me If You Can*

War of the Worlds (2005) August 17 Mercy August 19 Sabotage* August 23 Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills* August 24 Organ Trail

What Sports Are Coming to Paramount+ in August 2023?

8/5: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC 8/5: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Palmeiras 8/5: BIG3 Basketball

BIG3 Basketball 8/5 - 8/6: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage) 8/6: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

8/6: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Kansas City 8/6: Takeya Pickleball Showcase

Takeya Pickleball Showcase 8/12: 3ICE Championship

3ICE Championship 8/12 - 8/13: PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage) 8/13: BIG3 Basketball

BIG3 Basketball 8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Fluminense 8/13: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Flamengo vs. São Paulo 8/16: UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla

UEFA Super Cup – Manchester City vs. Sevilla 8/19: BIG3 Basketball

BIG3 Basketball 8/19: Start of 2023 Serie A Season

Start of 2023 Serie A Season 8/19: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 8/19: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Botafogo 8/19 - 8/20: PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – BMW Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage) 8/20: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Nashville 8/20: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage 8/25: NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers

NFL ON CBS (Preseason) – Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers 8/26: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Torino 8/26: BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship

BIG3 Basketball Celebrity Game, All-Star Game & Championship 8/26 - 8/27: PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

PGA Tour – TOUR Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage) 8/27: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin

Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series: Austin 8/27: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC 8/27: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo Throughout August: NWSL competition

NWSL competition Throughout August: Italian Serie A competition

Italian Serie A competition Throughout August: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Throughout August : Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition Throughout August: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition Throughout August: Combate Global competition