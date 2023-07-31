Top 5 Best Titles Coming to Tubi in August 2023: ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ More

A new month means new titles coming and old titles going for streaming services, and Tubi is no different. With fall around the corner, new shows and movies are being added to the free, ad-supported platform all month, with a big drop of titles on Aug. 1. The Fox-owned platform will welcome a wide range of shows and movies next month, including “Four Weddings And a Funeral,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and entire franchises like “Jaws.”

We are going through all of the new offerings to present the five best things to watch on Tubi in August and then down below, you can check out the feel offerings coming to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform next month.

What Are the Best Movies Coming to Tubi in August 2023?

Starring Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, and Marisa Tomei, “My Cousin Vinny” was a ’90s classic that went on to win an Academy Award. The movie follows two New York teens (Macchio and Whitfield) who traveled down to Alabama and find themselves arrested for a murder they didn’t commit. To defend themselves, their cousin Vinny (Pesci) is hired, which sets in motion one of the most hilarious trials in movie history, highlighted by Tomei’s Oscar-winning performance.

Watch “My Cousin Vinny” trailer below:

The 2021 action movie is the fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise and the first since “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003. After 18 years, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity. The movie is set 60 years in the future with Neo living a normal life, that is until he’s introduced to a new level of the Matrix.

Watch “The Matrix Resurrections” trailer below:

Based on the true story, “Erin Brockovich” stars Julia Roberts and told the tale of a single mother’s fight against a massive gas company after the city’s water was contaminated. The inspiring movie won five Academy Awards and a Golden Globe, making the real Erin Brockovich a true underdog who came out on top.

Watch “Erin Brockovich” trailer below:

“The Next Karate Kid” is the 1994 return to the iconic Karate Kid franchise starring Hillary Swank and Pat Morita. The movie centers on Julie Pierce (Swank) dealing with anger issues after the loss of her parents. After she meets Mr. Miyagi, she learns to put her anger into karate and becomes a force to be reckoned with.

Watch “The Nex Karate Kid” trailer below:

Starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, “Dirty Dancing” is one of the most beloved romances of all time. The 1987 coming-of-age tale is about Frances “Baby” Houseman (Grey) who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Dakota (Swayze) while on vacation with her family. From the iconic song “The Time of My Life” to quotable lines like “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” to the iconic dance sequences, “Dirty Dancing” is an absolute classic.

Watch “Dirty Dancing” trailer below:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Tubi in August 2023?

All titles are released on Aug. 1 unless otherwise noted

Action 12 Rounds

A Good Day to Die Hard

Dante’s Peak

Elektra

Eraser

From Paris With Love

Hardcore Henry

Machete

Red Sparrow

Spawn

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Transporter

Transporter 2

True Lies

Unstoppable Art House Films 2001: A Space Odyssey

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Caché (Hidden)

Climax – Aug. 22

Melancholia – Aug. 25

Monsters – Aug. 22

Pan’s Labyrinth

Smashed

The Aftermath

The Brothers Bloom

Black Cinema All About The Benjamins

Baadasssss!

Cradle 2 The Grave

Friday

Life

Menace II Society

Money Talks (1997)

National Security

Paper Soldiers

Setup

The Brothers (2001)

The Cookout

The Man Comedy Be Cool

Bomb Pizza

Bubble Boy

Death To Smoochy

Delivery Man

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Get Shorty

Kindergarten Cop

Life

My Cousin Vinny

Pixels

The Jeffersons

Documentaries American Hardcore

Anne Frank Remembered

Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story

Conor Mcgregor: Notorious

Every Little Step

Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control

Lightning In A Bottle

Muscle Shoals

My Kid Could Paint That

Riding Giants

Soul Power

The Celluloid Closet

The Devil And Daniel Johnston

The Fog Of War

The Greatest Movie Ever Sold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

West Of Memphis

Who Killed The Electric Car?

Why We Fight Drama Blow

Boss (Series)

Dead Poets Society

Erin Brockovich

G.I. Jane

The Great Escape

Monster’s Ball

Selena

Stand And Deliver

Stand By Me

Warrior

Horror Final Destination

Friday The 13th (2009)

Gremlins

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Hollow Man

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Red Water

The Shallows

V/H/S (Franchise) — Aug. 4 Kids & Family 3 Ninjas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Animated Series)

Encino Man

Jetsons: The Movie

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Space Jam

The Lego Movie

The Longshots

The Next Karate Kid

Korean Drama 3-Iron

Decibel

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring Romance Blue Crush

Bubble Boy

Deliver Us From Eva

Dirty Dancing

Moonstruck

The Aftermath (2019) Sci-Fi & Fantasy Jack The Giant Slayer

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Maze Runner: The Death Cure – Aug. 14

Predators

Robocop

Source Code

The Matrix Resurrections – Aug. 10

Total Recall (2012)

X-Files, The (aka: X-Files, The: Fight The Future)

X-Files, The: I Want To Believe

Thriller 8mm

88 Minutes

Bad Times At The El Royale

Inherit The Viper

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Ricochet

Running With The Devil

The Fugitive

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Last Stand

Widows Western Buck And The Preacher

Butch Cassidy And The Wild Bunch

Hell On The Border

Pale Rider

The Marksman