Top 5 Best Titles Coming to Tubi in August 2023: ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ More
A new month means new titles coming and old titles going for streaming services, and Tubi is no different. With fall around the corner, new shows and movies are being added to the free, ad-supported platform all month, with a big drop of titles on Aug. 1. The Fox-owned platform will welcome a wide range of shows and movies next month, including “Four Weddings And a Funeral,” “Kindergarten Cop,” and entire franchises like “Jaws.”
We are going through all of the new offerings to present the five best things to watch on Tubi in August and then down below, you can check out the feel offerings coming to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform next month.
What Are the Best Movies Coming to Tubi in August 2023?
“My Cousin Vinny” (1992)
Starring Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, and Marisa Tomei, “My Cousin Vinny” was a ’90s classic that went on to win an Academy Award. The movie follows two New York teens (Macchio and Whitfield) who traveled down to Alabama and find themselves arrested for a murder they didn’t commit. To defend themselves, their cousin Vinny (Pesci) is hired, which sets in motion one of the most hilarious trials in movie history, highlighted by Tomei’s Oscar-winning performance.
Watch “My Cousin Vinny” trailer below:
”The Matrix Resurrections” (2021)
The 2021 action movie is the fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise and the first since “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003. After 18 years, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity. The movie is set 60 years in the future with Neo living a normal life, that is until he’s introduced to a new level of the Matrix.
Watch “The Matrix Resurrections” trailer below:
“Erin Brockovich” (2000)
Based on the true story, “Erin Brockovich” stars Julia Roberts and told the tale of a single mother’s fight against a massive gas company after the city’s water was contaminated. The inspiring movie won five Academy Awards and a Golden Globe, making the real Erin Brockovich a true underdog who came out on top.
Watch “Erin Brockovich” trailer below:
“The Next Karate Kid” (1994)
“The Next Karate Kid” is the 1994 return to the iconic Karate Kid franchise starring Hillary Swank and Pat Morita. The movie centers on Julie Pierce (Swank) dealing with anger issues after the loss of her parents. After she meets Mr. Miyagi, she learns to put her anger into karate and becomes a force to be reckoned with.
Watch “The Nex Karate Kid” trailer below:
“Dirty Dancing” (1987)
Starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, “Dirty Dancing” is one of the most beloved romances of all time. The 1987 coming-of-age tale is about Frances “Baby” Houseman (Grey) who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Dakota (Swayze) while on vacation with her family. From the iconic song “The Time of My Life” to quotable lines like “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” to the iconic dance sequences, “Dirty Dancing” is an absolute classic.
Watch “Dirty Dancing” trailer below:
What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Tubi in August 2023?
All titles are released on Aug. 1 unless otherwise noted
Action
- 12 Rounds
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Dante’s Peak
- Elektra
- Eraser
- From Paris With Love
- Hardcore Henry
- Machete
- Red Sparrow
- Spawn
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Transporter
- Transporter 2
- True Lies
- Unstoppable
Art House Films
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Caché (Hidden)
- Climax – Aug. 22
- Melancholia – Aug. 25
- Monsters – Aug. 22
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Smashed
- The Aftermath
- The Brothers Bloom
2001: A Space Odyssey
Humanity finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface and sets off to find its origins with the help of HAL 9000, the world’s most advanced super computer.
This brilliant Stanley Kubrick film takes us from the dawn of humanity to the possible future beyond the Earth. Its startling special effects still dazzle audiences. The British Film Institute polled 480 directors in 2022 and they chose “2001” as the greatest film ever made.
The immobile, calculating HAL 9000 was rated the 13th greatest villain in movie history by the American Film Institute.
Black Cinema
- All About The Benjamins
- Baadasssss!
- Cradle 2 The Grave
- Friday
- Life
- Menace II Society
- Money Talks (1997)
- National Security
- Paper Soldiers
- Setup
- The Brothers (2001)
- The Cookout
- The Man
Comedy
- Be Cool
- Bomb Pizza
- Bubble Boy
- Death To Smoochy
- Delivery Man
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Get Shorty
- Kindergarten Cop
- Life
- My Cousin Vinny
- Pixels
- The Jeffersons
The Jeffersons
Sitcom following a successful African-American couple, George and Louise “Weezyö Jefferson as they “move on up” from working-class Queens to a ritzy Manhattan apartment. A spin-off of All in the Family.
Documentaries
- American Hardcore
- Anne Frank Remembered
- Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story
- Conor Mcgregor: Notorious
- Every Little Step
- Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control
- Lightning In A Bottle
- Muscle Shoals
- My Kid Could Paint That
- Riding Giants
- Soul Power
- The Celluloid Closet
- The Devil And Daniel Johnston
- The Fog Of War
- The Greatest Movie Ever Sold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- West Of Memphis
- Who Killed The Electric Car?
- Why We Fight
Drama
- Blow
- Boss (Series)
- Dead Poets Society
- Erin Brockovich
- G.I. Jane
- The Great Escape
- Monster’s Ball
- Selena
- Stand And Deliver
- Stand By Me
- Warrior
West of Memphis
The documentary tells the hitherto unknown story behind an extraordinary and desperate fight to bring the truth to light. Told and made by those who lived it, the filmmakers’ unprecedented access to the inner workings of the defense, allows the film to show the investigation, research and appeals process in a way that has never been seen before; revealing shocking and disturbing new information about a case that still haunts the Unitedstatian South.
Horror
- Final Destination
- Friday The 13th (2009)
- Gremlins
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Hollow Man
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Red Water
- The Shallows
- V/H/S (Franchise) — Aug. 4
Kids & Family
- 3 Ninjas
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Animated Series)
- Encino Man
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
- Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Space Jam
- The Lego Movie
- The Longshots
- The Next Karate Kid
The Lego Movie
An ordinary Lego mini-figure, mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary MasterBuilder, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil Lego tyrant from conquering the universe.
Korean Drama
- 3-Iron
- Decibel
- Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring
Romance
- Blue Crush
- Bubble Boy
- Deliver Us From Eva
- Dirty Dancing
- Moonstruck
- The Aftermath (2019)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Jack The Giant Slayer
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure – Aug. 14
- Predators
- Robocop
- Source Code
- The Matrix Resurrections – Aug. 10
- Total Recall (2012)
- X-Files, The (aka: X-Files, The: Fight The Future)
- X-Files, The: I Want To Believe
Moonstruck
No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny, than she finds herself falling for his younger brother, Ronny. She tries to resist, but Ronny lost his hand in an accident he blames on his brother, and has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls deeper in love, she comes to learn that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance.
Thriller
- 8mm
- 88 Minutes
- Bad Times At The El Royale
- Inherit The Viper
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3-D
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Ricochet
- Running With The Devil
- The Fugitive
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- The Last Stand
- Widows
Western
- Buck And The Preacher
- Butch Cassidy And The Wild Bunch
- Hell On The Border
- Pale Rider
- The Marksman
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Its ad breaks are shorter and less frequent than most free services. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
The service includes 55+ live news channels affiliated with NBC, FOX, Cox Media Group, Hearst, and Scripps. Local affiliates provide coverage in most major media markets.
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.